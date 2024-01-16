Grocer and Goddess Skyport 50 Skyport drive unit 40
Breakfast
Easy Breakfast
Eggs & Things
- Country Breakfast$16.00
breakfast potatoes, bacon, soft scrambled eggs, warm buttermilk biscuit with whipped butter and house preserves
- Quinoa & Vegetables w/ Eggs$16.00
breakfast potatoes, Sunny-side up eggs, Farmers Market vegetables, chimichurri
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
breakfast potatoes, Chicken, avocado, beans, eggs
- Green Eggs & Ham$16.00
breakfast potatoes, Prosciutto, basil pesto, wild arugula on housemade english muffin
- Fried Egg Sandwich$15.00
breakfast potatoes, bacon, gruyere cheese, arugula, aioli, fried egg on house toast
- French Toast w/ Berries$16.00
w/ breakfast potatoes
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Daily Menu
Gluten Free Bakery
- English Muffin$3.25
- Buttermilk Biscuit$3.25
- Brioche (GF)$20.00
- Chocolate Cake Peanut Butter Frosting$7.00
- Muffin$5.50+
- GF White Bread Loaf$18.00
- GF Focaccia$18.00
- Mini Bundt cake(GF)$6.00
- Blondies w mixed berries & Almond$6.00
- Blueberry Coffeecake - jumbo$8.00
- Flourless chocolate cake$8.00
- Scones$5.00
- Cookies$5.00+
- Brioche Donut$6.50
- Quiche$12.00+
Broccoli, grape tomatoes, red pepper & feta cheese
- Cupcakes$5.00
- Pecan Sticky Buns$7.00
- Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
- Cinnamon Rolls$6.00
- Vegan Chocolate Cheesecake$7.00
- Mini Banana Bre$6.00
- Monkey Bread (GF)$7.00
- Pizza Roll$9.00
- GF Brownies$6.00
- Coffeecake$6.00
- Heart shaped cake$35.00
- Creme brulee donuts$6.00
Non Gluten Free Pastries
Sandwiches
- Brisket & Dip$18.00
- Crabby Patty$21.00
crab cake, arugula, cayenne aioli, brioche bun
- Duck Confit$19.00
- Fried Chicken$17.00
slaw, crispy leeks, gochvgan aioli brioche
- Grilled Veggie$17.00
- Impossible$17.00
Impossible meatloaf, chili aioli, mixed greens, ciabatta (vegetarian)
- Its A Wrap$16.00
Grilled vegetables, hummus, edamame and sprouts (GF)
- Original BLT$15.00
bacon, tomato, avocado, Sprouts, mixed greens, mayo white
- Red Light$19.00
NY Strip, arugula, roasted garlic aioli and red wine braised onion jam baguette
- Reuben$18.00
Pastrami, house made thousand island, fermented kraut, Swiss cheese marble rye
- Simply Corned Beef or Pastrami$17.00
Corned beef, sautéed cabbage, grain mustard, carrot and potato spread ciabatta
- Spanglish$15.00
- The Italian$17.00
banana peppers capicola, salami, mortadella, soprasata provolone,
- Torta$16.00
- Turkey Club$17.00
sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, thousand island, seeded wheat
- White Fish Sandwich$17.00
white fish, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, remoulade
Salads
- Burrito Bowl$17.00
Steamed quinoa, charred corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cabbage, cilantro, soy crema, chipotle sauce, lime (v, gf)
- Macro Grain Bowl Salad$18.00
House-made sauerkraut, organic heirloom brown rice, raw kale, carrot, red beans, herb baked tofu, braised mushroom sprouts and carrot ginger dressing.
- Cobb Salad$19.00
Iceberg and romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and creamy sherry vinaigrette.
- Chinese Chicken Salad$17.00
Choice of chicken or tofu, crunchy wontons, rice sticks and topped with toasted almonds.
- Southwest Salad$18.00
Jicama, curried chick peas, red peppers, tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, dressed with spicy cilantro dressing and topped with tortilla strips. (vegan)
- Baby Field Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, goat cheese, spiced pecans and Yvonne's vinaigrette.
- Kale Salad$17.00
with chili lime peanuts, queso fresco, dried cranberries, topped with tortilla strips and toasted sesame seeds.
Soup & Scoops
- Vegan Chili$10.00+
- Clam Chowder$10.00+
Mexican Meatball Soup Tomato based (gluten free)
- PotatonLeek$10.00+
Contains cream gluten free
- Coconut Pumpkin Curry$10.00+
- Posole Verde$10.00+
This soup is vegetarian, specify in special request if you'd like chicken added.
