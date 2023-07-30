Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North 395 Greenbrier Dr
**Extra Chip Basket
A La Carte
Appetizers
Al Pastor Roja
Al pastor verde
Cheese Dip
Cheese Sticks
Chicken Tenders (5)
Chile con Queso
Chori-Papas
Crispy fries covered with melted Mexican Chihuahua cheese, Topped with chorizo and drizzled with cheesedip
Choriqueso
Melted cheese sauce with chorizo
Guacamole Dip
Always made fresh daily
Guacamole Salad
Nachos con carne
Nachos con frijoles
Nachos con pollo
Nachos con queso
Papas fritas
Salsa de Burrito
Salsa de Enchilada
Salsa de Mole Verde
Salsa Mole Poblano
Salsa Ranchera
Ojos del Mar (8)
Frijoles con Chorizo
Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese
Burritos
Burrito California
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with our spicy cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito California Shrimp
Burrito Colorado or Verde
One big burrito filled with chunks of pork cooked in red or green sauce, rice and beans. Served with guacamole salad and pico de gallo.
Burrito de Carnitas
One big burrito stuffed with black beans, rice and Carnitas, topped with cheese. Served with guaca salad and pico de gallo.
Burrito Degollado
One big burrito stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Burrito Fajita
One big burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Burrito Fajita Shrimp
Burrito Loco
One big 12-inch long burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, potato, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. With pico de gallo on the side.
Burritos de Lujo
Two burritos: one chicken and one beef, both with beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chipotle Burrito
Create your own burrito. A flour tortilla filled with choice of chicken or beef with spicy chipotle sauce, rice and black beans. Choice of fillings: Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole.
Children's Menu
A. Burrito & Taco
B. Taco, Rice & Beans
C. Enchilada, Beans & Fries
D. Enchilada, Taco & Fries
E. Quesadilla, Rice & Fries
F. Chicken Tenders, Cheese Sticks & Fries
G. Hot Dog & Fries
H. Cheeseburger & Fries
I. Grilled Chese & Fries
J. CornDog & Fires
K. Egg Quesadilla, Rice & Beans
L. Steak Tips & Fries
M. Mac & Cheese with Broccoli
Combinations
Del Mar
Camarones Diablo
Grilled shrimp in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad. Try it with our homemade hot sauce for EXTRA spicy.
Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp with onions, red bell peppers and our ranchero sauce, topped with cheese. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cooked in a spicy tomato broth. Served with chilled lime, onions, cilantro and fresh avocado.
Salmon a la Parrilla
Grilled salmon served with rice, guacamole salad and pico de gallo.
Tilapia a la Parrilla
Tilapia fillet served with rice, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Vallarta
Mesquite grilled shrimp. Mushrooms onions, bell peppers and zucchini served with rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Orden de Camaron (10)
Desserts
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Chicken Para 2
Fajitas de Carnitas
Fajitas de Carnitas
Fajitas Mixtas
Fajitas Mixtas Para 2
Fajitas Shrimp Para 2
Fajitas Steak Para 2
Fajitas Texanas
Chicken, shrimp and steak. All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Texanas Para 2
Shrimp Fajitas
All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Fresh Salads
Fiesta Garden Salad
Served with spring mix, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
Fiesta Grilled Chicken Salad
Served with spring mix, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
Fiesta Steak Salad
Served with spring mix, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
Fiesta Shrimp Salad
Served with spring mix, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
Ensalada Texana
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and steamed broccoli
From the Grill
Arroz con Camarones
Arroz con Carne
Arroz con Pollo
A bed of rice served with chicken or steak, peppers and onions drizzled with cheese sauce on top.
Arroz Mixto (Pollo y Carne)
Bistec o Pollo a la Mexicana
T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast cooked on the grill with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Bistec Ranchero (12oz)
T-bone steak cooked on the grill, topped with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tender grilled steak served with beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Empanizado
Breaded chicken breast or steak. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado and tortillas.
Fajita Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Chimi Shrimp
Fiesta Taco Salad
A taco shell filled with rice and beans, lettuce and sour cream. Topped with grilled chicken or steak and pico de gallo.
Fiesta Taco Salad Shrimp
Huarache
Fresh home made thick corn Tortilla topped with beans, onions, cilantro and Mexican fresh cheese. Topped with tender sliced carne Asada.
Huarache Veloz
Grilled chopped steak, bacon, onions, red bell pepper and tomatoes on a lightly toasted flour tortilla. Topped with cheese. Served with beans and guacamole salad.
Nachos Texanos
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. With sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Pollo A La Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
Pollo con Chorizo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Mexican chorizo and melted cheese. Served with steamed veggies, black beans, rice and tortillas.
Pollo Tapatio
One grilled chicken breast topped with our spicy cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
San Jose
Soft taco stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Special Mexico
A Grilled mesquite chicken breast with a special spicy mix of broccoli, potatoes, zucchini, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with black beans and tortillas.
Special Yucatan
One tender slice of carne asada, grilled Chicken strips, lemon peppered shrimp and chorizo served with tortillas, a small serving of beans and choice of steamed vegetables or guacamole salad.
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Steak or chicken cooked on the grill with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Stuffed into a cheese quesadilla and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Quesadilla de Calabaza
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with a mix of corn, zucchini, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Quesadilla de Espinacas
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with cooked spinach, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad and steamed vegetables.
Quesadilla Michoacana
Mesquite grilled chicken or steak quesadilla with pico de gallo. Served with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Quesadilla Rellena
A cheese quesadilla filled with beef tips or chicken and beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes stuffed into a quesadilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomaotes stuffed into a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Side Orders
1 Huevo
2 Huevos
3 Huevos
Beans
Burrito
Carne de Fajas
Chalupa
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Tamal
Chile Relleno
Chiles Toreados (4)
Cilantro
Enchilada
Grilled Chicken Breast
Hard Taco
Jalapeños de Rajas
Jalapeños en Vinagre
Jalapeños Frescos
Lettuce
o/ Aguacate
o/ Chorizo
o/ Limones
Onions
Orden cebolla de plancha
Pico de Gallo
Pollo de Fajas
Pollo Desebrado
Queso Fresco
Rice
Rice & Beans
Shredded Cheese
Soft Crunchy Taco
Soft Taco
Sour Cream
Tomatoes
Tortillas
Tostada
Vegetables
Side Orders #2
Soups
Cup Mexican-Style Chicken Soup
Chicken broth, rice, shredded chicken and pico de gallo
Bowl Mexican-Style Chicken Soup
Chicken broth, rice, shredded chicken and pico de gallo
Cup Mexican Black Bean Soup
Black beans with cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Bowl Mexican Black Bean Soup
Black beans with cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Specials of the House
Albondigas
Homemade Mexican meatballs covered with a Spicy chipotle sauce. Served with tortillas and your choice of beans, black beans or rice.
Carnitas
Pork fully cookd in our own blended seasonings. Served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño and tortillas
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips smothered in Ranchero sauce and chicken. Topped with fresh onions, cilantro and Mexican cheese. Served with rice and cream salad.
Chile
Chunks of pork cooked in red or green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chimichangas Fried
Two soft or fried tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Served with beans.
Chimichangas Soft
Eggplant Stacker
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two chicken enchiladas topped with beef tips. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green mole sauce, onions, cilantro, and fresh cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad. *Contains Peanuts
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas, beef, chicken, cheese and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Flautas
Three beef or chicken flautas topped with spicy green sauce and fresh cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Grande Especial
Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chalupa, taco, rice and beans
Guadalajara Especial
Rice, beans, ground beef and chicken, two taquitos and a chicken tamal. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Homemade Sopes
Two fresh homemade thick round corn tortillas spread with beans, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, fresh Mexican cheese and our homemade hot sauce on the side.
Mole
Chicken breast covered in your choice of Poblano, Ranchero, or Verde Sauce. Served with rice, guacamole slad, or steamed vegetables and tortillas
Nachos Supremos
Cheese nachos covered with beef, chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes.
