Sugarcoated February Menu
- Chocolate strawberry Cake Slice$6.00
- Red Velvet Oreo Mini Cheesecake$6.00
- Heart Macaron$3.00
- Jammie Dodger Blondie$4.00
- Valentine Monster Cookie$3.00
- Strawberries and Cream Cupcake$3.50
- Raspberry Swirl Babka Mini Loaf$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bento Cake$6.00
Decorated with vanilla frosting, conversation heart style
- Double Chocolate Bento Cake$6.00
Decorated with vanilla frosting, conversation heart style
- Red Velvet Bento Cake$6.00
Decorated with vanilla frosting, conversation heart style
- Confetti Bento Cake$6.00
- King Cake$20.00
King Sweet dough ring, cinnamon-sugar filling, vanilla glaze, purple, green, & gold sugar sprinkles. Includes a hidden baby underneath. ( Serves 10 )
- Amour Noir$70.00
Deep chocolate cake, chocolate ganache filling, black chocolate frosting, black glitter decoration
- Pretty in Pink$70.00
Pink velvet cake, cheesecake creme filling, vanilla frosting, pink velvet coating and mirror glaze
- Your Golden Girl$70.00
Brown butter cake, salted caramel filling, brown butter frosting, golden coating, and glitter
- You Give Me Butterflies$70.00
Vanilla confetti, cake, blackberry filling, purple frosting, gold & purple butterflies
Cannonsburg Grist Mill Location and Ordering Hours
(616) 874-6200
Open now • Closes at 9PM