Breakfast
Easy Breakfast
Eggs & Things
Country Breakfast
breakfast potatoes, bacon, soft scrambled eggs, warm buttermilk biscuit with whipped butter and house preserves
Quinoa & Vegetables w/ Eggs
breakfast potatoes, Sunny-side up eggs, Farmers Market vegetables, chimichurri
Breakfast Burrito
breakfast potatoes, Chicken, avocado, beans, eggs
Green Eggs & Ham
breakfast potatoes, Prosciutto, basil pesto, wild arugula on housemade english muffin
Fried Egg Sandwich
breakfast potatoes, bacon, gruyere cheese, arugula, aioli, fried egg on house toast
French Toast w/ Berries
w/ breakfast potatoes
Daily Menu
Soup & Scoops
Eggs Dozen
We will always have two additional soup choices
Vegetarian Chili
Chicken Vegetable
Tarragon Chicken Salad
chicken salad with pecans, apples and tarragon
Egg Salad GnG
egg salad with chives, celery
Tuna Salad W/Cranberries & Red Onions GnG
tuna salad with red onion, cranberries
Italian Tuna Salad
Italian tuna with capers, parsley, red onion and olive oil
Bread Roll
GF Bread Roll
Bread Basket
GF Bread Basket
Salads
Burrito Bowl
Steamed quinoa, charred corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cabbage, cilantro, soy crema, chipotle sauce, lime (v, gf)
Macro Grain Bowl Salad
Cobb Salad
Chinese Chicken Salad
Southwest Salad
Baby Field Salad
Kale Salad
Chopped Salad
Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
white fish, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, remoulade
Original BLT
bacon, tomato, avocado, Sprouts, mixed greens, mayo white
Reuben
Pastrami, house made thousand island, fermented kraut, Swiss cheese marble rye
The Irish
Corned beef, sautéed cabbage, grain mustard, carrot and potato spread ciabatta
Red Light
NY Strip, arugula, roasted garlic aioli and red wine braised onion jam baguette
Fried Chicken
slaw, crispy leeks, gochvgan aioli brioche
Impossible
Impossible meatloaf, chili aioli, mixed greens, ciabatta (vegetarian)
Turkey Club
sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, thousand island, seeded wheat
The Italian
banana peppers capicola, salami, mortadella, soprasata provolone,
Its A Wrap
Grilled vegetables, hummus, edamame and sprouts (GF)
Crabby Patty
crab cake, arugula, cayenne aioli, brioche bun
Spanglish
Torta
Duck Confit
High School Life
Ready To Serve
Adult Mac & Cheese
BBQ Ribs
Chicken Milanese W/ Chimichurri
Dolma
Greek Olive Medley
House Green Beans
Impossible Meatloaf
Italian Olive Medley
Lasagna Bolognese
Lasagna Pomodoro
Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Pizza Roll
Spanish Olives
Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Tuna Salad W/Cranberries & Red Onions
Beet Salad
Chicken Pot Pie
Entrees After 11am
Entrees
Salmon
red quinoa, lemon agave, crispy leeks (GFf, DF)
Pesto Crusted Salmon
basmati rice with oven burst tomatoes (gf)
Grilled Maple Rosemary Flank Steak
wild rice blend and asparagus
Korean Style Short Ribs
jasmine rice, kimchee
Impossible Meatloaf
with mashed potatoes, creamed corn (vegetarian)
Lasagna Bolognese
with mashed potatoes, creamed corn (vegetarian)
Lasagna Al Pomodoro
cheese lasagna, fresh pasta sheets, house made marinara
Adult Mac and Cheese Jalapeño and Roasted Garlic
ive cheese blend, Jalapeño and Roasted Garlic
Pasta al forno
Southern style baked penne with creamy Marinara, provolone, parmesan and peas
Fish and Chips
tartar sauce, red pepper sauce, malt vinegar
Chicken 65*
basmati rice and fresh herbs
Spatchcock mediteranean chicken
mediteranean chicken with grilled vegetables + Potatoes
Chicken Milanese
chicken breast, chimichurri, on focaccia (GF, DF)
Catering
Breakfast Catering
Classic breakfast platter
assorted muffins, scones and bagels served with sweet butter, whipped cream cheese and preserves (serves 10-12)
Smoked salmon platter
served with bagels, whipped cream cheese, sliced tomato, cucumbers, red onion and capers (serves 10-12)
Pastry platter
small (serves 10-12) • large (serves 15-20) assortment of petite croissants, pain au chocolate and fruit danish
Seasonal fruit platter
small (serves 10-12) • large (serves 15-20)
Quiche-spinach and mushroom
small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating
Quiche-asparagus and leek
small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating
Quiche lorraine
small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating
Breakfast potatoes
