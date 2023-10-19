REGULAR PIZZA

REGULAR PIZZA
$16.99

12" Traditional

REGULAR BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY
$23.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese

REGULAR MEAT LOVERS
$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef

REGULAR VEGGIE BIANCO
$22.99

Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices

REGULAR MARGHERITA
$21.99

Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella

REGULAR BUFFALO CHICKEN
$21.99

Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce

REGULAR BIANCO
$17.99

A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices

REGULAR HAWAIIAN
$21.99

A white pizza with ham and pineapple

MAMA GROTTO
$19.99

A thick, pan-baked, homestyle pizza with hearty tomato sauce and cheese

REGULAR BEEF AND BLUE
$23.99

National Pizza Month Featured Pizza — Tender steak, caramelized onions, and a combination of our pizza cheese and blue cheese; topped with chopped fresh arugula

REGULAR MAMA FLORENTINE
$23.99

National Pizza Month Featured Pizza — A thick crust pizza with tomato sauce, marinated spinach, sausage, ricotta cheese, and pizza cheese with a hint of crushed red pepper

REGULAR McGROTTO
$22.99

National Pizza Month Featured Pizza — Fresh ground angus beef, onions, pickles, and plenty of cheese; topped with crisp iceberg lettuce and thousand island dressing

REGULAR WILD MUSHROOM
$21.99

National Pizza Month Featured Pizza — A white pizza with a combination of baby portabellas, crimini, and white mushrooms marinated in cream, thyme, and spices; topped with sautéed onions and our special blend of cheese

LARGE PIZZA

LARGE PIZZA
$19.99

16" Traditional

LARGE BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY
$27.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese

LARGE MEAT LOVERS
$26.99

Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef

LARGE VEGGIE BIANCO
$26.99

Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices

LARGE MARGHERITA
$24.99

Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN
$24.99

Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce

LARGE BIANCO
$20.99

A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices

LARGE HAWAIIAN
$24.99

A white pizza with ham and pineapple

JUNIOR PIZZA

JUNIOR PIZZA
$8.99

9" Personal

JUNIOR BAKER'S CHOICE NO FISH
$12.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, anchovies, and extra cheese

JUNIOR MEAT LOVERS
$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef

JUNIOR VEGGIE BIANCO
$12.00

Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices

JUNIOR MARGHERITA
$11.50

Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella

JUNIOR BUFFALO CHICKEN
$11.50

Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce

JUNIOR BIANCO
$9.99

A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices

JUNIOR HAWAIIAN
$11.50

A white pizza with ham and pineapple

JUNIOR GLUTEN FREE
$13.99

A tender, crispy, gluten-free crust topped with our special Grotto cheese and sauce

BOLI

VERDI BOLI
$12.99

Spinach marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and cheese

STROMBOLI
$12.99

Genoa salami, imported ham, capicola, pepperoni, and cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI
$12.99

Pulled chicken breast in zesty wing sauce and cheese

CHICKEN BOLI
$12.99

Philly-style chopped all white chicken with cheese

CHEESESTEAK BOLI
$12.99

Thinly sliced ribeye steak chopped Philly-style with cheese

GROTTO BOLI
$12.99

A savory blend of ground beef, cheese, and marinara sauce with a hint of onion and garlic

CORDON BLUE BOLI
$13.99

National Pizza Month Featured Boli — Marinated pulled chicken breast, Canadian bacon, and cheddar cheese; served with honey mustard

APPETIZERS

SMALL BEACH FRIES
$5.99

A beach tradition...

LARGE BEACH FRIES
$9.99

A beach tradition...

SMALL CHEESE FRIES
$6.99
LARGE CHEESE FRIES
$10.99
SMALL SIDEWINDER FRIES
$6.99
LARGE SIDEWINDER FRIES
$10.99
SMALL LOADED SIDEWINDERS
$10.99

Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream

LARGE LOADED SIDEWINDERS
$13.99

Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream

ADD CHEESE SAUCE
$1.00
BRUSCHETTA
$11.99

Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread

CHICKEN TENDERS
$10.99
SHIITAKE POT STICKERS
$9.99

Savory shiitake mushrooms combined with carrot and cabbage; wrapped in a fried crispy dumpling

FRIED MOZZARELLA
$9.99
BREADED RAVIOLI
$9.99

Lightly fried and stuffed with a blend of cheeses; served with marinara

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
$9.99

Crispy, battered cauliflower florets with your choice of wing sauce

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
$5.99
TRADITIONAL WINGS - 8 COUNT
$12.99

Our legendary traditional wings

TRADITIONAL WINGS - 16 COUNT
$23.99

Our legendary traditional wings

BONELESS WINGS - 8 PIECE
$11.99
BONELESS WINGS - 16 PIECE
$22.99

SALAD/SOUP

GARDEN SALAD
$6.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, black olive, and red onion

CAESAR SALAD
$9.99

Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onion, and grated Romano cheese

GREEK SALAD
$12.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, and red onions

WEDGE SALAD
$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and red onion

SMALL ANTIPASTO
$10.99

Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg

LARGE ANTIPASTO
$16.99

Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg

SUBS

REGULAR ITALIAN SUB
$10.49

Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

REGULAR TURKEY SUB
$10.49

Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

REGULAR TUNA SUB
$10.49

Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

REGULAR MEATBALL SUB
$10.49

Topped with provolone cheese

REGULAR CHICKEN PARM SUB
$11.99

Topped with provolone cheese

REGULAR CHEESESTEAK
$10.49

Served with American cheese

REGULAR CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
$10.49

Served with American cheese

LARGE ITALIAN SUB
$13.99

Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

LARGE TURKEY SUB
$13.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

LARGE TUNA SUB
$13.99

Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.

LARGE MEATBALL SUB
$13.99

Topped with provolone cheese

LARGE CHICKEN PARM SUB
$14.99

Topped with provolone cheese

LARGE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
$13.99

Served with American cheese

LARGE CHEESESTEAK
$13.99

Served with American cheese

GRILL

1/2 POUND BURGER
$14.99

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables

1/4 POUND BURGER
$11.99

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables

TURKEY BURGER
$13.99

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables

CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.99

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables

PASTA/ENTREE

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
$14.99
CHICKEN PARM & PASTA
$18.99

Two breaded chicken breasts topped with sauce and a blend of cheeses; served with spaghetti

KIDS MEALS

KIDS SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
$6.99
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
$6.99
KIDS MAC N' CHEESE
$6.99
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
$6.99
APPLE SAUCE $$
$1.00

N/A BEVERAGE-MASTER

2 LITER SODA
$4.99
20 OZ SODA
$2.89