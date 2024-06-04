Grounded Coffee 4899 Pulaski Hwy
Drinks
Drip Coffee
Espresso
- 12 oz Hot Latte
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam$4.25
- 12 oz Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam$4.25
- 12 oz Hot Americano
Espresso and water$3.25
- 16 oz Iced Americano
Espresso and water$4.25
- 16 oz Iced Latte
Espresso and milk$5.25
- 16 oz Hot Latte
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam$4.75
- 16 oz Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam$4.75
- 16 oz Hot Americano
Espresso and water$3.75
- 24 oz Iced Americano
Espresso and water$5.00
- 24 oz Iced Latte
Espresso and milk$5.75
- 20 oz Hot Latte
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam$5.25
- 20 oz Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam$5.25
- 20 oz Hot Americano
Espresso and water$4.25
- Shot of espresso
Espresso$2.25
- 12 oz Hot Macchiato$4.25
- 16 oz Hot Macchiato$4.75
- 20 oz Hot Macchiato$5.25
- 16 oz Iced Macchiato$5.25
- 24 oz Iced Macchiato$5.75
- Espresso shot only$2.25
No Adulting
- 12 oz Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce$3.25
- 16 oz Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce$3.75
- 20 oz Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce$4.25
- 16 oz Milk
Milk$2.75
- 24 oz Milk
Milk$3.25
- 16 oz Blended
Handrafted frozen drinks$5.75
- 24 oz Blended
Handrafted frozen drinks$6.50
- Italian soda 16oz$3.75
- Italian Soda 24oz$4.50
- OUT OF STOCK16 oz Frozen LemonadeOUT OF STOCK$5.25
- OUT OF STOCK24oz Frozen LemonadeOUT OF STOCK$6.25
- OUT OF STOCK16oz LemonadeOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCK24 oz LemonadeOUT OF STOCK$3.00
Holiday Drinks
- 12 oz holiday hot
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)$4.75
- 16 oz holiday hot
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)$5.25
- 20 oz holiday hot
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)$5.75
- 16 oz holiday iced
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)$5.75
- 24 oz holiday iced
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)$6.25
Tea
- 12 oz Hot Tea
Hot Tea$3.00
- 16 oz Hot Tea
Hot Tea$3.25
- 20 oz Hot Tea
Hot Tea$4.00
- 16 oz Iced Tea
Hot Tea$3.25
- 24 oz Iced Tea
Iced Tea$4.00
- 12 oz Hot Chai
Chai tea with steamed milk$5.00
- 16 oz Hot Chai
Chai tea with steamed milk$5.50
- 20 oz Hot Chai
Chai tea with steamed milk$6.00
- 16 oz Iced Chai
Chai tea and milk$5.75
- 24 oz Iced Chai
Chai tea and milk$6.25
- 12 oz Hot Matcha
Matcha and steamed milk$5.00
- 16 oz Hot Matcha
Matcha and steamed milk$5.50
- 20 oz Hot Matcha
Matcha and steamed milk$6.00
- 16 oz Iced Matcha
Matcha and Milk$5.75
- 24 oz Iced Matcha
Matcha and Milk$6.25
- 16 oz Raspberry herbal iced tea$3.25
- 24oz Raspberry Herbal Iced Tea$4.00
Specialty Drinks
Specialty Drink - 12oz
- Snoop 12 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with salted caramel and chocolate$4.75
- Martha 12 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and white chocolate$4.75
- The Dude 12 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with vanilla$4.75
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 12 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and hazelnut$4.75
- The Grateful 12 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with toasted marshmallow and chocolate drizzle$4.75
- Cheech & Chong 12 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon$4.75
- Reefer Madness 12 Hot
Matcha, steamed milk, milk foam, honey drizzle$4.75
Specialty Drink - 16oz
- Snoop 16 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, salted caramel and chocolate, with whipped topping$5.75
- Snoop 16 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with salted caramel and chocolate$5.25
- Martha 16 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, caramel and white chocolate, with whipped topping$5.75
- Martha 16 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and white chocolate$5.25
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 16 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, caramel and hazelnut, with whipped topping$5.75
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 16 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and hazelnut$5.25
- The Dude 16 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, vanilla, with whipped topping and heath crumble (Allegery warning: nuts)$5.75
- The Dude 16 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with vanilla$5.25
- The Grateful 16 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, toasted marshmallow with whipped topping, graham cracker crumble, chocolate drizzle$5.75
- The Grateful 16 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with toasted marshmallow and chocolate drizzle$5.25
- Cheech & Chong 16 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, maple, spiced brown sugar, whipped topping and cinnamon$5.75