(per pound) with shallots (2 pound minimum | requires reheating)
Classic breakfast burrito
(each) (10 minimum)
Vegetarian breakfast burrito
(each) (10 minimum)
Deviled eggs
(each) (2 dozen minimum)
Baked blueberry french toast
(serves 12) (requires reheating)
Homemade granola
(serves 8-10) with yogurt and berries
Granola parfait
(6 minimum)
Muffins
(each)
Mini lemon Bundt cakes
Brown Sugar Bundt Cake
Mixed berry scones
(6 minimum per variety)
Lemon scones
(6 minimum per variety)
Zucchini walnut Bread Loaf
(serves 8-10)
Banana chocolate Bread Loaf
(serves 8-10)
Carrot Bread Loaf
(serves 8-10)
Coffee Service
(10-12 cups) includes coffee, cups, stirrers, sugar, sweetener and cream
Tea Service
includes tea bags, hot water, cups, stirrers, honey, sugar, sweetener, milk and lemon
Orange Juice
(10-12 cups) includes cups and pitcher
Entrees
Apricot glazed ham
(serves 10-14)
Honey Mustard
(per pint)
Mustard caper sauce
(per pint)
Chicken milanese
(each) lightly breaded chicken breast sautéed with lemon butter (6 minimum)
Meatloaf
(per loaf | serves 6-8)
Chili aioli
(per pint)
Grilled garlic lime chicken breast
(each) (6 minimum)
Maple rosemary chicken breast
(each) (6 minimum)
Korean style short ribs
(per pound) (3 pound minimum)
Maple rosemary flank steak
(per pound) with horseradish crème (3 pound minimum)
Oven roasted beef tenderloin
(serves 8-10) with horseradish crème fraîche
Pesto crusted salmon filet
(each) pan seared and baked with a crust of fresh basil, pine nuts and parmesan cheese (6 minimum)
Poached salmon filet
(each) beautifully decorated with cucumber scales, served with cucumber dill sauce (6 minimum)
Whole poached salmon
(serves 14-16) beautifully decorated with cucumber scales, served with cucumber dill sauce
Honey ginger salmon
(each) (6 minimum)
Salmon al ericina
(each) with tomatoes and fresh basil (6 minimum)
Bbq baby back ribs
(per pound) (5 pound minimum 3-5 racks based on weight)
Boeuf bourguignon
(per pound) studded with caramelized pearl onions and mushrooms, brandy, Madeira and red wine (5 pound minimum)
Buttermilk fried chicken
(per pound) (5 pound minimum)
Cheese enchiladas
(12 portions)
Chicken and cheese enchiladas
(12 portions)
Vegetarian chili
(per quart) served with sharp cheddar, sour cream and chopped onions (3 quart minimum | serves 2-3)
Three cheese macaroni with jalapeño and roasted garlic
jalapeño and roasted garlic (serves 10-12)
Classic lasagne bolognese
(serves 8-10) layers of handmade pasta, classic bolognese, and béchamel
Lasagne al pomodoro
(serves 8-10) with fresh ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and homemade marinara
Pasta al forno
southern Italian-style baked penne with a creamy marinara sauce, provolone, parmesan and petite English peas
Chicken pot pie
(each) classic pot pie filling of roasted carrots, potatoes, pearl onions and peas with a rich gravy in a flaky herb crust (6 minimum)
Sides
Green beans
(per pound) with toasted hazelnuts and shallots
Szechuan green beans
(per pound)
Oven roasted farm carrots
(per pound)
Grilled asparagus
(per pound)
Grilled vegetables provença
(per pound)
Oven roasted beets, apples, walnuts & goat cheese
(per pound)
Roasted cauliflower
(per pound) with almonds, capers, raisins and breadcrumbs
Snap peas & asparagus
(per pound) with shallots, fresh thyme and lemon zest
Roasted seasonal vegetables
(per pound)
Sautéed broccolini with lemon zest
(per pound)
Brussels sprouts salad
(per pound)
Classic creamy cole slaw
(per pound)
Seasonal fruit salad
(per pound)
Corn & black bean salad
(per pound) with chili-lime vinaigrette
Three bean salad
(per pound) with cilantro, jalapeño and corn
Couscous
(per pound)
Toasted Israeli couscous
(per pound) with almonds and cranberries
Curried chick peas
(per pound)
Farro salad
(per pound) with asparagus, sugar snap peas, hint of red onion and dill
Quinoa salad 1
(per pound) with soy bean, mint, cilantro and lime
Quinoa salad 2
(per pound) with roasted white corn, dried cherries, scallions and fresh mint
Brown rice salad
(per pound) with edamame, corn, avocado, sugar snap peas, cucumber, daikon sprouts and sesame soy dressing
Classic potato salad
(per pound)
Potato salad
(per pound)
Scalloped potatoes
(serves 6) with sharp white cheddar
Creamy mashed potatoes
(per pound)
Roasted fingerling potatoes
(per pound)
Soups & Salads