- Split Pea$10.00+
- Chicken Vegetable$10.00+
Chicken (halal) & veggies gluten free
High School Life
Sides
Entrees
- Adult Mac and Cheese Jalapeño and Roasted Garlic$16.00
ive cheese blend, Jalapeño and Roasted Garlic
- Chicken Milanese$24.00
chicken breast, chimichurri, on focaccia (GF, DF)
- Fish and Chips$18.00
tartar sauce, red pepper sauce, malt vinegar
- Grilled Maple Rosemary Flank Steak$22.00
wild rice blend and asparagus
- Impossible Meatloaf$22.00
with mashed potatoes, creamed corn (vegetarian)
- Korean Style Short Ribs$24.00
jasmine rice, kimchee
- Lasagna Al Pomodoro$20.00
cheese lasagna, fresh pasta sheets, house made marinara
- Lasagna Bolognese$18.00
with mashed potatoes, creamed corn (vegetarian)
- Pesto Crusted Salmon$25.00
basmati rice with oven burst tomatoes (gf)
- Salmon$25.00
red quinoa, lemon agave, crispy leeks (GFf, DF)
Beverage
Catering
Breakfast Catering
- Classic breakfast platter$140.00
assorted muffins, scones and bagels served with sweet butter, whipped cream cheese and preserves (serves 10-12)
- Smoked salmon platter$210.00
served with bagels, whipped cream cheese, sliced tomato, cucumbers, red onion and capers (serves 10-12)
- Pastry platter$80.00+
small (serves 10-12) • large (serves 15-20) assortment of petite croissants, pain au chocolate and fruit danish
- Seasonal fruit platter$65.00+
small (serves 10-12) • large (serves 15-20)
- Quiche-spinach and mushroom$6.50+
small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating
- Quiche-asparagus and leek$6.50+
small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating
- Quiche lorraine$6.50+
small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating
- Breakfast potatoes$6.00
(per pound) with shallots (2 pound minimum | requires reheating)
- Classic breakfast burrito$13.50
(each) (10 minimum)
- Vegetarian breakfast burrito$13.50
(each) (10 minimum)
- Deviled eggs$1.50
(each) (2 dozen minimum)
- Baked blueberry french toast$45.00
(serves 12) (requires reheating)
- Homemade granola$55.00
(serves 8-10) with yogurt and berries
- Granola parfait$6.00
(6 minimum)
- Muffins$3.25
(each)
- Mini lemon Bundt cakes$5.50
Brown Sugar Bundt Cake
- Mixed berry scones$2.50+
(6 minimum per variety)
- Lemon scones$2.50+
(6 minimum per variety)
- Zucchini walnut Bread Loaf$24.00
(serves 8-10)
- Banana chocolate Bread Loaf$24.00
(serves 8-10)
- Carrot Bread Loaf$24.00
(serves 8-10)
Entrees Catering
- Apricot glazed ham$160.00
(serves 10-14)
- Honey Mustard$12.00
(per pint)
- Mustard caper sauce$12.00
(per pint)
- Chicken milanese$16.00
(each) lightly breaded chicken breast sautéed with lemon butter (6 minimum)
- Meatloaf$45.00
(per loaf | serves 6-8)
- Chili aioli$10.00
(per pint)
- Grilled garlic lime chicken breast$15.00
(each) (6 minimum)
- Maple rosemary chicken breast$14.00
(each) (6 minimum)
- Korean style short ribs$40.00
(per pound) (3 pound minimum)
- Maple rosemary flank steak$40.00
(per pound) with horseradish crème (3 pound minimum)
- Oven roasted beef tenderloin$350.00
(serves 8-10) with horseradish crème fraîche
- Pesto crusted salmon filet$18.00
(each) pan seared and baked with a crust of fresh basil, pine nuts and parmesan cheese (6 minimum)
- Poached salmon filet$18.00
(each) beautifully decorated with cucumber scales, served with cucumber dill sauce (6 minimum)
- Whole poached salmon$375.00
(serves 14-16) beautifully decorated with cucumber scales, served with cucumber dill sauce
- Honey ginger salmon$18.00
(each) (6 minimum)
- Salmon al ericina$18.00
(each) with tomatoes and fresh basil (6 minimum)
- Bbq baby back ribs$20.00
(per pound) (5 pound minimum 3-5 racks based on weight)
- Boeuf bourguignon$35.00
(per pound) studded with caramelized pearl onions and mushrooms, brandy, Madeira and red wine (5 pound minimum)
- Buttermilk fried chicken$14.50
(per pound) (5 pound minimum)
- Cheese enchiladas$65.00
(12 portions)
- Chicken and cheese enchiladas$85.00
(12 portions)
- Vegetarian chili$20.00
(per quart) served with sharp cheddar, sour cream and chopped onions (3 quart minimum | serves 2-3)
- Three cheese macaroni with jalapeño and roasted garlic$65.00
jalapeño and roasted garlic (serves 10-12)
- Classic lasagne bolognese$90.00
(serves 8-10) layers of handmade pasta, classic bolognese, and béchamel
- Lasagne al pomodoro$80.00
(serves 8-10) with fresh ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and homemade marinara
- Pasta al forno$70.00
southern Italian-style baked penne with a creamy marinara sauce, provolone, parmesan and petite English peas
- Chicken pot pie$15.00
(each) classic pot pie filling of roasted carrots, potatoes, pearl onions and peas with a rich gravy in a flaky herb crust (6 minimum)
Sides Catering
- Green beans$18.50
(per pound) with toasted hazelnuts and shallots
- Szechuan green beans$16.50
(per pound)
- Oven roasted farm carrots$14.50
