Food

Appetizers

Guacamole Appetizer

$5.50

Guacamole dip

Queso Derretido Appetizer

$6.50

Melted cheese dip

Queso Con Chorizo

$7.50

Queso Derretido Con Chorizo Y Jalapeño

$7.50

Melted cheese with Mexican sausage and jalapeño

Taquitos, Pico De Gallo Y Crema

$7.99

Taquitos pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Con Pico De Gallo Y Crema

$8.99

Cheese quesadilla with pico de gallo and sour cream

Nachos Con Frijol Y Queso Pico De Gallo Y Crema

$9.99

Nacho with beans and cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Nacho Fries Con Pico De Gallo Y Crema

$8.99

Nacho fries with pico de gallo and sour cream

Frijoles Appetizer

$4.50

Fried beans dip

8 Alitas Appetizer

$9.99

Chicken wings (8) with celery

Desayunos

3 Tacos Desayuno

$6.99

3 tacos with eggs

Burrito De Desayuno

$6.50

Elija tocino, jamón, or chorizo breakfast sandwich egg and cheese. Choice of bacon, ham, or Mexican sausage

Chilaquiles Verdes

$8.25

Green sauce

Chilaquiles Rojos

$8.25

Red sauce

Chilaquiles De Mole

$8.25

Deep Fried tortillas shimmered in mole sauce

Chilaquiles Al Chipotle

$8.25

Chipotle sauce

Chilaquiles Salsa De Habanero

$8.25

Habanero sauce

Huevos a La Mexicana

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with onions tomato and jalapeño

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Huevos Fritos sobre tortilla en salsa ranchera. Fried eggs over tortilla in Ranchera sauce

Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.99

huevos revueltos con chorizo Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage

Huevos Con Jamón/Eggs With Ham

$6.99

Huevos revueltos con jamon Scrambled Eggs with ham.

Huevos Con Nopales/Eggs With Cactus

$6.99

Huevos revueltos con nopales. Scrambled eggs with cactus

Huevos Con Papa/Eggs With Potato

$6.99

Huevos revueltos con papa Scrambled eggs with potato

Huevos Con Tocino/Eggs With Bacon

$6.99

Huevos revueltos con tocino. Scrambled eggs with bacon

Machaca Con Huevos/Eggs With beef jerky

$7.99

Beef jerky scrambled eggs blended with onions tomato and jalapeño peppers

Omelet Jamón Y Queso/Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Omelet de jamon y queso Ham and cheese omelet

Omelet Vegetales/Veggie Omelet

$6.99

Omelet de vegetales Veggie omelet

Tacos

Taco Tex Mex

$2.99

Taco Tradicional

$2.50

Tortas

Preparada con Frijol, queso, Guacamole, Lechuga y la carne de tu eleccion. Prepared With spread of beans, cheese, Guacamole, lettuce and the of your choice

Torta

$8.50

Burritos

Burrito

$8.99

Arroz, frijol, cebolla, cilantro. Rice, beans, onion, cilantro

Burrito 2 Carnes

$11.99

Burrito De Camaron

$11.99

COMBO

$3.00

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$9.99

Wet Bur. Cam

$12.99

Wet Bur. 2 Carnes

$12.99

COMBO

$3.00

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$9.99

Chimichangas de Camaron

$12.99

Chimichangas 2 Carnes

$12.99

COMBO

$3.00

House Specials

Our House Specials comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Marranito Ala Lena 1 Persona

$24.99

Costillas de res y puerco, salchicha, alitas de pollo, camarones,nopal, queso. Beef and pork ribs, sausage, chicken wings, shrimp, cactus, fresco cheese

Marranito Ala Lena 2 Personas

$49.99

Costillas de res y puerco, salchicha, alitas de pollo, camarones,nopal, queso. Beef and pork ribs, sausage, chicken wings, shrimp, cactus, fresco cheese

Churrasco

$15.99

Beef skirt steak, comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Churrasco Con Camarones

$17.99

Beef skirt steak and shrimp. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Churrasco Y Pechuga/Skirt Steak and Chicken Breast

$16.99

Skirt steak with chicken breast. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Carne Asada/Grilled Steak

$13.99

Grilled steak

Al Pastor/Roasted Pork

$13.99

Roast pork

Palomilla

$13.99

Marinated beef steak

Barbacoa De Res/Mexican Style BBQ Beef

$13.99

BBQ beef

Carnitas/ Deep Fried Pork

$13.99

Mexican-style fried pork

Alambres

$14.99

Beef, chicken, bacon with cheese

Pechuga De Pollo/Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast

Pechuga Con Camarones/Chickenw/Shrimps

$15.99

Chicken breast with grilled shrimps

Pollo Crema/Chicken Creamy Sauce

$13.99

Chicken in cream

Pollo en Mole

$13.99

Chicken in tasty mole sauce

Pollo Enchipotlado/Chicken In Chipotle Sauce

$13.99

Chicken in chipotle sauce

Bistek Ala Mexicana/Steak Mexican Style

$13.99

Mexican-style steak.(onions, tomato, jalapeno)

