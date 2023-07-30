Popular Items

Rice & Beans

$5.75

E. Quesadilla, Rice & Fries

$7.90

Small Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Main Menu

**Extra Chip Basket

Additional Chip Basket

$1.00

A La Carte

o/ Tacos

$7.85

o/ Soft Tacos

$8.95

o/ Soft Crunchy (2)

$8.30

o/ Chile Rellenos (2)

$10.90

o/ Tamales (2)

$9.00

o/ Burritos (2)

$9.20

o/ Enchiladas

$8.30

Appetizers

Al Pastor Roja

$1.90

Al pastor verde

$1.90

Cheese Dip

$5.75

Cheese Sticks

$6.05

Chicken Tenders (5)

$7.50

Chile con Queso

$6.50
Chori-Papas

Chori-Papas

$8.50

Crispy fries covered with melted Mexican Chihuahua cheese, Topped with chorizo and drizzled with cheesedip

Choriqueso

$9.20

Melted cheese sauce with chorizo

Guacamole Dip

$7.15

Always made fresh daily

Guacamole Salad

$7.75

Nachos con carne

$8.05

Nachos con frijoles

$7.95

Nachos con pollo

$8.05

Nachos con queso

$7.40

Papas fritas

$5.95

Plastic Bag Fee

$0.10

Salsa de Burrito

Salsa de Enchilada

Salsa de Mole Verde

$1.00

Salsa Mole Poblano

Salsa Ranchera

Ojos del Mar (8)

$10.00

Frijoles con Chorizo

$5.45

Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Burritos

Burrito California

$14.90

One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with our spicy cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito California Shrimp

$18.00

Burrito Colorado or Verde

$17.45

One big burrito filled with chunks of pork cooked in red or green sauce, rice and beans. Served with guacamole salad and pico de gallo.

Burrito de Carnitas

$18.53

One big burrito stuffed with black beans, rice and Carnitas, topped with cheese. Served with guaca salad and pico de gallo.

Burrito Degollado

$18.65

One big burrito stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Burrito Fajita

$18.55

One big burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Burrito Fajita Shrimp

$21.75

Burrito Loco

$22.85

One big 12-inch long burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, potato, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. With pico de gallo on the side.

Burritos de Lujo

$13.60

Two burritos: one chicken and one beef, both with beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Chipotle Burrito

$18.25

Create your own burrito. A flour tortilla filled with choice of chicken or beef with spicy chipotle sauce, rice and black beans. Choice of fillings: Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole.

Children's Menu

A. Burrito & Taco

$7.90

B. Taco, Rice & Beans

$7.90

C. Enchilada, Beans & Fries

$7.90

D. Enchilada, Taco & Fries

$7.90

E. Quesadilla, Rice & Fries

$7.90

F. Chicken Tenders, Cheese Sticks & Fries

$7.90

G. Hot Dog & Fries

$7.90

H. Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.90

I. Grilled Chese & Fries

$7.90

J. CornDog & Fires

$7.90

K. Egg Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$7.90

L. Steak Tips & Fries

$9.85

M. Mac & Cheese with Broccoli

$6.50

Combinations

#22 Chimi, Rice, Beans & Taco

$12.45

#24 Taquitos (2), Rice, Beans, Salad

$12.15

#4 Enchi, Chile con Q, 2 Taco

$13.50

3 Main Items

$12.95

Excluding 3 Chille Rellenos

Combo 2 + 2

$12.45

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.45

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.45

Del Mar

Camarones Diablo

$19.95

Grilled shrimp in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad. Try it with our homemade hot sauce for EXTRA spicy.

Camarones Rancheros

$19.95

Grilled shrimp with onions, red bell peppers and our ranchero sauce, topped with cheese. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.75

Shrimp cooked in a spicy tomato broth. Served with chilled lime, onions, cilantro and fresh avocado.

Salmon a la Parrilla

$17.95

Grilled salmon served with rice, guacamole salad and pico de gallo.

Tilapia a la Parrilla

$16.50

Tilapia fillet served with rice, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Vallarta

$19.25

Mesquite grilled shrimp. Mushrooms onions, bell peppers and zucchini served with rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Orden de Camaron (10)

$8.99

Desserts

Churro Bowl

$6.60

Churros

$4.20

Churros de Cajeta

$5.15

Churros de Fresa

$5.15

Churros Surtidos (3)

$5.15

Churros Surtidos (6)

$8.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.30

Homemade Flan

$5.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Sopapillas

$4.70

Sopapillas con Nieve

$5.20

Toffee Cake con Nieve

$6.75

Tres Leches

$6.30

Xango

$6.75

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.25

All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Fajitas Chicken Para 2

$26.00

Fajitas de Carnitas

$22.25

All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Fajitas Mixtas

$22.25

Fajitas Mixtas Para 2

$26.00

Fajitas Shrimp Para 2

$32.00

Fajitas Steak Para 2

$26.00

Fajitas Texanas

$24.85

Chicken, shrimp and steak. All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Fajitas Texanas Para 2

