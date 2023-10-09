Guadalajara Restaurant 905 federal highway # E & F
Food
Appetizers
Guacamole Appetizer
Guacamole dip
Queso Derretido Appetizer
Melted cheese dip
Queso Con Chorizo
Queso Derretido Con Chorizo Y Jalapeño
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage and jalapeño
Taquitos, Pico De Gallo Y Crema
Taquitos pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Con Pico De Gallo Y Crema
Cheese quesadilla with pico de gallo and sour cream
Nachos Con Frijol Y Queso Pico De Gallo Y Crema
Nacho with beans and cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Nacho Fries Con Pico De Gallo Y Crema
Nacho fries with pico de gallo and sour cream
Frijoles Appetizer
Fried beans dip
8 Alitas Appetizer
Chicken wings (8) with celery
Desayunos
3 Tacos Desayuno
3 tacos with eggs
Burrito De Desayuno
Elija tocino, jamón, or chorizo breakfast sandwich egg and cheese. Choice of bacon, ham, or Mexican sausage
Chilaquiles Verdes
Green sauce
Chilaquiles Rojos
Red sauce
Chilaquiles De Mole
Deep Fried tortillas shimmered in mole sauce
Chilaquiles Al Chipotle
Chipotle sauce
Chilaquiles Salsa De Habanero
Habanero sauce
Huevos a La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with onions tomato and jalapeño
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Fritos sobre tortilla en salsa ranchera. Fried eggs over tortilla in Ranchera sauce
Huevos Con Chorizo
huevos revueltos con chorizo Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage
Huevos Con Jamón/Eggs With Ham
Huevos revueltos con jamon Scrambled Eggs with ham.
Huevos Con Nopales/Eggs With Cactus
Huevos revueltos con nopales. Scrambled eggs with cactus
Huevos Con Papa/Eggs With Potato
Huevos revueltos con papa Scrambled eggs with potato
Huevos Con Tocino/Eggs With Bacon
Huevos revueltos con tocino. Scrambled eggs with bacon
Machaca Con Huevos/Eggs With beef jerky
Beef jerky scrambled eggs blended with onions tomato and jalapeño peppers
Omelet Jamón Y Queso/Ham and Cheese Omelet
Omelet de jamon y queso Ham and cheese omelet
Omelet Vegetales/Veggie Omelet
Omelet de vegetales Veggie omelet
Tortas
Burritos
House Specials
Marranito Ala Lena 1 Persona
Costillas de res y puerco, salchicha, alitas de pollo, camarones,nopal, queso. Beef and pork ribs, sausage, chicken wings, shrimp, cactus, fresco cheese
Marranito Ala Lena 2 Personas
Costillas de res y puerco, salchicha, alitas de pollo, camarones,nopal, queso. Beef and pork ribs, sausage, chicken wings, shrimp, cactus, fresco cheese
Churrasco
Beef skirt steak, comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Churrasco Con Camarones
Beef skirt steak and shrimp. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Churrasco Y Pechuga/Skirt Steak and Chicken Breast
Skirt steak with chicken breast. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Carne Asada/Grilled Steak
Grilled steak
Al Pastor/Roasted Pork
Roast pork
Palomilla
Marinated beef steak
Barbacoa De Res/Mexican Style BBQ Beef
BBQ beef
Carnitas/ Deep Fried Pork
Mexican-style fried pork
Alambres
Beef, chicken, bacon with cheese
Pechuga De Pollo/Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast
Pechuga Con Camarones/Chickenw/Shrimps
Chicken breast with grilled shrimps
Pollo Crema/Chicken Creamy Sauce
Chicken in cream
Pollo en Mole
Chicken in tasty mole sauce
Pollo Enchipotlado/Chicken In Chipotle Sauce
Chicken in chipotle sauce
Bistek Ala Mexicana/Steak Mexican Style
Mexican-style steak.(onions, tomato, jalapeno)
Bistec Ranchero/Beef Ranchero Syle
Ranchero-style steak
Bistek Ranchero Con Nopales/Steak w/Cactus
Ranchero style steak with cactus
Bistek Encebollado/Steak In Grilled Onions
Steak with grilled onions
Bistec Al Albañil
one steak with cactus. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Chiles Rellenos
Cheese stuffed peppers
Chuletas De Puerco/Pork Chops
Pork chops
Costilla Puerco Asada/Grilled Pork Rib
Grilled pork ribs
Costilla Res Asada/Grilled Beef Rib
Grilled beef ribs
Milanesa De Pollo/Breaded Chicken Breast
Breaded chicken breast
Milanesa De Res/Breaded Steak
Breaded steak
Res Rojo Con Papa/Beef w/Potato
Beef in red sauce with potato
Puerco en Salsa Verde/Pork In Green Sauce
Pork in green sauce
Chicharron En Salsa Verde
Tampiquena
Skirt steak with 2 enchiladas. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Caldos
Siete Mares/Seven Seas Soup
Seven seas
Caldo De Camaron Grande/Large
Large shrimp soup
Caldo De Camaron Chico
Small shrimp soup
Caldo De Pescado Grande
Large fish soup
Caldo De Pescado Chico
Small fish soup
Caldo De Camarón Y Pescado Grande
Large shrimp and fish soup
Caldo De Camarón Y Pescado Chico
Small shrimp and fish soup
