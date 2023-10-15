Breakfast

Easy Breakfast

Housemade Granola w/ Yogurt

$9.50

Granola over plain greek yogurt with local honey

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$7.00

season freshest fruits

Bread Basket

$14.00

breakfast muffin, croissant, bagel or English muffin with whipped butter, jam and cream cheese

Eggs & Things

Country Breakfast

$15.00

breakfast potatoes, bacon, soft scrambled eggs, warm buttermilk biscuit with whipped butter and house preserves

Quinoa & Vegetables w/ Eggs

$16.00

breakfast potatoes, Sunny-side up eggs, Farmers Market vegetables, chimichurri

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

breakfast potatoes, Chicken, avocado, beans, eggs

Green Eggs & Ham

$16.00

breakfast potatoes, Prosciutto, basil pesto, wild arugula on housemade english muffin

Fried Egg Sandwich

$14.00

breakfast potatoes, bacon, gruyere cheese, arugula, aioli, fried egg on house toast

French Toast w/ Berries

$16.00

w/ breakfast potatoes

Daily Menu

Soup & Scoops

Eggs Dozen

$6.00

We will always have two additional soup choices

Vegetarian Chili

$8.00+

Chicken Vegetable

$8.00+

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$7.00

chicken salad with pecans, apples and tarragon

Egg Salad GnG

$7.00

egg salad with chives, celery

Tuna Salad W/Cranberries & Red Onions GnG

$7.00

tuna salad with red onion, cranberries

Italian Tuna Salad

$7.00

Italian tuna with capers, parsley, red onion and olive oil

Bread Roll

$4.00

GF Bread Roll

$4.00

Bread Basket

$12.00

GF Bread Basket

$12.00

Salads

Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Steamed quinoa, charred corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cabbage, cilantro, soy crema, chipotle sauce, lime (v, gf)

Macro Grain Bowl Salad

$18.00

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$17.00

Southwest Salad

$18.00

Baby Field Salad

$15.00

Kale Salad

$17.00

Chopped Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

white fish, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, remoulade

Original BLT

$15.00

bacon, tomato, avocado, Sprouts, mixed greens, mayo white

Reuben

$17.00

Pastrami, house made thousand island, fermented kraut, Swiss cheese marble rye

The Irish

$17.00

Corned beef, sautéed cabbage, grain mustard, carrot and potato spread ciabatta

Red Light

$19.00

NY Strip, arugula, roasted garlic aioli and red wine braised onion jam baguette

Fried Chicken

$17.00

slaw, crispy leeks, gochvgan aioli brioche

Impossible

$17.00

Impossible meatloaf, chili aioli, mixed greens, ciabatta (vegetarian)

Turkey Club

$17.00

sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, thousand island, seeded wheat

The Italian

$17.00

banana peppers capicola, salami, mortadella, soprasata provolone,

Its A Wrap

$16.00

Grilled vegetables, hummus, edamame and sprouts (GF)

Crabby Patty

$21.00

crab cake, arugula, cayenne aioli, brioche bun

Spanglish

$14.00

Torta

$16.00

Duck Confit

$19.00

High School Life

Chili fritos in a bag

$10.00

Taco salad in a bag

$12.00

Turkey sandwich + Chips

$9.00

Mac + cheese

$10.00

Mini salad with grilled chicken

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Housemade Chips

$5.00

Ready To Serve

Adult Mac & Cheese

$16.00

BBQ Ribs

$15.00

Chicken Milanese W/ Chimichurri

$18.00

Dolma

$8.00+Out of stock

Greek Olive Medley

$8.00+

House Green Beans

$8.00

Impossible Meatloaf

$17.00

Italian Olive Medley

$8.00+

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Lasagna Pomodoro

$20.00

Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$6.00+

Pizza Roll

$9.00

Spanish Olives

$8.00+

Sun-Dried Tomatoes

$6.00+

Tuna Salad W/Cranberries & Red Onions

$8.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees After 11am

Entrees

Salmon

$25.00

red quinoa, lemon agave, crispy leeks (GFf, DF)

Pesto Crusted Salmon

$25.00

basmati rice with oven burst tomatoes (gf)

Grilled Maple Rosemary Flank Steak

$22.00

wild rice blend and asparagus

Korean Style Short Ribs

$24.00

jasmine rice, kimchee

Impossible Meatloaf

$20.00

with mashed potatoes, creamed corn (vegetarian)

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

with mashed potatoes, creamed corn (vegetarian)

Lasagna Al Pomodoro

$20.00

cheese lasagna, fresh pasta sheets, house made marinara

Adult Mac and Cheese Jalapeño and Roasted Garlic

$16.00

ive cheese blend, Jalapeño and Roasted Garlic

Pasta al forno

$18.00

Southern style baked penne with creamy Marinara, provolone, parmesan and peas

Fish and Chips

$16.00

tartar sauce, red pepper sauce, malt vinegar

Chicken 65*

$17.00

basmati rice and fresh herbs

Spatchcock mediteranean chicken

$25.00

mediteranean chicken with grilled vegetables + Potatoes

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

chicken breast, chimichurri, on focaccia (GF, DF)

Special Event Nights

Sundae Funday on Monday

Mid Week Middle East Wednesday

Grilled Cheese Thursdays

Sushi Sunday

Catering

Breakfast Catering

Classic breakfast platter

$140.00

assorted muffins, scones and bagels served with sweet butter, whipped cream cheese and preserves (serves 10-12)

Smoked salmon platter

$210.00

served with bagels, whipped cream cheese, sliced tomato, cucumbers, red onion and capers (serves 10-12)

Pastry platter

$80.00+

small (serves 10-12) • large (serves 15-20) assortment of petite croissants, pain au chocolate and fruit danish

Seasonal fruit platter

$65.00+

small (serves 10-12) • large (serves 15-20)

Quiche-spinach and mushroom

$6.50+

small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating

Quiche-asparagus and leek

$6.50+

small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating

Quiche lorraine

$6.50+

small • large (serves 6-8) | requires reheating

Breakfast potatoes

(per pound) with shallots (2 pound minimum | requires reheating)

Classic breakfast burrito

$13.50

(each) (10 minimum)

Vegetarian breakfast burrito

$13.50

(each) (10 minimum)

Deviled eggs

$1.50

(each) (2 dozen minimum)

Baked blueberry french toast

$45.00

(serves 12) (requires reheating)

Homemade granola

$55.00

(serves 8-10) with yogurt and berries

Granola parfait

$6.00

(6 minimum)

Muffins

$3.25

(each)

Mini lemon Bundt cakes

$5.50

Brown Sugar Bundt Cake

Mixed berry scones

$2.50+

(6 minimum per variety)

Lemon scones

$2.50+

(6 minimum per variety)

Zucchini walnut Bread Loaf

$24.00

(serves 8-10)

Banana chocolate Bread Loaf

$24.00

(serves 8-10)

Carrot Bread Loaf

$24.00

(serves 8-10)

Coffee Service

$40.00

(10-12 cups) includes coffee, cups, stirrers, sugar, sweetener and cream

Tea Service

$36.00

includes tea bags, hot water, cups, stirrers, honey, sugar, sweetener, milk and lemon

Orange Juice

$28.00

(10-12 cups) includes cups and pitcher

Entrees

Apricot glazed ham

$160.00

(serves 10-14)

Honey Mustard

$12.00

(per pint)

Mustard caper sauce

$12.00

(per pint)

Chicken milanese

$16.00

(each) lightly breaded chicken breast sautéed with lemon butter (6 minimum)

Meatloaf

$45.00

(per loaf | serves 6-8)

Chili aioli

$10.00

(per pint)

Grilled garlic lime chicken breast

$15.00

(each) (6 minimum)

Maple rosemary chicken breast

$14.00

(each) (6 minimum)

Korean style short ribs

$40.00

(per pound) (3 pound minimum)

Maple rosemary flank steak

$40.00

(per pound) with horseradish crème (3 pound minimum)

Oven roasted beef tenderloin

$350.00

(serves 8-10) with horseradish crème fraîche

Pesto crusted salmon filet

$18.00

(each) pan seared and baked with a crust of fresh basil, pine nuts and parmesan cheese (6 minimum)

Poached salmon filet

$18.00

(each) beautifully decorated with cucumber scales, served with cucumber dill sauce (6 minimum)

Whole poached salmon

$375.00

(serves 14-16) beautifully decorated with cucumber scales, served with cucumber dill sauce

Honey ginger salmon

$18.00

(each) (6 minimum)

Salmon al ericina

$18.00

(each) with tomatoes and fresh basil (6 minimum)

Bbq baby back ribs

$20.00

(per pound) (5 pound minimum 3-5 racks based on weight)

Boeuf bourguignon

$35.00

(per pound) studded with caramelized pearl onions and mushrooms, brandy, Madeira and red wine (5 pound minimum)

Buttermilk fried chicken

$14.50

(per pound) (5 pound minimum)

Cheese enchiladas

$65.00

(12 portions)

Chicken and cheese enchiladas

$85.00

(12 portions)

Vegetarian chili

$20.00

(per quart) served with sharp cheddar, sour cream and chopped onions (3 quart minimum | serves 2-3)

Three cheese macaroni with jalapeño and roasted garlic

$65.00

jalapeño and roasted garlic (serves 10-12)

Classic lasagne bolognese

$90.00

(serves 8-10) layers of handmade pasta, classic bolognese, and béchamel

Lasagne al pomodoro

$80.00

(serves 8-10) with fresh ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and homemade marinara

Pasta al forno

$70.00

southern Italian-style baked penne with a creamy marinara sauce, provolone, parmesan and petite English peas

Chicken pot pie

$15.00

(each) classic pot pie filling of roasted carrots, potatoes, pearl onions and peas with a rich gravy in a flaky herb crust (6 minimum)

Sides

Green beans

$18.50

(per pound) with toasted hazelnuts and shallots

Szechuan green beans

$16.50

(per pound)

Oven roasted farm carrots

$14.50

(per pound)

Grilled asparagus

$18.50

(per pound)

Grilled vegetables provença

$14.50

(per pound)

Oven roasted beets, apples, walnuts & goat cheese

$18.50

(per pound)

Roasted cauliflower

$16.50

(per pound) with almonds, capers, raisins and breadcrumbs

Snap peas & asparagus

$19.50

(per pound) with shallots, fresh thyme and lemon zest

Roasted seasonal vegetables

$18.00

(per pound)

Sautéed broccolini with lemon zest

$16.00

(per pound)

Brussels sprouts salad

$16.50

(per pound)

Classic creamy cole slaw

$12.50

(per pound)

Seasonal fruit salad

$18.00

(per pound)

Corn & black bean salad

$14.50

(per pound) with chili-lime vinaigrette

Three bean salad

$14.50

(per pound) with cilantro, jalapeño and corn

Couscous

$16.50

(per pound)

Toasted Israeli couscous

$16.50

(per pound) with almonds and cranberries

Curried chick peas

$14.50

(per pound)

Farro salad

$16.50

(per pound) with asparagus, sugar snap peas, hint of red onion and dill

Quinoa salad 1

$18.00

(per pound) with soy bean, mint, cilantro and lime

Quinoa salad 2

$18.00

(per pound) with roasted white corn, dried cherries, scallions and fresh mint

Brown rice salad

$18.00

(per pound) with edamame, corn, avocado, sugar snap peas, cucumber, daikon sprouts and sesame soy dressing

Classic potato salad

$12.50

(per pound)

Potato salad

$14.50

(per pound)

Scalloped potatoes

$26.00

(serves 6) with sharp white cheddar

Creamy mashed potatoes

$16.50

(per pound)

Roasted fingerling potatoes

$13.75

(per pound)

Soups & Salads

Seasonal Soup

$15.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$65.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with crunchy wontons, rice sticks, toasted almonds and scallions