$28.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$27.25

All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$22.25

All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

Fresh Salads

Fiesta Garden Salad

$10.30

Served with spring mix, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes

Fiesta Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.30

Served with spring mix, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes

Fiesta Steak Salad

$15.30

Served with spring mix, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes

Fiesta Shrimp Salad

$19.30

Served with spring mix, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes

Ensalada Texana

$20.50

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and steamed broccoli

From the Grill

Arroz con Camarones

$20.15

Arroz con Carne

$16.50

Arroz con Pollo

$16.50

A bed of rice served with chicken or steak, peppers and onions drizzled with cheese sauce on top.

Arroz Mixto (Pollo y Carne)

$16.50

Bistec o Pollo a la Mexicana

$19.40

T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast cooked on the grill with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Bistec Ranchero (12oz)

$26.10

T-bone steak cooked on the grill, topped with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$20.10

Tender grilled steak served with beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Empanizado

$18.90

Breaded chicken breast or steak. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado and tortillas.

Fajita Chimichangas

$18.65

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Chimi Shrimp

$19.95

Fiesta Taco Salad

$17.75

A taco shell filled with rice and beans, lettuce and sour cream. Topped with grilled chicken or steak and pico de gallo.

Fiesta Taco Salad Shrimp

$20.05

Huarache

$16.30

Fresh home made thick corn Tortilla topped with beans, onions, cilantro and Mexican fresh cheese. Topped with tender sliced carne Asada.

Huarache Veloz

$16.50

Grilled chopped steak, bacon, onions, red bell pepper and tomatoes on a lightly toasted flour tortilla. Topped with cheese. Served with beans and guacamole salad.

Nachos Texanos

$21.65

Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. With sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Pollo A La Parrilla

$18.90

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.

Pollo con Chorizo

$22.40

Grilled chicken breast topped with Mexican chorizo and melted cheese. Served with steamed veggies, black beans, rice and tortillas.

Pollo Tapatio

$20.15

One grilled chicken breast topped with our spicy cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.

San Jose

$17.65

Soft taco stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Special Mexico

$21.65

A Grilled mesquite chicken breast with a special spicy mix of broccoli, potatoes, zucchini, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with black beans and tortillas.

Special Yucatan

$23.55

One tender slice of carne asada, grilled Chicken strips, lemon peppered shrimp and chorizo served with tortillas, a small serving of beans and choice of steamed vegetables or guacamole salad.

Plastic Bag Fee

$0.10

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$17.65

Steak or chicken cooked on the grill with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Stuffed into a cheese quesadilla and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Quesadilla de Calabaza

$16.85

A cheese quesadilla stuffed with a mix of corn, zucchini, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Quesadilla de Espinacas

$14.15

A cheese quesadilla stuffed with cooked spinach, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad and steamed vegetables.

Quesadilla Michoacana

$17.90

Mesquite grilled chicken or steak quesadilla with pico de gallo. Served with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Quesadilla Rellena

$14.25

A cheese quesadilla filled with beef tips or chicken and beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.95

Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes stuffed into a quesadilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$15.90

Grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomaotes stuffed into a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Side Orders

1 Huevo

$2.00

2 Huevos

$4.00

3 Huevos

$6.00

Beans

$3.40

Burrito

$5.55

Carne de Fajas

$5.50

Chalupa

$5.20

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.80

Chicken Tamal

$4.95

Chile Relleno

$6.50

Chiles Toreados (4)

$2.25

Cilantro

$1.50

Enchilada

$3.65

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50

Hard Taco

$3.50

Jalapeños de Rajas

$1.85

Jalapeños en Vinagre

$1.85

Jalapeños Frescos

$1.85

Lettuce

$1.50

o/ Aguacate

$3.00

o/ Chorizo

$4.00

o/ Limones

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Orden cebolla de plancha

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.70

Pollo de Fajas

$5.50

Pollo Desebrado

$3.75

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Rice

$3.30

Rice & Beans

$5.75

Shredded Cheese

$2.15

Soft Crunchy Taco

$4.65

Soft Taco

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.70

Tomatoes

$1.40

Tortillas

$1.80

Tostada

$4.90

Vegetables

$5.35

Side Orders #2

Mitad Crema

$1.25

Mitad Guacamole

$3.25

Mitad Salsa al Pastor

$0.50

Mitad al Pastor Verde

$0.50

1 Corn Dog

$3.00

1 Hot Dog

$3.00

Mitad Cheesedip

$2.99

Soups

Cup Mexican-Style Chicken Soup

$4.25

Chicken broth, rice, shredded chicken and pico de gallo

Bowl Mexican-Style Chicken Soup

$5.75

Chicken broth, rice, shredded chicken and pico de gallo

Cup Mexican Black Bean Soup

$4.25

Black beans with cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo

Bowl Mexican Black Bean Soup

$5.75

Black beans with cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo

Specials of the House

Albondigas

$14.05

Homemade Mexican meatballs covered with a Spicy chipotle sauce. Served with tortillas and your choice of beans, black beans or rice.