Bistec Ranchero/Beef Ranchero Syle

$13.99

Ranchero-style steak

Bistek Ranchero Con Nopales/Steak w/Cactus

$14.99

Ranchero style steak with cactus

Bistek Encebollado/Steak In Grilled Onions

$13.99

Steak with grilled onions

Bistec Al Albañil

$16.99

one steak with cactus. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Chiles Rellenos

$14.99

Cheese stuffed peppers

Chuletas De Puerco/Pork Chops

$12.99

Pork chops

Costilla Puerco Asada/Grilled Pork Rib

$13.99

Grilled pork ribs

Costilla Res Asada/Grilled Beef Rib

$14.99

Grilled beef ribs

Milanesa De Pollo/Breaded Chicken Breast

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast

Milanesa De Res/Breaded Steak

$13.99

Breaded steak

Res Rojo Con Papa/Beef w/Potato

$13.99

Beef in red sauce with potato

Puerco en Salsa Verde/Pork In Green Sauce

$13.99

Pork in green sauce

Chicharron En Salsa Verde

$13.99

Tampiquena

$16.99

Skirt steak with 2 enchiladas. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Caldos

Siete Mares/Seven Seas Soup

$17.99

Seven seas

Caldo De Camaron Grande/Large

$14.99

Large shrimp soup

Caldo De Camaron Chico

$10.99

Small shrimp soup

Caldo De Pescado Grande

$14.99

Large fish soup

Caldo De Pescado Chico

$10.99

Small fish soup

Caldo De Camarón Y Pescado Grande

$15.99

Large shrimp and fish soup

Caldo De Camarón Y Pescado Chico

$11.99

Small shrimp and fish soup

Caldo De Res Chico/Smal Beef Soup

$10.99

Beef soup

Caldo De Res Grande/large Beef Soup

$12.99

Beef soup

Caldo De Pollo Chico/Small Chicken Soup

$7.99

Chicken soup

Caldo De Pollo Grande/Large Chicken Soup

$9.99

Chicken soup

Pozole Chico/Small

$10.99

Hominy soup

Pozole Grande/Large

$12.99

Hominy soup

Menudo Chico/Small

$10.99

Stomach beef soup

Menudo Grande/Large

$12.99

Stomach beef soup

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Guadalajara

$14.99

Guadalajara-style enchiladas with sour cream, mole, and green sauce

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.99

Red enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Green enchiladas

Enchilaldas Verde y Roja

$13.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Swiss enchiladas

Enchiladas De Mole

$13.99

Enchiladas in tasty mole sauce

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Enchiladas in ranchera sauce

Enchiladas De Camarón

$14.99

Shrimp enchiladas

Fajitas

Fajitas Guadalajara Pollo, Res Y Camarón

$18.99

Guadalajara style fajitas chicken, beef and shrimp

Fajitas Mix

$15.99

Fajitas De Camarón/Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Shrimp fajitas

Fajitas De Res/Beef Fajitas

$14.99

Beef fajitas

Fajitas De Pollo/Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken fajitas

Fajitas Vegetarianas/Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Veggie fajitas

Antojitos Mexicanos

COMBO

$3.00

Flautas Guadalajara

$11.99

3 flautas con guacamole crema y pico de gallo encima 3 flautas topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

3 Flautas Fiesta

$10.99

Flautas servidas con la carnr de su eleccion lechuga, pico de gallo,crema y queso fresco encima Served with your choice of meat,lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and ques fresco on top

2 Tamales De Puerco

$7.50

2 tamales of pork

1 Tamal Puerco

$3.99

2 Tamales De Pollo

$7.50

2 tamales of chicken

1 Tamal Pollo

$3.99

2 Sopes

$7.99

Thick fried tortilla shell filled with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese

1 Sope

$4.50

2 Gorditas

$7.99

Thick tortillas filled with chicken

1 Gordita

$4.50

2 Huaraches

$9.99

Thick bean tortilla with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese

1 Harache

$5.25

2 Tostadas

$7.99

Hard tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, sour cream and cheese

1 Tostada Antojitos

$4.50

Antojitos Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla chicken

3 Tacos Dorados

$7.99

3 deep-fried tacos with chicken

3 Taquitos Con Guacamole

$7.99

Taquitos with guacamole and the meat of your choice

Nachos Antojitos

$10.99

Deep fried tortilla topped with the meat of your choice, fried beans , Mozarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Combinaciones

Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Taco

$14.99

Taco, Enchilada, Tamal

$14.99

Quesadilla, Taco, Enchilada

$14.99

Chile Relleno, Quesadilla, Taco

$14.99

Tamal, Quesadilla, Taco

$14.99

Ensaladas

Tostada Linda

$11.99

Taco salad chicken

Fiesta Taco Salad

$13.99

Party taco salad chicken, beef, and shrimp

Ensalada De Camarones

$12.99

Shrimp salad

Ensalada De Pollo

$10.99

Chicken salad

Ensalada De Res

$10.99

Beef salad

Ensalada De Vegetales

$9.99

Veggie salad

Ensalada De Aguacate

$10.99

Avocado salad

Sandwich

Sandwich Cubano

$8.50

Cuban sandwich

Sandwich De Pollo

$8.50

Chicken sandwich

Pan Con Bistec

$8.50

Steak sandwich

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa

$7.99

Hamburger

Hamburguesa Con Queso

$8.25

Cheeseburger

Hamburguesa Con queso y Tocino

$8.75

Bacon cheeseburger

Alitas Con Papas

6 Pieces Alitas Con Papas

$8.99

Wings with fries

12 Pieces Alitas Con Papas

$15.99

Wings with fries

18 Pieces Alitas Con Papas

$20.99

Wings with fries

Postres

Churros

$4.99

3 Leches

$4.50

Flan

$4.50

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Arroz Con Leche

$4.50

Chocoflan

$4.50

Extras

Chicharron

$3.50

Chips

$2.99

Papas Fritas/French Fries

$3.50

French fries

Platanos Fritos

$3.50

Fried plantains

Tostada Sola

$1.00

5 Tortillas De Harina

$1.50

5 Tortillas De Maiz

$1.50

Libra De Tortillas

$2.25

Side Salad

$2.99

Extra Vegetales

$3.99

Arroz Amarillo

$1.99

Rice yellow

Arroz Blanco

$1.99

Rice white

Frijol Frito

$1.99

Fried Beans

Frijol Negro

$1.99

Black Beans

Extra Camaron

$6.99

Guacamole Appetizer

$5.50

Pico De Gallo

$3.75

Pico de gallo, diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro

Crema/Sour Cream

$1.50

Sour cream

Extra Pan

$1.50

Extra Salsa Diabla

$2.99

Extra Carne Asada

$3.50

Extra Salsa

$2.99

Add

Add Mozarella

$1.50

Add Q. Fresco

$1.50

Add Fundido

$3.50

Add Aguacate

$0.25

Add Guacamole

$2.50

Add Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Add Chile Toreado

$0.50

Add Limon (4)

$0.99

Add Jalapeno

$0.50

Add Green Pepper

$0.50

Add Cilantro

$0.25

Add Tocino

$1.99

Add Cebolla Asada

$0.50

Add Tomate

$0.50

Add Lechuga

$0.50

Add 2 Huevos

$1.99

Add Crema

$1.50

Mariscos

Camarones

Camarones a la Plancha

$14.99

Camarones Empanizados

$14.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Camarones al Chipotle

$14.99

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Filetes

Filete a la Plancha

$14.99

Filete Empanizado

$14.99

Filete al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Filete a la Diabla

$14.99

Filete al Chipotle

$14.99

Filete a la Veracruzana

$14.99

Filete Empapelado con Vegetales

$16.99

Filete Empapelado con Mariscos

$18.99

Pescado Frito

Snapper

$18.99

Mojarra

$15.99

Snapper Empapelado con Vegetales

$21.99

Snapper Empapeldado con Mariscos

$23.99

Mojarra A La Veracruzana

$19.99

Cocteles Y Ceviches

Camarones Aguachile

$16.99

Ceviche Guadalajara

$16.99

Ceviche de Camaron

$14.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.99

Cevice Mix

$16.99

Coctel De Camaro Chico

$10.99

Coctel De Camaron Grande

$14.99

Coctel De Pulpo Chico

$11.99

Coctel De Pulpo Grande

$15.99

Coctel Campechano

$16.99

Tostadas y Tacos

3 Tacos de Pescado

$9.99

3 Tacos de Camaron

$9.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$4.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado

$4.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron y Pescado

$5.99

Tostada de Pulpo

$4.99

Tostada de Ceviche Mix

$6.50

Molcajete Marino

Mocajete Marino

$22.99

Singles

Single Taco Duro

Single Taco

$3.50

Single Chile Relleno

Single Chile Relleno

$4.99

Single Enchilada

Single Enchilada

$3.50

Single Taco Pez

Single Taco Pez

$3.99

Single Taco Camaron

Single Taco Camaron

$3.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Special Menu

Carne Asada lunch

$7.99

Al Pastor Lunch

$7.99

Pechuga De Pollo Lunch

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast

Carnitas Lunch

$7.99

Burrito lunch

$7.99

Burrito your choice of meat

Burrito Mojado lunch

$8.25

Wet burrito your choice of meat

Chimichanga Lunch

$8.25

Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) is your choice of meat

Chile Relleno Y Enchilada lunch

$8.99

Cheese stuffed poblano pepper and enchilada

Chile Relleno Y Taco Dorado lunch

$8.99

Cheese stuffed pepper and a hard shell taco

Chile Relleno Y Taco Suave lunch

$8.99

Cheese stuffed pepper and a soft shell taco

Chile Relleno Y Tamal

$8.99

Cheese stuffed pepper and a tamal

Enchiladas 2 Carnes Lunch

$8.99

Enchiladas lunch

$7.99

2 enchiladas stuffed with chicken or beef with green or red sauce and melted cheese

Enchiladas Roja y Verde Lunch

$8.99

Tacos Lunch

$7.99

Tacos Dorados Lunch

$7.99

2 tacos your choice of meat, crispy corn or flour tortilla

Taco Y Enchilada Lunch

$7.99

Taco with red sauce enchilada

Taco Y Tamal lunch

Taco Y Tamal lunch

$7.99

Tamal and taco

Fajitas De Pollo Lunch

$10.99

Chicken fajitas

Fajitas De Res Lunch

$10.99

Beef fajitas

Quesadilla Lunch

$7.99

Chicken quesadilla

Tamal Y Enchilada lunch

$7.99

Tamal with green enchilada

Tamal Y Quesadilla lunch

$7.99

Tamal and quesadilla

Tostada Linda Lunch

$8.99

Taco salad crispy flour tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and chicken

Flautas Lunch

$8.25

2 flautas chicken

Puerco Verde Lunch

$7.99

Fried pork in green spicy sauce

Carne De Res C/Papa Lunch

$7.99

Beef steak in red sauce with potatoes

Beer

Cervezas

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Dos X*

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Bohemia

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Tecate Amber

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bebidas

Bebidas - Drinks

Agua/Water

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Coca Botella De Vidrio

$2.99

Sprite Botella De Vidrio

$2.99

Agua Botella

$1.50

Water bottle

Lg Foutain soda

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Soda de Lata

$1.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Leche

$2.50

Chocomilk

$2.99

Aguas De Frutas Naturales

SM Aguas Naturales

$2.25

M Aguas Naturales

$3.25

LG Aguas Naturales

$4.99

No Hielo

$0.50

Bebidas Calientes -Hot Drinks

Café Con Leche

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.99

Te

$1.99

Colada

$1.99

Café

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Tacos

Kid Tacos

$5.99

Kids 5 Alitas

KIDS 5 Wings

$6.25

Kids 5 Piezas De Pollo

5PC Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

kids Quesadillas

kids Quesadillas

$5.99

Kids Carne Asada

Kids Carne Asada

$6.99

Kids Pechuga

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kids Hamburguesa Con Queso

Kids Hamburguesa Con Queso

$6.99

Kids Filete De Pescado

Kids Filete De Pescado

$7.99

Kids Camarones

Kid camaron

$7.99

Margaritas

Margaritas

Margarita Tradicional

$8.99

Mango Margarita

$9.99

Fresa

$9.99

Virgen Margarita

$8.99

Tradicional Jalapeño Margarita

$10.99

Jalapeño Mango Margarita

$10.99

Fresa Jalapeño Margarita

$10.99

Corona Rita

$14.99

Cocktails

Piña Colada

$8.99

Virgen Piña Colada

$8.99

Mojito

$9.99

Botellas y Shots

Botella de Tequila

$79.99

Micheladas

Michelada

Michelada

$9.00

Michelada Con camarones

Michelada Con Camarones

$10.99

Chelada

Chelada

$7.99

Agua Mineral

Agua Mineral

$6.00

Por Libras

Vaso De Salsa

Salsa 16oz

$9.99

Salsa 24oz

$12.99

Salsa 32oz

$15.99

Vaso Arroz

Arroz 16oz

$5.99

Arroz 24oz

$7.99

Arroz 32oz

$9.99

Vaso Frijol

Frijol 16oz

$5.99

Frijol 24oz

$7.99

Frijol 32oz

$9.99

Carnes

1LB de Al Pastor

$16.99

1LB de Asada

$19.99

1LB de Barbacoa

$17.99

1LB Buche

$16.99

1LB de Carnitas

$16.99

1LB de Lengua

$23.99

Charolas

SM Char. Arroz

$29.99

SM Char. Frijole

$29.99

LG Char. Arroz

$59.99

LG Char.Frijole

$59.99

Tortillas

1LB de Tortillas

$2.25