Seasonal Soup
Chinese Chicken Salad
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with crunchy wontons, rice sticks, toasted almonds and scallions
Baby Field Greens Salad
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with goat cheese, spiced pecans and Reverence vinaigrette
Kale Salad
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with chili lime peanuts, queso fresco, dried cranberries, tortilla strips and toasted sesame seeds
Baby Spinach & Arugula
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, toasted pine nuts and lemon olive oil vinaigrette
Butter Lettuce
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) with French feta, dried organic cranberries and reverence vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing
Southwest Salad
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with jicama, curried chick peas, red peppers, tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips and spicy cilantro dressing
Cobb Salad
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) Butter with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese, tomatoes and creamy sherry vinaigrette
Vegan Chopped Vegetable Salad
• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) with asparagus, fennel, sugar snap peas, zucchini, edamame, garbanzo beans, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn and lemon mustard vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Reverence SIgnature sandwich platter
(per sandwich) a selection of Signature Sandwiches, prepared on an artisan ciabatta roll, served with Yvonne’s sweet & spicy pickles (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
Petite Sandwich platter
(per sandwich) a smaller version of our signature sandwiches, prepared on an artisan ciabatta roll, served with Yvonne’s sweet & spicy pickles (24 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
Lunch Boxes
Complete Lunch Box
includes a sandwich, field greens salad with spiced pecans, goat cheese and Yvonne’s vinaigrette, bottled still water, house made potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, plasticware and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
Lunch Bag
includes a sandwich, house made potato chips, chocolate chip cookie and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
Lunch Box
includes a sandwich, field greens salad with spiced pecans, goat cheese and Yvonne’s vinaigrette, chocolate chip cookie, plasticware and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)
Platters & Dips
Charcuterie Platter
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) a selection of sliced meats and pâté garnished with cornichons and olives, served with bread
Cheese Platter
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) a selection of cheeses garnished with seasonal accompaniments, served with crackers
Mediterranean Platter
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) grilled vegetables served with hummus, baba ganoush and toasted pita triangles
Dessert Platter
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) assorted bar cookies and mini cookies
Seasonal Fruit Platter
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25)
Toasted Pita Triangles And Dip
House Made Potato Chips And Dip
Housemade Dips
Housemade Tortilla Chips
small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-30) • with guacamole, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa
Crudite
Retail
Grab N Go
Market - Retail Dry Goods
Vinegar, Chardonnay Balsamic, Forvm - Bottle
Sprite 12oz Can - Can
Wonder. Mango Turmeric - 12oz Can
Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee Green Valley - Bottle
Crispy Pineapple Slices - Each
Vinegar Sherry 60 Grain
Otr Cosmopolitan Effen
Calypso Pardis
White Popcorn Microwave Cobs
Carrs Original Crackers
Mary's Herb Crackers
Marys Original Crackers
Z crackers - Kalamata Olive Handmade Artisan Cracker
Mary's Gone Crackers. Black Pepper
Z crackers - Everything Good Handmade Artisan Cracker
Carrs Entertainment Crackers
Glutino Multigrain Crackers
Oliver Pluff & Company - Blueberry - 20 teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Lundberg Basil And Thyme
Oliver Pluff & Company - Cinnamon Orange Spice - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Cider Spices Wassail Kit
Terre Exotique Tajine Spice Blend
