All Day

For The Table

Brown Bread

$10.00

Guinness Stout Brown Bread, Whipped Citrus Clove Butter

Chicken Suya Skewers

$16.00

Nigerian Spice Slagel Farms Chicken, Dill Yogurt

Crab & Corn Dip

$22.00

Maryland Lump Crab, Fried Saltines

Giardiniera & Chips

$10.00

House Made Giardiniera Dip, Potato Chips

Oysters 6 Platter

$22.00

East Coast Oysters, Giardiniera Mignonette,Cocktail Sauce,Fried Saltines

Wings

$18.00

Cameron FarmsChicken,Spicy Tamarind,Sesame Seed,Scallion,Coconut Milk Ranch

Salads

Brussel Apple Bacon Salad

$19.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Honeycrisp Apples, Bacon Lardons, Pickled Red Onion, Almonds, Honey Dijon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Handhelds

Burger

$20.00

Double Smash Burger, Tillamook Cheddar, Caramelized Onion Jam, Stone Ground Garlic Dijonnaise, Brioche, Fries

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Slagel Family Farms Chicken, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, Dried Mango, Croissant, Kettle Chips

Fish Filet Sandwich

$22.00

Beer Battered Halibut, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, House Made Tartar Sauce, Swiss, Kettle Chips

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

House Made B&B Pickle, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, Calabrian Chili Honey Aioli, Brioche, Fries

Entrees

Duck Udon

$26.00

Duck Confit, Bok Choy, Werp Farms Carrots, Ginger, Cilantro, Onion

FES Braised Lamb

$36.00

Couscous, Carrots, Dates, Mint, Preserved Lemon

Mushroom Pot Pie

$24.00

Windy City Mushrooms, Carrots, Rosemary, Puff Pastry

Steak Frites

$36.00

Slagel Family Farms 8 oz. Flat Iron, House Made Steak Sauce

Guinness Stew

$24.00

Slow Simmered Beef, Parsnip, Baby Carrot, Scallion, Mashed Potato

Sauces

Mayo

$1.00

Dill Yogurt

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Calabrian Aioli

$3.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$2.00

Ketchup

BBQ

$1.00

Tobasco

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Fried Saltines

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Bakery

Sweets

Cereal Rice Treat

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Croissant

$4.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Guinness Global Cookie

$4.00

Seasonal Cookie

$4.00

Coconut Scone

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Baked Goods

Banana Bread Loaf

$9.00

Caraway Rye Loaf

$8.00

OGB Brown Bread

$9.00

Shokupan Loaf

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Brewed

Cold Coffee 16 oz

$5.75

Decaf Organic House Blend

$4.95+

Intelligentsia Diablo Blend (DARK)

$4.95+

Intelligentsia Frequency Blend (MED)

$4.95+

Nitro Cold Coffee 16 oz

$6.50

Single Origin

$15.00

Chai

Chai

$5.75+

Iced Chai 16 oz

$5.75

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Caffe Mocha

$6.50+

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$6.50

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.75+

Iced Latte 16 oz.

$5.75

Seasonal Latte

$6.50+

Iced Tea

Lemongrass Melange

$4.00

Pure Black

$4.00

Tea

Earl Grey 12 oz

$4.00

Emerald Spring 12 oz

$4.00

English Breakfast 12 oz

$4.00

Jasmine Green 12 oz

$4.00

King Crimson 12 oz

$4.00

Turmeric Tonic 12 oz

$4.00

Beer

Bottles & Cans

Guinness Draught Can

$8.00

The iconic nitrogenated Dry Irish Stout from St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Pour immediately after opening. - Draught pours and package TO-GO ~ 6.5% ABV

Foreign Extra Stout Bottle

$8.50

The stout that put Guinness on the map -- literally. First brewed in 1801, FES began its life as "West Indies Porter", named for just one of the many journeys this beer has taken around the world. - Bottle pours and package TO-GO ~ 7.5% ABV

Extra Stout Bottle

$8.00

The quintessential version of Dry Irish stout, first brewed in 1821. Brewed at St. James's Gate in Dublin. - Bottle pours and package TO-GO ~ 5.6% ABV

Guinness Zero Can

$7.50

What happens when you take our beloved Guinness Draught Stout and remove the alcohol? You get this amazing non-alc beer -- the Guinness beer for all occasions. - Can pours and package TO-GO ~ >0.5% ABV

