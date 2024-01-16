Groovy Blue Jay
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Yellow Moon
Served on a hashbrown bagel, topped with egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon sausage or ham.$7.00
- Orange Blossoms
Salmon lox served on your choice of bagel, cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion, and capers. (or substitute capers with sliced jalapeno)$10.00
- Magic Mountain
In the style of a Monte Cristo, a french toast bagel is sandwiched with turkey, ham, melty swiss,a swipe of huckleberry cream cheese, and huckleberry jam. All topped with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.$9.00
- Funky Duck
Two peanut butter waffles sandwiched with fluffy peanut butter mousse and huckleberry jam.$6.00
Lunch Sandwiches
- Rocky Raccoon
Italian sandwich on your favorite bagel with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.$8.00
- Chicago Falcon
Served on artisan foccacia bread. Topped with turkey, bacon, lettuce tomato, avocado, and a balsamic drizzle.$8.00
- Beastly
Served on artisan focaccia bread. Hot roast beef, smoked gouda, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers and spicy mustard.$9.00