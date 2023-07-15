Grotto Pizza South Bethany
REGULAR PIZZA
12" Traditional
REGULAR BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese
REGULAR MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
REGULAR VEGGIE BIANCO
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
REGULAR MARGHERITA
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
REGULAR BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
REGULAR BIANCO
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
REGULAR HAWAIIAN
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
MAMA GROTTO
A thick, pan-baked, homestyle pizza with hearty tomato sauce and cheese
LARGE PIZZA
16" Traditional
LARGE BAKER'S CHOICE NO ANCHOVY
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese
LARGE MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
LARGE VEGGIE BIANCO
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
LARGE MARGHERITA
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
LARGE BIANCO
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
LARGE HAWAIIAN
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
JUNIOR PIZZA
9" Personal
JUNIOR BAKER'S CHOICE NO FISH
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, anchovies, and extra cheese
JUNIOR MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
JUNIOR VEGGIE BIANCO
Our Bianco pizza with roasted veggies, black olives, tomatoes, and a special blend of spices
JUNIOR MARGHERITA
Fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil; topped with fresh mozzarella
JUNIOR BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy pulled chicken breast topped with our zesty wing sauce
JUNIOR BIANCO
A white pizza with onion and a special blend of spices
JUNIOR HAWAIIAN
A white pizza with ham and pineapple
JUNIOR GLUTEN FREE
A tender, crispy, gluten-free crust topped with our special Grotto cheese and sauce
BOLI
VERDI BOLI
Spinach marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and cheese
STROMBOLI
Genoa salami, imported ham, capicola, pepperoni, and cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI
Pulled chicken breast in zesty wing sauce and cheese
CHICKEN BOLI
Philly-style chopped all white chicken with cheese
CHEESESTEAK BOLI
Thinly sliced ribeye steak chopped Philly-style with cheese
GROTTO BOLI
A savory blend of ground beef, cheese, and marinara sauce with a hint of onion and garlic
APPETIZERS
SMALL BEACH FRIES
A beach tradition...
LARGE BEACH FRIES
A beach tradition...
SMALL CHEESE FRIES
LARGE CHEESE FRIES
SMALL SIDEWINDER FRIES
LARGE SIDEWINDER FRIES
SMALL LOADED SIDEWINDERS
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream
LARGE LOADED SIDEWINDERS
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream
ADD CHEESE SAUCE
BRUSCHETTA
Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread
CHICKEN TENDERS
SHIITAKE POT STICKERS
Savory shiitake mushrooms combined with carrot and cabbage; wrapped in a fried crispy dumpling
FRIED MOZZARELLA
BREADED RAVIOLI
Lightly fried and stuffed with a blend of cheeses; served with marinara
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Crispy, battered cauliflower florets with your choice of wing sauce
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
TRADITIONAL WINGS - 8 COUNT
Our legendary traditional wings
TRADITIONAL WINGS - 16 COUNT
Our legendary traditional wings
BONELESS WINGS - 8 PIECE
BONELESS WINGS - 16 PIECE
SALAD/SOUP
GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, black olive, and red onion
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onion, and grated Romano cheese
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, and red onions
WEDGE SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and red onion
SMALL ANTIPASTO
Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg
LARGE ANTIPASTO
Imported Genoa salami, pepper ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a bed of mixed salad greens with tomato, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and a hard-boiled egg
SUBS
REGULAR ITALIAN SUB
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
REGULAR TURKEY SUB
Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
REGULAR TUNA SUB
Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
REGULAR MEATBALL SUB
Topped with provolone cheese
REGULAR CHICKEN PARM SUB
Topped with provolone cheese
REGULAR CHEESESTEAK
Served with American cheese
REGULAR CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Served with American cheese
LARGE ITALIAN SUB
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
LARGE TURKEY SUB
Thinly sliced turkey breast with mayo and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
LARGE TUNA SUB
Tuna combined with mayo, onion, and celery; served with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
LARGE MEATBALL SUB
Topped with provolone cheese
LARGE CHICKEN PARM SUB
Topped with provolone cheese
LARGE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Served with American cheese
LARGE CHEESESTEAK
Served with American cheese
GRILL
1/2 POUND BURGER
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
1/4 POUND BURGER
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
TURKEY BURGER
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables