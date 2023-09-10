Grillem Steakhouse 2509 South Bascom Avenue
Appetizers
Chicken Skewers
2 Grilled skewers served with peanut sauce
Nachos
Choice of meat: chicken, carne asada, mushroom or birria
Quesabirria
Four quesabirria with consome on the side
Birria Taco
Two tacos filled with rich and flavorful braised beef birria served with cilantro, onion, and a lime
Carne Asada Taco
Two tacos filled with grilled marinated carne asada served with cilantro, onion, and lime, with a side of tomatillo salsa
Chicken Taco
Two tacos filled with grilled marinated chicken served with cilantro, onion, and lime, with a side of tomatillo salsa
Three Tacos
Quesadilla
Choice of protein with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese nestled in a crisp flour tortialla
Potato Skins
Baked to a crisp then topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream and Ranch
Fried Calamari
Calamari & Jalapenos fried in a delicate batter and served with cocktail, tartar sauce & lemon
Chicken Strips & Fries
A hefty portion of hand bread chicken strips served with fries, honey mustard, and ranch. Your choice of flavor : Buffalo, BBQ Dry Rub, Lemon Pepper and Plain
Buffalo Wings
Crispy wings tossed in Buffalo sauce served with Ranch.
Lemon Pepper Wings
Crispy wings tossed in Lemon Pepper seasoning
BBQ Dry Rub Wings
Crispy wings tossed in house BBQ rub
Pot Stickers
Burgers
Burger
1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef on brioche bun dressed with pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes with house sauce on the side.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef on brioche bun dressed with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes with house sauce on the side.
Sliders-Cheeseburger
3 Cheeseburger Sliders with fries
Sliders-Pulled Pork
3 Cheeseburger Sliders with fries
Western Burger
1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef on brioche bun dressed with fried onion strings, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, pickles, tomatoes and lettuce
Breakfast Burger
1/2 Certified Angus Beef patty topped with with fried egg, bacon, cheese, avocado and house sauce
Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger
1/2 Certified Angus Beef patty served with with mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and house sauce
Bacon Jam Burger
1/2 burger topped with our homemade savory and sweet carmelized bacon & onions, lettuce, pickles and mayo
Sandwiches
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with crispy bacon, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato and Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken coated in Buffalo Sauce and topped with coleslaw, tomatoes, cheese and mayo
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled sliced Ribeye served with cheese, onions, bell peppers, on a french roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
1/2 lb house chopped pork on a Brioche bun dressed with BBQ sauce
Steak Sandwich
Grilled Filet Mignon topped with onion strings on garlic bread
BLT
Grilled Cheese & Chili
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Grilled Cheese
Entrees
NY Steak
12oz Certified Angus New York steak cooked to perfection. Served with side salad with choice of Ranch or Italian dressing, mashed potatoes, and garlic bread.
NY & Prawns
12oz New York, Garlic Butter Prawns, Loaded Baked Potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Garlic Bread and a Salad.
Ribeye
16oz USDA Choice Ribeye steak cooked to your liking, served with Side Salad, Mashed Potatoes and Garlic Bread.
Peppercorn Filet
Strips of grilled Filet Mignon topped with a Brandy Peppercorn sauce and served with Garlic Bread
Raw NY
Raw Ribeye
Shrimp Vodka
Chicken Tequila
Chicken Mushroom
BBQ
Pulled Pork
Slowly smoked pork, chopped and lightly tossed in a Carolina BBQ Sauce
Smoked Half Chicken
Half a chicken smoked low and slow and served with roasted veggies
St Louis
Covered in house BBQ rub, smoked low and slow with apple, almond, and hickory wood.
Combo #1
Choice of one BBQ meat and one side
Combo #2
Two BBQ meats and two sides. No double order of ribs.
Combo #3
Two BBQ meats and two sides. No double order of ribs.
Salad
Wedge Salad
Iceberg topped with House Blue Cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, house smoked bacon, green onions and blue cheese crumbles.
Grill Em Cobb
Grilled chicken, romaine, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tossed in ranch and topped with bacon bits
Steak Salad
Grilled Filet Migon on a bed of lettuce, grilled onions & bell peppers, tomatoes, and croutons in a house vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Croutons. Choice of dressing
Sides
Boiled Egg
coleslaw
Crushed Red Pepper
Cup of Cheese
French Fries
Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside
Garlic Bread
Garlic Butter
Garlic Fries
Crispy fries tossed with A LOT of garlic
Garlic Noodle
Linguine tossed with garlic, butter, parmesan, seasoning, and garnished with parsley
Garlic Prawns
Grilled Jalapenos
Grilled Tomato
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onions
Loaded Cup
Loaded savory spiced chili topped with cheese and onions. Served with garlic bread.
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Minced Garlic
Olive Oil
One Egg
Roasted Veggies
Variety of vegetables tossed in herbed olive oil and roasted to perfection
S Burger Patty
S Grilled CK
S Mushrooms
Seasoned Fries
Crispy french fries with special seasoning
Side Bacon
Side Chips
Side Salad
Lettuce mix with tomatoes, onions, and house-made croutons.
Soy Sauce
Dessert
Colassal New York Cheesecake
A touch of lemon zest for flavor complimented by a buttery graham cracker crust.
Lemon Chess Tart
A zesty, creamy custard nestled in a flaky pie crust, delivering the perfect balance of tangy lemon flavor and indulgent sweetness.
Molten Chocolate Cake
Delicious chocolate cake with warm molten chocolate center
Toffee Pudding
Scrumptious moist cake made with fresh pureed dates, expresso, and vanilla in a buttery pecan toffee sauce