(per pound)
- Grilled asparagus$18.50
(per pound)
- Grilled vegetables provença$14.50
(per pound)
- Oven roasted beets, apples, walnuts & goat cheese$18.50
(per pound)
- Roasted cauliflower$16.50
(per pound) with almonds, capers, raisins and breadcrumbs
- Snap peas & asparagus$19.50
(per pound) with shallots, fresh thyme and lemon zest
- Roasted seasonal vegetables$18.00
(per pound)
- Sautéed broccolini with lemon zest$16.00
(per pound)
- German Potato Salad$16.50
(per pound)
- Classic creamy cole slaw$12.50
(per pound)
- Seasonal fruit salad$18.00
(per pound)
- Corn & black bean salad$14.50
(per pound) with chili-lime vinaigrette
- Three bean salad$14.50
(per pound) with cilantro, jalapeño and corn
- Couscous$16.50
(per pound)
- Curried chick peas$14.50
(per pound)
- Farro salad$16.50
(per pound) with asparagus, sugar snap peas, hint of red onion and dill
- Quinoa salad 1$18.00
(per pound) with soy bean, mint, cilantro and lime
- Quinoa salad 2$18.00
(per pound) with roasted white corn, dried cherries, scallions and fresh mint
- Brown rice salad$18.00
(per pound) with edamame, corn, avocado, sugar snap peas, cucumber, daikon sprouts and sesame soy dressing
- Classic potato salad$12.50
(per pound)
- Potato salad$14.50
(per pound)
- Scalloped potatoes$26.00
(serves 6) with sharp white cheddar
- Creamy mashed potatoes$16.50
(per pound)
- Roasted fingerling potatoes$13.75
(per pound)
Soups & Salads Catering
- Seasonal Soup$15.00
- Chinese Chicken Salad$65.00+
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with crunchy wontons, rice sticks, toasted almonds and scallions
- Kale Salad$65.00+
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with chili lime peanuts, queso fresco, dried cranberries, tortilla strips and toasted sesame seeds
- Butter Lettuce$75.00+
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) with French feta, dried organic cranberries and reverence vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$40.00+
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$80.00+
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) Butter with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese, tomatoes and creamy sherry vinaigrette
Sandwiches Catering
- Reverence SIgnature sandwich platter$12.95
(per sandwich) a selection of Signature Sandwiches, prepared on an artisan ciabatta roll, served with Yvonne’s sweet & spicy pickles (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
- Petite Sandwich platter$6.50
(per sandwich) a smaller version of our signature sandwiches, prepared on an artisan ciabatta roll, served with Yvonne’s sweet & spicy pickles (24 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
Lunch Boxes Catering
- Complete Lunch Box$30.00
includes a sandwich, field greens salad with spiced pecans, goat cheese and Yvonne’s vinaigrette, bottled still water, house made potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, plasticware and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
- Lunch Bag$20.50
includes a sandwich, house made potato chips, chocolate chip cookie and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
- Lunch Box$25.00
includes a sandwich, field greens salad with spiced pecans, goat cheese and Yvonne’s vinaigrette, chocolate chip cookie, plasticware and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
Platters & Dips Catering
- Charcuterie Platter$125.00+
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) a selection of sliced meats and pâté garnished with cornichons and olives, served with bread
- Cheese Platter$135.00+
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) a selection of cheeses garnished with seasonal accompaniments, served with crackers
- Mediterranean Platter$125.00+
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) grilled vegetables served with hummus, baba ganoush and toasted pita triangles
- Dessert Platter$60.00+
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) assorted bar cookies and mini cookies
- Seasonal Fruit Platter$90.00+
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25)
- House Made Potato Chips And Dip$45.00+
- Housemade Dips$20.00
- Housemade Tortilla Chips$95.00+
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-30) • with guacamole, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa
- Crudite$85.00+
Holiday Menu Catering
- Family Christmas Dinner$800.00
FEEDS A FAMILY OF 8 Brined & Ready, includes,.. Gravy House Made Stuffing Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce Green Bean Casserole W/fried Leeks Maple Brown Sugar Yams Bread Rolls W/whipped Butter Gravy Boat Baster
- Mash Potatoes$40.00
Classic Creamy Mashed Potatoes SERVES 8 Gluten Free; Contains Dairy
- miso glazed salmon$55.00
Maple Brown Sugar Yams SERVES 8 Gluten Free; Contains Dairy
- chicken milanese$52.00
