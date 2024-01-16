Grotto Pizza North Boardwalk
REGULAR PIZZA
12" Traditional$17.99
- REGULAR BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese$24.99
- REGULAR MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef$23.99
- REGULAR VEGGIE BIANCO
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices$23.99
- REGULAR MARGHERITA
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella$22.99
- REGULAR BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce$22.99
- REGULAR BIANCO
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices$18.99
- REGULAR HAWAIIAN
A white pizza with ham and pineapple$22.99
- MAMA GROTTO
A thick, pan-baked, homestyle pizza with hearty tomato sauce and cheese$20.99
- REGULAR WILD MUSHROOM
A white pizza with a combination of baby portabellas, cremini, and white mushrooms marinated in cream, thyme, and spices; topped with sautéed onions and our special blend of cheese$22.99
LARGE PIZZA
16" Traditional$21.99
- LARGE BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese$29.99
- LARGE MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef$28.99
- LARGE VEGGIE BIANCO
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices$28.99
- LARGE MARGHERITA
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella$26.99
- LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce$26.99
- LARGE BIANCO
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices$22.99
- LARGE HAWAIIAN
A white pizza with ham and pineapple$26.99
- LARGE WILD MUSHROOM
A white pizza with a combination of baby portabellas, crimini, and white mushrooms marinated in cream, thyme, and spices; topped with sautéed onions and our special blend of cheese$26.99
JUNIOR PIZZA
9" Personal$9.99
- JUNIOR BIANCO
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices$10.99
- JUNIOR GLUTEN FREE
A crispy 10" gluten-free crust topped with our special Grotto cheese and sauce$14.99
- JR. DETROIT STYLE GLUTEN FREE
A thick, square-cut 8"x10" pizza with crispy edges; slow-baked in a pan and topped with our blend of cheeses and hearty tomato sauce$16.99
BOLI
- VERDI BOLI
Spinach marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and cheese$13.99
- STROMBOLI
Genoa salami, imported ham, capicola, pepperoni, and cheese$13.99
- CHEESESTEAK BOLI
Thinly sliced ribeye steak chopped Philly-style with cheese$13.99
- CORDON BLEU BOLI
Marinated pulled chicken breast, Canadian bacon, and cheddar cheese; served with honey mustard$13.99
- ITALIAN STEAK BOLI
Hand-cut, seasoned steak slices with peppers, onions, marinara sauce, and shredded parmesan$13.99
APPETIZERS
- SMALL BEACH FRIES
A beach tradition...$5.99
- LARGE BEACH FRIES
A beach tradition...$9.99
- SMALL CHEESE FRIES$7.49
- LARGE CHEESE FRIES$11.49
- ADD CHEESE SAUCE$1.50
- BRUSCHETTA
Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread$12.99
- CHICKEN TENDERS$10.99
- FRIED MOZZARELLA$9.99
- BREADED RAVIOLI
Lightly fried and stuffed with a blend of cheeses; served with marinara$10.99
- SPINACH DIP
Fresh spinach and artichokes blended with parmesan, Romano, and cheddar cheese; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread$12.99
- SAUSAGE DIP
Smoked beef brisket sausage, roasted peppers, and onions marinated in creamy Alfredo and topped with our special blend of cheese; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread$12.99
- CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$5.99
- TRADITIONAL WINGS - 8 COUNT
Our legendary traditional wings$13.99
- TRADITIONAL WINGS - 16 COUNT
Our legendary traditional wings$25.99
- BONELESS WINGS - 8 PIECE$12.99
- BONELESS WINGS - 16 PIECE$24.99
- BROCCOLI BITES$9.99
- ONION RINGS$9.99
- PARMESAN TRUFFLE DIPPER FRIES
Tossed with white truffle oil and shredded parmesan$9.99
- SMALL LOADED DIPPER FRIES
Topped with melted cheese, bacon, and jalapeños$10.99
- LARGE LOADED DIPPER FRIES
Topped with melted cheese, bacon, and jalapeños$14.99
SALAD/SOUP
- GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, black olive, and red onion$7.99
- CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onion, and grated Romano cheese$10.99
- GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, and red onions$13.99
- SMALL ANTIPASTO
Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg$11.99
- LARGE ANTIPASTO
Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg$17.99
- MAPLE WALNUT SALAD
Mixed greens topped with prosciutto, crumbled blue cheese, roasted walnuts, and dried cranberries; served with a maple walnut vinaigrette$13.99
- GRILLED STEAK SALAD
Mixed greens topped with hand-cut, seasoned steak slices, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers, and tomato; served with sweet vidalia onion vinaigrette$15.99
SUBS
- REGULAR 6" CHEESESTEAK
Served with American cheese$10.99
- REGULAR 6" CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Served with American cheese$10.99
- REGULAR 6" ITALIAN SUB
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.$10.99
- REGULAR 6" MEATBALL SUB
Topped with provolone cheese$10.99
- REGULAR 6" TUNA SUB
Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.$10.99
- REGULAR 6" TURKEY SUB
Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.$10.99
- LARGE 12" TURKEY SUB
Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.$15.99
- LARGE 12" CHEESESTEAK
Served with American cheese$15.99
- LARGE 12" CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Served with American cheese$15.99
- LARGE 12" ITALIAN SUB
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.$15.99
- LARGE 12" MEATBALL SUB
Topped with provolone cheese$15.99
- LARGE 12" TUNA SUB
Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.$15.99
GRILL
- 1/2 POUND BURGER
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables$14.99
- 1/4 POUND BURGER
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables$11.99
- TURKEY BURGER
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables$13.99
- CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables$14.99
- CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
Breaded chicken breast with our famous Grotto sauce and melted provolone cheese; served on a brioche bun with a choice of sautéed vegetable or beach fries$14.99
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Our homemade chicken salad with mayo, onion, and celery; topped with lettuce and tomato, and served on a brioche bun with a choice of sautéed vegetable or beach fries$12.99
PASTA/ENTREE
- SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$14.99
- CHICKEN PARM & PASTA
Breaded chicken breast topped with sauce and a blend of cheeses; served with spaghetti$18.99
- PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE
Fresh pappardelle pasta topped with hearty traditional bolognese sauce$17.99
- PAPPARDELLE ALFREDO
Fresh pappardelle pasta topped with creamy Alfredo sauce$14.99