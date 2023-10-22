Grotto Pizza Long Neck
REGULAR PIZZA
12" Traditional
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
A thick, pan-baked, homestyle pizza with hearty tomato sauce and cheese
National Pizza Month Featured Pizza — Tender steak, caramelized onions, and a combination of our pizza cheese and blue cheese; topped with chopped fresh arugula
National Pizza Month Featured Pizza — A thick crust pizza with tomato sauce, marinated spinach, sausage, ricotta cheese, and pizza cheese with a hint of crushed red pepper
National Pizza Month Featured Pizza — Fresh ground angus beef, onions, pickles, and plenty of cheese; topped with crisp iceberg lettuce and thousand island dressing
National Pizza Month Featured Pizza — A white pizza with a combination of baby portabellas, crimini, and white mushrooms marinated in cream, thyme, and spices; topped with sautéed onions and our special blend of cheese
LARGE PIZZA
16" Traditional
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
JUNIOR PIZZA
9" Personal
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, anchovies, and extra cheese
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
A tender, crispy, gluten-free crust topped with our special Grotto cheese and sauce
BOLI
Spinach marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and cheese
Genoa salami, imported ham, capicola, pepperoni, and cheese
Pulled chicken breast in zesty wing sauce and cheese
Philly-style chopped all white chicken with cheese
Thinly sliced ribeye steak chopped Philly-style with cheese
A savory blend of ground beef, cheese, and marinara sauce with a hint of onion and garlic
National Pizza Month Featured Boli — Marinated pulled chicken breast, Canadian bacon, and cheddar cheese; served with honey mustard
APPETIZERS
A beach tradition...
A beach tradition...
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream
Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread
Savory shiitake mushrooms combined with carrot and cabbage; wrapped in a fried crispy dumpling
Lightly fried and stuffed with a blend of cheeses; served with marinara
Crispy, battered cauliflower florets with your choice of wing sauce
Our legendary traditional wings
Our legendary traditional wings
SALAD/SOUP
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, black olive, and red onion
Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onion, and grated Romano cheese
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, and red onions
Romaine lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and red onion
Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg
Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg
SUBS
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
Topped with provolone cheese
Topped with provolone cheese
Served with American cheese
Served with American cheese
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
Topped with provolone cheese
Topped with provolone cheese
Served with American cheese
Served with American cheese
GRILL
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables