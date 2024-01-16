Guayoyo Café 19 s Main st
Empanadas Gourmet
- La Caprichosa (Caprese Empanada)
This empanada elevates the classic combination of tomato, basil, and mozzarella with a gourmet touch. Imagine a golden, crispy dough enveloping a filling of confit cherry tomatoes, melted buffalo mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves. A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a touch of balsamic reduction complete the ensemble, offering a fresh and sophisticated bite.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Exquisita (Goat Cheese and Mushroom Empanada)
A treat for lovers of bold flavors, this empanada combines sautéed mushrooms with fine herbs and creamy goat cheese. Each bite offers a perfect balance between the earthy mushrooms and the smoothness of the goat cheese, all wrapped in a golden, crispy dough. It’s a culinary experience that delights the senses and leaves you craving more.$5.25
- La Jugosa (Chicken Empanada)
A classic reinvented, this chicken empanada includes shredded chicken, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and sweet peppers, all cooked in olive oil and seasoned with salt, pepper, and fresh cilantro. The result is a juicy and flavorful filling that perfectly melds with the crispy dough when baked.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Tradicional (Ground Beef Empanada)
A classic reinvented, this homemade premium ground beef empanada includes onions, tri-color peppers, hard-boiled egg, green olives, and a special blend of spices. The result is a juicy and flavorful filling that melds perfectly with the crispy dough when baked. A culinary experience you won't want to miss.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Delicada (Spinach and Feta Cheese Empanada)
A light and tasty delight, this spinach and feta cheese empanada combines fresh spinach sautéed with garlic and onions, along with creamy feta cheese and aromatic herbs. The result is a smooth and flavorful filling, wrapped in golden, crispy dough. Perfect for those looking for a delicious and healthy option.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Suculenta (Pork Empanada)
A true masterpiece of flavor, 'La Suculenta' is the empanada that redefines culinary excellence. The pork, marinated for 24 hours in a blend of secret spices and then slow-cooked for 16 hours, transforms into a symphony of juiciness and tenderness. Each bite is a sensory experience that transports you to a world of intense flavors and irresistible textures, all wrapped in golden, crispy dough. A delight you can't miss!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Nostálgica (Ham and Cheese Empanada)
A timeless classic, 'La Nostálgica' combines delicious smoked ham with melted cheese in an irresistible empanada. Each bite offers the perfect balance between the savory flavor of the ham and the smoothness of the cheese, all wrapped in golden, crispy dough. Perfect for those seeking a comforting option that evokes childhood memories. Let yourself be carried away by the charm of 'La Nostálgica'!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Italiana (Pizza Empanada)
An irresistible fusion of classic flavors, 'La Italiana' brings the essence of an authentic Italian pizza to every bite. With a filling of melted mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh tomato, and aromatic basil, this empanada offers a unique experience. Wrapped in golden, crispy dough, each bite transports you to the pizzerias of Italy, filling you with nostalgia and satisfaction. A delight you can't miss!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Verde (Vegetable Empanada)
A burst of freshness and flavor, 'La Verde' is a vibrant celebration of roasted vegetables: onions, peppers, sweet peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and aromatic herbs. Each bite is a dance of intense and natural flavors, wrapped in golden, crispy dough. Perfect for those seeking a healthy option without sacrificing the pleasure of good food. Let yourself be seduced by the irresistible taste of 'La Verde'!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Sabrosa (Potato and Gorgonzola Cheese Empanada)
A creamy and comforting delight, 'La Sabrosa' combines smooth mashed potatoes with a blend of melted cheeses. Each bite offers a burst of flavor, with the creaminess of the potatoes and the richness of the cheese, wrapped in golden, crispy dough. This empanada is perfect for those seeking a delicious and comforting option. Enjoy 'La Sabrosa' and let yourself be enveloped by its irresistible taste!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- La Tropical (Chicken and Pineapple Empanada)
A burst of exotic flavors, 'La Tropical' is an empanada that transports you to Caribbean paradises. With a filling of juicy, tender chicken, marinated and slow-cooked, paired with sweet, juicy pineapple chunks, this empanada is a feast for the palate. The perfect blend of savory and sweet, wrapped in golden, crispy dough, creates an unforgettable experience. Let yourself be carried away by the tropical charm of 'La Tropical'!$5.25
- La Texana (BBQ Pulled Pork)