Market- Retail Food
Aperol Aperitivo 750ML - Bottle
Good Karma Sauce - Sold In Increments of 6 - Each
Hendrick's Neptunia Gin 750ML - Bottle
Tannenbaums Botanical Hot Sauce - Each
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey - Bottle (Liter)
Cherries, Jack Rudy Bourbon - Each
Don Q Reserva 7 Rum 750ML - Bottle
Billecart Salmon Brut - Bottle
Empress Gin 1908 750ML - Bottle
Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing 12oz Can - Can
St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur 750ML - Bottle
Calypso Lemonade Light Southern Peach 16oz - Bottle
Topo Chico 12oz Bottle - Bottle
Sauce, Worcestershire 5oz - Each
Yachak Yerba Mate Blue 12 oz can - Can
Soso Sake Soda Sakura 8.4oz Can - all soso sake drinks (Can)
Red Bull Sugar Free Can - 8.4oz
Juice, Pineapple - Can
Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer 12oz Bottle - Bottle
Wright's Station Semaphore, Red Blend 2018 - Each
Day Zinfandel - Bottle
S. Pellegrino Small - Bottle 16.9oz
Henri Bourgeois Sancerre Les Baronnes Blanc - Bottle
Margerum Sauvignon Blanc 355ML Cans - Margum Rose Cans (Can)
Coors Light 12oz Can - Bottle
Jam, Chile Mango Lime - Each
Austin Cocktails Assorted 250ML Can
Venus Gin Blend
Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin 6/750ml
Cocktails Bitters Sample Set
Peanuts Mega Bar-Crisped Rice Milk Chocolate-Travel Beach Scene
Peanuts Travel 1.75oz Bars-Snoopy Ice Skating-Milk Chocolate
Lemons -Fancy
Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing 24 - 12oz Cans, 6 Pack
Candied Jalapenos-8OZ
Humboldt Flake Sea Salt
On the Rocks assorted cocktails
Rosemary & Olive Oil Flatbread
Truff Hotter Sauce -6 Units| Default
Bev Soda Sprite Can Suitcase
Water Grapefruit Sparkling 12OZ
Porter
Juice Pineapple
Tricolor Peppercorns
XV Castillo Arbequina Smoked
Everthing Spice Flatbread
Soda Black Cherry Diet
BEV WATER COCONUT CAN
Crackers, Fig Honey Olive Oil - Each
Colavita Red Wine Vinegar
Wild Planet, Anchovies in Water
Hal's New York - Hals NY Jalapeno Chips, 2 oz.
Spicy Red Pepper Jelly
Hayden Flour Mills - Pasta Flour
Health Ade Kombucha Blood Orange 16oz Bottle
Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese ( Classic Chevre)
The Good Crisp Company - Sea Salt Vinegar
Hal's New York - Hals NY Barbeque Chips, 2 oz.
Hal's New York - Hals NY Sweet Onion Chips, 2 oz.
Hal's New York - Hals NY Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips, 2 oz.
Hal's New York - Hals NY Sea Salt Popcorn, 2.25 oz.
Hal's New York - Hals NY Original Pretzels, 1.75 oz.
The Good Crisp Company - Classic Original Mini
Sotaroni Perdo x Imenez Balsamic Vinegar
Red Popcorn
Truff Black Truffle 1.5oz
San J Organic Soy Sauce Less Sodium
Moon Cheese Oh My Gouda
Sardel - Organic Balsamic Vinegar
Kite Hill Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt
California Aged Sherry Vinegar
Hayden Flour Mills - Artisan Bread Flour
Mina Moroccan Dry Cured Olives
White Truffle Oil
Mary's Seaweed/ Blk Sesame
The Good Crisp Sour Cream & Onion Mini
The Good Crisp Cheddar Cheese Balls
The Good Crisp Aged White Cheddar Cheese Balls
The Good Crisp Classic Original tall
The GFB Bites
Blow Pop
Nerds Candy
Big Red Gum
Trident Gum
les Anis de Flavigny
Market- Retail Kitchenware items
Market- Retail Liquor
Avion Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila 750ML - Bottle
Bocce's Bakery Duck 6OZ Soft Chewy Dog Treats - Each
Botanist Islay Gin 750ML Bottle - Bottle
Carmelo Rose 2021 750ML - Bottle
Don Julio 1942 Tequila 750ML - Bottle
Don Julio Anejo Tequila 1.75L - Bottle
Fever Tree Ginger Ale 150ML Can - Can
Laphroaig Scotch Single Malt Bourbon 750ML - Bottle
Maker's Mark 46 Bourbon 750ML - Bottle
Mead Dry Erase Board, Whiteboard/White Board, 24x18 Inches, Silver Finish Aluminum Frames (85355) - Each
Slane Irish Whiskey - Bottle
Syrup, Lime Peppercorn - Each
Bar Mix, Shrub Pineapple Allspice - Each
Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin 750ML - Bottle
Kathryn Kennedy 2021 Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Etta Says Sit Training Cheese Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default - Each
Topping & Legnon Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Adami Bosco Di Gica Prosecco - Bottle
Red Bull Regular Can - Can
Garnishing Salt - Each
Oil, Castillo Arbequina smoked 250ML - Bottle