Carnitas

$20.80

Pork fully cookd in our own blended seasonings. Served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño and tortillas

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Tortilla chips smothered in Ranchero sauce and chicken. Topped with fresh onions, cilantro and Mexican cheese. Served with rice and cream salad.

Chile

$17.70

Chunks of pork cooked in red or green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chimichangas Fried

$14.20

Two soft or fried tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Served with beans.

Chimichangas Soft

$14.20

Eggplant Stacker

$12.50

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.45

Two chicken enchiladas topped with beef tips. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.70

Three chicken enchiladas topped with green mole sauce, onions, cilantro, and fresh cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad. *Contains Peanuts

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.80

Four enchiladas, beef, chicken, cheese and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Flautas

$13.55

Three beef or chicken flautas topped with spicy green sauce and fresh cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Grande Especial

$23.15

Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chalupa, taco, rice and beans

Guadalajara Especial

$14.00

Rice, beans, ground beef and chicken, two taquitos and a chicken tamal. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Homemade Sopes

$11.65

Two fresh homemade thick round corn tortillas spread with beans, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, fresh Mexican cheese and our homemade hot sauce on the side.

Mole

$13.97

Chicken breast covered in your choice of Poblano, Ranchero, or Verde Sauce. Served with rice, guacamole slad, or steamed vegetables and tortillas

Nachos Supremos

$13.80

Cheese nachos covered with beef, chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes.

Plato Chile Autentico

$13.25

Taco Salad

$11.35

A tortilla shell filled with beans and ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.80

Four deep fried taquitos with chicken and beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Veggie Mix

$13.15

A mix of corn and zucchini cooked with onions, tomatoes and spicy jalapeño. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas.

Torta Ahogada

$13.00

Tlayudas

$15.00

Tacos

Avocado Tacos

$11.50

Fish Tacos

$16.40

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with breaded tilapia and cabbage. Served with pico de gallo, limes, rice, beans and our homemade hot sauce.

QuesaTacos de Birria

QuesaTacos de Birria

$15.00

3 white corn tortillas dipped in birria oil and grilled to a crisp on our flat top. Melted Mexican Chihuahua cheese, stuffed with birria beef, cilantro, onions Served with consome for dipping, fresh limes, fresh radishes & our spicy chilito en aceite

Shrimp Tacos

$17.60

Three shrimp tacos served with cabbage and cilantro lime sauce.

Suaquesos

$13.55

Two flour soft tacos with cheese and our homemade carnitas topped with cilantro and onions served with beans.

Tacos Ahumados

$15.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$19.35

Three soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, chorizo and pineapple. Served with beans, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

Tacos de Birria (No Cheese)

$13.50

Tacos de Carne Asada

$17.95

Three soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with tender grilled steak. Served with beans, onions, tomatoes and cilantro

Tacos de Carnitas

$17.95

Three soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with carnitas. Served with beans and pico de gallo.

