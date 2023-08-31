Food

Bowls

Choosy Groovy BYOB (Build Your Own Bowl)

$13.50

Spring mix base, 1-2 proteins, unlimited toppings, 1 dressing. Extras available at additional cost.

Apps

Hummus fer yer Tummus

$6.00

Our house-made hummus. Served with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and pita bread. V/VG. For GF, specify no pita.

Mo' Betta Feta

$6.00

Our house-made spicy whipped feta dip. Served with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and pita bread. VG. For GF, specify no pita.

Baba McG

$6.00

Our house-made baba ganoush. Served with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and pita bread. V/VG. For GF, specify no pita.

Three is the Magic Number

$12.00

Equal portions of our house-made hummus, feta dip, and baba ganoush. Served with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and pita bread. V/VG. For GF, specify no pita.

Pita

$3.00

Cabbage Slaw

$3.00

Citrusy red cabbage. V/VG/GF.

Carrot Salad

$3.00

Lemony carrot and parsley mix. V/VG/GF.

Roasted Veggies

$3.00

Zucchini, squash, onion, cherry tomatoes. Served cold. V/VG/GF.

Side Baby Carrots

$2.50

Side Cucumber

$2.50

Side Tomatoes

$2.50

Side 'Ziki Kiki

$1.00

2oz. portion. Tzatziki vinaigrette; creamy, garlicky, cucumbery goodness! Healthy not-ranch. VG/GF.

Side Vinny from the Block

$1.00

2oz portion. Harissa vinaigrette; sweet and spicy, a little bit feisty, not thousand island. Sweetened with local honey. VG/GF/DF.

Side Gimme Some Zhugga

$1.00

2 oz. portion. Zhug vinaigrette; zesty, spicy, not pesto. V/VG/GF.

Sweet Treats

Honeybee

$5.00

Peanut butter, banana, local honey on pita. VG.

Orange is the New Snack

$5.00

Greek yogurt, oranges, cinnamon, local honey. VG/GF.

Drinks

Scarlet Begonia Smoothie 32oz

$7.00

Spinach, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, banana, strawberries. V/VG/GF.

Stella Blue Smoothie 32oz

$7.00

Spinach, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, banana, blueberries. V/VG/GF.

Strawberry Basil Infused Water 32oz

$4.00

Cucumber Mint Infused Water 32oz

$4.00

La Croix Lemon 12oz

$2.50

La Croix Lime 12oz

$2.50

La Croix Grapefruit 12oz

$2.50

Water 32oz