Plato Chile Autentico
Taco Salad
A tortilla shell filled with beans and ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four deep fried taquitos with chicken and beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Veggie Mix
A mix of corn and zucchini cooked with onions, tomatoes and spicy jalapeño. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas.
Torta Ahogada
Tlayudas
Tacos
Avocado Tacos
Fish Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with breaded tilapia and cabbage. Served with pico de gallo, limes, rice, beans and our homemade hot sauce.
QuesaTacos de Birria
3 white corn tortillas dipped in birria oil and grilled to a crisp on our flat top. Melted Mexican Chihuahua cheese, stuffed with birria beef, cilantro, onions Served with consome for dipping, fresh limes, fresh radishes & our spicy chilito en aceite
Shrimp Tacos
Three shrimp tacos served with cabbage and cilantro lime sauce.
Suaquesos
Two flour soft tacos with cheese and our homemade carnitas topped with cilantro and onions served with beans.
Tacos Ahumados
Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, chorizo and pineapple. Served with beans, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
Tacos de Birria (No Cheese)
Tacos de Carne Asada
Three soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with tender grilled steak. Served with beans, onions, tomatoes and cilantro
Tacos de Carnitas
Three soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with carnitas. Served with beans and pico de gallo.
Take Out
Large 16oz Cheesedip
Large 16oz Salsa
Large Chips
Large Chips & Salsa
Large Guacamole
Large Pico de Gallo
Medium 8oz Cheesedip
Medium 8oz Guacamole
Medium 8oz Pico de Gallo
Medium 8oz Salsa
Small Cheesedip
Small Chips
Small Chips & Salsa
Small Guacamole
Small Pico de Gallo
Small Salsa de Chips
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Other Drinks
Juices
Jarritos
Liquor
Titos
Absolut
Grey Goose
House Vodka
Bombay Saphire
Bacardi Black
Bacardi Blanco
House Rum
151 Rum
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Avion Resposado
Avion Silver
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Cabo Wabo Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Silver
Corralejo Añejo
Corralejo Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Resposado
Dr. Stoners Tequila Reposado
Dr. Stoners Tequila Silver
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Resposado
House Rum
House Tequila
House Vodka
Jimador Blanco
Jimador Reposado
Jose Cuervo Reposado
Jose Cuervo Silver
Los Amantes Mezcal Blanco
Los Amantes Mezcal Reposado
Luna Azul
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
MonteAlban Mezcal
Patron Resposado
Patron Silver
Tanteo Jalapeno
Tres Gen. Plata
Tres Gen. Reposado
Bulleit Bourbon
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Maker 46
Wild Turkey
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Beer
#Chela Special
#Michelada Special
Bohemia
Carta Blanca
Corona
Corona Caguama (32oz)
Corona Light
Coronita
Cubetazo (6)
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Heineken
Michelada
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Sol
Tecate
7oz Bud Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
#Draft Special 12oz
#Draft Special 22oz
Bud Light 12oz
Bud Light 22oz
Bud Light Pitcher
Dos Equis 12oz
Dos Equis 22oz
Dos Equis Pitcher
Miller Lite 12oz
Miller Lite 22oz
Miller Pitcher
Modelo Especial 12oz
Modelo Especial 22oz
Modelo Pitcher
Negra Modelo 22oz
Negro Modelo 12oz
Pacifico 12oz
Pacifico 22oz
Pacifico Pitcher
House Margaritas
*Monday Margarita Special
Jumbo Limon
20oz
Large Durazno Margarita
20oz
Large Fresa Margarita
20oz
Large Mango Margarita
20oz
Large Passion Fruit Margarita
20oz
Large Raspberry Margarita
20oz
Matador Margarita 32oz
Small Durazno Margarita
12oz
Small Fresa Margarita
12oz
Small Limon Margarita
12oz
Small Mango Margarita
12oz
Small Passion Fruit Margarita
12oz
Small Raspberry Margarita
12oz