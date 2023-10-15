Guglhupf Bakery | Durham
Bread & Rolls
Baguette
The classic baguette with a thin crisp crust baked in a pan to a golden brown. It is the bread for every occasion and according to a joke, french law bans walking more than seven paces from a boulangerie without pinching and tasting a just-bought baguette.
Bauernbrot
Bauernbrot (also known as Farmers Bread) is a classic German 'Mischbrot' with a blend of 50% wheat and 50% rye flour. It's flavorful, goes very well with sweet or savory toppings and has a stout beer glaze which gives it its characteristic crackled look.
Brezel
Authentic Swabian brezel!
Brezel Knot
Our brezel shaped into a knot to accommodate sweet or savory toppings for sandwiches.
Brezel Sub
Our brezel formed into a sub roll. Perfect for sandwiches or for brats off the grill.
Brezelstick w/ Cheese
Our brezel cut open and filled with swiss & reggionito cheese, finished with a spice blend of paprika, poppy seed & sesame seed. Perfect snack all day long.
Brezelstick w/ Cheese & Ham
Our brezel sub cut open and filled with ham, roasted red peppers and swiss & reggianito cheese topped with our spice blend. Great classic German savory snack!
Brioche (Rolls)
Perfect for juicy burgers off the grill, blts, egg salad sandwiches or anything else that requires a soft roll.
Ciabatta (Plain)
An Italian white bread made from wheat flour and named for its characteristic elongated, flat shape resembling a 'slipper'. Well suited for sandwiches, grilling, or to scoop up all the leftovers on the plate.
Farm Bread
A traditional high hydration 'farmer's bread' made with whole wheat, wheat and rye flour. Leavened with 100% wild yeast and no commercial yeast! Super moist, great depth of flavor, stays fresh for days. Perfect with cheeses and charcuterie or as a side bread to any meal.
Landbrot
A traditional high hydration 'farmer's bread' made with whole wheat, wheat and rye flour. Leavened with 100% wild yeast and no commercial yeast! Super moist, great depth of flavor, stays fresh for days. This 1 kilo loaf is available every day.
Rustic Double Rolls
A double roll made from our mild sourdough resulting in a chewy texture with a flavorful crust.
Rustic House
Our house bread made with a levain for a light sourdough taste and a rustic crust. Perfect all around bread. Also available as a slightly larger Pullman Loaf.
Sandwich (White)
Old style white sandwich loaf made with buttermilk. This is the quintessential bread for toast. Very light with an airy texture and mild flavor. Any peanut butter & jelly fan will never look back.
Breakfast Pastries
Croissant (Butter)
The classic - crispy, buttery and oh so good!
Croissant (Chocolate)
Our butter croissant with Belgium chocolate on the inside and chocolate drizzled on top.
Croissant (Ham & Cheese)
Our croissant filled with wonderfully smokey Black Forest ham and Comté cheese.
Danish (Cheese)
Creamy cheese filling baked into our flaky danish, brushed with apricot glaze and drizzled with fondant.
Danish (Cherry & Cheese)
A tart cherry and creamy cheese fillings baked into our flaky danish dough, brushed with apricot glaze and drizzled with fondant.
Danish (Seasonal Flavors)
Our seasonal Danish changes routinely featuring different seasonal fruits and fruit fillings.
Muffin (Seasonal Flavors)
Flavors change with the season!
Schnecke (Almond or Cinnamon)
Our croissant dough filled, rolled up and baked in a muffin tin for a crisper exterior. Available with our almond or our cinnamon sugar filling.
Scones (Seasonal Flavors)
A classic buttermilk scone. Current flavor is Maple Sweet Potato
Guglhupf (Chocolate)
Decadent, moist chocolate cake glazed with bittersweet chocolate ganache, topped with chocolate streusel.
Cookies
Cafe Cookies
A German classic, Heidesand - a simple sugar cookie made with butter and vanilla.
Coconut Macaroons
Soft and chewy with a subtle sweetness from the coconut. Dipped in bittersweet Belgium chocolate.
Cranberry & Pecan Biscotti
Perfect afternoon treat - large biscotti with toasted pecans and dried cranberries.
Elephant Ears
Made with sugared puff pastry. A crispy caramelized treat for anytime of the day lightly dusted with powdered sugar or dipped in Belgian chocolate.
Florentiner
Originally from the city of Florence - caramelized almond disk with orange zest & Belgian bittersweet chocolate (WF).
French Macarons
Seasonal variety of our delicious, hand-crafted nut (almond) meringues. Available in a gift box of six.
Linzer Cookies
Mildly spiced cookie with raspberry jam and a sugared or chocolate dipped top.
Mandelhoernchen
A traditional German almond cookie made with marzipan, rolled in almonds and dipped into Belgian chocolate. Wheat free!
Vegan Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie
Our famous Oatmeal cookie with golden raisins and shredded coconut turned Vegan!!!! And we think it's a winner, especially with the vanilla bean buttercreme in the center.
Desserts & Tarts
Chocolate Tart
Decadent chocolate custard baked in a chocolate pastry crust, topped with a bittersweet chocolate ganache and chocolate decor.
Cream Puff
Sugar-encrusted flaky puff pastry squares filled with vanilla whipped cream. So simple - so good!
Fruit Tart
Our house specialty and a German classic with strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Composed of our house tart shell, genoise, vanilla whipped cream and a generous layer of fruit, artfully arranged.
Lemon Bar
Tart lemon custard baked on a sweet, buttery shortbread crust. Cut into squares and topped with powdered sugar.
Seasonal Vegan Mini Guglhupf
Flavors change with the season (VG)
Cakes
Black Forest Torte
Our interpretation of the 'Schwarzwalder Kirsch Torte' composed of layers of chocolate genoise sponge cake, tart cherries and a Kirsch infused whipped cream. Finished with shaved Belgium chocolate shards.
Chocolate Ganache Torte
Dark chocolate genoise cake layered with a chocolate almond buttercream on a pastry disk with raspberry jam, completely covered in chocolate ganache.
Mango Mousse Torte
A sweet pastry disk with apricot jam layered with vanilla genoise sponge cake and mango mousse. Finished with an mango coulis, glazed fresh fruit and chocolate scrollwork.
Raspberry Mousse Torte
A sweet pastry disk with apricot jam layered with vanilla genoise sponge cake and raspberry mousse. Finished with an raspberry coulis, glazed fresh fruit and chocolate scrollwork.
Guglhupf (Chocolate)
Decadent, moist chocolate cake glazed with bittersweet chocolate ganache, topped with chocolate streusel.
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Torte
A dark chocolate pastry disk with raspberry jam layered with chocolate genoise sponge cake, chocolate mousse and raspberry mousse. Finished with a raspberry coulis, glazed fresh fruit and chocolate scrollwork.