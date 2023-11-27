Grill Em Pizza & Sports Bar 497 Reynolds Circle
Starters
- 12"Pizza$9.00
12" Cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
- Lemon Pepper Wings$12.00
Six Crispy Wings tossed in Lemon Pepper Rub and served with Ranch
- BBQ Rubbed Wings$12.00
Crispy wings tossed in BBQ dry rub served with Ranch.
- Buffalo Wings$12.00
Six Crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce and served with Ranch.
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Tortilla filled with cheese and marinated diced chicken. Vegetarian options available
- Cheeseburger Sliders$13.00
Served on brioche with side of fries. Order of 3
- Chicken Tender & Fries$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders and fries. Choice of flavors : Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or BBQ Dry Rub
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Squid and jalapeños fried in a delicate batter. Served with cocktail and tartar sauce.
- Fried Pot Stickers$12.00
Eight Wonton shells filled with chicken and vegetables and fried to perfection. Served with spicy soy sauce
- Popcorn Shrimp$14.00
Bite sized shrimp coated with crispy breading and served with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
- Potato Skins$12.00
Baked to a crisp, then topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Served with sour cream and Ranch.
- Quesabirria$15.00
Pastas
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$14.00
1/2 lb of USDA choice ground beef on brioche bun dressed with pickles, tomato, lettuce, American cheese with house sauce on the side.
- Burger$12.00
1/2 lb of USDA choice ground beef on brioche bun dressed with pickles, tomato, lettuce with house sauce on the side.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
1/2 lb of USDA choice ground beef on brioche bun dressed with bacon, pickles, tomato, lettuce, American cheese with house sauce on the side.
- Bacon & Blue Burger$18.00
1/2 of USDA choice ground beef on a brioche bun with bacon and blue cheese crumble
- Chipotle Bean Burger$14.00
Plant-Based Patty on a brioche bun dressed with pickles, tomato, lettuce, and American cheese
- Western Burger$17.00
1/2 of USDA choice ground beef served on a brioche bun with bacon, grilled onion strings, American cheese and BBQ sauce
- Steak Sandwich$18.00
8 oz of steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on a French roll.
- Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken served with signature sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a Brioche bun
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Grilled sliced steak, onions, peppers, melted cheese, on a garlic buttered French roll.
- Chicken Philly$15.00
Chicken, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese served on a French roll
- BLT$12.00
- Grilled Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce mix, grilled onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
- Popcorn Shrimp Salad$18.00
Crispy fried shrimp, served on a bed of lettuce mix, grilled onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy chicken tenders served on a bed of lettuce mix, grilled onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$19.00
Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce mix, grilled onions, tomatoes, and croutons served with your choice of dressing: Ranch, Italian, Thousand Island and Balsamic & Oil
- New York Steak Salad$20.00
8 oz of NY strip served on a bed of lettuce mix, grilled onions, tomatoes, and croutons.