A southern delight, 'La Texana' transports you straight to the heart of Texas with every bite. This empanada combines juicy pulled pork, marinated and slow-cooked, with a blend of our homemade BBQ sauce, creating a burst of smoky and sweet flavors. Wrapped in golden, crispy dough, 'La Texana' is perfect for barbecue lovers and those who enjoy bold flavors. Let yourself be conquered by the authentic taste of 'La Texana'!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Hot Coffee
- Espresso
Immerse yourself in the pure intensity of Espresso. Imagine high-quality coffee beans, finely ground and perfectly extracted, creating a dark and potent elixir. Each sip is a burst of concentrated flavor that awakens your senses and revitalizes your day. Come and experience the essence of coffee in its purest and most authentic form.$3.50
- Americano
Discover the simple elegance of the Americano. Imagine a shot of espresso, combined with hot water to create a smooth yet characterful drink. Each sip offers a clean and refreshing experience, perfect for any time of the day. Come and enjoy this extended version of espresso, perfect for a gradual and pleasurable awakening.$3.50
- Cortado
Enjoy the perfect balance with the Cortado. Imagine an intense shot of espresso, softened with a small amount of warm milk, creating a harmony between the strong and the smooth. Each sip is a rich and creamy blend that enhances the coffee flavor without overpowering it. Come and discover this coffee gem that offers just the right amount of energy and smoothness.$3.50
- Drip Coffee
Immerse yourself in the refined simplicity of Drip Coffee. Imagine high-quality coffee beans, carefully ground and precisely filtered, drop by drop, to extract every nuance of flavor. Each sip offers a clean, smooth, and perfectly balanced experience that accompanies you at any time of the day. Come and enjoy this classic preparation, where technique and time combine to offer you an impeccable cup of coffee.$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cafe Latte
The Café Latte, one of the most beloved beverages worldwide, has its origins in cozy Italian kitchens. Its name, meaning "coffee with milk," reflects its simple yet delicious composition. Imagine a quiet morning in an Italian home, where freshly brewed espresso blends with plenty of steamed milk, creating a smooth and comforting drink. This perfect balance between the strength of the coffee and the creaminess of the milk makes the Café Latte a pleasurable experience with every sip. Its popularity has expanded beyond Italian borders, becoming a classic in cafes around the world.$4.50
- Cappuccino
The Cappuccino, a symbol of Italian sophistication, has its roots in the monasteries of the Capuchin friars. Its name derives from the color of the monks' robes, reflected in the rich blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a generous layer of foam. Imagine a morning in an Italian café, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the sweetness of steamed milk. This perfect balance of flavors and textures has made the Cappuccino a favorite choice worldwide, offering a warm and cozy experience that captures the essence of Italian coffee culture.$4.25
- Espresso Macchiato
In the picturesque streets of Italy, a coffee gem was born: the Espresso Macchiato. Its name, meaning "stained," captures the essence of this iconic drink. Picture an Italian barista pouring a dark, strong shot of espresso, topping it with a touch of frothed milk, creating an irresistible visual and taste contrast. This small but mighty coffee quickly won the hearts of coffee lovers, offering the intensity of espresso softened by a delicate touch of milk. It is the perfect representation of Italian sophistication and tradition in every sip.$3.50
- Caramel Macciato
Born in the heart of modern cafes, the Caramel Macchiato embodies indulgence and versatility. Imagine a sunny afternoon in Italy, where a barista decides to add a touch of sweetness to the classic "stained" beverage. Thus, this delight was born: a strong espresso topped with frothed milk and adorned with silky caramel syrup. Its popularity quickly grew, captivating those seeking a richer and more complex coffee experience. Whether hot for cozy days or iced to cool off, the Caramel Macchiato symbolizes the perfect blend of tradition and innovation in every sip.$4.50
- Cafe Mocha
Imagine a rainy afternoon in a cozy Italian café. A barista, with the skill of an artist, combines the intensity of freshly brewed espresso with rich, velvety chocolate, creating a drink that promises to seduce your senses. As steamed milk is added, the mixture transforms into a symphony of flavors, topped with a layer of whipped cream that gently melts with each sip. The Café Mocha is more than just a drink; it's an escape to a world of indulgent pleasure. Each cup is an invitation to savor warmth and luxury, a sweet embrace that comforts and delights. Come and let yourself be tempted by the irresistible charm of the Café Mocha, where coffee and chocolate meet in perfect harmony.$4.75
- Chai Tea Latte
Indulge in the exotic charm of the Chai Latte. Imagine a perfect blend of cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger infused in black tea, combined with steamed milk to create a creamy and spiced drink. Each sip is a sensory journey that wraps you in a warm embrace. Come and enjoy this unique experience where spices and the smoothness of milk meet in perfect harmony.$4.50