Take Out

Large 16oz Cheesedip

$16.50

Large 16oz Salsa

$4.50

Large Chips

$4.50

Large Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Large Guacamole

$16.75

Large Pico de Gallo

$4.99

Medium 8oz Cheesedip

$11.00

Medium 8oz Guacamole

$9.75

Medium 8oz Pico de Gallo

$3.75

Medium 8oz Salsa

$3.50

$0.10

Small Cheesedip

$5.75

Small Chips

$4.50

Small Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Small Guacamole

$6.75

Small Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Small Salsa de Chips

$2.75

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola Medio Litro

$4.35

Coca-Cola Mexicana

$3.55

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fanta Mexicana

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Kid \ To-Go Drinks

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Refresco Squirt

$2.50

Sidral Manzana

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Sprite Mexicana

$2.50

Other Drinks

Cafe

$2.55

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coca-Cola Medio Litro

$4.35

Coca-Cola Mexicana

$3.25

Horchata

$3.55

Hot Chocolate

$2.55

Hot Tea

$2.55

Jamaica

$3.55

Milk

$2.75

Refresco Squirt

$2.45

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.80

Tamarindo

$3.55

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.80

Virgin Daquiri

$5.95

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.90

Orange Juice

$2.90

Pineapple Juice

$2.90

Grapefruit Juice

$2.90

Cranberry Juice

$2.90

Jarritos

Fresa Jarritos

$2.70

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.70

Guayaba Jarritos

$2.70

Jarrito FREEZE

$5.00

Limon Jarritos

$2.70

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.70

Mango Jarritos

$2.70

Piña Jarritos

$2.70

Sandia Jarritos

$2.70

Tamarindo Jarritos

$2.70

Toronja Jarritos

$2.70

Liquor

Titos

$7.25

Absolut

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.99

House Vodka

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.75

Bacardi Black

$7.75

Bacardi Blanco

$7.00

House Rum

$5.50

151 Rum

$8.50

1800 Reposado

$9.10

1800 Silver

$8.99

Avion Resposado

$11.50

Avion Silver

$10.99

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$10.50

Cabo Wabo Silver

$9.50

Casamigos Reposado

$10.50

Casamigos Silver

$10.25

Cazadores Blanco

$9.25

Cazadores Reposado

$9.50

Cazadores Silver

$9.25

Corralejo Añejo

$10.25

Corralejo Blanco

$9.25

Corralejo Reposado

$9.75

Don Julio Blanco

$11.50

Don Julio Resposado

$12.50

Dr. Stoners Tequila Reposado

$9.50

Dr. Stoners Tequila Silver

$8.99

Espolon Blanco

$8.50

Espolon Reposado

$8.99

Hornitos Plata

$8.75

Hornitos Resposado

$8.99

House Rum

$5.50

House Tequila

$6.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Jimador Reposado

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.50

Los Amantes Mezcal Blanco

$9.00

Los Amantes Mezcal Reposado

$9.75

Luna Azul

$8.99

Milagro Reposado

$10.25

Milagro Silver

$9.50

MonteAlban Mezcal

$7.99

Patron Resposado

$11.25

Patron Silver

$10.99

Tanteo Jalapeno

$7.50

Tres Gen. Plata

$9.25

Tres Gen. Reposado

$10.25

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jim Beam

$7.10

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.15

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.99

Maker 46

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Beer

#Chela Special

$3.75

#Michelada Special

$5.50

Bohemia

$5.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Caguama (32oz)

$9.25

Corona Light

$5.00

Coronita

$2.75

Cubetazo (6)

$25.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelada

$7.99

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

7oz Bud Light

$2.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

#Draft Special 12oz

$2.75

#Draft Special 22oz

$4.50

Bud Light 12oz

$3.30

Bud Light 22oz

$6.99

Bud Light Pitcher

$13.40

Dos Equis 12oz

$4.00

Dos Equis 22oz

$6.60

Dos Equis Pitcher

$15.00

Miller Lite 12oz

$3.30

Miller Lite 22oz

$6.99

Miller Pitcher

$13.40

Modelo Especial 12oz

$4.00

Modelo Especial 22oz

$6.60

Modelo Pitcher

$15.00

Negra Modelo 22oz

$6.60

Negro Modelo 12oz

$4.00

Pacifico 12oz

$4.00

Pacifico 22oz

$6.60

Pacifico Pitcher

$15.00

House Margaritas

*Monday Margarita Special

$9.00

Jumbo Limon

$11.50

20oz

Large Durazno Margarita

$11.50

20oz

Large Fresa Margarita

$11.50

20oz

Large Mango Margarita

$11.50

20oz

Large Passion Fruit Margarita

$11.50

20oz

Large Raspberry Margarita

$11.50

20oz

Matador Margarita 32oz

$18.90

Small Durazno Margarita

$9.50

12oz

Small Fresa Margarita

$9.50

12oz

Small Limon Margarita

$9.50

12oz

Small Mango Margarita

$9.50

12oz

Small Passion Fruit Margarita

$9.50

12oz

Small Raspberry Margarita

$9.50

12oz

Specialty Margaritas

*La Mamalona*

$45.00

Aero-Ritas

$25.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.50

Corona Rita

$14.50

Cuba del Jefe

$18.75

Jalapeno Margarita

$15.00

Mangoneada Margarita

$16.00

Margarita Azul

$14.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$16.00

Presidental Margarita

$18.99

Prickly Pear Margarita

$13.00

Ruby Red Grapefruit Margarita

$13.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$13.00

Texas Margaritas

$16.50

Ultimate Margaritas

$18.50

Mixed Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Zombie

$13.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.25

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.50

Mud Slide

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

Seabreeze

$7.25

Piña Colada

$8.99

Lime Mojito

$9.50

Mango Mojito

$9.50

Green Apple Martini

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.75

Hurricane

$8.65

Rum & Coke

$6.75

Wine

Merlot

$8.80

Chardonnay

$8.80

Real Espana Sangria

$8.80

Cabernet

$8.80

Pinot Grigio

$8.80

Ultimate Sangria

$14.50