Not Grandma's Old-Fashioned Stuffing SERVES 6 (Contains Prosciutto) Gluten Free (Can be made Vegetarian)
- heirloom carrots$40.00
Roasted Autumn Vegetables SERVES 8 Vegan; Gluten Free
- roasted asparagus$45.00
Traditional Cranberry Sauce (Pint) SERVES 4 Gluten Free
- brussels with bacon$38.00
Turkey Gravy (Quart) SERVES 4 Gluten Free; Contains Dairy
- cauliflower gratin$65.00
Macaroni & Cheese (Tray) SERVES 6 Gluten Free; Contains Dairy
- lamb roast$180.00
SERVES 6 Gluten Free; Contains Dairy
- Dinner Rolls$24.00
Rustic Dinner Rolls (6 Rolls) Gluten Free or With (Contains Dairy)
- Apricot glazed ham$120.00
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast SERVES 4-6 (Gluten Free)
- beef tenderloin with bordelaise$400.00
Extra Turkey Legs (1 count) (Gluten Free)
- cornish hen$28.00
- braised kale$40.00
- Holiday salad$42.00
- Green Beans$50.00
Christmas Baked Items Catering
- Cranberry Pie, Gluten Free$45.00
- Apple Crisp, Gluten Free$40.00
- Brownie Bottom Pumpkin Cheesecake, Gluten Free$60.00
- Chocolate Cheesecake, Gluten Free$60.00
- Lemon Cream Cake, Gluten Free$55.00
- Cranberry Apple Pie, Gluten Free$45.00
- Traditional Pumpkin Cheesecake, Gluten Free$65.00
- take and bake cinnamon rolls$36.00
- Pecan Pie, Gluten Free$55.00
- Pumpkin Bundt Cake + Cinnamon Glaze, Gluten Free$65.00
- Lemon Cheesecake Mousse, individual glass jars, 6 jars order, Gluten Free$66.00
- Pumpkin Pudding, individual glass jars, 6 jars in order, Gluten Free$66.00
- Dinner Rolls, 6 rolls to a pack, Gluten Free$24.00
Retail
Market- Retail Kitchenware items
- Kitchen Towels - All$17.00
- Winco Medium Sheetpan$20.00
- Winco Small Sheetpan$11.00
- My Drap - Blue$30.00
- Cheeks Ahoy Non Paper Towles - Oatmeal$25.00
- Pro Barware Bitters Dasher$17.50
- Handcarved Wooden Salad Servers-Charred Maple (Billet+Blade)$92.00
- victoria eggs apron$45.00
- Long Handled Wooden Stir Spoons-Cherry (Billet+Blade)$42.00
- My Drap - Gray$30.00
- Charlotte manser ceramics - Pink Pasta Bowl$28.00
- Cloth Napkin - each$10.00
- Cutting Board - Brown$23.00
- Cutting Board - Red$23.00
- victoria eggs Aprons$45.00
- Cheeks Ahoy Non Paper Towels - Earth$25.00
- True Silver Cheese Knife$12.00
- Cheeks Ahoy Non Paper Towel - Latte$25.00
- My Drap - White$30.00
- Winco Mixing Bowl Medium$6.50
- Chicago Metallic Mini Cheescake Pan$45.00
- 12" Tong$11.00
- Long Handled Wooden Stir Spoons-Walnut (Billet+Blade)$42.00
- My Drap - Yellow$30.00
- 7" Tong$9.00
- Silver Tray Rectangle$60.00
- Pastry/basting Brush$12.00
- christmas place cards$18.00
- Small Wire Mesh Tea Brewing ball w/ handle$6.00
- Cutting Board - Blue$23.00
- Winco Large Sheetpan$30.00
- Toscana Three Glass Cruets with Acacia Base$35.00
- Rolls Napkins$35.00
- Cutting Board - Green$23.00
- Classic Dough Bowl$85.00
- Clay Bowls, Mexican$110.00
- santa cards$18.00
- Handcarved Wooden Salad Servers-Cherry (Billet+Blade)$92.00
- Peachy Pendants - Custom Stemless Wine Glass$16.00
- Pepper Grinder$34.95
- Long Handled Wooden Stir Spoons-Charred Maple (Billet+Blade)$42.00
Market- Retail Food
- Good Karma Sauce - Sold In Increments of 6 - Each$3.85
- Crackers, Fig Honey Olive Oil - Each$3.96
- Jam, Chile Mango Lime - Each$4.60
- Sauce, Worcestershire 5oz - Each$6.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate Mixed Truffle Gift Set$35.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate Sea Salt Mini$5.50
- Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs$9.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate Bar (Lucuma & Vanilla)$13.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate Hazelnut Butter Spread$16.00
- Sardel Olive Oil$35.00
- Hal's Original Sea Salt Kettle Chips$3.00
- Sardel Organic Balsamic Vinegar$30.00
- The Good Crisp Company - Sea Salt Vinegar$4.50
- Creminelli Casalingo$13.00
- Creminelli Prosciutto$13.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate (Raspberry)$13.00
- Creminelli Calabrese$13.00
- Hal's New York - Hals NY Barbeque Chips, 2 oz.$2.50
- Microwave Popcorn On The Cob$12.00
- Red Pepper Jelly$12.00
- Fine & Raw Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Spread$16.00
- Dressings$10.00+
- Hal's sweet chili kettle$2.50
- Hayden Flour Mills - Artisan Bread Flour$15.00
- The Good Crisp Sour Cream & Onion Mini$2.50
- Mary's Herb Crackers$7.50
- Mary's Seaweed/ Blk Sesame$7.50
- Fine & Raw Chocolate (Sea Salt)$13.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate (Habanero Salt)$13.00
- Spicy Red Pepper Jelly$13.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate (Espresso)$13.00
- Leaner Creamer Coconut Oil Creamer$12.50
- The Good Crisp Aged White Cheddar Cheese Balls$6.00
- Oh Snap! Dilly Bites$6.00
- Amaranth Jalapeño Chips$6.00
- Lebby Dark Choc Chick Pea Snacks$11.00
- Bubbies Spicy Kosher Pickles 33oz Jar$10.50
- Hal's Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels$2.50
- Hal's Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Kettle$2.50