- Cheech & Chong 16 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon$5.25
- Reefer Madness 16 Iced
Matcha over ice, milk, cold foam and honey drizzle$5.75
- Reefer Madness 16 Hot
Matcha, steamed milk, milk foam, honey drizzle$5.25
- Sublime Sunkist 16
Cold brew with raspberry, orange, vanilla and cold foam$5.75
Specialty Drink - 20oz
- Snoop 20 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with salted caramel and chocolate$5.75
- Martha 20 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and white chocolate$5.75
- The Dude 20 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with vanilla$5.75
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 20 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and hazelnut$5.75
- The Grateful 20 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with toasted marshmallow and chocolate drizzle$5.75
- Cheech & Chong 20 Hot
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon$5.75
- Reefer Madness 20 Hot
Matcha, steamed milk, milk foam, honey drizzle$5.75
Specialty Drink - 24oz
- Martha 24 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, caramel and white chocolate, with whipped topping$6.25
- The Dude 24 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, vanilla, with whipped topping and heath crumble (Allegery warning: nuts)$6.25
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 24 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, caramel and hazelnut, with whipped topping$6.25
- The Grateful 24 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, toasted marshmallow with whipped topping, graham cracker crumble, chocolate drizzle$6.25
- Reefer Madness 24 Iced
Matcha over ice, milk, cold foam and honey drizzle$6.25
- Sublime Sunkist 24
Cold brew with raspberry, orange, vanilla and cold foam$6.25
- Snoop 24 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, salted caramel and chocolate, with whipped topping$6.25
- Cheech & Chong 24 Iced
Espresso over ice, milk, maple, spiced brown sugar, whipped topping and cinnamon$6.25
Food
Food
- 4oz Burger$10.00
- Bacon
A la carte bacon$3.00
- Breakfast Bowl
Our loaded tot bowl with scrambled eggs your choice of breakfast meat and cheese.$12.00
- Breakfast Wrap
Farm-fresh scrambled eggs, hash brown, sausage, bacon, cheddar & American cheese, on a grilled tortilla wrap.$11.00
- Byo Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs with your choice of toasted bread, meat, and cheese$9.00
- CBR Bowl
a la carte fried eggs$3.00
- English Muffin
a la carte english muffin$3.00
- Everything Bagel
Toasted bagel served with cream cheese$3.00
- Hashbrown
Hashbrown patty$2.50
- Plain Bagel
Toasted bagel served with cream cheese$3.00
- Pork Roll
A la carte pork roll$3.00
- Pretzel Roll
a la carte preztel roll$3.00
- Sausage
A la carte sausage$3.00
- scrapple$3.00
- Smokehouse Bowl
Our smokehouse burger on tots! Chopped Bravehart beef, crispy onions, cheese and signature BBQ sauce!$12.00
- Tater Tots
Fried until golden brown tossed with house seasoning.$4.00
- Texas Toast
A la carte texas toast$2.00
- The Hangover
1/4Ib Braveheart Beef, farm-fresh fried egg, millionaire bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled brioche bun.$12.00
- The Hot Tavern
Thinly sliced ham, cheddar, fried egg on pretzel bun$9.00
- The Millionaire
Next Level Grilled Cheese with cheddar, American, Millionaire bacon, on grilled Texas Toast.$10.00
- The Smokehouse
1/4 Braveheart beef topped with hickory smoked bbq, Millionaire bacon, cheddar, crispy onions on grilled broiche bun$12.00
- The Windsor
Farm-fresh fried egg, millionaire bacon, sausage, & cheddar cheese between two fluffy buttermilk pancakes$10.00
- Wheat
a la carte wheat toast$2.00
Loaded Tot Bowls & Sides
- loaded tots$7.00
- BYOB
Build your own bowl! Select from your choice of protein and sauces!$6.00
- Burger Bowl
- Nashville Hot Chicken Bowl
Loaded tot bowl with Nashville hot chicken and cheese topped with honey.$12.00
Sandwiches
a la carte
- Ham$3.00
Bakery
Baked
- Red Velvet Muffin
Red Velvet Muffin with chocolate chunks and cream cheese$4.00
- French Toast Muffin
French Toast Muffin topped with cinnamon and sugar$4.00
- Banana Nut Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin$4.00
- Blueberry Crumble Muffin
Blueberry muffin with crumble topping$4.00
- Double Chocolate Muffin
Chocolate muffin with chocolate chunks$4.00
- Chocolate Croissant
Croisssant with chocolate filling$4.00
- White Chocolate Oreo Cookie
Extra large Cookie with white chocolate chips and oreos$3.00
- Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Two vegan chocolate chip cookies$3.00
- Harvest Cookie
Extra large Cookie with coconut, raisins, walnuts, and oats$3.00
- Sugar Cookie
extra large sugar cookie$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing$4.00
- Gluten Free Brownie
Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie$3.00
- Caramel cbd$4.00