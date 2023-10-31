2x points now for loyalty members
Grits & Eggs Windy Hill
Coffee and Coffee Beverages
Hot Coffee Beverages
Espresso softened with hot water with a splash of milk.
Espresso softened with hot water.
Espresso and frothy milk.
Steamed milk with vanilla flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.
A blend of chai spice and espresso with steamed milk.
Espresso and textured milk.
Perfectly extracted, this short, aromatic intense drink contains all the best flavor from Costa Coffee beans.
Espresso drink made with a splash of steamed or frothed milk.
A delicious combination of Costa Coffee espresso and velvety milk.
Our classic latte, deliciously flavored with gingerbread syrup and topped with whipped cream.
Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with sweetened whipped cream.
Costa Coffee signature blend espresso with steamed milk for a smooth and creamy coffee.
Expertly steamed chocolate milk blended with Costa Coffee espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.
Our classic latte, deliciously flavored with a pumpkin spice syrup and topped with whipped cream.
Choose medium or dark roast.
Steamed milk with white chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream.
Expertly steamed chocolate milk blended with Costa Coffee espresso for a caffeinated white chocolate treat.
Travel Coffee includes (10) 12oz cups, creamer and sugar.
Iced Coffee Beverages
Smooth, well-balanced and refreshing. Single-origin Costa Coffee bean brewed in store for 20 hours and served over ice.
Classic black coffee gently sweetened and served over ice.
Classic black coffee gently sweetened served over ice and a splash of milk.
An indulgent iced coffee made with a delicious chocolate sauce, with espresso and poured over ice cold milk for a caffeinated chocolate treat.
Espresso with vanilla flavored syrup, milk and ice topped off with caramel drizzle.
A blend of chai spice and espresso and steamed milk.
Dark or Medium Costa Coffee poured over ice.
Espresso over ice
Espresso over ice and a splash of milk.
Smooth shot of espresso and whole milk poured over ice.
Our classic iced latte, deliciously flavored with a gingerbread syrup and topped with whipped cream.
Chilled milk over ice and capped with espresso.
Our classic iced latte, deliciously flavored with a pumpkin spice syrup and topped with whipped cream.
Expertly steamed white chocolate milk blended with Costa Coffee espresso for a caffeinated white chocolate treat.
Frostino Beverages
Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, topped with a layer of caramel sauce, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.
An indulgent blended ice drink, made with our dark roasted coffee and finished with whipped cream.
Chocolate Mocha sauce, roast coffee, milk and ice topped with whipped cream.
Pumpkin plus traditional fall spice flavors, blended with coffee, milk and ice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
Strawberry syrup, combined with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream
Vanilla bean powder, roasted coffee combined with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream.
White Chocolate syrup, roast coffee, milk and ice, topped with whipped cream.
Muffins
Breakfast Favorites
Grits & Eggs Favorites
Beignets with powdered sugar and house glaze.
Flakey buttermilk biscuit smothered in your choice of our homemade gravy or chicken gravy.
Creamy grits and shrimp topped with our homemade jerk sauce.
Fluffy Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Topped with three golden brown fried whole chicken wings.
Creamy grits smothered topped with fried shrimp and our homemade curry sauce and topped with peppers and onions.
Creamy grits topped with fried catfish smothered in our spicy parmesan cheese sauce and topped with peppers and onions.
Fried catfish and grilled shrimp on a bed of creamy grits and smothered with our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onions
Fried red snapper on a bed of creamy grits and smothered with our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onion.
Two eggs any style, grits or home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, chicken sausage or pork sausage. Served with white, wheat or multigrain toast.
Lobster tail grilled or fried on a bed of creamy grits smothered with our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onions.
Two fluffy pancakes topped with coconut glaze and coconut flakes.
Salmon grilled, blackened or fried on a bed of creamy grits and smothered with our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onions.
Creamy grits topped with grilled shrimp and our spicy parmesan cheese sauce.
World of Benedict
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted english muffin served open faced, topped with two poached eggs, sauteed spinach and onions, smothered in hollandaise sauce.
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted english muffin served open faced with two lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted english muffin served open faced, topped with poached eggs and turkey bacon smothered with hollandaise sauce.
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted english muffin topped with poached eggs, yellow squash, zucchini , onions, spinach, red and green peppers and hollandise sauce.
Omelettes
Three fluffy eggs Add your choice of ingredients for an additional $ .99 each. Served with choice of toast or biscuit.
Three fluffy eggs, cheddar cheese , red peppers, green peppers and onions. Served with choice of toast or biscuit.
Three fluffy eggs, cheddar cheese, yellow squash, zucchini, onions, red and green peppers. Served with choice of toast or biscuit.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two slices of toasted multigrain bread with chunky avocado pulp topped with boiled egg, roasted red peppers, red onion, bacon or turkey bacon. topped with everything bagel seasoning. Garnished with everything bagel seasoning.