Galaxy IPA 4 Pack

$12.99

Beer Cocktails

OGB Mule

$10.00Out of stock

Cream Ale with Pour Souls Chicago Mule (Pineapple, Matcha, Ginger, Lemon, Lime)

N/A OGB Mule

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Sittin' on Kinzie

$8.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

CANNED

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Open Water Still

$5.00

Open Water Sparkling

$5.00

POURED

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Stout Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Guinness Float

$12.00Out of stock

Crème Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Apparel

Headware

THINSULATED BEANIE

$19.95Out of stock

Hat Guinness Wool Charcoal

$29.99

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

LABEL BEANIE

$24.95Out of stock

HARP BASEBALL CAP

$20.95Out of stock

BLACK BASEBALL CAP

$20.95Out of stock

BLACK & CAMEL BASEBALL CAP

$27.95Out of stock

WHITE & BLACK TRUCKER CAP

$27.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN BB CAP

$29.95

BLK/WHT TOUCAN FATTI GUIN BB CAP

$29.95

GREY BASEBALL WITH HARP

$27.95Out of stock

GUINNESS X FATTI BURKE BUCKET HAT

$29.95

Tees

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

$35.00
Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

$35.00
Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

$35.00
Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

$35.00
Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

$35.00

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Go Irish Tee S

$31.99

Go Irish Tee M

$31.99

Go Irish Tee L

$31.99

Go Irish Tee XL

$31.99

Go Irish Tee 2X

$31.99

Go Irish Tee 3X

$31.99

Ice Cream FB Tee

$36.99

Ice Cream FB Tee M

$36.99

Heavyweight Black Star Tee Dear Chicago M

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Tee 2XL

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Dear Chicago Tee XL

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Dear Chicago Tee S

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Dear Chicago Tee L

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Dear Chicago 3X

$40.00

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Lovely Day Crewneck

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck M

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck L

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck XL

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck XXL

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck

$62.99

Outerware

Ice Cream FB Tee L

$36.99

Ice Cream FB Tee XL

$36.99

Ice Cream FB Tee 2XL

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee XL

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee Small

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee Large

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee XXL

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee Medium

$36.99

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - XXXXL

$39.95Out of stock

Ice Cream FB Tee 3XL

$36.99

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - L

$40.00

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - M

$40.00

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - S

$40.00

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - XL

$40.00

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - XXL

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - L

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - M

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - S

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - S

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - XL

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - XXL

$40.00

Wordmark Hat

$37.99

5 Patch Cap

$27.99

Snapback Hat

$44.99

Guinness Gravity Glass

$9.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - S

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - M

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - L

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - XL

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - XXL

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - XXXL

$109.95Out of stock

Black Quarter Zip S

$69.95

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-L

$74.95

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-M

$74.95

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-S

$74.95