Baby Field Greens Salad

$60.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with goat cheese, spiced pecans and Reverence vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$65.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with chili lime peanuts, queso fresco, dried cranberries, tortilla strips and toasted sesame seeds

Baby Spinach & Arugula

$60.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, toasted pine nuts and lemon olive oil vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce

$75.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) with French feta, dried organic cranberries and reverence vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$40.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing

Southwest Salad

$60.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15)with jicama, curried chick peas, red peppers, tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips and spicy cilantro dressing

Cobb Salad

$80.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) Butter with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese, tomatoes and creamy sherry vinaigrette

Vegan Chopped Vegetable Salad

$60.00+

• small (serves 6-8) • large (serves 12-15) with asparagus, fennel, sugar snap peas, zucchini, edamame, garbanzo beans, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn and lemon mustard vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Reverence SIgnature sandwich platter

$12.95

(per sandwich) a selection of Signature Sandwiches, prepared on an artisan ciabatta roll, served with Yvonne’s sweet & spicy pickles (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)

Petite Sandwich platter

$6.50

(per sandwich) a smaller version of our signature sandwiches, prepared on an artisan ciabatta roll, served with Yvonne’s sweet & spicy pickles (24 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)

Lunch Boxes

Complete Lunch Box

$30.00

includes a sandwich, field greens salad with spiced pecans, goat cheese and Yvonne’s vinaigrette, bottled still water, house made potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, plasticware and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)

Lunch Bag

$20.50

includes a sandwich, house made potato chips, chocolate chip cookie and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)

Lunch Box

$25.00

includes a sandwich, field greens salad with spiced pecans, goat cheese and Yvonne’s vinaigrette, chocolate chip cookie, plasticware and napkin (10 sandwich minimum, please choose a maximum of four sandwich varieties)

Platters & Dips

Charcuterie Platter

$125.00+

small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) a selection of sliced meats and pâté garnished with cornichons and olives, served with bread

Cheese Platter

$135.00+

small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) a selection of cheeses garnished with seasonal accompaniments, served with crackers

Mediterranean Platter

$125.00+

small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) grilled vegetables served with hummus, baba ganoush and toasted pita triangles

Dessert Platter

$60.00+

small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25) assorted bar cookies and mini cookies

Seasonal Fruit Platter

$90.00+

small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-25)

Toasted Pita Triangles And Dip

$60.00+

House Made Potato Chips And Dip

$45.00+

Housemade Dips

$20.00

Housemade Tortilla Chips

$95.00+

small (serves 10-15) • large (serves 20-30) • with guacamole, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa

Crudite

$85.00+

Retail

Grab N Go

8oz

$7.00+

Dressings

$15.00+

Entrees

$20.00+

Platters

$65.00

Salads

$12.00+

Snacks

$9.00+

Cobb Salad GnG

$16.00

Market - Retail Dry Goods

Vinegar, Chardonnay Balsamic, Forvm - Bottle

$35.76

Sprite 12oz Can - Can

$2.50

Wonder. Mango Turmeric - 12oz Can

$4.00

Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee Green Valley - Bottle

$29.99

Crispy Pineapple Slices - Each

$3.56

Vinegar Sherry 60 Grain

Otr Cosmopolitan Effen

Calypso Pardis

$5.00

White Popcorn Microwave Cobs

Carrs Original Crackers

$12.00

Mary's Herb Crackers

$7.50

Marys Original Crackers

$7.50

Z crackers - Kalamata Olive Handmade Artisan Cracker

$8.50

Mary's Gone Crackers. Black Pepper

$7.50

Z crackers - Everything Good Handmade Artisan Cracker

$8.50

Carrs Entertainment Crackers

$6.00+

Glutino Multigrain Crackers

$7.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Blueberry - 20 teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Lundberg Basil And Thyme

$5.99

Oliver Pluff & Company - Cinnamon Orange Spice - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Cider Spices Wassail Kit

$20.00

Terre Exotique Tajine Spice Blend

$13.00

Market- Retail Food

Aperol Aperitivo 750ML - Bottle

$24.28

Good Karma Sauce - Sold In Increments of 6 - Each

$3.85

Hendrick's Neptunia Gin 750ML - Bottle

$37.00

Tannenbaums Botanical Hot Sauce - Each

$3.89

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey - Bottle (Liter)

$12.89

Cherries, Jack Rudy Bourbon - Each

$11.00

Don Q Reserva 7 Rum 750ML - Bottle

$68.67

Billecart Salmon Brut - Bottle

$95.00

Empress Gin 1908 750ML - Bottle

$26.39

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing 12oz Can - Can

$6.00

St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur 750ML - Bottle

$29.32

Calypso Lemonade Light Southern Peach 16oz - Bottle

$5.00

Topo Chico 12oz Bottle - Bottle

$4.00

Sauce, Worcestershire 5oz - Each

$2.74

Yachak Yerba Mate Blue 12 oz can - Can

$2.35

Soso Sake Soda Sakura 8.4oz Can - all soso sake drinks (Can)

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free Can - 8.4oz

$5.00

Juice, Pineapple - Can

$4.04

Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer 12oz Bottle - Bottle

$5.00

Wright's Station Semaphore, Red Blend 2018 - Each

$24.00

Day Zinfandel - Bottle

$19.00

S. Pellegrino Small - Bottle 16.9oz

$4.00

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre Les Baronnes Blanc - Bottle

$21.60

Margerum Sauvignon Blanc 355ML Cans - Margum Rose Cans (Can)

$13.00

Coors Light 12oz Can - Bottle

$6.00

Jam, Chile Mango Lime - Each

$4.60

Austin Cocktails Assorted 250ML Can

$6.00

Venus Gin Blend

Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin 6/750ml

Cocktails Bitters Sample Set

Peanuts Mega Bar-Crisped Rice Milk Chocolate-Travel Beach Scene

Peanuts Travel 1.75oz Bars-Snoopy Ice Skating-Milk Chocolate

Lemons -Fancy

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing 24 - 12oz Cans, 6 Pack

Out of stock

Candied Jalapenos-8OZ

Humboldt Flake Sea Salt

On the Rocks assorted cocktails

$7.00

Rosemary & Olive Oil Flatbread

Truff Hotter Sauce -6 Units| Default

Bev Soda Sprite Can Suitcase

$2.50

Water Grapefruit Sparkling 12OZ

$2.50

Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Juice Pineapple

Tricolor Peppercorns

XV Castillo Arbequina Smoked

Everthing Spice Flatbread

Soda Black Cherry Diet

BEV WATER COCONUT CAN

$4.00

Crackers, Fig Honey Olive Oil - Each

$3.96

Colavita Red Wine Vinegar

Wild Planet, Anchovies in Water

Hal's New York - Hals NY Jalapeno Chips, 2 oz.