- Hal's New York - Hals NY Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips, 2 oz.$2.50
- Copper Cow Coffee Latte Creamers 8pk milk n sugar$10.00
- Amaranth Chipotle Churritos$5.00
- Organic Chicken Stock$10.00
- Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - PENNE RIGATE 100% Grano Saraceno BIO$9.00
- The Good Crisp Classic Original tall$4.50
- Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce$9.00
- Candied Jalapenos-8OZ$9.00
- Hal's New York - Hals NY Sweet Onion Chips, 2 oz.$2.50
- Hal's New York - Hals NY Original Pretzels, 1.75 oz.$2.50
- The Good Crisp Company - Classic Original Mini$2.50
- Hal's New York - Hals NY Jalapeno Chips, 2 oz.$2.50
- Salsa God Chips and Salsa Combo Pack$6.00
- Amaranth Original$6.00
- Nerds Candy$1.00
- Big Red Gum$1.00
- Red Popcorn$8.00
- Terra Amico Sundried Tomatoes$11.00
- Wild Willie's Garlic and Dill Mustard 7oz$9.50
- Mina Moroccan Green Olives$8.00
- Truff Black Truffle 1.5oz$12.00
- San J Organic Soy Sauce Less Sodium$9.00
- Villa Manodori Balsamic$45.00
- Truff Mayonnaise 8oz$14.00
- Belfiore Fresh Mozzarella$7.00
- Niman Ranch Snack Pack Pepperoni$9.00
- Tellicherry Black Peppercorns$15.00
- Panino Pepperoni Snack Pack$5.00
- Wild Planet, Anchovies in Water with Sea Salt$6.00
- The Good Crisp Cheddar Cheese Balls$6.00
- Virginia Diner Street Taco Peanuts 10oz$11.50
- Quinn Rye Style Pretzel$7.50
- Glory Bee Unrefined Coconut Oil 12oz Jar$12.00
- Trident Gum$1.00
- Niman Ranch Snack Pack Genoa Salami$9.00
- Moon Cheese Oh My Gouda$6.00
- Sardel - Organic Balsamic Vinegar$30.00
- Philadelphia Cream Cheese 8oz$6.00
- Panino Hard Salami Snack Pack$5.00
- Hal's New York Kettle Corn$2.50
- Hal's New York - Hals NY Sea Salt Popcorn, 2.25 oz.$2.50
- Laura Chenel Fresh Goat Cheese$12.00
- Kite Hill Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt$9.00
- Beyond Good Madagascar Pure Dark 80% Cocoa$6.00
- California Aged Sherry Vinegar$9.50
- Hayden Flour Mills - Pasta Flour$15.00
- Oh Snap Pickled Green Beans$6.00
- Polenteria Olive Oil$44.00
- Coconut Sweetened Condensed Milk$10.00
- Forvm Chardonnay Balsamic$7.00
- Panino Hard Salami and Pepper Jack Snack Pack$5.00
- Rustic Bakery Everthing Spice Flatbread$7.50
- Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese ( Classic Chevre)$8.00
- Mina Moroccan Dry Cured Olives$8.00
- Castello Gouda Cheese$9.00
- Creminelli Sopressata 2oz$10.00
- Copper Cow Latte Creamers 25 pk$24.00
- MiTiCA Toketti Crackers$12.00
- Sabatino Tartufi White Truffle Oil$25.00
- Goodvines Getränke GmbH - alkoholfreier Glühwein - rot - glutenfrei 0,75l | Goodvines$40.00
- Rustic Bakery Artisan Crisps Tart Cherry...$7.50
- Panino Prosciutto Snack Pack$5.00
- Castillo Arbequina$40.00
- Humboldt Flake Sea Salt
- The GFB Bites$7.00
- Blow Pop$1.00
- Truff Hotter Sauce -6oz$17.00
- Wendi's Market Habanero Stuffed Olives$22.00
- Oberto Peppered Beef Jerky$5.00
- Meredith Dairy Sheep and Goat Cheese$15.00
- les Anis de Flavigny$9.00
- Mina Moroccan Purple Beldi Olives$8.00
- Colavita Red Wine Vinegar$8.00
- Salemville Amish Gorgonzola$9.00
- Epic Beef Tallow$22.00
- Oberto Original Beef Jerky$5.00
Retail items- Market
- Reyka Vodka 1L - Bottle$17.53
- Moonshine Trading Co. Wildflower Comb Honey$42.00
- Bounty Papertowel Roll$4.00
- Soap, blueberry coast cleopatra$10.00
- La Tourangelle XV Olive Oil Spray 5oz$9.00
- Duracell AAA Batteries (4 Pack)$8.00
- El Yucateco XXXtra Hot Sauce Chile Habanero$6.50
- Mr Clean Magic Eraser 2 pack$5.00
- Wine Gift Tag$4.00
- Duracell AA Battery (2 Pack)$12.00
- Large Sparkling Silver Ornament$22.00
- Les Choses Simples Fleurs d'Oranger No4$27.00
- MRE$15.00
- El Yucateco Hot Sauce Black Label Reserve$7.00
- Amish Country White Popcorn$8.00
- El Yucateco Habanero & Chiltepin$5.50
- El Yucateco Hot Sauce Salsa Picante Roja$6.00
- Ghee Cooking Spray$9.00
- Amish Country Yellow Popcorn$8.00
- Large Black Ornament$20.00
- Red Glitter Ornament$12.00
- Party Fringe$20.00
- Garnishing Salt$12.00
- Maine Sponge$12.00
- grocer goddess Market Bags$35.00
- Brown & Silver Glitter Ornament$20.00
- Large Pink Ornament$20.00
- Small Silver Ornament$12.00
- Amish Country Purple$8.00
- Yes Cocktail Co - Cucumber Jalapeno Cocktail Mixer$18.00
- Equator French Roast$15.00
- Happy Holidays Banner Office Mantel$25.00
- Scotch Brite Sponges$6.50
- Tide Free and Gentle$8.00
- Room Spray Fleurs D'Orange$27.00
- El Yucateco Hot Sauce Salsa Verde$6.00
- WINCO mixing bowl 3 quart$8.00
Market- Retail Wine
- Campari Aperitivo 750ML - Bottle$30.00
- Alibi Ale Pale Ale 16oz Can - Can$9.00
- Modelo Especial 24oz Can - Can$9.00
- Margerum Rose 355ML Cans - Can$13.00
- Flour, All Purpose - Pound$13.00
- Local Roots - Purple Hard Kombucha - Can$9.00
- 10th Street Whisky Peated Single Malt 750ML - Bottle$75.00
- Candied Jalapeños - Retail 8 oz - Each$5.75
- Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth 1L - Bottle$32.50
- Pickles, Beer Spears - Each$5.50
- Gary Farrell 2021 pinot noir$60.00
- Failla Pinot Noir 2022$50.00
- Walt Wines Pinot Noir$60.00
- Goodvine's Getränke GmbH - GOODVINES sparkling Riesling | alkoholfrei - alcohol-free$25.00
- Freixenet Premium Sparkling Pink$28.00
- Dr Browns Diet Cream Soda 12oz Can$2.50
- Topping Legnon 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Broken Glass' Artist Series$50.00
- Rabble Cabernet Sauvingnon$25.00
- Kathryn Kennedy Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
Market- Retail N/A Beverage
- Water, Lone River Ranch Water 12oz Can - ranch river. water all (Can)$6.00
- Soda, Black Cherry Diet 12oz - Can$2.50
- Glaze, Balsamic 225ML - Bottle$3.34
- Wonder. Peach Ginger 12oz - Each$4.00
- Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer 12oz Can - Can$5.00
- Juice, Fruit Punch, Capri Sun - Can$2.00
- TAS Coconut Water 16.9oz - Bottle$5.00
- Calypso Original Lemonade$5.00
- S Pellegrino Sparkling$4.00
- Ritual Zero Proof - Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative$32.00
- Ritual Zero Proof Rum Alternative$32.00
- Fiji Water$5.00
- Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Marshmallow Swirl Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Bottle$12.00
- Yes Cocktail Co - Hot Buttered Rum Mix$23.00
- Health Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse 16oz Bottle$6.00
- RAFT - Cardamom Bitters$13.00
- Bev Water Mineral Sparkling Plastic$2.50
- Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Moo-Usse Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle$12.00
- Health Ade Kombucha Cherry Berry 16oz Bottle$6.00
- Martinelli's Apple Juice (10 Oz)$3.50
- Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer-Can$5.00
- Fanta Orange$2.50
- Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Java Chip Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz. Glass Bottle$12.00
- Red Roses Michelada Mix$22.00
- Strongwater - Virtue Cocktail Bitters$18.00
- Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle$12.00
- Sprite 12oz Can$2.50
- Bev Drink Energy Red Bull Can$6.00
- Yes Cocktail Co - Stone Pine and Satsuma Cocktail Mixer$18.00
- Strong Water Orange Blossom Sparking Tonic 4 Pack of 200ml Cans$10.00
- In High Spirits Infusions - Sunday Sunrise spirit infusion kit$23.00
- Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Coconut Cream Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle$12.00
- Fever Tree Premium Club Soda 200ml Bottle$4.00
- Capirete 20Yr Sherry Vin Es$25.00
- Vita Coconut Water 11.1oz Bottle$5.00
- Shibui Whisky Grain select 86$60.00
- Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Lavender Latte | 5-Pack$17.00
- Soda Black Cherry$4.00
- Pale Ale$7.00
- Sovi Sparking Rose N/A 250ml Can$9.00
- Strong Water Sparkling Club Soda 4 Pack of 200ml Bottles$10.00
- Bev Drink Energy Red Bull Sugar Free$5.00
- Wood Stove Kitchen Strawberry and Basil Cocktail Mixer$22.00
- Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Pumpkin Spice Latte | 5-Pack$15.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Orange Clove Hot Toddy Kit$20.00
Market - Retail Dry Goods
- Crispy Pineapple Slices - Each$8.00
- Vinegar, Chardonnay Balsamic, Forvm - Bottle$35.76
- Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee Green Valley - Bottle$29.99
- Mary's Gone Crackers. Black Pepper$7.50
- Mountain House Beef Stroganoff$15.00
- Optimist - Smokey$35.00
- Carr's Entertainment Crackers Collection$12.00
- Glutino Multigrain Crackers$7.00
- Amore Tomato Paste$6.00
- Lundberg Black Pepper$5.99
- Mountain House Granola$15.00
- Cheese Sticks Melting Parmesan$7.50
- Lundberg Basil And Thyme$5.99
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Cinnamon Orange Spice - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Wholesome Organic Coconut Sugar$10.00
- Carrs Original Crackers$12.00
- Carrs Entertainment Crackers
- Salt Saloon Fully Fung-ded Sea Salt 4oz$14.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Cider Spices Wassail Kit$20.00
- Mountain House Chicken Fried Rice$15.00
- Optimist - Bright$35.00
- Maldon Smoked Sea Salt$9.00
- Cordero Pearled Barley$6.00
- Amore Sun Dried Tomato Paste$6.00
- Z crackers - Everything Good Handmade Artisan Cracker$8.50
- Wander Magic Umami Sprinkles$25.00
- Carr's Original Crackers$6.00
- Mountain House Beef Stew$15.00
- Salt Saloon Hot Flashes Ghost Pepper Sea Salt 2oz$8.50
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Blueberry - 20 teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Cheese Sticks Original Cheddar$7.50
- Original Ballpark Style Popcorn Salt$8.50
- Savor Imports | Truffle Seasoning$50.00
- Mountain House Spaghetti w Meat Sauce$15.00
- Terre Exotique Tajine Spice Blend$13.00
- Salt Saloon Fully Fung-ded Sea Salt 2oz$8.50