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-XL

$74.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - L

$74.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - M

$79.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - S

$79.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - XL

$79.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - XXL

$79.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-L

$59.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-M

$59.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-S

$59.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-XL

$59.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-XXL

$59.95

NVY/CRM GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT - XXL

$79.99

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - S

$59.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - M

$59.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - L

$59.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - XL

$59.95Out of stock

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - XXL

$59.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - XXXL

$59.95

MAGNET BOTTLE OPENER

$13.95

Guinness Hawaiian Shirt XS

$59.95

Rugby

Guinness 0 Glass

$9.95

GOGB Taster glasss

$7.95

GOGB Cervoise Glass

$12.95

Flag Cervoise Glass

$12.95

Star Cervoise Glass

$12.95

Dream It Cervoise Glass

$12.95

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLKM M

$59.99

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLK XL

$59.99

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLCKM L

$59.99

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLKM S

$59.99

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLKM XL

$59.99

NAVY PANELED IVY CAP

$24.95Out of stock

BLACK BASEBALL CAP WITH HARP LOGO

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - S

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - M

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - L

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE- XL

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - XXL

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - 3XL

Evolution Of The Harp Tee JT XL

$29.95

Performance

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - L

$39.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - M

$39.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - S

$39.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - XL

$39.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - XXL

$39.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - XXXL

$29.95

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - S

$29.95Out of stock

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - M

$29.95Out of stock

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - L

$29.95Out of stock

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - XL

$29.95

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - XXL

$29.95Out of stock

SALMON DISTRESSED GAELIC LABEL TEE - XXXL

$39.95

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - S

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - M

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - L

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - XL

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - XXL

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - XXXL

$39.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - M

$94.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - L

$94.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - XL

$94.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - XXL

$94.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - XXXL

$94.95

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - XXXXL

$94.95Out of stock

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - XS

$59.95Out of stock

Sweater

Dear Chicago Olsen Hoodie - S

$80.00

Dear Chicago Olsen Hoodie - L

$80.00

Dear Chicago Olsen Hoodie - XL

$80.00

Dear Chicago Olsen Hoodie - XXL

$80.00
Dream it Brew It Crewneck - S

Dream it Brew It Crewneck - S

$95.00
Dream it Brew It Crewneck - M

Dream it Brew It Crewneck - M

$95.00
Dream it Brew It Crewneck - L

Dream it Brew It Crewneck - L

$95.00
Dream it Brew It Crewneck - XL

Dream it Brew It Crewneck - XL

$95.00
Dream it Brew It Crewneck - XXL

Dream it Brew It Crewneck - XXL

$95.00

Dear Chicago Olsen Hoodie M

$80.00
Dream It Brew It Crewneck - XS