$3.00

Spicy Red Pepper Jelly

$13.00

Hayden Flour Mills - Pasta Flour

$15.00

Health Ade Kombucha Blood Orange 16oz Bottle

$6.00

Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese ( Classic Chevre)

$8.00

The Good Crisp Company - Sea Salt Vinegar

$4.50

Hal's New York - Hals NY Barbeque Chips, 2 oz.

$3.00

Hal's New York - Hals NY Sweet Onion Chips, 2 oz.

$3.00

Hal's New York - Hals NY Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips, 2 oz.

$3.00

Hal's New York - Hals NY Sea Salt Popcorn, 2.25 oz.

$3.00

Hal's New York - Hals NY Original Pretzels, 1.75 oz.

$3.00

The Good Crisp Company - Classic Original Mini

$2.50

Sotaroni Perdo x Imenez Balsamic Vinegar

Red Popcorn

$10.00

Truff Black Truffle 1.5oz

$12.00

San J Organic Soy Sauce Less Sodium

$9.00

Moon Cheese Oh My Gouda

$6.00

Sardel - Organic Balsamic Vinegar

$30.00

Kite Hill Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt

$9.00

California Aged Sherry Vinegar

$9.50

Hayden Flour Mills - Artisan Bread Flour

$15.00

Mina Moroccan Dry Cured Olives

$8.00

White Truffle Oil

Mary's Seaweed/ Blk Sesame

$7.50

The Good Crisp Sour Cream & Onion Mini

$2.50

The Good Crisp Cheddar Cheese Balls

$6.00

The Good Crisp Aged White Cheddar Cheese Balls

$6.00

The Good Crisp Classic Original tall

$4.50

The GFB Bites

$7.00

Blow Pop

$1.00

Nerds Candy

$1.00

Big Red Gum

$1.00

Trident Gum

$1.00

les Anis de Flavigny

$9.00

Market- Retail Kitchenware items

Wooden Spoon

$8.00

Small Wire Mesh Tea Brewing ball w/ handle

$6.00

Charlotte manser ceramics - Pink Pasta Bowl

$28.00

Cheese Knife Perforated

$15.00

12" Tong

$11.00

Silver Tray Rectangle

$60.00

Classic Dough Bowl

$85.00

Market- Retail Liquor

Avion Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila 750ML - Bottle

$114.75

Bocce's Bakery Duck 6OZ Soft Chewy Dog Treats - Each

$3.98

Botanist Islay Gin 750ML Bottle - Bottle

$28.00

Carmelo Rose 2021 750ML - Bottle

$13.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila 750ML - Bottle

$141.50

Don Julio Anejo Tequila 1.75L - Bottle

$292.86

Fever Tree Ginger Ale 150ML Can - Can

$0.75

Laphroaig Scotch Single Malt Bourbon 750ML - Bottle

$44.58

Maker's Mark 46 Bourbon 750ML - Bottle

$30.15

Mead Dry Erase Board, Whiteboard/White Board, 24x18 Inches, Silver Finish Aluminum Frames (85355) - Each

$14.98

Slane Irish Whiskey - Bottle

$22.08

Syrup, Lime Peppercorn - Each

$107.40

Bar Mix, Shrub Pineapple Allspice - Each

$107.40

Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin 750ML - Bottle

$38.67

Kathryn Kennedy 2021 Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$18.50

Etta Says Sit Training Cheese Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default - Each

$3.50

Topping & Legnon Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$16.00

Adami Bosco Di Gica Prosecco - Bottle

$15.00

Red Bull Regular Can - Can

$5.00Out of stock

Garnishing Salt - Each

$8.00

Oil, Castillo Arbequina smoked 250ML - Bottle

$19.29

Soda, Cream 12oz - Dr Browns Cream (Bottle)

$2.50

Barley - Pound

$1.26

Jelly, Habanero Pepper - Each

$6.13

Bookers Noe Bbn 125.5 (2023-2) APPR

Bocce's Bakery Duck 6OZ Soft Chewy Dog Treats

Hendrick's Neptunia Gin 6/750

Tullamore Dew Blended Irish Whiskey

Fever Tree Ginger Ale Can 3/8pk

Don Julio Teq 1942 80

Don Julio Teq 1942 80 Yrc

Bookers Noe BBN 124

Bookers Noe Bbn 124.3 Ronni

Laphroaig Sco Smalt 10yr 66W

Makers Mark Bbn

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin 92Pf

Tannenbaums Botanical Hot Sauce

Wholesale-Premium Mix

Peanuts Everyday 1.75oz 5 Bar Pack

Lemon

10th Street Wsky Peated Smalt

Big Dill Pale Ale Mustard

Anc Steam

$9.00

Water Lime Sparkling 12OZ

$2.50

Tezcazul Reposado Tequila

Whistle Pig 18

Strong Water Sparkling Ginger Beer 4 Pack of 200ml Cans

$10.00

Strong Water Sparkling Ginger Beer 200ml Can

$4.00

Cazadores Tequila

$50.00

Bulliet Frontier Bourban

$70.00

Mccallan - 12

$75.00

Drake's Vodka

$115.00

Whistle Pig - Boss Hog

Creminelli, Wild Boar

$15.00

Reyka Vodka New Bottl

Market- Retail N/A Beverage

Glaze, Balsamic 225ML - Bottle

$3.34

Spice, Sea Salt Smoked - Each

$5.60

Two Chicks Fizz Sparkling Vodka Pear & Elderflower 12oz Can - Can

$2.44

Shemps Old Fashioned Hot Ketchup - Each

$3.00

Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer 12oz Can - Can

$5.00

Spice, Tellicherry Peppercorns - Each

$8.25

Wonder. Peach Ginger 12oz - Each

$4.00

Soda, Black Cherry Diet 12oz - Can

$2.50

Lone River Ranch Water 12oz Can - ranch river. water all (Can)

