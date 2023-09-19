Food

SOUPS

Goat Pepper Soup

$14.00

Fish Pepper Soup

$14.00

House Soup

$10.00

SANDWICHES / BURRITOS / ROLLS

BEEF PATTY

$7.00

CHICKEN PATTY

$7.00

AFRIK GRILL CHICKEN BURRITO

$14.00

AFRIK GRILL VEGGIE BURRITO

$12.00

APPETIZERS

BEEF SUYA

$15.00

Seasoned grilled beef ribs pieces with onions & peppers

GOAT SUYA

$15.00

Seasoned grilled goat ribs pieces with onions & peppers

CHICKEN SUYA

$12.00

Seasoned grilled pieces of boneless chicken thighs with onions and red peppers

CHICKEN WINGS

$8.00

Chicken wings marinated in mixture of African species grilled to perfection

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

Golden fried chicken tenders served with potato fries

SHRIMP BOWL

$24.00

Fried Shrimp with potato fries or onion rings

ASUN

$22.00

Spicy goat meat Nigerian style

ENTREES

TOMATO STEW BOWL

$16.00

White rice with tomato stew with your choice of chicken or beef

TOMATO STEW BURRITOS

$16.00

White rice with tomato stew with your choice of chicken or beef

POULE DG

$16.00

Grilled chicken boneless thighs chopped and mixed with fried ripe plantains and a sauté of red sweet pepper served with white rice

SEAFOOD

CROAKER DISH

$16.00

3 pieces of croaker with white rice and fried plantains

RED SNAPPER

$32.00

white rice beans, spinach

GRILLED TILAPIA - Quarter

$16.00

Marinated tilapia in a mixture of African spices char grilled topped with sauté of red pepper and sweet onion

WHOLE TILAPIA - Whole

$32.00

Marinated tilapia in a mixture of African spices char grilled topped with sauté of red pepper and sweet onion

GRILLED SALMON

$22.00

Fillet of grilled salmon topped Sautee of red pepper

EXOTIC AFRICAN ENTREES

NDOLLE

$23.00

ERO

$23.00

PEANUT BUTTER STEW

$23.00

OKRA SOUP

$23.00

CASSAVA LEAVE SAUCE

$23.00

EGUSSI SAUCE

$23.00

SIDE ORDERS

WHITE RICE

$5.00

STEAMED MIX VEGGIES

$5.00

SAUTEE MIXED VEGGIE

$5.00

JOLLOFF RICE

$7.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.00

COUSCOUS

$7.00

Corn fufu

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

YUCCA

$6.00

Fried cassava

FRIED PLANTAINS

$5.00

EBA

$7.00

GARI

POUNDED YAM FUFU

$7.00

CROAKER

$8.00

3 pieces

HOT SAUCE

$2.00

DESSERTS

CHIN CHIN

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.00

PER SLICE

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

CARRIBEAN DISHES

CURRY GOAT

$22.00

CURRY SHRIMP

$25.00

OXTAIL

$28.00

JERK WINGS

$12.00

RED SNAPPER

$32.00

Jamaican Style

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

OJ

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

Mango Juice

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.00