- Matcha Latte
Dive into the freshness and vitality of the Matcha Latte. Imagine a high-quality Japanese green tea powder, whisked carefully with steamed milk until it reaches a smooth and frothy texture. Each sip is a burst of earthy and sweet flavor, packed with antioxidants and natural energy. Come and revitalize yourself with this creamy green drink, perfect for any time of the day.$4.50
- Hot Chocolate
Dive into pure pleasure with 'El Reconfortante,' a cup of hot chocolate that hugs you with every sip. Made with high-quality chocolate and creamy milk, this hot chocolate is the perfect blend of sweetness and warmth. Each cup is topped with a touch of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder, offering an indulgent and comforting experience that will make you feel at home. Perfect for cold days or any moment when you need a bit of sweetness and comfort.$4.00
Ice Coffee
- Cold Brew
Discover the refreshing serenity of Cold Brew. Imagine high-quality coffee beans, soaked in cold water for 24 hours to extract their smoothest and sweetest notes. The result is a smooth and refreshing coffee with less acidity and a depth of flavor best enjoyed over ice. For a sweet touch, you can add vanilla cream, creating an even more indulgent experience. Each sip is a relaxing and revitalizing experience, perfect for hot days. Come and enjoy this drink that redefines cold coffee with its artisanal preparation process and unparalleled taste.$5.00
- Shaken Coffee (The Refreshing Energy Boost)
Revitalize your senses with Shaken Coffee. Imagine a strong espresso, quickly chilled and vigorously shaken with ice until it reaches a smooth and frothy texture. Each sip is a refreshing burst of energy and flavor, perfect for those hot days or when you need a revitalizing boost. Come and enjoy this modern and dynamic drink that redefines your coffee experience.$5.00
- Caramel Macchiato
Immerse yourself in the sweetness and freshness of the Iced Caramel Macchiato. Imagine intense espresso slowly poured over cold milk and ice, creating visually appealing layers. A generous drizzle of caramel syrup adds the perfect sweetness, while the drink blends into a symphony of flavors. Each sip is a refreshing and energizing experience, perfect for hot days. Come and enjoy this sweet delight that combines the best of coffee and caramel in an irresistibly refreshing drink.$5.00
- Ice Latte
Revitalize yourself with 'El Energizante,' our delicious Iced Latte. Made with high-quality espresso and cold milk, this drink offers the perfect balance between the vigor of coffee and the smoothness of milk. Each sip is a burst of energy and freshness, ideal for hot days or when you need a refreshing boost. Perfect for coffee lovers seeking a revitalizing and flavorful experience.$5.00
- Mocha
Indulge in the Iced Mocha, a delightful combination of coffee and chocolate that refreshes and delights. Imagine a strong espresso mixed with rich chocolate, blended with cold milk, and served over ice. Each sip is a perfect fusion of intense and sweet flavors, topped with whipped cream for an extra touch of indulgence. Come and enjoy this refreshing and energizing drink that combines the best of coffee and chocolate in an irresistible experience.$5.00
- Matcha Latte
Let yourself be seduced by the freshness of the Iced Matcha Latte. Imagine high-quality Japanese green tea powder, whisked with hot water to release all its flavor and properties, and then carefully chilled. This elixir is poured over cold milk and ice, creating a refreshing and energizing drink. Each sip is a burst of earthy and sweet flavor that revitalizes your day. Come and enjoy this green refreshment that combines tradition and modernity in a glass full of vitality.$5.50
- Chai Latte
Enjoy an exotic and refreshing twist with 'El Refrescante,' our Cold Chai Latte. Made with an aromatic blend of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves, combined with cold milk and a touch of sweetness, this chai latte is the perfect drink for hot days. Each sip transports you to distant lands, offering a revitalizing and flavorful experience. Ideal for those seeking a fresh and spiced alternative to traditional coffee.$5.50
Drinks
- Coco Loco Limonade
Let yourself be carried away by the refreshing and exotic taste of Coconut Lemonade. Imagine fresh lemon juice blended with the creaminess of coconut milk, sweetened with a touch of sugar, and served over ice. Each sip is a journey to a tropical beach, a perfect mix of tartness and sweetness that revitalizes and refreshes. Come and enjoy this unique drink that combines the freshness of lemon with the smoothness of coconut, offering you a truly paradisiacal experience.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mexican Coca Cola
Mexican Coca Cola$3.00
- Topo Chico$2.50
- Berry Coco Loco Limonade
Discover the tropical explosion of 'Berry Cocoloco,' our refreshing coconut and strawberry lemonade. This drink combines the smoothness of coconut with the freshness of ripe strawberries and a touch of lemon, creating the perfect blend of exotic and vibrant flavors. Each sip is a refreshing experience that transports you to a paradisiacal beach. Ideal for any time of day, 'Berry Cocoloco' is the perfect drink for those seeking something different and delicious. Dare to try it!$6.00OUT OF STOCK