$6.00

Juice, Fruit Punch, Capri Sun - Can

$2.00

Capirete 20Yr Sherry Vin Es

Bev Drink Ener gy Red Bull Can

Out of stock

Pale Ale

$7.00

Bev Drink Energy Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer-Can

$5.00

Tellicherry Peppercorns, Extra Tgeb

Shibui Whisky Grain select 86

Fever Tree Premium Club Soda 200ml Bottle

$4.00

Fever Tree Sparkling Lemon

Fever Tree Spkl Pink Grppfruit

Fever Tree Tonic Water 6/4P

Calypso Lmnade

$5.00

Soda Black Cherry

Bev Water Mineral Sparkling Glass Twist

Red Roses Michelada Mix

$22.00

Fiji Water

$3.50+

Sovi Sparking Rose

$9.00

Strongwater - Virtue Cocktail Bitters

$18.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$2.50

Tas Coconut Water

$7.00

Strong Water Sparkling Club Soda 4 Pack of 200ml Bottles

$10.00

Strong Water Orange Blossom Sparking Tonic 4 Pack of 200ml Cans

$10.00

Bev Water Mineral Sparkling Plastic

$2.50

Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Moo-Usse Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle

$12.00

Health Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse 16oz Bottle

$6.00

S Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Health Ade Kombucha Cherry Berry 16oz Bottle

$6.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice (10 Oz)

$3.50

Sprite 12oz Can

$2.50

Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Java Chip Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz. Glass Bottle

$12.00

Ritual Zero Proof - Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative

$32.00

Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle

$12.00

RAFT - Cardamom Bitters

$12.00

Yes Cocktail Co - Stone Pine and Satsuma Cocktail Mixer

Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Coconut Cream Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Glass Bottle

$12.00

Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Pumpkin Spice Latte | 5-Pack

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Orange Clove Hot Toddy Kit

$20.00

Arrowhead Water 20 fl oz

$2.00

Market- Retail Non food items

Reyka Vodka 1L - Bottle

$17.53

Market Bags

$30.00

Soap, blueberry coast cleopatra

$10.00

Ghee Cooking Spray

$9.00

Smoked Glass

Room Spray Fleurs D'Orange

$27.00

Market- Retail Wine

Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth 1L - Bottle

$32.50

Modelo Especial 24oz Can - Can

$9.00Out of stock

Candied Jalapeños - Retail 8 oz - Each

$5.75

10th Street Whisky Peated Single Malt 750ML - Bottle

$45.50

Alibi Ale Pale Ale 16oz Can - Can

$9.00

Pickles, Beer Spears - Each

$5.50

Campari Aperitivo 750ML - Bottle

$30.00

Local Roots - Purple Hard Kombucha - Can

$9.00

Flour, All Purpose - Pound

$13.00

Margerum Rose 355ML Cans - Can

$13.00

White Popcorn Microwave Cobs - Each

$1.60

TAS Coconut Water 16.9oz - Bottle

$5.00

Dr Browns Diet Cream Soda 12oz Can

$2.50

3 Glass Cruet Sets

$40.00

4 Sisters Rice

$7.00

50 Pack Cocktail Napkins

$35.00

7" Tong

$9.00

9" Tong

$10.00

Arthur Court - Squirrel Nut Bowl Head / Tail

$60.00

Athletic Brewing All Out

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Cerveza Athletica

$5.00

Bad Karma sauce Sold in Increment of 6 - Each

$4.00

Baking Sheets, Large 13 x 18

$18.00

Baking Sheets, Small 9.5 x 13

$12.00

Ballast Point Sculpin

$7.00

Balsamic Caramelized Onion Spread

$12.00

BARSUPPLY - Electric Wine Opener Set

$42.00

Black Truffle Oil

Blind Tiger Bee's Knees

$18.00

Blind Tiger Side Car

$9.00

Blind Tiger Southside

$8.00

Bullet Proof Coffee

$22.00

California White Balsamic Vinegar

$9.50

Calypso Lemonade Ocean Blue

$5.00

Calypso Lemonade Paradise Punch

$5.00

Cantera Negral Tequila

$45.00

Casa Amigos Añejo Tequila

$80.00

Casa Amigos Mezeal Tequila

$100.00

Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila

$66.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$60.00

Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

$55.00

Castillo Canena Laudemio

$45.00

Castillo Canena Pigual

$40.00

Castillo Canena Terre Bormane

$50.00

Charlotte manser ceramics - Pink Medium Bowl

$20.00

Cheese Board

$65.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Cheesecloth Organic

$7.50

Chile Mango Lime Jam

$13.00

Clay Bowls, Mexican

$110.00

Clean Co Alcohol Alternatives

$30.00

Cloth Linen Napkins

$10.00

Coffee Mug Glass

$10.00

Colavita Olive Oil

$105.00

Cook's Vanilla Extract

$20.00

Cooling Pans (Backs)

Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Best Brews Variety | 5 Pack

$15.00

Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Just Black | 5-Pack

$10.00

Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Lavender Latte | 5-Pack

$17.00

Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Salted Caramel | 5 Pack

$15.00

Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - Vanilla | 5 Pack

$15.00

Copper Cow Coffee - Coffee - ‘The Classic’ | 5-Pack

$16.00

Copper Cow Coffee - Creamer - Mocha Creamer I 8-Pack

$10.00

Copper Cow Coffee Latte Creamers

$20.00

Cougars Stemless Wine Glass

$10.00

Creminelli, Barolo

$15.00

Creminelli, Piccante

$15.00

Creminelli, Sopresetta

$15.00

Creminelli,Tartufo

$15.00

Cutting Board Color Code

$25.00

Deschutes Twilight

$7.00

Dirty Habit Cocktails - Good Old Fashioned Buzz

$35.00

Dos Hombres Joven Tequila

Epic Beef Tallow

$22.00

Epicurean Pizza Peel

$40.00

Equator French Roast

$15.00

Equator Organic Decaf Blend

$15.00

Flecha Azul Añejo

$60.00

Forvm Chardonnay Balsamic

$7.00

Freixenet Premium Sparkling Gold

$28.00

Freixenet Premium Sparkling Pink

$28.00

Garlic festival Garlic + Jalapeno Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Garrison Bros

Giardiniera Relish

Good Things Habenero Stuffed Olives

$8.00

Goodvine's Getränke GmbH - GOODVINES Cabernet Sauvignon | alkoholfrei - alcohol-free

$30.00

Goodvine's Getränke GmbH - GOODVINES sparkling Riesling | alkoholfrei - alcohol-free

$25.00

Goodvines Getränke GmbH - alkoholfreier Glühwein - rot - glutenfrei 0,75l | Goodvines

$40.00

Granzellias Deli Mix

Great White Beer

$5.00

Hal's New York - Hals NY Original Sea Salt Chips, 2 oz.

$3.00

Hayden Flour Mills - All Purpose Flour

$15.00

Hayden Flour Mills - Polenta

$15.00

Hayden Flour Mills - Semolina Flour

$15.00

High West Manhattan

High West Old Fashioned

In High Spirits Infusions - Sunday Sunrise spirit infusion kit

$23.00

In High Spirits Infusions - The Speakeasy spirit infusion kit

$20.00

Ines Rosales Oranges

Jean Dubost Laguiole

Judge Casey's Ketchup

$12.00

KAF Home - Ayesha - Adult Apron

$30.00

Kite Hill Plain Almond Milk Yogurt

$9.00

Lalo Tequila

Leaner Creamer Coconut Oil Creamer

$12.50

Limone Olive Oil Polenteria

$28.00

Lundberg Black Pepper

$5.99

Lundberg Red Rice & Quinoa

$5.99

Maine Sponge

$12.00

Martini Glass

$10.00

Mary's Super Seed Rosemary

$7.50

Matiz España - Arvum Reserve Sherry Vinegar - 12.7fl oz

$16.00

Matiz España - Dequmana Empeltre Olives - 12oz

$10.00

Matiz España - Matiz Paella Pan - 34cm

$20.00

Matiz España - Matiz Paella Sofrito - 12.3oz Jar

$11.00

Mediterranean Fleur De Sel

$15.00

Milagro Reserve

Mina Moroccan Green Olives

$8.00

Mina moroccan Preserved Lemons

$8.00

Mina Moroccan Purple Beldi Olives

$8.00

Mini Cheescake Pan

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Niman Ranch, Snack Pack, Sopressatia

$9.00

No. 3 Gin

Oh Snap Dill Pickles

$2.50

Oh Snap Pickled Green Beans

$6.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Chamomile - Caffeine Free 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Earl Grey - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Elderberry - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - English Breakfast - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Ginger - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Irish Breakfast - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Jasmine - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Lavender - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Masala Chai - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Masala Chai - Loose Tea in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Mint Medley - 20 Teabags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Oliver Pluff's Holiday Blend - Tea Bags in Signature Tea Tin

$15.00

Oliver Pluff & Company - Sangria Spice Blend Kit

$20.00

Optimist - Bright

$35.00

Optimist - Fresh

$35.00

Optimist - Smokey

$35.00

Orange Juice, Fresh

$6.00

Organic Beef Stock Kitchen Basics

$10.00

Organico Bello

$7.00

Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - CASERECCE 100% Lenticchia Rossa BIO 300g

$9.00

Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - FUSILLI "100% Lenticchia Rossa BIO" 250g

$9.00

Pasta GUSTOSA Gluten Free - PENNE RIGATE 100% Grano Saraceno BIO

$9.00

Pastry/basting Brush

$12.00

Peachy Pendants - Custom Stemless Wine Glass

$16.00

Pepper Creek Farms - Mixed Peppercorns 4.1 Oz.

$14.00

Pepper Creek Farms - Pink Peppercorns 2.1 Oz.

$16.00

Pepper Grinder

$34.95

Phoney Negroni

$7.50

Picnic Time Family of Brands - Acacia Brie Cheese Board & Tools Set

$30.00

Plugra Unsalted Butter

$11.00

Polenteria Olive Oil

$44.00

Popcorners Sweet & Salty

$2.00

Primal Avocado Oil

$14.00

Quinn Rye Style Pretzel

$7.50

Rabble Cabernet Sauvingnon

Red Pepper Jelly

$12.00

Ritual Aperitif Alternative

$32.00

Ritual Zero Proof - Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative

$32.00

Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative

$32.00

Ritual Zero Proof Rum Alternative

$32.00

Rolls Napkins

$35.00

ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers - The Granada Cocktail Mixer

$15.00

ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers - The Lemongrass Cocktail Mixer

$15.00

S And P Shakers

$15.00

Saba Dressing

$35.00

Safe Catch Pacific Pink Salmon

$7.00

Salt Pepper Cellar

$32.00

Salt Saloon Lava Love Finishing Salt

$14.00

San J Soy Sauce

$9.00

Schar Crisp Bread

$9.00

Set of 6 Cloth Towels (Don Paper)

Short Dimpled Glass

$10.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Sillycow Farms - Chocolate Marshmallow Swirl Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz Bottle

$12.00

Sillycow Farms - Double Udder Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix 16.9 oz. Glass Bottle

$12.00

Soda,coke

$2.50

Sonoma Kale Pesto Pasta Sauce

Sonoma Spinach Alfredo Pasta Sauce

Sonoma Syrup Co. - 25.4 oz Classic Simple Syrup

$22.00

Sonoma Syrup Co. - 8 oz Pure Almond Extract

$26.00

Sotaroni Balsamic Vinegar

$30.00

Spiritless - Kentucky 74 - 700mL

$47.00

Stainless Spreader Knife (Spatula)

