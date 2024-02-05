GT Pizza 10 W Seminary Ave
Food
Appetizers
Salads
- House Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce,cucmbers,tomatoes,parmesan cheese,ranch dressing
- Greek salad$9.99
spring mix,red onion,olives,mozzarella cheese,tomatoes,bell peppers,cucmber,vinager dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and herb croutons, caesar dressing.
- Wedge salad$9.99
iceberg lettuce,tomatoes,bacon,blue cheese crumbles,blue cheese dressing
- Asian salad$10.99
Spring mix,cabbage,tomatoes,pineapple,grilled chicken,teriyaki dressing
Subs
- Italian sub$8.99
Italian sub Ham,Salami,pepperoni,lettuce ,tomatoes,oil and vinegar
- Philly sub$9.99
Philly sub Ground beef, green peppers,onions,provolone cheese
- Chicken pesto sub$8.99
Chicken pesto sub Grilled chicken,spinach,tomatoes, pesto sauce, sliced mozzarella
- Hamburger sub$9.99
All american sub Hamburger, american cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,onions
- BBQ Chicken sub$8.99
BBQ chicken subGrilled chicken,bbq sauce,crispy onions,coleslaw
- Pizza Sub$8.99
Pizza Sub pepperoni,sausage,maraniara,sliced mozzarella
- Baltimore chicken$8.99
Baltimore chicken sub Grilled chicken,lettuce,tomatoe,provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$8.99
Sliders
- Pulled Pork Slider$4.99
Coleslaw,crispy onion straws, pickles
- Classic burger slider$4.99
burger patty,pickles,american cheese, diced onion,ketchup,mustard
- Buffalo chicken slider$4.99
Fred chicken tossed in buffalo sauce,topped with blue cheese crumbles
- French Dip slider$3.99
Sliced beef,crispy onions,swiss cheese
- Hawaiian Slider$3.99
Sliced ham pineapple,teriyaki sauce,swiss cheese
- Chicken parm slider$4.99
grilled or fried chicken marinara,parmesan cheese
- Club Slider$3.99
Ham,Grilled chicken,bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,americna cheese
Chicken Wings
- 8pc Wing$8.99
1/2LB Wings Bone-In Or Boneless with your choice of sauce and 1 dressing.
- 16pc wing$18.99
1LB Wings Bone-In or Boneless with your choice of sauce and 1 dressing
Pizza
12" Gourmet Pizzas
- 12 Cheese pizza$13.99
Cheese pizza Marinara,blend cheese
- 12 meat lovers$16.99
Meat lovers pizza pepproni,sausage, bacon, ground beef, ham, marinara, cheese blend
- 12 Pepperoni Party Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!
- 12 Supreme Pizza$16.99
Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.
- 12 caprese pizza$13.99
Caprese pizza basil, sliced tomatoe, sliced mozzeralla, marinara, cheese blend
- 12 BBQ chicken pizza$16.99
A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, red onion, Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!
- 12 White pizza$16.99
White pizza Alfredo sauce, spinach,mushrooms,sliced mozzarella, cheese blend
- 12 Garden Veggie Pizza$16.99
Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives,Red peppers,red onion spinach.
- 12 Greek pizza$16.99
Greek pizza Roma tomatoes,black olives,red onions,pepperonici peppers, sliced mozzarella
- 12 Buffalo pizza$16.99
Buffalo sauce,grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles,blended cheese topped with blue cheese dressing
- 12 Chicken pesto pizza$16.99
Grilled chicken,pesto sauce,spinach,sliced tomatoes,cheese blend
16" Gourmet Pizzas
- 16 cheese pizza$16.99
Cheese pizza Marinara,blend cheese
- 16 meat lover$19.99
Meat lovers pizza pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ground beef,ham,marinara,cheese blend
- 16 Pepperoni Party Pizza$18.49
Pepperoni Party Pizza Is Ultimate Pizza With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese And EXTRA Pepperoni. So Much Pepperoni Saying It Once Isn't Enough!
- 16 Supreme Pizza$19.99
Supreme Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni,Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives.
- 16 Meaty Pizza$23.99
Our Meaty Pizza Is Topped With Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, And Meatballs.
- 16 caprese pizza$16.99
Caprese pizza basil, sliced tomatoe, sliced mozzeralla, marinara, cheese blend
- 16 BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
A Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce Covered In Grilled Chicken, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan/Romano Cheese, Oregano & Extra Cheese - Makes For The Perfect BBQ Chicken Experience!
- 16 Hawaiian Pizza$18.99
Hawaiian pizza BBq sauce, grilled chicken, honey ham,red onion, pineapple,
- 16 White pizza$18.99
White pizza Alfredo sauce, spinach,mushrooms,sliced mozzarella, cheese blend
- 16 Garden Veggie Pizza$18.99
Our Garden Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Green Pepper, Mushrooms, White Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives,Red peppers,red onion spinach.
- 16 Greek pizza$19.99
Greek pizza Roma tomatoes,black olives,red onions,pepperonici peppers, sliced mozzarella
- 16 Buffalo pizza$18.99
Buffalo sauce,grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles,blended cheese topped with blue cheese dressing
- 16 Chicken pesto pizza$18.99
Grilled chicken,pesto sauce,spinach,sliced tomatoes,cheese blend
Create Your Own Pizza
- 12 CYO Pizza$13.99
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
- 16 CYO Pizza$16.99
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.