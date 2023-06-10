Grizzly Ranch Golf Club
FOOD
BREAKFAST
GRIZZLY BURRITO
Two eggs, bacon, sausage or smoked ham, shredded cheese, homestyle potatoes with diced peppers.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Bagel, Croissant or Gluten-free bread. Two eggs, choice of cheese.
2x2 BREAKFAST
SALMON LOX
Smoked salmon filet on a bagel with cream cheese. Sprinkled with dill seasoning.
QUINOA
4 oz scoop topped with mixed fruit. Sprinkled with brown sugar & honey, splash of almond milk.
FRUIT CUP
BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE
BURGERS
GRIZZLY BURGER
1/3 lb wagyu beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and choice of cheese.
BLACK & BLUE BURGER
1/3 lb wagyu beef patty topped with grilled onion, blue cheese crumbles and arugula.
WESTERN BBQ BURGER
1/3 lb wagyu beef patty topped with fried onion rings, bacon, BBQ and choice of cheese.
SANDWICHES
BRISKET FRENCH DIP
Thinly sliced smoked brisket, stacked on a hoagie roll, au jus and choice of cheese.
BRISKET SANDWICH
Thinly sliced smoked brisket on a brioche bun with onion, pickle and BBQ sauce.
REUBEN SANDWICH
Smoked Pastrami, Swiss cheese & sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread.
TURKEY PESTO SANDWICH
Smoked turkey, tomato, spinach and fress mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bun.
SALADS
SPRING SALAD
Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese, light bacon vinaigrette drizzle. Add smoked salmon or chicken.
ROMAINE WEDGE
Creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and red onions.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan.
APPETIZER
DESSERTS
SIDES
DRINKS
COCKTAILS
LIQUOR
TURN
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Diced celery, fresh cracked pepper, mayo mixed with wild caught albacore tuna.
BLT WRAP
Flour tortilla, mayo, smoked bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes.
HOT DOG
All beef hot dog on brioche bun