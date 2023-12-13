Grotto Pizza Newark - Main St.
REGULAR PIZZA
- REGULAR PIZZA$16.99
12" Traditional
- REGULAR BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY$23.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese
- REGULAR MEAT LOVERS$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
- REGULAR VEGGIE BIANCO$22.99
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
- REGULAR MARGHERITA$21.99
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
- REGULAR BUFFALO CHICKEN$21.99
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
- REGULAR BIANCO$17.99
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
- REGULAR HAWAIIAN$21.99
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
- MAMA GROTTO$19.99
A thick, pan-baked, homestyle pizza with hearty tomato sauce and cheese
- REGULAR MEXICAN STREET CORN$19.99
Roasted corn, peppers, and onions marinated in a creamy chipotle sauce; topped with a blend of Cotija and our pizza cheese
LARGE PIZZA
- LARGE PIZZA$19.99
16" Traditional
- LARGE BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY$27.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese
- LARGE MEAT LOVERS$26.99
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
- LARGE VEGGIE BIANCO$26.99
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
- LARGE MARGHERITA$24.99
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
- LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN$24.99
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
- LARGE BIANCO$20.99
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
- LARGE HAWAIIAN$24.99
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
- LARGE MEXICAN STREET CORN$22.99
Roasted corn, peppers, and onions marinated in a creamy chipotle sauce; topped with a blend of Cotija and our pizza cheese
JUNIOR PIZZA
- JUNIOR PIZZA$8.99
9" Personal
- JUNIOR BAKER'S CHOICE NO FISH$12.50
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, anchovies, and extra cheese
- JUNIOR MEAT LOVERS$12.00
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
- JUNIOR VEGGIE BIANCO$12.00
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
- JUNIOR MARGHERITA$11.50
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
- JUNIOR BUFFALO CHICKEN$11.50
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
- JUNIOR BIANCO$9.99
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
- JUNIOR HAWAIIAN$11.50
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
- JUNIOR GLUTEN FREE$13.99
A tender, crispy, gluten-free crust topped with our special Grotto cheese and sauce
BOLI
- VERDI BOLI$12.99
Spinach marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and cheese
- STROMBOLI$12.99
Genoa salami, imported ham, capicola, pepperoni, and cheese
- BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI$12.99
Pulled chicken breast in zesty wing sauce and cheese
- CHICKEN BOLI$12.99
Philly-style chopped all white chicken with cheese
- CHEESESTEAK BOLI$12.99
Thinly sliced ribeye steak chopped Philly-style with cheese
- GROTTO BOLI$12.99
A savory blend of ground beef, cheese, and marinara sauce with a hint of onion and garlic
- STEAK FAJITA BOLI$12.99
Tender grilled steak, peppers, and onions with a blend of Cotija and our pizza cheese
APPETIZERS
- SMALL BEACH FRIES$5.99
A beach tradition...
- LARGE BEACH FRIES$9.99
A beach tradition...
- SMALL CHEESE FRIES$6.99
- LARGE CHEESE FRIES$10.99
- SMALL SIDEWINDER FRIES$6.99
- LARGE SIDEWINDER FRIES$10.99
- SMALL LOADED SIDEWINDERS$10.99
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream
- LARGE LOADED SIDEWINDERS$13.99
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream
- ADD CHEESE SAUCE$1.00
- BRUSCHETTA$11.99
Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread
- CHICKEN TENDERS$10.99
- SHIITAKE POT STICKERS$9.99
Savory shiitake mushrooms combined with carrot and cabbage; wrapped in a fried crispy dumpling
- FRIED MOZZARELLA$9.99
- BREADED RAVIOLI$9.99
Lightly fried and stuffed with a blend of cheeses; served with marinara
- BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER$9.99
Crispy, battered cauliflower florets with your choice of wing sauce
- CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$5.99
- TRADITIONAL WINGS - 8 COUNT$12.99
Our legendary traditional wings
- TRADITIONAL WINGS - 16 COUNT$23.99
Our legendary traditional wings
- BONELESS WINGS - 8 PIECE$11.99
- BONELESS WINGS - 16 PIECE$22.99
SALAD/SOUP
- GARDEN SALAD$6.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, black olive, and red onion
- CAESAR SALAD$9.99
Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onion, and grated Romano cheese
- GREEK SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, and red onions
- WEDGE SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and red onion
- SMALL ANTIPASTO$10.99
Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg
- LARGE ANTIPASTO$16.99
Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg
- GRILLED STEAK SALAD$14.99
A blend of arugula, iceberg, and romaine topped with tender steak, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, cucumbers, and crispy onion straws; served with sweet vidalia onion vinaigrette
SUBS
- REGULAR ITALIAN SUB$10.49
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
- REGULAR TURKEY SUB$10.49
Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
- REGULAR TUNA SUB$10.49
Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
- REGULAR MEATBALL SUB$10.49
Topped with provolone cheese
- REGULAR CHICKEN PARM SUB$11.99
Topped with provolone cheese
- REGULAR CHEESESTEAK$10.49
Served with American cheese
- REGULAR CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$10.49
Served with American cheese
- LARGE ITALIAN SUB$13.99
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
- LARGE TURKEY SUB$13.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
- LARGE TUNA SUB$13.99
Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
- LARGE MEATBALL SUB$13.99
Topped with provolone cheese
- LARGE CHICKEN PARM SUB$14.99
Topped with provolone cheese
- LARGE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$13.99
Served with American cheese
- LARGE CHEESESTEAK$13.99
Served with American cheese
GRILL
- 1/2 POUND BURGER$14.99
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
- 1/4 POUND BURGER$11.99
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
- TURKEY BURGER$13.99
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.99
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
- SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.99
Topped with creamy Cole slaw and kosher dill pickle slices; served with beach fries or sauteéd veggies