$40.00

Strongwater - Floral Lavender Bitters

$18.00

Strongwater - Golden Aromatic Bitters

$18.00

Strongwater - Orange Blossom Tonic

Strongwater - Perfect Margarita Cocktail Syrup

$18.00

Strongwater - Simple Syrup

$12.00

Tejava Tea

$5.00

Terre Exotique Rose Bud

$18.00

Tezcazul Blanco Tequila

The Good Crisp Company - 1.6oz Mini Original and Sour Cream and Onion Mixed Case

$4.00

The Good Crisp Company - Aged White Cheddar

The Good Crisp Company - Cheese Ball Variety Pack - 9 Pack

The Good Crisp Company - Classic Original

$4.50

The Loomia - Striated Weave 100% Cotton Turkish Towel

Tiki Glass

Truff Black Truffle Arrabbiata

Truff Black Truffle Pomodoro

Truff Truffle Oil

Turkey Baster

Varied Rode Bud Vase

Vegan Bee-Free Honey

Veuve It Or Lose It Towels

Villa Manodori Balsamic

Vodkucha Peach Pineapple

$9.00

Vodkucha Tart Cherry Lime

$9.00

Voll -52010\ High- Temp Spatula 10"

Votives

Wasa Crispbread Swedish Style

$6.00

Whisk Long

Whisk Short

Whistle Pig 6 yr Rye

Whistle Pig Ginger/Old Fashioned

Whistle Pig Summerstock

Whistle Pig Whiskey

White Crocks

Wild Planet Anchovies in Oil

$6.00

Wildwonder Mango Turmeric

Wildwonder Peach Ginger

$3.50

Winc-MB-1 Melon Baller Double

Winco Mixing Bowl Medium

Winco Mixing Bowl Small

Wood Rolling Pin

Wood Serving Tools

Wooden Long Spoon

Wooden Spoon

$8.00

Yellow Popcorn

Yes Cocktail Co - Cucumber Jalapeno Cocktail Mixer

Yes Cocktail Co - Ginger Citrus Cocktail Mixer

Yes Cocktail Co - Hopped Grapefruit & Rosemary Cocktail Mixer: SUMMER SEASONAL

Yes Cocktail Co - Hot Buttered Rum Mix

$23.00

Yes Cocktail Co - Lavender & Lemon Champagne Cocktail Cubes

Yes Cocktail Co - Meyer Lemon Sour Cocktail Mixer: SUMMER SEASONAL

Yes Cocktail Co - Peppermint and Cacao Syrup

Yes Cocktail Co - Sugar Plum Cocktail Mixer

Yes Cocktail Key Lime Sour

Yes Cocktail Rhubarb Vanilla

“Fully Fung-ded” Mediterranean Sea Salt w/ Truffle

Best Day Brewing Non Alcoholic Beer - Assorted 12oz Cans

$5.00

Deloce Espresso Martini 200ml Can

$7.00

Restaurant - Bar Consumables

Modelo Especial 12oz Cans

$7.00

Restaurant - Beer Bottle / Can

Peanuts - Pound

$3.80

Spice, Sea Salt - Each

$5.44

Big Dill Pale Ale Mustard - Each

$4.49

Anchor Steam 12oz Can - Can

$1.29Out of stock

Calypso Lemonade Ocean Blue 16oz Bottle - Bottle

$5.00

Fresca Mixed Tequila Paloma 12oz Can - Can

$6.00

La Croix Grapefruit Can - Each

$2.50

Vinegar, Red Wine - Gallon

$9.83

Lillet Aperitif Blanc 750ML - Bottle

$17.83

Shibui Whisky Grain 750ML - Bottle

$38.39

Soda, Cream Soda Diet 12oz - Can

$2.50

Don Q Reserva 7 rum

Polish Style Mustard With Horseradish

Calypso Peach

$5.00

Calypso Ocnblu

$5.00

Coors

$6.00

Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade 12 - 16oz Bottles

$5.00

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer-Bottle

$5.00

Bev Water Tangerline Sparkling

$2.50

Dechutes Fresh Squeezed IPA - 12oz Can

$7.00

Restaurant - Bread

Booker's Noe Bourbon 750ML - Bottle

$72.00

Restaurant - Liquor

Venus Gin Blend 750ML - Bottle

$22.33

Deschutes Haze Tron Imperial Hazy IPA 19.2oz - Can

$9.00

Slane Irish Whiskey 6/750ml

Garnishing Salt - Classical Floral Default #51128

Restaurant - NA Beverages

Martini & Rossi Vermouth Bianco 750ML - Bottle

$8.54

Soda, Black Cherry 12oz - Each

$2.50

Etta Says Sit Training Treats Bacon Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default - Each

$3.50

Sauce, Hot Truffle - Each

$10.00

Vinegar, Sherry, Arvum - Gallon

$25.19

Alibi Porter - Bottle

$9.00Out of stock

Coors Banquet 12oz Bottle - Can

$6.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 12oz Bottle - Bottle

$6.00

McCarthy Family Vineyards - Each

$25.00

Topping Orange Muscat 2020 - Bottle

$16.00

1849 Tri Tip Marinade - Case

$32.40

Crispy Blood Orange Slices - Pack

$0.95

Yerba Mate Berry Red Can 16 oz - Can

$4.00

Fever Tree Club Soda 200ML - Bottle

$1.08

LaCoix Tangerine Can 12oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 8oz Bottle - Bottle

$1.64Out of stock

Coke 12oz Can - Can

$2.50

Long Drink Cocktail 12oz Can - all long drink flavors (Can)

$6.00

Topo Chico Water Spklg

$4.00

Calypso Strlmn

$5.00

Red Bull Energy Drink

Out of stock

Fcc Walnut Honey Xtra Virgin

Bev Tea Yerba Mate Berry Blue Org Can

$4.00

Calypso Lt Lmn

$5.00

Etta Says Sit Training Treats Bacon Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default

