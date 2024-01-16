Grindstone Coffeeology Huntington Mall 500 East Mall Road
Drinks
Specialty Coffees & Brews
Fruit Smoothies
Teas / Refreshers / Cold Drinks
- Earl Grey Tea$2.75+
- English Breakfast Tea$2.75+
- Green Tea$2.75+
- Berry Green Tea$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Italian Cream Soda$3.50
- Energy Drinks$5.50
- London Fog$4.00+
- Matcha$4.50
- Butterfly Lavender Lemonade$6.00
- Iced Matcha Lemonade$6.00
- Iced Water$0.75
- Ale 8$2.50
- Bottled Water$1.50
- San Pellegrino$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- 12oz Cup of Milk$2.00
- Olipop$3.50
- Cubano$5.00
Food
Pastries & Snacks
Brunch
Grindstone Coffeeology Locations and Ordering Hours
500 East Mall Road
(606) 369-7529
Closed • Opens Thursday at 8AM
816 8th Street
(606) 369-7529
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6:30AM