Caldo De Res Chico/Smal Beef Soup
Beef soup
Caldo De Res Grande/large Beef Soup
Beef soup
Caldo De Pollo Chico/Small Chicken Soup
Chicken soup
Caldo De Pollo Grande/Large Chicken Soup
Chicken soup
Pozole Chico/Small
Hominy soup
Pozole Grande/Large
Hominy soup
Menudo Chico/Small
Stomach beef soup
Menudo Grande/Large
Stomach beef soup
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Guadalajara
Guadalajara-style enchiladas with sour cream, mole, and green sauce
Enchiladas Rojas
Red enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Green enchiladas
Enchilaldas Verde y Roja
Enchiladas Suizas
Swiss enchiladas
Enchiladas De Mole
Enchiladas in tasty mole sauce
Enchiladas Rancheras
Enchiladas in ranchera sauce
Enchiladas De Camarón
Shrimp enchiladas
Fajitas
Fajitas Guadalajara Pollo, Res Y Camarón
Guadalajara style fajitas chicken, beef and shrimp
Fajitas Mix
Fajitas De Camarón/Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp fajitas
Fajitas De Res/Beef Fajitas
Beef fajitas
Fajitas De Pollo/Chicken Fajitas
Chicken fajitas
Fajitas Vegetarianas/Veggie Fajitas
Veggie fajitas
Antojitos Mexicanos
COMBO
Flautas Guadalajara
3 flautas con guacamole crema y pico de gallo encima 3 flautas topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
3 Flautas Fiesta
Flautas servidas con la carnr de su eleccion lechuga, pico de gallo,crema y queso fresco encima Served with your choice of meat,lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and ques fresco on top
2 Tamales De Puerco
2 tamales of pork
1 Tamal Puerco
2 Tamales De Pollo
2 tamales of chicken
1 Tamal Pollo
2 Sopes
Thick fried tortilla shell filled with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
1 Sope
2 Gorditas
Thick tortillas filled with chicken
1 Gordita
2 Huaraches
Thick bean tortilla with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
1 Harache
2 Tostadas
Hard tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, sour cream and cheese
1 Tostada Antojitos
Antojitos Quesadilla
Quesadilla chicken
3 Tacos Dorados
3 deep-fried tacos with chicken
3 Taquitos Con Guacamole
Taquitos with guacamole and the meat of your choice
Nachos Antojitos
Deep fried tortilla topped with the meat of your choice, fried beans , Mozarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream
Combinaciones
Ensaladas
Sandwich
Hamburguesas
Alitas Con Papas
Extras
Chicharron
Chips
Papas Fritas/French Fries
French fries
Platanos Fritos
Fried plantains
Tostada Sola
5 Tortillas De Harina
5 Tortillas De Maiz
Libra De Tortillas
Side Salad
Extra Vegetales
Arroz Amarillo
Rice yellow
Arroz Blanco
Rice white
Frijol Frito
Fried Beans
Frijol Negro
Black Beans
Extra Camaron
Pico De Gallo
Pico de gallo, diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
Crema/Sour Cream
Sour cream
Extra Pan
Extra Salsa Diabla
Extra Carne Asada
Extra Salsa
Add
Add Mozarella
Add Q. Fresco
Add Fundido
Add Aguacate
Add Guacamole
Add Pico De Gallo
Add Chile Toreado
Add Limon (4)
Add Jalapeno
Add Green Pepper
Add Cilantro
Add Tocino
Add Cebolla Asada
Add Tomate
Add Lechuga
Add 2 Huevos
Add Crema
Mariscos
Camarones
Filetes
Pescado Frito
Cocteles Y Ceviches
Tostadas y Tacos
Molcajete Marino
Singles
Single Taco Duro
Single Chile Relleno
Single Enchilada
Single Taco Pez
Single Taco Camaron
Lunch Special
Lunch Special Menu
Carne Asada lunch
Al Pastor Lunch
Pechuga De Pollo Lunch
Grilled chicken breast
Carnitas Lunch
Burrito lunch
Burrito your choice of meat
Burrito Mojado lunch
Wet burrito your choice of meat
Chimichanga Lunch
Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) is your choice of meat
Chile Relleno Y Enchilada lunch
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper and enchilada
Chile Relleno Y Taco Dorado lunch
Cheese stuffed pepper and a hard shell taco
Chile Relleno Y Taco Suave lunch
Cheese stuffed pepper and a soft shell taco
Chile Relleno Y Tamal
Cheese stuffed pepper and a tamal
Enchiladas 2 Carnes Lunch
Enchiladas lunch
2 enchiladas stuffed with chicken or beef with green or red sauce and melted cheese
Enchiladas Roja y Verde Lunch
Tacos Lunch
Tacos Dorados Lunch
2 tacos your choice of meat, crispy corn or flour tortilla
Taco Y Enchilada Lunch
Taco with red sauce enchilada
Taco Y Tamal lunch
Tamal and taco
Fajitas De Pollo Lunch
Chicken fajitas
Fajitas De Res Lunch
Beef fajitas
Quesadilla Lunch
Chicken quesadilla
Tamal Y Enchilada lunch
Tamal with green enchilada
Tamal Y Quesadilla lunch
Tamal and quesadilla
Tostada Linda Lunch
Taco salad crispy flour tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and chicken
Flautas Lunch
2 flautas chicken
Puerco Verde Lunch
Fried pork in green spicy sauce
Carne De Res C/Papa Lunch
Beef steak in red sauce with potatoes