- Marys Original Crackers$7.50
- Z crackers - Kalamata Olive Handmade Artisan Cracker$8.50
Restaurant- Menu Item
- Bad Karma sauce Sold in Increment of 6 - Each$4.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Chamomile - Caffeine Free 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Rustic Bakery Sel Gris & Olive Oil Flatbread$7.50
- Castillo Canena Picual$40.00
- Acacia Cheese Board & Tools Set$34.00
- Ritual Aperitif Alternative$32.00
- Equator Organic Decaf Blend$15.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Mint Medley - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Jasmine - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Vanilla | 5 Pack$15.00
- Ines Rosales Orange Sweet Olive Oil Tortas$7.00
- Chile Mango Lime Jam$13.00
- Sillycow Farms - Double Udder Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz. Glass Bottle$12.00
- Orange Juice, Fresh$6.00
- Matiz España - Matiz Paella Sofrito - 12.3oz Jar$11.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Sangria Spice Blend Kit$20.00
- Yes Cocktail Co - Hopped Grapefruit & Rosemary Cocktail Mixer: SUMMER SEASONAL$18.00
- Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - ‘The Classic’ | 5-Pack$16.00
- Blind Tiger Southside$8.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Masala Chai - Loose Tea in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Mediterranean Fleur De Sel$15.00
- Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Salted Caramel | 5 Pack$15.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Lavender - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - English Breakfast - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Earl Grey - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Hayden Flour Mills - All Purpose Flour$15.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Ginger - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers - The Lemongrass Cocktail Mixer$15.00
- Safe Catch Tuna No Salt Added (Blue Can)$7.00
- Truff Black Truffle Arrabbiata$14.00
- Truff Black Truffle Pomodoro$14.00
- Baking Sheets, Small 9.5 x 13$12.00
- Lundberg Red Rice & Quinoa$5.99
- marin french triple creme brie$11.00
- Copper Cow Coffee - Creamer - Mocha Creamer I 8-Pack$10.00
- Kite Hill Plain Almond Milk Yogurt$9.00
- Terre Exotique Rose Bud$18.00
- Mary's Super Seed Rosemary$7.50
- Safe Catch Tuna White Can$7.00
- Wasa Crispbread Swedish Style$6.00
- Wild Planet Anchovies in Olive Oil$6.00
- Winco Mixing Bowl Small$5.00
- Plugra Unsalted Butter$11.00
- San J Soy Sauce$9.00
- Coffee Mug Glass$10.00
- Soups
- Yes Cocktail Co - Sugar Plum Cocktail Mixer$18.00
- Casa Noble Reposado Tequila$55.00
- Bullet Proof Coffee$22.00
- Casa Amigos Añejo Tequila$80.00
- Shot Glass$5.00
- Epicurean Pizza Peel$50.00
- Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Best Brews Variety | 5 Pack$15.00
- Cougars Stemless Wine Glass$10.00
- Ritual Zero Proof - Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative$32.00
- Colavita Olive Oil$105.00
- Milagro Reserve
- Copper Cow Coffee Latte Creamer Pumpkin Spice Flavor$20.00
- Yes Cocktail Key Lime Sour$18.00
- Casa Amigos Mezeal Tequila$100.00
- La Marne Champagne Ardenne Vinegar 750ml$30.00
- Cooling Pans (Backs)
- Roland Anchovy Paste 1lb$15.00
- The Good Crisp Company - 1.6oz Mini Original and Sour Cream and Onion Mixed Case$4.00
- High West Manhattan
- Cantera Negra Tequila$55.00
- Arvum Reserve Sherry Vinegar - 12.7fl oz$16.00
- Saba Dressing$35.00
- Judge Casey's Ketchup$12.00
- Martini Glass$10.00
- Flecha Azul Añejo$60.00
- Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative$32.00
- Popcorners Sweet & Salty$2.00
- ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers - The Granada Cocktail Mixer$15.00
- Set of 6 Cloth Towels (Don Paper)
- In High Spirits Infusions - The Speakeasy spirit infusion kit$20.00
- 4 Sisters Rice$7.00
- Matiz España - Matiz Paella Pan - 34cm$20.00
- Organico Bello$7.00
- “Fully Fung-ded” Mediterranean Sea Salt w/ Truffle
- Giardiniera Relish
- Lalo Tequila$55.00
- Sonoma Kale Pesto Pasta Sauce$12.00
- Mina moroccan Preserved Lemons$8.00
- California White Balsamic Vinegar$9.50
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Oliver Pluff's Holiday Blend - Tea Bags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- 50 Pack Cocktail Napkins$35.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$60.00
- Creminelli, Barolo$15.00
- Freixenet Premium Sparkling Gold$28.00
- Arthur Court - Squirrel Nut Bowl Head / Tail$60.00
- Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - FUSILLI "100% Lenticchia Rossa BIO" 250g$9.00
- Granzella's Deli Mix$10.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Irish Breakfast - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Dos Hombres Joven Tequila
- Jean Dubost Laguiole
- Limone Olive Oil Polenteria$28.00
