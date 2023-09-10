Main Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Skewers

$13.00

2 Grilled skewers served with peanut sauce

Nachos

$14.00

Choice of meat: chicken, carne asada, mushroom or birria

Quesabirria

$15.00

Four quesabirria with consome on the side

Birria Taco

$7.00

Two tacos filled with rich and flavorful braised beef birria served with cilantro, onion, and a lime

Carne Asada Taco

$7.00

Two tacos filled with grilled marinated carne asada served with cilantro, onion, and lime, with a side of tomatillo salsa

Chicken Taco

$6.00

Two tacos filled with grilled marinated chicken served with cilantro, onion, and lime, with a side of tomatillo salsa

Three Tacos

$13.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Choice of protein with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese nestled in a crisp flour tortialla

Potato Skins

$12.00

Baked to a crisp then topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream and Ranch

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Calamari & Jalapenos fried in a delicate batter and served with cocktail, tartar sauce & lemon

Chicken Strips & Fries

$14.00

A hefty portion of hand bread chicken strips served with fries, honey mustard, and ranch. Your choice of flavor : Buffalo, BBQ Dry Rub, Lemon Pepper and Plain

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Crispy wings tossed in Buffalo sauce served with Ranch.

Lemon Pepper Wings

$13.00

Crispy wings tossed in Lemon Pepper seasoning

BBQ Dry Rub Wings

$13.00

Crispy wings tossed in house BBQ rub

Pot Stickers

$11.00

Burgers

Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef on brioche bun dressed with pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes with house sauce on the side.

Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef on brioche bun dressed with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes with house sauce on the side.

Sliders-Cheeseburger

$14.00

3 Cheeseburger Sliders with fries

Sliders-Pulled Pork

$14.00

3 Cheeseburger Sliders with fries

Western Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef on brioche bun dressed with fried onion strings, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, pickles, tomatoes and lettuce

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

1/2 Certified Angus Beef patty topped with with fried egg, bacon, cheese, avocado and house sauce

Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger

$18.00

1/2 Certified Angus Beef patty served with with mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and house sauce

Bacon Jam Burger

$18.00

1/2 burger topped with our homemade savory and sweet carmelized bacon & onions, lettuce, pickles and mayo

Sandwiches

Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with crispy bacon, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato and Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken coated in Buffalo Sauce and topped with coleslaw, tomatoes, cheese and mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Grilled sliced Ribeye served with cheese, onions, bell peppers, on a french roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

1/2 lb house chopped pork on a Brioche bun dressed with BBQ sauce

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled Filet Mignon topped with onion strings on garlic bread

BLT

$12.00

Grilled Cheese & Chili

$12.00

Sliders-Pulled Pork

$14.00

3 Cheeseburger Sliders with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Entrees

NY Steak

$31.00

12oz Certified Angus New York steak cooked to perfection. Served with side salad with choice of Ranch or Italian dressing, mashed potatoes, and garlic bread.

NY & Prawns

$41.00

12oz New York, Garlic Butter Prawns, Loaded Baked Potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Garlic Bread and a Salad.

Ribeye

$43.00

16oz USDA Choice Ribeye steak cooked to your liking, served with Side Salad, Mashed Potatoes and Garlic Bread.

Peppercorn Filet

$24.00

Strips of grilled Filet Mignon topped with a Brandy Peppercorn sauce and served with Garlic Bread

Raw NY

$26.00

Raw Ribeye

$38.00
Shrimp Vodka

$16.00

Chicken Tequila

$16.00
Chicken Mushroom

$16.00

BBQ

Pulled Pork

$12.00+

Slowly smoked pork, chopped and lightly tossed in a Carolina BBQ Sauce

Smoked Half Chicken

$15.00

Half a chicken smoked low and slow and served with roasted veggies

St Louis

$21.00+

Covered in house BBQ rub, smoked low and slow with apple, almond, and hickory wood.

Combo #1

$16.00

Choice of one BBQ meat and one side

Combo #2

$28.00

Two BBQ meats and two sides. No double order of ribs.

Combo #3

$34.00

Two BBQ meats and two sides. No double order of ribs.

Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00+

Iceberg topped with House Blue Cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, house smoked bacon, green onions and blue cheese crumbles.

Grill Em Cobb

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tossed in ranch and topped with bacon bits

Steak Salad

$22.00

Grilled Filet Migon on a bed of lettuce, grilled onions & bell peppers, tomatoes, and croutons in a house vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Croutons. Choice of dressing

Sides

Boiled Egg

$2.00

coleslaw

$6.00

Crushed Red Pepper

$1.00

Cup of Cheese

$5.00
French Fries

$6.00

Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00
Garlic Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries tossed with A LOT of garlic

Garlic Noodle

$8.00

Linguine tossed with garlic, butter, parmesan, seasoning, and garnished with parsley

Garlic Prawns

$10.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.50

Grilled Tomato

$2.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onions

Loaded Cup

$6.00+

Loaded savory spiced chili topped with cheese and onions. Served with garlic bread.

