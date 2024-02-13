Old Fashioned Inspired Ale - 10.8% ABV

$12.75

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ale - 10oz We love a cocktail-inspired beer here at the OGB. This time around, we bring back an experiment we launched initially more then two years ago- a Barrel-Aged Old fashion-Inspired Ale. We start with an English Barleywine, age it in bourbon barrels for six months, then finish the beer with sweet cherry and orange puree. the result is exactly what you'd expect - rich malt characters of toffee and raisin, warming vanilla and oak, and just a touch of the classic orange and cherry found in the cocktail.