Soda, Cream 12oz - Dr Browns Cream (Bottle)
Barley - Pound
Jelly, Habanero Pepper - Each
Bookers Noe Bbn 125.5 (2023-2) APPR
Bocce's Bakery Duck 6OZ Soft Chewy Dog Treats
Hendrick's Neptunia Gin 6/750
Tullamore Dew Blended Irish Whiskey
Fever Tree Ginger Ale Can 3/8pk
Don Julio Teq 1942 80
Don Julio Teq 1942 80 Yrc
Bookers Noe BBN 124
Bookers Noe Bbn 124.3 Ronni
Laphroaig Sco Smalt 10yr 66W
Makers Mark Bbn
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin 92Pf
Tannenbaums Botanical Hot Sauce
Wholesale-Premium Mix
Peanuts Everyday 1.75oz 5 Bar Pack
Lemon
10th Street Wsky Peated Smalt
Big Dill Pale Ale Mustard
Anc Steam
Water Lime Sparkling 12OZ
Tezcazul Reposado Tequila
Whistle Pig 18
Strong Water Sparkling Ginger Beer 4 Pack of 200ml Cans
Strong Water Sparkling Ginger Beer 200ml Can
Cazadores Tequila
Bulliet Frontier Bourban
Mccallan - 12
Drake's Vodka
Whistle Pig - Boss Hog
Creminelli, Wild Boar
Reyka Vodka New Bottl
Market- Retail N/A Beverage
Glaze, Balsamic 225ML - Bottle
Spice, Sea Salt Smoked - Each
Two Chicks Fizz Sparkling Vodka Pear & Elderflower 12oz Can - Can
Shemps Old Fashioned Hot Ketchup - Each
Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer 12oz Can - Can
Spice, Tellicherry Peppercorns - Each
Wonder. Peach Ginger 12oz - Each
Soda, Black Cherry Diet 12oz - Can
Lone River Ranch Water 12oz Can - ranch river. water all (Can)
Juice, Fruit Punch, Capri Sun - Can
Capirete 20Yr Sherry Vin Es
Bev Drink Ener gy Red Bull Can
Pale Ale
Bev Drink Energy Red Bull Sugar Free
Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer-Can
Tellicherry Peppercorns, Extra Tgeb
Shibui Whisky Grain select 86
Fever Tree Premium Club Soda 200ml Bottle
Fever Tree Sparkling Lemon
Fever Tree Spkl Pink Grppfruit
Fever Tree Tonic Water 6/4P
Calypso Lmnade
Soda Black Cherry
Bev Water Mineral Sparkling Glass Twist
Red Roses Michelada Mix
Fiji Water
Sovi Sparking Rose
Strongwater - Virtue Cocktail Bitters
Coke
Diet Coke 12oz Can
Tas Coconut Water
Strong Water Sparkling Club Soda 4 Pack of 200ml Bottles
Strong Water Orange Blossom Sparking Tonic 4 Pack of 200ml Cans
Bev Water Mineral Sparkling Plastic
Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Moo-Usse Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle
Health Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse 16oz Bottle
S Pellegrino Sparkling
Health Ade Kombucha Cherry Berry 16oz Bottle
Martinelli's Apple Juice (10 Oz)
Sprite 12oz Can
Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Java Chip Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz. Glass Bottle
Ritual Zero Proof - Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative
Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle
RAFT - Cardamom Bitters
Yes Cocktail Co - Stone Pine and Satsuma Cocktail Mixer
Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Coconut Cream Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle
Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Pumpkin Spice Latte | 5-Pack
Oliver Pluff & Company - Orange Clove Hot Toddy Kit
Arrowhead Water 20 fl oz
Market- Retail Non food items
Market- Retail Wine
Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth 1L - Bottle
Modelo Especial 24oz Can - Can
Candied Jalapeños - Retail 8 oz - Each
10th Street Whisky Peated Single Malt 750ML - Bottle
Alibi Ale Pale Ale 16oz Can - Can
Pickles, Beer Spears - Each
Campari Aperitivo 750ML - Bottle
Local Roots - Purple Hard Kombucha - Can
Flour, All Purpose - Pound
Margerum Rose 355ML Cans - Can
White Popcorn Microwave Cobs - Each
TAS Coconut Water 16.9oz - Bottle
Dr Browns Diet Cream Soda 12oz Can
No Group Please Assign
3 Glass Cruet Sets
4 Sisters Rice
50 Pack Cocktail Napkins
7" Tong
9" Tong
Arthur Court - Squirrel Nut Bowl Head / Tail
Athletic Brewing All Out
Athletic Brewing Cerveza Athletica
Bad Karma sauce Sold in Increment of 6 - Each
Baking Sheets, Large 13 x 18
Baking Sheets, Small 9.5 x 13
Ballast Point Sculpin
Balsamic Caramelized Onion Spread
BARSUPPLY - Electric Wine Opener Set
Black Truffle Oil
Blind Tiger Bee's Knees
Blind Tiger Side Car
Blind Tiger Southside
Bullet Proof Coffee
California White Balsamic Vinegar
Calypso Lemonade Ocean Blue
Calypso Lemonade Paradise Punch
Cantera Negral Tequila
Casa Amigos Añejo Tequila
Casa Amigos Mezeal Tequila
Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila
Casa Noble Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado Tequila
Castillo Canena Laudemio
Castillo Canena Pigual
Castillo Canena Terre Bormane
Charlotte manser ceramics - Pink Medium Bowl
Cheese Board
Cheese Sticks
Cheesecloth Organic
Chile Mango Lime Jam
Clay Bowls, Mexican
Clean Co Alcohol Alternatives
Cloth Linen Napkins
Coffee Mug Glass
Colavita Olive Oil
Cook's Vanilla Extract
Cooling Pans (Backs)
Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Best Brews Variety | 5 Pack
Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Just Black | 5-Pack
Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Lavender Latte | 5-Pack
Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Salted Caramel | 5 Pack
Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Vanilla | 5 Pack
Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - ‘The Classic’ | 5-Pack
Copper Cow Coffee - Creamer - Mocha Creamer I 8-Pack
Copper Cow Coffee Latte Creamers
Cougars Stemless Wine Glass
Creminelli, Barolo
Creminelli, Piccante
Creminelli, Sopresetta
Creminelli,Tartufo
Cutting Board Color Code
Deschutes Twilight
Dirty Habit Cocktails - Good Old Fashioned Buzz
Dos Hombres Joven Tequila
Epic Beef Tallow
Epicurean Pizza Peel
Equator French Roast
Equator Organic Decaf Blend
Flecha Azul Añejo
Forvm Chardonnay Balsamic
Freixenet Premium Sparkling Gold
Freixenet Premium Sparkling Pink
Garlic festival Garlic + Jalapeno Stuffed Olives
Garrison Bros
Giardiniera Relish
Good Things Habenero Stuffed Olives
Goodvine's Getränke GmbH - GOODVINES Cabernet Sauvignon | alkoholfrei - alcohol-free
Goodvine's Getränke GmbH - GOODVINES sparkling Riesling | alkoholfrei - alcohol-free
Goodvines Getränke GmbH - alkoholfreier Glühwein - rot - glutenfrei 0,75l | Goodvines
Granzellias Deli Mix
Great White Beer
Hal's New York - Hals NY Original Sea Salt Chips, 2 oz.
Hayden Flour Mills - All Purpose Flour
Hayden Flour Mills - Polenta
Hayden Flour Mills - Semolina Flour
High West Manhattan
High West Old Fashioned
In High Spirits Infusions - Sunday Sunrise spirit infusion kit
In High Spirits Infusions - The Speakeasy spirit infusion kit
Ines Rosales Oranges
Jean Dubost Laguiole
Judge Casey's Ketchup
KAF Home - Ayesha - Adult Apron
Kite Hill Plain Almond Milk Yogurt
Lalo Tequila
Leaner Creamer Coconut Oil Creamer
Limone Olive Oil Polenteria
Lundberg Black Pepper
Lundberg Red Rice & Quinoa
Maine Sponge
Martini Glass
Mary's Super Seed Rosemary
Matiz España - Arvum Reserve Sherry Vinegar - 12.7fl oz
Matiz España - Dequmana Empeltre Olives - 12oz
Matiz España - Matiz Paella Pan - 34cm
Matiz España - Matiz Paella Sofrito - 12.3oz Jar
Mediterranean Fleur De Sel
Milagro Reserve
Mina Moroccan Green Olives
Mina moroccan Preserved Lemons
Mina Moroccan Purple Beldi Olives
Mini Cheescake Pan
Modelo Negra
Niman Ranch, Snack Pack, Sopressatia
No. 3 Gin
Oh Snap Dill Pickles
Oh Snap Pickled Green Beans
Oliver Pluff & Company - Chamomile - Caffeine Free 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Earl Grey - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Elderberry - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - English Breakfast - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Ginger - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Irish Breakfast - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Jasmine - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Lavender - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Masala Chai - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Masala Chai - Loose Tea in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Mint Medley - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Oliver Pluff's Holiday Blend - Tea Bags in Signature Tea Tin
Oliver Pluff & Company - Sangria Spice Blend Kit
Optimist - Bright
Optimist - Fresh
Optimist - Smokey
Orange Juice, Fresh
Organic Beef Stock Kitchen Basics
Organico Bello
Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - CASERECCE 100% Lenticchia Rossa BIO 300g
Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - FUSILLI "100% Lenticchia Rossa BIO" 250g
Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - PENNE RIGATE 100% Grano Saraceno BIO
Pastry/basting Brush
Peachy Pendants - Custom Stemless Wine Glass
Pepper Creek Farms - Mixed Peppercorns 4.1 Oz.
Pepper Creek Farms - Pink Peppercorns 2.1 Oz.