Dream It Brew It Crewneck - XS

$95.00

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - XXXL

$29.95

Harmon Crewneck Bone L

$80.00

SALMON DISTRESSED GAELIC LABEL TEE - S

$39.95

SALMON DISTRESSED GAELIC LABEL TEE - M

$39.95

SALMON DISTRESSED GAELIC LABEL TEE - L

$39.95

SALMON DISTRESSED GAELIC LABEL TEE - XL

$39.95

SALMON DISTRESSED GAELIC LABEL TEE - XXL

$39.95Out of stock

Harmon Crewneck Bone M

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Bone XS

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Bone S

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Black S

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Black L

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Black M

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Black XS

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Bone L

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Bone XL

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Bone 2X

$80.00

Harmon Crewneck Black

$80.00

Harmon crewneck black - 2X

$80.00

Accessories

TOUCAN LONG SLEEVE RUGBY - XL

$74.95Out of stock

BARREL PUZZLE

$21.95Out of stock

Food

4 Pk Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

$9.99

GUINNESS DISTRESSED PREMIUM HARP SWEATSHIRT - XXL

$64.95Out of stock

GUINNESS DISTRESSED PREMIUM HARP SWEATSHIRT - XXXL

$64.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - S

$94.95Out of stock

DARK CHOCOLATE BAR

$6.00Out of stock

CARAMEL CHOCOLATE BAR

$6.00Out of stock

MILK CHOCOLATE BAR

$6.00Out of stock

Tee

Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - S

Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - S

$50.00
Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - M

Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - M

$50.00
Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - L

Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - L

$50.00
Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - XL

Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - XL

$50.00
Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - XXL

Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - XXL

$50.00
Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - XXXL

Heavyweight Wrap Around Star Tee - XXXL

$50.00

GILROY TORTOISE TEE - S

$29.95Out of stock

GILROY TORTOISE TEE - M

$29.95Out of stock

GILROY TORTOISE TEE - L

$29.95Out of stock

GILROY TORTOISE TEE - XL

$29.95

GILROY TORTOISE TEE - XXL

$29.95Out of stock

GILROY TORTOISE TEE - XXXL

$29.95

GILROY TORTOISE TEE - XXXXL

$29.95Out of stock

GILROY “ARE YOU TOUCAN TO ME” TEE - S

$29.95Out of stock

GILROY “ARE YOU TOUCAN TO ME” TEE - M

$29.95

GILROY “ARE YOU TOUCAN TO ME” TEE - L

$29.95Out of stock

GILROY “ARE YOU TOUCAN TO ME” TEE - XL

$29.95Out of stock

GILROY “ARE YOU TOUCAN TO ME” TEE - XXL

$29.95

GILROY “ARE YOU TOUCAN TO ME” TEE - XXXL

$29.95

NVY ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH T - L

$40.00

NVY ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH T - M

$40.00

NVY ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH T - S

$40.00

NVY ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH T - XL

$40.00

NVY ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH T - XXL

$40.00

CRM ND GUIN DISTRESSED TM MEN TSHIRT - L

$40.00

CRM ND GUIN DISTRESSED TSHIRT - M

$40.00

CRM ND GUIN DISTRESSED TSHIRT-XXL

$40.00

CRM/NAVY ND SWEAT - L

$74.95

CRM/NAVY ND SWEAT - M

$74.95

CRM/NAVY ND SWEAT - S

$74.95

CRM/NAVY ND SWEAT - XXL

$74.95

CRM ND GUIN DISTRESSED TSHIRT - S

$40.00

CRM/NVY ND GUIN TM SWEAT - XL

$79.99

CRM ND DISTRESSED TM TEE - XL

$40.00

Hoody

Dear Chicago Hoodie - S

Dear Chicago Hoodie - S

$95.00

Sandstone

Dear Chicago Hoodie - M

Dear Chicago Hoodie - M

$95.00

Sandstone

Dear Chicago Hoodie - L

Dear Chicago Hoodie - L

$95.00

Sandstone

Dear Chicago Hoodie - XL

Dear Chicago Hoodie - XL

$95.00

Sandstone

Dear Chicago Hoodie - XXL

Dear Chicago Hoodie - XXL

$95.00

Sandstone

Dear Chicago Hoodie - XXXL

Dear Chicago Hoodie - XXXL

$95.00

Sandstone

bag

Chicago Tote

Chicago Tote

$25.00

Socks

Dear Chicago Black Crew Socks

Dear Chicago Black Crew Socks

$30.00

WHT LOVELY DAY FATTI GUIN SPORT SOCKS

$15.95

WHT LOVELY TOUCAN FATTI GUIN SPORT SOCKS

$15.95

BLK LOVELY DAY SUN FATTI GUIN SPORT SOCKS

$15.95

Accessories

Barware

Bottle Cap Catcher

$31.95