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Minced Garlic

$2.00

Olive Oil

$1.00

One Egg

$1.00
Roasted Veggies

$7.00

Variety of vegetables tossed in herbed olive oil and roasted to perfection

S Burger Patty

$7.00

S Grilled CK

$5.00

S Mushrooms

$6.00

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Crispy french fries with special seasoning

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Lettuce mix with tomatoes, onions, and house-made croutons.

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Colassal New York Cheesecake

$9.00

A touch of lemon zest for flavor complimented by a buttery graham cracker crust.

Lemon Chess Tart

$9.00

A zesty, creamy custard nestled in a flaky pie crust, delivering the perfect balance of tangy lemon flavor and indulgent sweetness.

Molten Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Delicious chocolate cake with warm molten chocolate center

Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Scrumptious moist cake made with fresh pureed dates, expresso, and vanilla in a buttery pecan toffee sauce

pineapple

$2.00

Drink Menu

Beverage

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

To- Go Soda

$1.84

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cindy's Virgin

$5.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.00

805

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Lt

$6.00

Coors Lt

$6.00

Lagunita

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Sierra

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Space Dust

$8.00

White Claw

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken NA

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Pitcher 805

$26.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$26.00

Pitcher Bud Lt

$22.00

Pitcher Coor Lt

$22.00

Pitcher Elysian

$30.00

Pitcher Hazy IPA

$26.00

Pitcher IPA Lagunitas

$26.00

Pitcher Modelo Draft

$26.00

Pitcher Sierra

$26.00

Pitcher Stella

$26.00

Wine

Cab GLS

$7.00

Merlot GLS

$7.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

1/2 House Red GLS

$4.00

1/2 KJ Cab GLS

$7.00

KJ Cab

$12.00+

Cab BTL

$26.00

Merlot BTL

$26.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00

1/2 GLS white

$4.00

1/2 GLS KJ chard

$7.00

Chard BTL

$26.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Sauv Blanc BTL

$26.00

Chard GLS

$7.00

Sauv Blanc GLS

$7.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

KJ Chard

$12.00+

Champagne

$7.00+

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

whipped Cream

$7.00

Seagram Sweet Tea

$7.00

Skyy

$7.00

Blood Orange

$7.00

Blueberry

$7.00

Cherry

$7.00

Grapefruit

$7.00

Raspberry

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Tito

$8.00

Ketel

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casadora Anejo

$11.00

Casadora Blanco

$10.00

Casadora Repo

$10.50

Bandero

$9.00

Corralejo Repo

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Repo

$8.50

Hornitos Silver

$8.00

1942

$25.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon

Well Blend

$6.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Buffalo Whiskey

$10.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bush Mill

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Christian Brother

$7.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gent Jack

$10.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

VSOP

$16.00

Hennessey

$11.00

Honey Jack Daniels

$9.00

J. Walker Black

$11.00

J. Walker Red

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Red Bush

$8.00

Red Stag

$8.00

Seagram

$8.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

Seagram VO

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Oak

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry bliss

$12.00

Captain Punch

$12.00

Cindy's Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Mango Chill Margatini

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Pace Setter

$11.00

Strawberry Lemonade Cocktail

$12.00

Rye Ol Time

$11.00

Alabama Slam

$9.00

AMF

$12.00

Angry Balls

$9.00

Apple Mojito

$12.00

Apple Sparkler

$12.00

Apple Tini

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Cosmo Tini

$12.00

Drunken Golfer

$11.00

Drunken Monkey

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$12.00

Fizzy Salt Dog

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemondrop Tini

$12.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Growler

$32.00

Mojio

$9.00

Orange Dream

$9.00

Purple Rain

$10.00

Ruby Cocktail

$11.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Super Chavela

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

White Russian

$9.00

Shots

$9.00

3 Men on a Hunt

$9.00

Acid Cookie

$9.00

B-52

$9.00

Boiler Maker

$9.00

Buttery nipple

$9.00

Cactus Cooler

$9.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Chill Em

$7.00

Cindy's Popper

$8.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

German Choc Cake

$9.00

Green Gummy

$9.00

Irish Breakfast

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

$9.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Kamikazi

$8.00

Lemon Drops

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Mystery Shot

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookies

$9.00

PB&J

$9.00

Purple Hooters

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Ruby Slipper

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

White Gummy

$8.00

Cordial

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Fernet

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jager

$9.00

Kalua

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapp

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapp

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00