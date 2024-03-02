Guava Smoked - Kalihli 1637 Republican St
Food
Plate Lunches
- Smoked Meat Chili Plate$12.42
- Smoked Meat 3 Egg Omelette Plate$14.33
- Smoked Chicken Salad Plate$15.28
Kahumana Greens, dried cranberries &sunflower seeds, grape tomatoes, red onions, with a creamy vinaigrette dressing
- Salmon Belly Salad Plate$16.24
Kahumana Greens, dried cranberries &sunflower seeds, grape tomatoes, red onions, with a creamy vinaigrette dressing
- Falafel Pattie Salad Plate$16.24
Kahumana Greens, dried cranberries &sunflower seeds, grape tomatoes, red onions, with a creamy vinaigrette dressing
- Smoked Beef Stew Plate$15.28
Sun-Tues, & Fridays
- Smoked Chicken Plate$16.24
Thighs/Drumsticks
- Smoked Pork Plate$17.20
- Smoked Hamburger Steak Plate$17.20
- Smoked Butterfish Collars Plate$17.20
- Smoked Duck Plate$18.15
Wed, Thurs, Sat Only
- Smoked Loco Moco Plate$18.15
- Smoked Salmon Bellies Plate$19.10
- Smoked Kalbi Short Ribs Plate$24.83
- Smoked Mixed Plate$19.58
- 1 Fried Rice$1.19
- 2 Fried Rice$2.39
- 1 Toss$1.19
- All Toss$2.39
- 1 Egg$1.19
- 2 Eggs$2.39
- 1 Dressing$1.19
- 1 Mac$1.19
- All Mac$2.39
- 1oz Pork/Chicken$1.19
- 1oz SQL, BF, Duck$1.43
- Kalbi$1.93
- 1 Hapa rice$0.72
- 2 Hapa rice$1.43
- 1 Egg$1.19
- 2 Eggs$2.39
- Drumstick$2.86
- Thigh$5.73
- 1 Kim Chee$1.19
- All Kim Chee$2.39
- Extra Gravy$1.19
- 1 Fried rice$1.19
- 2 Fried rice$2.39
- 1 Toss$1.19
- All Toss$2.39
- Macaroni Salad
- Toss Salad
- Kim Chee
- All Rice
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$10.51
Kahumana Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Dressing, Mayo, on an Onion Bun
- Smoked Pork Burger$11.46
Kahumana Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Dressing, Mayo, on an Onion Bun
- Falafel Burger$11.46
Kahumana Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Dressing, Mayo, on an Onion Bun
- Burger or Sandwich Plate$13.37
Kahumana Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Dressing, Mayo, on an Onion Bun
Bowls
- Smoked Fried Rice Bowl$7.64
One scoop hapa rice (white/brown) (Pork and Chicken)
- Smoked Meat Chili Bowl$8.60
One scoop hapa rice (white/brown)
- Smoked Boneless Chicken Bowl$9.55
One scoop hapa rice (white/brown)
- Smoked Pork Bowl$10.02
One scoop hapa rice(white/brown)
- Smoked Beef Stew Bowl$9.07
One scoop hapa rice(white/brown)
- Smoked Hamburger Steak Bowl$10.51
One scoop hapa rice(white/brown)
- Smoked Loco Moco Bowl$10.98
One scoop hapa rice(white/brown)
- Smoked Duck Bowl$10.98
One scoop hapa rice(white/brown)
- Smoked Butterfish Collars Bowl$10.98
One scoop hapa rice(white/brown)
- Smoked Salmon Belly Bowl$11.46
- Smoked Kalbi Short Ribs Bowl$12.89
One scoop hapa rice(white/brown)
Pupu Bowls
Frozen to Go...
Platters
Sides
Drinks
Party Specials
Small Pans
- Bonless Chicken Thighs$90.00
Serves 12-15
- Butterfish Collars$120.00
Serves 12-15
- Chicken Thighs/Drumsticks$60.00
Serves 12-15
- Fried Rice$45.00
Serves 12-15
- Guava Bars (30pieces)$60.00
30 pieces
- Kahumana Greens$35.00
Serves 12-15
- Kalbi$220.00
Serves 12-15
- Mac Salad$35.00
Serves 12-15
- Pork$95.00
Serves 12-15
- Rice$25.00
Serves 12-15
- Salmon Bellies$180.00
Serves 12-15