Pepper Grinder
Phoney Negroni
Picnic Time Family of Brands - Acacia Brie Cheese Board & Tools Set
Plugra Unsalted Butter
Polenteria Olive Oil
Popcorners Sweet & Salty
Primal Avocado Oil
Quinn Rye Style Pretzel
Rabble Cabernet Sauvingnon
Red Pepper Jelly
Ritual Aperitif Alternative
Ritual Zero Proof - Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative
Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative
Ritual Zero Proof Rum Alternative
Rolls Napkins
ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers - The Granada Cocktail Mixer
ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers - The Lemongrass Cocktail Mixer
S And P Shakers
Saba Dressing
Safe Catch Pacific Pink Salmon
Salt Pepper Cellar
Salt Saloon Lava Love Finishing Salt
San J Soy Sauce
Schar Crisp Bread
Set of 6 Cloth Towels (Don Paper)
Short Dimpled Glass
Shot Glass
Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Marshmallow Swirl Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Bottle
Sillycow Farms - Double Udder Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz. Glass Bottle
Soda,coke
Sonoma Kale Pesto Pasta Sauce
Sonoma Spinach Alfredo Pasta Sauce
Sonoma Syrup Co. - 25.4 oz Classic Simple Syrup
Sonoma Syrup Co. - 8 oz Pure Almond Extract
Sotaroni Balsamic Vinegar
Spiritless - Kentucky 74 - 700mL
Stainless Spreader Knife (Spatula)
Strongwater - Floral Lavender Bitters
Strongwater - Golden Aromatic Bitters
Strongwater - Orange Blossom Tonic
Strongwater - Perfect Margarita Cocktail Syrup
Strongwater - Simple Syrup
Tejava Tea
Terre Exotique Rose Bud
Tezcazul Blanco Tequila
The Good Crisp Company - 1.6oz Mini Original and Sour Cream and Onion Mixed Case
The Good Crisp Company - Aged White Cheddar
The Good Crisp Company - Cheese Ball Variety Pack - 9 Pack
The Good Crisp Company - Classic Original
The Loomia - Striated Weave 100% Cotton Turkish Towel
Tiki Glass
Truff Black Truffle Arrabbiata
Truff Black Truffle Pomodoro
Truff Truffle Oil
Turkey Baster
Varied Rode Bud Vase
Vegan Bee-Free Honey
Veuve It Or Lose It Towels
Villa Manodori Balsamic
Vodkucha Peach Pineapple
Vodkucha Tart Cherry Lime
Voll -52010\ High- Temp Spatula 10"
Votives
Wasa Crispbread Swedish Style
Whisk Long
Whisk Short
Whistle Pig 6 yr Rye
Whistle Pig Ginger/Old Fashioned
Whistle Pig Summerstock
Whistle Pig Whiskey
White Crocks
Wild Planet Anchovies in Oil
Wildwonder Mango Turmeric
Wildwonder Peach Ginger
Winc-MB-1 Melon Baller Double
Winco Mixing Bowl Medium
Winco Mixing Bowl Small
Wood Rolling Pin
Wood Serving Tools
Wooden Long Spoon
Wooden Spoon
Yellow Popcorn
Yes Cocktail Co - Cucumber Jalapeno Cocktail Mixer
Yes Cocktail Co - Ginger Citrus Cocktail Mixer
Yes Cocktail Co - Hopped Grapefruit & Rosemary Cocktail Mixer: SUMMER SEASONAL
Yes Cocktail Co - Hot Buttered Rum Mix
Yes Cocktail Co - Lavender & Lemon Champagne Cocktail Cubes
Yes Cocktail Co - Meyer Lemon Sour Cocktail Mixer: SUMMER SEASONAL
Yes Cocktail Co - Peppermint and Cacao Syrup
Yes Cocktail Co - Sugar Plum Cocktail Mixer
Yes Cocktail Key Lime Sour
Yes Cocktail Rhubarb Vanilla
“Fully Fung-ded” Mediterranean Sea Salt w/ Truffle
Best Day Brewing Non Alcoholic Beer - Assorted 12oz Cans
Deloce Espresso Martini 200ml Can
Restaurant - Bar Consumables
Restaurant - Beer Bottle / Can
Peanuts - Pound
Spice, Sea Salt - Each
Big Dill Pale Ale Mustard - Each
Anchor Steam 12oz Can - Can
Calypso Lemonade Ocean Blue 16oz Bottle - Bottle
Fresca Mixed Tequila Paloma 12oz Can - Can
La Croix Grapefruit Can - Each
Vinegar, Red Wine - Gallon
Lillet Aperitif Blanc 750ML - Bottle
Shibui Whisky Grain 750ML - Bottle
Soda, Cream Soda Diet 12oz - Can
Don Q Reserva 7 rum
Polish Style Mustard With Horseradish
Calypso Peach
Calypso Ocnblu
Coors
Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade 12 - 16oz Bottles
Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer-Bottle
Bev Water Tangerline Sparkling
Dechutes Fresh Squeezed IPA - 12oz Can
Restaurant - Bread
Restaurant - Liquor
Restaurant - NA Beverages
Martini & Rossi Vermouth Bianco 750ML - Bottle
Soda, Black Cherry 12oz - Each
Etta Says Sit Training Treats Bacon Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default - Each
Sauce, Hot Truffle - Each
Vinegar, Sherry, Arvum - Gallon
Alibi Porter - Bottle
Coors Banquet 12oz Bottle - Can
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 12oz Bottle - Bottle
McCarthy Family Vineyards - Each
Topping Orange Muscat 2020 - Bottle
1849 Tri Tip Marinade - Case
Crispy Blood Orange Slices - Pack
Yerba Mate Berry Red Can 16 oz - Can
Fever Tree Club Soda 200ML - Bottle
LaCoix Tangerine Can 12oz
Diet Coke 8oz Bottle - Bottle
Coke 12oz Can - Can
Long Drink Cocktail 12oz Can - all long drink flavors (Can)
Topo Chico Water Spklg
Calypso Strlmn
Red Bull Energy Drink
Fcc Walnut Honey Xtra Virgin
Bev Tea Yerba Mate Berry Blue Org Can
Calypso Lt Lmn
Etta Says Sit Training Treats Bacon Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default
Sauce Worcestershire
Vinegar Red Wine 50 Grain
Shemps Old Fashioned Hot Ketchup
Mango Turmeric 12 Pack
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 24 - 12oz Bottles, 4 Pack
Yards Beer Spears
Flour All Purpose
Bev Water Sparkling Peach GInger
Barley Pearl
Margerum sauv Blanc cans
Bev Fruit Punch Flavor Alum Can
Restaurant - Produce
Restaurant Supplies
Beverage
Wine
Bonny Doon Picpoul
Clos Henri Estate Sauvignon Blanc
Margerum Rose Cans 2022
Margerum Sauvignon Blanc
Liquor
Batched Cocktails
Negroni
Gin, Sweet Vermouth and Campari. Garnish: Half orange wheel.
Manhattan
Vermouth, Rye Whiskey and Bitters Garnish: Cherry on a pick
Goddess Greyhound
Lemon Juice, simple syrup, grapefruit, Vodka and club soda Garnish: Grapefruit wheel
La Donna
Lemon juice, honey and reposado tequila. Garnish: Lemon wheel
Non Alchoholic Cooler
Arrowhead Water 20 fl oz
Calypso Lemonade Ocean Blue 16oz Bottle - Bottle
Coke 12oz Can - Can
Coke Zero 12oz Can
Diet Coke 12oz Can
Dr Browns Diet Cream Soda 12oz Can
Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic Water 200ml Bottle
Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water 200ml Bottle
Fever Tree Premium Club Soda 200ml Bottle
Fiji Water
Health Ade Kombucha Blood Orange 16oz Bottle
Health Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse 16oz Bottle
Health Ade Kombucha Cherry Berry 16oz Bottle
Hosmer Mountain White Birch Beer 12oz Bottle
Juice, Fruit Punch, Capri Sun - Can
La Croix Lime - Each
LaCoix Tangerine Can 12oz
Martinelli's Apple Juice (10 Oz)
Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer-Bottle
Pop & Bottle Classic Cold Brew 11oz Bottle
Pop & Bottle Golden Chai Tea 11oz Bottle
Red Bull Sugar Free Can - 8.4oz
Red Roses Michelada Mix
S. Pellegrino Large - Bottle 1qt
S. Pellegrino Small - Bottle 16.9oz
Spectacular Tonic Water 198ml Bottle
Sprite 12oz Can
Strong Water Orange Blossom Sparking Tonic 4 Pack of 200ml Cans
Strong Water Sparkling Club Soda 4 Pack of 200ml Bottles
Strong Water Sparkling Ginger Beer 200ml Can
Strong Water Sparkling Ginger Beer 4 Pack of 200ml Cans
Sunraysia Orange Juice
Tas Coconut Water
Teatulia
Tejava Tea
Topo Chico 12oz Bottle - Bottle
Wildwonder Peach Ginger Prebiotic/Probiotic Sparkling Drink 12oz Can
Adult Beverage Cooler
Dairy Cooler
Milk & Eggs
Horizon Half Gallon
House-made sauerkraut, organic heirloom brown rice, raw kale, carrot, red beans, herb baked tofu, braised mushroomsi, sprouts, carrot ginger dressing (v, gf)
Almond Malk 28 fl oz
Buttermilk