Golden brown fried chicken breast, scrambled eggs smothered with creamy white chicken sausage gravy served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
Golden brown fried chicken breast, scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
Scrambled eggs, bacon or pork sausage patty choice of cheese on toasted ciabatta bread.
Hot Off the Griddle
Grilled Challah french toast lightly powdered with sugar and garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Two fluffy pancakes lightly powdered with sugar and garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips, Strawberries, Blueberries or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Fluffy Belgian waffle lightly powdered with sugar and garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Brunch Menu
Grits & Eggs Brunch Favorites
Two pieces of lightly seasoned baked chicken smothered with brown gravy. Choice of dark or light meat, served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Three whole wings fried to a golden brown. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Two lump crab cakes seasoned and pan fried. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Lightly seasoned and battered and fried to perfection. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Two pieces of golden brown battered fried chicken. Choice of dark or light meat. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Two pork chops, fried to perfection. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Fried Red Snapper lightly breaded and fried. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Three marinated lamb chops grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Lobster tail grilled or fried. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
12 oz Ribeye marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Lightly Seasoned salmon served fried, grilled or blackened. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
Seared salmon grilled, blackened or fried resting on a bed of quinoa, edamame, carrots, spinach, zucchini, squash green and red peppers. Drizzled with our homemade asian glaze.
Salads and Sandwiches
Salads
Crisp romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken $7.99 Add Salmon $12.99 Add Grilled Shrimp $12.99
Crisp mixed greens with tomato, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing ranch, italian, blue cheese or honey mustard. Add Chicken $7.99 Add Salmon $12.99 Add Grilled Shrimp $12.99.
Sandwiches
Grilled or fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla served with seasoned fries.
Grilled or fried chicken breast with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with seasoned fries.
Bacon, spring mix and tomato on a choice of white or multigrain bread, served with seasoned fries.
Grilled beef patty with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar, or swiss cheese. Served with seasoned fries.
Turkey, turkey ham, bacon, american cheese, swiss cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce. Choice of white or multigrain bread. Served with seasoned fries.
Roasted Turkey, american cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce. Choice of white, multigrain bread or tomato basil tortilla. Served with seasoned fries.
Grilled turkey patty with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with seasoned fries.
Turkey ham, american cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce on a choice of white, multigrain bread or tomato basil tortilla. Served with seasoned fries.
Kids Love Grits and Eggs
Kids Menu 9 yrs old and Under
5 fluffy silver dollar pancakes with powdered sugar. +add chocolate chips or banana fosters $1.99
Scrambled eggs with cheese, choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with white or wheat toast.
Golden brown chicken tenders served with fruit cup or seasoned fries
Golden brown grilled cheese on white toast served with fruit cup or seasoned fries.
A La Carte
3 Slices of thick bacon
Everything or plain toasted bagel with cream cheese.
Two pieces of lightly seasoned baked chicken smothered with brown gravy. Choice of dark or light meat.
Fluffy buttermilk biscuit
Juicy chicken breast grilled or fried.
Chicken Sausage link
Two lump crab cakes seasoned and pan fried. Served with GE's special sauce.
Any style eggs cooked your way.
Toasted English muffin served with butter.
Crispy seasoned French fries.
Grilled Challah French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Lightly seasoned and battered and fried to perfection.
Two pieces of golden brown battered fried chicken. Choice of dark or light meat.
One breaded bone in pork chop, fried to perfection.
Fried red snapper lightly battered and fried.
Strawberries, blueberries and slice oranges.
Creamy homestyle grits. Add cheese for $.1.25
Homestyle potatoes lightly seasoned with green peppers and onions.
Three marinated lamb chops cooked to your perfection
Lobster tail grilled or fried.
Choice of Blueberry, Banana Nut, Triple Berry, Apple Cinnamon or Honey Corn Muffin
Golden brown buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Add, Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Two Pork Sausage Patties
Prime cut of angus ribeye cooked to your perfection. Served with homemade asian glaze.
Roasted green and red peppers, squash, zucchini , onions and spinach.
Seasoned salmon grilled, blackened or fried.
Sauteed spinach and onions.
Lightly seasoned grilled or fried shrimp
White, wheat or multigrain toast served with butter and jelly.
Three strips of turkey bacon
Fluffy Belgian waffle cooked to a golden brown dusted with powdered sugar garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Desserts
Cakes
New York style cheesecake
Rich chocolate layers with chocolate buttercream frosting.
Mouthwatering lemon cake with lemon buttercream frosting.
Velvety layers with cream cheese frosting and pecans.
Delicious strawberry cake with fresh strawberry frosting.
New York style cheesecake with strawberries.
Puddings/Bread Pudding
Beverages
Juices/Milk
Coke Products
Specialty Tea/Lemonade
Freshly brewed Ice Tea and lemonade
Freshly brewed unsweetened Iced Tea
Freshly brewed Sweetened Iced Tea
Freshly brewed sweetened peach iced tea.