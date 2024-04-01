Grip N Grub Food Truck 1946 Dowell Rd
Breakfast
Classic Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$9.00
thick cut bacon strips with melted american cheese and fried egg on fresh baked roll
- Sausage Egg & Cheese$9.00
Maple Sausage patty with melted american cheese and fried egg on a fresh baked roll
- Avocado Egg & Cheese$9.00
Smashed avocado with melted american cheese and fried egg on fresh baked roll
Special Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch
Classic Lunch Sandwiches
- Meatloaf Sandwich$15.00
Homemade all beef glazed meatloaf topped with melted cheddar cheese and horseradish mustard on a fresh baked roll
- Mushroom Melt$13.00
Sauteed Shiitake Mushroom, sweet onions, and peppers with melted cheddar cheese on a fresh baked roll
- BLAT$15.00
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, avocado, sundried tomato cream cheese, and strawberry jalapeno pepper jelly on a fresh baked roll
Grip N Grub Food Truck 1946 Dowell Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 551-4777
Closed