Gudetama Cafe
Gudetama Cafe 8340 La Palma Ave.
8340 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, CA 90620
Hot Food
Drinks
Desserts
Hot Food
Sides
Side Egg
$3.00
Drinks
Made to Order
Sparkling Mango w/ Mango Pearls
$6.00
Passion Yogurt Smoothie
$6.00
Hot Drip Coffee
$3.50
Creme Brulee Cold Brew
$6.00
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
$6.00
Black Cold Brew
$3.50
Affogato Ice Cream Coffee
$6.00
Cup of Water
Matcha Milk Tea
$6.00
Green Iced Tea
$5.00
Mango Milk
$6.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Grab n' Go
Strawberry Ramune
$3.50
Pineapple Ramune
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.50
Desserts
Beard Papa
Regular Cream Puff
$5.00
Mango Cream Puff
$6.00
Lava Cake
$7.00
Gudetama Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 514-2488
8340 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, CA 90620
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
