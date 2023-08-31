Groovy Grover's
Food
Bowls
Apps
Hummus fer yer Tummus
Our house-made hummus. Served with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and pita bread. V/VG. For GF, specify no pita.
Mo' Betta Feta
Our house-made spicy whipped feta dip. Served with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and pita bread. VG. For GF, specify no pita.
Baba McG
Our house-made baba ganoush. Served with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and pita bread. V/VG. For GF, specify no pita.
Three is the Magic Number
Equal portions of our house-made hummus, feta dip, and baba ganoush. Served with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and pita bread. V/VG. For GF, specify no pita.
Pita
Cabbage Slaw
Citrusy red cabbage. V/VG/GF.
Carrot Salad
Lemony carrot and parsley mix. V/VG/GF.
Roasted Veggies
Zucchini, squash, onion, cherry tomatoes. Served cold. V/VG/GF.
Side Baby Carrots
Side Cucumber
Side Tomatoes
Side 'Ziki Kiki
2oz. portion. Tzatziki vinaigrette; creamy, garlicky, cucumbery goodness! Healthy not-ranch. VG/GF.
Side Vinny from the Block
2oz portion. Harissa vinaigrette; sweet and spicy, a little bit feisty, not thousand island. Sweetened with local honey. VG/GF/DF.
Side Gimme Some Zhugga
2 oz. portion. Zhug vinaigrette; zesty, spicy, not pesto. V/VG/GF.
Sweet Treats
Drinks
Scarlet Begonia Smoothie 32oz
Spinach, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, banana, strawberries. V/VG/GF.
Stella Blue Smoothie 32oz
Spinach, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, banana, blueberries. V/VG/GF.