- Stainless Spreader Knife (Spatula)$40.00
- Truff Spicy Mayonnaise 8oz$14.00
- High West Old Fashioned
- Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - CASERECCE 100% Lenticchia Rossa BIO 300g$9.00
- Clean Co Alcohol Alternatives$30.00
- Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Just Black | 5-Pack$10.00
- The Good Crisp Company - Classic Original$4.50
- Niman Ranch Snack Pack Hot Sopressatia$9.00
- Spiritless - Kentucky 74 - 700mL$47.00
- Short Dimpled Glass$10.00
- KAF Home - Ayesha - Adult Apron$30.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Masala Chai - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Goodvine's Getränke GmbH - GOODVINES Cabernet Sauvignon | alkoholfrei - alcohol-free$30.00
- Safe Catch Pacific Pink Salmon$7.00
- Schar Crisp Bread$9.00
- Copper Cow Coffee Latte Creamers Lavender Flavor$20.00
- Oh Snap Dill Pickles$2.50
- Primal Avocado Oil Spray$14.00
- Sabatino Tartufi Black Truffle Oil$25.00
- Pepper Creek Farms - Pink Peppercorns 2.1 Oz.$16.00
- Yellow Popcorn$8.00
- Baking Sheets, Large 13 x 18$18.00
- Sotaroni Balsamic Vinegar$30.00
- Salt Pepper Cellar$32.00
- Sonoma Syrup Co. - 25.4 oz Classic Simple Syrup$22.00
- Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey 750ML$200.00
- Wooden Spoon$8.00
- Dirty Habit Cocktails - Good Old Fashioned Buzz$35.00
- Charlotte manser ceramics - Pink Medium Bowl$20.00
- 9" Tong$10.00
- Turkey Baster$6.50
- S And P Shakers$15.00
- Garlic festival Garlic + Jalapeno Stuffed Olives$12.00
- Creminelli, Piccante$15.00
- Hayden Flour Mills - Polenta$15.00
- Good Things Habenero Stuffed Olives$8.00
- BARSUPPLY - Electric Wine Opener Set$42.00
- Cheesecloth Organic$7.50
- Pepper Creek Farms - Mixed Peppercorns 4.1 Oz.$14.00
- Creminelli, Sopresetta$15.00
- Salt Saloon Lava Love Finishing Salt$14.00
- Blind Tiger Sidecar$9.00
- Cutting Board Color Code$25.00
- Hal's New York - Hals NY Original Sea Salt Chips, 2 oz.$3.00
- Dequmana Empeltre Olives - 12oz$10.00
- Yes Cocktail Co - Ginger Citrus Cocktail Mixer$18.00
- Balsamic Caramelized Onion Spread$12.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila$66.00
- Yes Cocktail Co - Peppermint and Cacao Syrup$14.00
- Cheese Board$65.00
- 3 Glass Cruet Sets$40.00
- Hayden Flour Mills - Semolina Flour$15.00
- Sonoma Syrup Co. - 8 oz Pure Almond Extract$26.00
- Blind Tiger Bee's Knees$18.00
- Terre Bormane XV Olive Oil$50.00
- Castillo Canena Laudemio$45.00
- Cloth Linen Napkins$10.00
- Cook's Vanilla Extract$20.00
- Creminelli,Tartufo$15.00
- Organic Beef Stock Kitchen Basics$10.00
- emmi original fondue$20.00
- Optimist - Fresh$35.00
- Oliver Pluff & Company - Elderberry - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin$15.00
- Marin French Cheese$8.00
Restaurant - Bar Consumables
- CA Crisps - Crispy Orange Slices$8.00
- Strong Water Virtue Rose Sage Cocktail Bitters$23.00
- Strong Water Lavender Wildflower Cocktail Bitters$23.00
- Toma Bloody Mary Mix$17.00
- ROOT Hibi-Hibi Cocktail Mixer$15.00
- Strong Water Perfect Margarita Cocktail Syrup$12.00
- Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Grenadine$17.00
- Backyard Bev Co. Pure Cane Cocktail Syrup$7.00
- Modelo Especial 12oz Cans$7.00
- Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Bourbon Cocktail Cherries 13.5 oz$18.00
- Wood Stove Kitchen Sangria Mixer$22.00
- Fernet Branca Authentic Amaro$40.00
- Alpenglow Cocktail Co. Blackberry Mojito$22.00
- Demitris Bloody Mary Mix 32oz Bottle$18.00
- Martini and Rossi Bianco Vermouth$15.00
- Alpenglow Cocktail Co. Strawberry Lemonade$22.00
- Alpenglow Cocktail Co. Lavender Honey Bees Knees$22.00
- Strong Water Simple Syrup$12.00
- Strong Water Orange Bourbon Barrel Aged Bitters$23.00
- Strong Water Aromatic Golden Bitters$23.00
- Q Ginger Beer 750ml Bottle$8.00
Restaurant - NA Beverages
- Alibi Porter - Bottle$9.00
- Sauce, Hot Truffle - Each$10.00
- Etta Says Sit Training Treats Bacon Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default - Each$8.00
- 1849 Tri Tip Marinade - Case$9.50
- McCarthy Family Vineyards - Each$25.00
- Crispy Blood Orange Slices - Pack$8.00
- Topping Orange Muscat 2020 - Bottle$16.00
- Shemps Old Fashioned Hot Ketchup$10.00
- FCC Walnut Honey Xtra Virgin$10.00
- Etta Says Sit Training Treats Cheddar Cheese Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default$8.00
Restaurant Supplies
- Numb and Nummer 16oz Can - Can$4.65
- Winco 5oz Alum. Scoop$3.50
- Rabbit Wine Preserver with Stopper$15.00
- Winco Wooden Muddler Walnut$3.50
- To Go Packaging$62.00
- Le Creuset Original Corkscrew PM 100$37.00
- Restaurant cleaning supplies$63.00
- Winco 1oz and 1/2oz Jigger$3.00
- Le Creuset Sparkling Wine Opener$40.00
- Winco Strainer JST-1$3.50
- The Cocktail Box Co. Home Bartender Stirring Kit$45.00
- Winco Bar Strainer 4prong BST-4P$3.50
- Truff Hot Sauce 6oz$17.00
- Empress Gin 1908 750ML$40.00