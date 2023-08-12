REGULAR PIZZA

$16.99

12" Traditional

REGULAR BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY

$23.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese

REGULAR MEAT LOVERS

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef

REGULAR VEGGIE BIANCO

$22.99

Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices

REGULAR MARGHERITA

$21.99

Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella

REGULAR BUFFALO CHICKEN

$21.99

Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce

REGULAR BIANCO

$17.99

A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices

REGULAR HAWAIIAN

$21.99

A white pizza with ham and pineapple

MAMA GROTTO

$19.99

A thick, pan-baked, homestyle pizza with hearty tomato sauce and cheese

LARGE PIZZA

$19.99

16" Traditional

LARGE BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY

$27.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese

LARGE MEAT LOVERS

$26.99

Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef

LARGE VEGGIE BIANCO

$26.99

Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices

LARGE MARGHERITA

$24.99

Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$24.99

Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce

LARGE BIANCO

$20.99

A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices

LARGE HAWAIIAN

$24.99

A white pizza with ham and pineapple

JUNIOR PIZZA

$8.99

9" Personal

JUNIOR BAKER'S CHOICE NO FISH

$12.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, anchovies, and extra cheese

JUNIOR MEAT LOVERS

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef

JUNIOR VEGGIE BIANCO

$12.00

Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices

JUNIOR MARGHERITA

$11.50

Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella

JUNIOR BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.50

Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce

JUNIOR BIANCO

$9.99

A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices

JUNIOR HAWAIIAN

$11.50

A white pizza with ham and pineapple

JUNIOR GLUTEN FREE

$13.99

A tender, crispy, gluten-free crust topped with our special Grotto cheese and sauce

BOLI

VERDI BOLI

$12.99

Spinach marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and cheese

STROMBOLI

$12.99

Genoa salami, imported ham, capicola, pepperoni, and cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI

$12.99

Pulled chicken breast in zesty wing sauce and cheese

CHICKEN BOLI

$12.99

Philly-style chopped all white chicken with cheese

CHEESESTEAK BOLI

$12.99

Thinly sliced ribeye steak chopped Philly-style with cheese

GROTTO BOLI

$12.99

A savory blend of ground beef, cheese, and marinara sauce with a hint of onion and garlic

APPETIZERS

SMALL BEACH FRIES

$5.99

A beach tradition...

LARGE BEACH FRIES

$9.99

A beach tradition...

SMALL CHEESE FRIES

$6.99
LARGE CHEESE FRIES

$10.99

SMALL SIDEWINDER FRIES

$6.99

LARGE SIDEWINDER FRIES

$10.99
SMALL LOADED SIDEWINDERS

$10.99

Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream

LARGE LOADED SIDEWINDERS

$13.99

Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream

ADD CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00
BRUSCHETTA

$11.99

Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99
SHIITAKE POT STICKERS

$9.99

Savory shiitake mushrooms combined with carrot and cabbage; wrapped in a fried crispy dumpling

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$9.99
BREADED RAVIOLI

$9.99

Lightly fried and stuffed with a blend of cheeses; served with marinara

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$9.99

Crispy, battered cauliflower florets with your choice of wing sauce

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$5.99
TRADITIONAL WINGS - 8 COUNT

$12.99

Our legendary traditional wings

TRADITIONAL WINGS - 16 COUNT

$23.99

Our legendary traditional wings

BONELESS WINGS - 8 PIECE

$11.99
BONELESS WINGS - 16 PIECE

$22.99

SALAD/SOUP

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, black olive, and red onion

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onion, and grated Romano cheese

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, and red onions

WEDGE SALAD

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and red onion

SMALL ANTIPASTO

$10.99

Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg

LARGE ANTIPASTO

$16.99

Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg

SUBS

REGULAR ITALIAN SUB

$10.49

Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

REGULAR TURKEY SUB

$10.49

Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

REGULAR TUNA SUB

$10.49

Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

REGULAR MEATBALL SUB

$10.49

Topped with provolone cheese

REGULAR CHICKEN PARM SUB

$11.99

Topped with provolone cheese

REGULAR CHEESESTEAK

$10.49

Served with American cheese

REGULAR CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$10.49

Served with American cheese

LARGE ITALIAN SUB

$13.99

Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

LARGE TURKEY SUB

$13.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

LARGE TUNA SUB

$13.99

Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

LARGE MEATBALL SUB

$13.99

Topped with provolone cheese

LARGE CHICKEN PARM SUB

$14.99

Topped with provolone cheese

LARGE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$13.99

Served with American cheese

LARGE CHEESESTEAK

$13.99

Served with American cheese

GRILL

1/2 POUND BURGER

$14.99

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables

1/4 POUND BURGER

$11.99

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables

TURKEY BURGER

$13.99

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables

PASTA/ENTREE

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$14.99
CHICKEN PARM & PASTA

$18.99

Two breaded chicken breasts topped with sauce and a blend of cheeses; served with spaghetti

KIDS MEALS

KIDS SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$6.99
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99
KIDS MAC N' CHEESE

$6.99
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

APPLE SAUCE $$

$1.00

N/A BEVERAGE-MASTER

2 LITER SODA

$4.99

20 OZ SODA

$2.89