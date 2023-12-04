Grizzly Bean Coffee House
Bear Necessities
- Drip Coffee$2.49+
Our drip coffee uses the highest quality, locally roasted beans.
- Iced coffee$2.99+
Our locally roasted coffee over ice.
- Pour over 16 oz$4.00
16 oz pour over.
- Hot Tea$2.99+
HIgh quality, specialty grade tea.
- Iced Tea$3.49+
Cold brewed iced green tea. Ice cold refreshment!
- Americano$3.29+
Double shot espresso topped with hot water.
- Iced Americano$3.29+
House espresso topped with cold water and poured over ice.
- Chai Latte$3.99+
Black tea infused with warming spices and steamed milk.
- Iced Chai Latte$4.99+
Black tea infused with warming spices and milk over ice.
- Cappucino$3.79+
Double shot espresso steamed milk with foam. A rich coffee house classic.
- Latte$3.79+
Espresso and steamed milk. Enjoy a classic or add any flavor to make it your own.
- Cold Brew$3.99+
Our 24/hour specialty blend cold brewed. Smooth and delicious.
- Espresso$2.50
Double shot of our house espresso blend.
- Mocha$3.99+
Espresso with white or milk chocolate and steamed milk. Add any flavor(s) to make a new favorite.
- Hot Cocoa$2.99+
White or milk chocolate and steamed milk. Kids and adults love this rich, warming treat.
- Iced Latte$4.99+
- Iced Mocha$4.99+
- Flavored Latte Hot$4.29+
- Flavored Latte Iced$5.29+
From the Bearista
- Lucky Bear$6.49
House chocolate mocha with Irish cream and hazlenut
- The Bear Hug$6.49
House white chocolate mocha and raspberry.
- Pablo Escobear$7.99
Quad shot of espresso topped with our house mocha.
- Cub Scout$6.49
A thin mint girl scout cookie in a cup! House mocha with Creme de Menthe and Irish cream.
- Care Bear$6.49
Caramel cheesecake house mocha.
- Peanut Butter Polar Bear$6.49
White chocolate peanut butter cup mocha.
- Go Bananas$6.49
Chocolate covered Banana mocha.
Sandwiches
- Grizzly BEE$5.99
English muffin with scrambled egg, cheese, choice of sausage or bacon. Homemade scallion whipped cream cheese and Mike's hot honey! Must try!
- Papa Bear$5.99
Thick cut bacon or sausage with scrambled egg, cheese sandwiched between two waffles with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
- Grizzly Signature Muffin$5.99
Thick cut bacon or sausage patty with scrambled egg, cheese, avocado and Grizzly Sauce. Careful it has a BITE!
- Sausage Egg Cheese Muffin$4.59
Sausage, scrambled egg and cheese on English muffin. Add Grizzly sauce .50c
- Egg and Cheese Muffin$3.99
Scrambled egg and cheese on English muffin. Add Grizzly sauce .50c
- Bacon Egg Cheese Muffin$4.59
Thick cut bacon, Scrambled egg and cheese on English muffin. Add Grizzly sauce .50c
Yogi Bowls
- Beary Bliss Bowl$7.99
Greek yogurt topped with blueberries, strawberries, granola, chocolate chips, shredded coconut and honey.
- BYO Yogurt Bowl$4.50
- Nutty Banana Bowl$7.99
Greek yogurt bowl with banana, Nutella, peanut butter, crushed nuts and chia seeds.
- Fit Bear$7.99
Greek Yogurt topped with blueberries, strawberries, banana, chia seeds, shredded coconut and drizzled with honey.
Toast
- PB+Jam$3.99
Multi-Grain toast with creamy peanut butter and Strawberry Jam.
- Banana Bear Toast$5.19
Multi-grain toast with Creamy PB, banana, honey, and chocolate chips.
- Chocolate StrawBeary Toast$5.19
Multi-grain toast with Nutella, Fresh strawberries topped with powdered sugar.
- Avocado Toast$6.99
Multi-grain toast with avocado, everything bagel seasoning, Feta cheese, drizzled with hot honey or Grizzly sauce.
Bakery
- Cookie$2.99
Warm delicious cookie! M&M, Chocolate chip and other rotating flavors.
- Muffin$3.49
Delicious moist muffin. Choices are blueberry crumble, red velvet cake, Banana nut, and Double chocolate.
- Stuffed Croissant$4.29
Delicious flaky croissant stuffed with either sweet cream cheese and blueberries, Spinach and cream cheese, or chocolate!
- Pepperoni roll$4.29
Stuffed Pepperoni roll with marinara sauce.
- Sausage roll$4.99
Roll stuffed with ground Italian sausage, peppers and onions. Served with marinara sauce.
- Decorated Sugar cookie$3.49
- Cheesecake$5.19
- Toffee$4.99
- Biscotti$1.69
- Perfect Bar$2.59
- Overnight Oats$4.19
- Banana Nut Bread$2.29
Retail
- 1lb coffee bulk$14.99
Our signature blends can be yours to enjoy at home as well!
- Tan Grizzly T-Shirt$24.00+
Grizzly bean custom T
- Blue Grizzly T-Shirt$24.00+
- Green Sweatshirt$35.00+
- Tan Sweatshirt$35.00+
- Coffee House Candle$9.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte Candle$9.00
- Brambleberry Candle$9.00
- Pepperment Mocha Candle$9.00
- Tea retail$10.99
- Stickers$1.00
- Gummy Bears$2.99
- Banana$1.00
- Apple$1.00
- Beanie$19.99
- Choc Espresso beans$2.25