Sauce Worcestershire

Vinegar Red Wine 50 Grain

Shemps Old Fashioned Hot Ketchup

Mango Turmeric 12 Pack

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 24 - 12oz Bottles, 4 Pack

Out of stock

Yards Beer Spears

Flour All Purpose

Bev Water Sparkling Peach GInger

$4.00

Barley Pearl

Margerum sauv Blanc cans

Bev Fruit Punch Flavor Alum Can

$2.00

Restaurant - Produce

Mustard, Polish - Each

$28.20

Lemons Meyer

Lemon,5-Lb

Etta Says Sit Training Cheese Recipe, Wt 6OZ I Default

Lemon,140-CT

Vinegar Sherry Wine Don Bruno

Pasta Di Semola Di Grano Duro

$13.00

Restaurant Supplies

Lemons, Fresh - Pound

$9.29

Numb and Nummer 16oz Can - Can

$4.65

Empress Gin 1908 750ML

Truff Hot Sauce

Beverage

Smoothie

PowerHouse

$9.00

Youthful Glow

$9.00

Peachy Mango

$9.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Mocha SuperLatte - cup

$4.00

Wine

Bonny Doon Picpoul

$12.00+

Clos Henri Estate Sauvignon Blanc

Margerum Rose Cans 2022

$13.00

Margerum Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre

$40.00

Bonny Doon Picpoul 2022

$25.00

Clos Henri Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bonny Doon Vin Gris Rose

$25.00

La Follette Chardonnay

$29.00

Dr Loosen Riesling

$22.00

La Follette Pinot Noir

$32.00

Failla Pinot Noir

$40.00

Pairing Red 2021

$32.00

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre

$45.00

Bonny Doon Picpoul 2022

$30.00

Clos Henri Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Bonny Doon Vin Gris Rose

$30.00

La Follette Chardonnay

$37.00

Dr Loosen Riesling

$28.00

La Follette Pinot Noir

$37.00

Failla Pinot Noir

$40.00

Paring Red

$37.00

Margerum Rose Cans 2022

$13.00

Margerum Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre

$18.00

Bonny Doon Picpoul 2022

$12.00

Clos Henri Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Bonny Doon Vin Gris Rose

$12.00

La Follette Chardonnay

$14.00

Dr Loosen Riesling

$12.00

La Follette Pinot Noir

$17.00

Failla Pinot Noir

$18.00

Pairing Red 2021

$16.00

Liquor

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Frose-Rose

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Goddess Greyhound

$14.00

La Donna

$14.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Beer on Tap

Altamount Maui IPA

$12.00

Moonlight Reality Check

$12.00

Topa Topa

$12.00

Batched Cocktails

Negroni

$14.00

Gin, Sweet Vermouth and Campari. Garnish: Half orange wheel.

Manhattan

$14.00

Vermouth, Rye Whiskey and Bitters Garnish: Cherry on a pick

Goddess Greyhound

$14.00

Lemon Juice, simple syrup, grapefruit, Vodka and club soda Garnish: Grapefruit wheel

La Donna

$14.00

Lemon juice, honey and reposado tequila. Garnish: Lemon wheel

Non Alchoholic Cooler

Arrowhead Water 20 fl oz

$2.00

Calypso Lemonade Ocean Blue 16oz Bottle - Bottle

$5.00

Coke 12oz Can - Can

$2.50

Coke Zero 12oz Can

$2.50

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$2.50

Dr Browns Diet Cream Soda 12oz Can

$2.50

Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic Water 200ml Bottle

$4.00

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water 200ml Bottle

$4.00

Fever Tree Premium Club Soda 200ml Bottle

$4.00

Fiji Water

$3.50+

Health Ade Kombucha Blood Orange 16oz Bottle

$6.00

Health Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse 16oz Bottle

$6.00

Health Ade Kombucha Cherry Berry 16oz Bottle

$6.00

Hosmer Mountain White Birch Beer 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Juice, Fruit Punch, Capri Sun - Can

$2.00

La Croix Lime - Each

$2.50

LaCoix Tangerine Can 12oz

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice (10 Oz)

$3.50

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer-Bottle

$5.00

Pop & Bottle Classic Cold Brew 11oz Bottle

$8.00

Pop & Bottle Golden Chai Tea 11oz Bottle

$8.00

Red Bull Sugar Free Can - 8.4oz

$5.00

Red Roses Michelada Mix

$22.00

S. Pellegrino Large - Bottle 1qt

$8.00

S. Pellegrino Small - Bottle 16.9oz

$4.00

Spectacular Tonic Water 198ml Bottle

$4.00

Sprite 12oz Can

$2.50

Strong Water Orange Blossom Sparking Tonic 4 Pack of 200ml Cans

$10.00

Strong Water Sparkling Club Soda 4 Pack of 200ml Bottles

$10.00

Strong Water Sparkling Ginger Beer 200ml Can

$4.00

Strong Water Sparkling Ginger Beer 4 Pack of 200ml Cans

$10.00

Sunraysia Orange Juice

$3.50

Tas Coconut Water

$7.00

Teatulia

$4.00

Tejava Tea

$5.00

Topo Chico 12oz Bottle - Bottle

$4.00

Wildwonder Peach Ginger Prebiotic/Probiotic Sparkling Drink 12oz Can

$3.50

Adult Beverage Cooler

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Dairy Cooler

Milk & Eggs

Horizon Half Gallon

$6.00+

House-made sauerkraut, organic heirloom brown rice, raw kale, carrot, red beans, herb baked tofu, braised mushroomsi, sprouts, carrot ginger dressing (v, gf)

Almond Malk 28 fl oz

$7.00+

Buttermilk

$5.00

with chili lime peanuts, queso fresco, dried cranberries, tortilla strips and toasted sesame seeds

Eggs Dozen

$6.00

Califia Farms

$7.00+

Cheese & Butter

Violife 7.05oz

$5.00+

Plugra Unsalted Butter 1LB

$11.00

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese 8oz

$5.00

Yogurt & Sour Cream

Kite Hill

$9.00+

Daisy Sour Cream

$4.00