GUINNESS DISTRESSED PREMIUM HARP SWEATSHIRT - XL

$64.95

QUARTER ZIP PERFORMANCE TOP - S

$69.95

QUARTER ZIP PERFORMANCE TOP - XL

$69.95

QUARTER ZIP PERFORMANCE TOP - XXL

$69.95

QUARTER ZIP PERFORMANCE TOP - XXXL

$69.95

Classic Rugby Jersey - S

$74.95Out of stock

Classic Rugby Jersey - M

$74.95Out of stock

Classic Rugby Jersey - XL

$74.95Out of stock

Classic Rugby Jersey - XXL

$74.95Out of stock

Classic Rugby Jersey - XXXL

$74.95Out of stock

Classic Rugby Jersey - XXXXL

$74.95

TOUCAN LONG SLEEVE RUGBY - S

$74.95Out of stock

GUINNESS PERFORMACE RUGBY JERSEY BLACK & GREEN CELTIC - M

$64.95

GUINNESS PERFORMACE RUGBY JERSEY BLACK & GREEN CELTIC - L

$64.95Out of stock

GUINNESS PERFORMACE RUGBY JERSEY BLACK & GREEN CELTIC - XL

$64.95Out of stock

GUINNESS PERFORMACE RUGBY JERSEY BLACK & GREEN CELTIC - XXL

$64.95Out of stock

SIGNATURE LUGGAGE TAG

$12.95

Magnet Bottle Opener

$15.95

PVC BAR MAT

$29.95Out of stock

GUINNESS METAL SIGN FOOTBALL

$31.95

Wall Mounted Opener

$15.95

TOUCAN PVC BAR MAT

$29.95

TRAVEL MUG

$21.95

GUINNESS METAL SIGN FOOTBALL

$29.95Out of stock

METAL TOUCAN JAMES’S GATE ROAD SIGN

$21.95

Guinness Metal Road Sign - Red Toucan St. James's Gate

$21.95Out of stock

EMBOSSED TOUCAN MUG

$23.95Out of stock

HORSE & CART CORK BACK COASTER

$4.95Out of stock

NOSTALGIC TORTOISE CORK BACK COASTER

$4.95Out of stock

NOSTALGIC GIRL CORK BACK COASTER

$4.95

OFFICIAL GUINNESS HARDCOVER COOKBOOK

$34.95Out of stock

DRIP MATS

$10.95Out of stock

TOUCAN CORK BACK

$4.95

Vintage Harp Coaster

$4.95

3 IN 1 BOTTLE OPENER

$13.95

GILROY TRAVEL MUG

$25.95

GUINNESS MINI BARREL VOTIVE

$15.95Out of stock

Black barrel shaped mug

$17.95

Black Mug with Toucan

$17.95

GILROY TULIP MUG

$19.95Out of stock

TOUCAN WALLART

$39.95Out of stock

NOSTALGIC HORSE WALLART

$39.95

Guinness Mini Metal Sign - Lion&Zookeeper

$13.90

Travel

QUARTER ZIP PERFORMANCE TOP - M

$69.95Out of stock

Classic Rugby Jersey - L

$74.95Out of stock

HANDHELD UMBRELLA

$31.95

TOUCAN BOTTLE OPENER & CAP CATCHER

$32.95

Souvenirs

QUARTER ZIP PERFORMANCE TOP - L

$69.95

Engraved Pouring Spoon

$10.95Out of stock

Homeware

Dear Chicago Candle With Lid

Dear Chicago Candle With Lid

$40.00
Dear Chicago Beer Glass Candle

Dear Chicago Beer Glass Candle

$50.00

TOUCAN LONG SLEEVE RUGBY - M

$74.95Out of stock

TOUCAN LONG SLEEVE RUGBY - L

$74.95Out of stock

BLACK ENAMEL MUG

$19.95Out of stock

SPORTS SCARF

$29.95Out of stock

Enamel Toucan Mug

$19.95Out of stock

Black Tumbler

$21.95

Games

TOUCAN LONG SLEEVE RUGBY - XXL

$74.95Out of stock

TOUCAN LONG SLEEVE RUGBY - XXXL

$74.95

TOUCAN LONG SLEEVE RUGBY - XXXXL

$74.95Out of stock

GUINNESS PERFORMACE RUGBY JERSEY BLACK & GREEN CELTIC - S

$64.95Out of stock

BLOCK GAME

$53.95

NINE IMAGE JIGSAW

$41.95

TOUCAN PLAYING CARDS

$11.95

TOUCAN WEATHERVANE CORK BACK COASTER

$4.95Out of stock

Books

GUINNESS PERFORMACE RUGBY JERSEY BLACK & GREEN CELTIC - XXXL

$64.95

STEAK SAUCE 300g 6 Packs

$91.95

Food

4 Pk Guinness Draught In Can

$8.99

4 Pk Guinness 0 Draught In Can

$8.99

8Pk Guinness Draught In Can

$17.98

4 Pk Guinness Old Fashioned Inspired Ale

$19.99

6 Pk Guinness Extra Stout

$9.99

6 Pk Smithwicks Irish Ale Bottle

$9.99

GUINNESS DISTRESSED PREMIUM HARP SWEATSHIRT - S

$64.95

GUINNESS DISTRESSED PREMIUM HARP SWEATSHIRT - M

$64.95

GUINNESS DISTRESSED PREMIUM HARP SWEATSHIRT - L

$64.95

SMOKEY MARINADE SAUCE 230g

$15.90

CLASSIC SAUCE

$15.90

GUINNESS HOT DRINKING CHOCOLATE

$32.00

GUINNESS COFFEE BEANS

$22.88

Glassware

TOUCAN SHOT GLASSES

$21.95Out of stock

OGB Lager Glass

$12.95

OGB Snifter

$12.95

HERITAGE PINT GLASSES

$24.95

SOUVENIRS

TOUCAN FIGURINE

$17.95

TORTOISE FIGURINE

$17.95

GILROY CHARM KEYRING

$12.95

LUGGAGE TAG

$10.95Out of stock

Accessories

Dear Chicago Crew Socks

Dear Chicago Crew Socks

$29.95

TOUCAN OVEN GLOVE

$15.95Out of stock

TOTE BAG

$15.95

Kitchen Retail

Ube Bae Ice Cream

$8.00

Ube Bae Oreo Ice Cream

$8.00

Choc O'Baileys

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Pickles

$8.00

Giardiniera

$8.00

Golden Beets

$8.00

Drinkware

Dear Chicago Tumbler with Straw - Black

Dear Chicago Tumbler with Straw - Black

$45.00
Dear Chicago Stainless Steel Bottle - Black

Dear Chicago Stainless Steel Bottle - Black

$45.00
Dear Chicago Stainless Steel Bottle - White

Dear Chicago Stainless Steel Bottle - White

$45.00