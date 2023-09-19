Gulf Lounge
Food
SANDWICHES / BURRITOS / ROLLS
APPETIZERS
BEEF SUYA
Seasoned grilled beef ribs pieces with onions & peppers
GOAT SUYA
Seasoned grilled goat ribs pieces with onions & peppers
CHICKEN SUYA
Seasoned grilled pieces of boneless chicken thighs with onions and red peppers
CHICKEN WINGS
Chicken wings marinated in mixture of African species grilled to perfection
CHICKEN TENDERS
Golden fried chicken tenders served with potato fries
SHRIMP BOWL
Fried Shrimp with potato fries or onion rings
ASUN
Spicy goat meat Nigerian style
ENTREES
TOMATO STEW BOWL
White rice with tomato stew with your choice of chicken or beef
TOMATO STEW BURRITOS
White rice with tomato stew with your choice of chicken or beef
POULE DG
Grilled chicken boneless thighs chopped and mixed with fried ripe plantains and a sauté of red sweet pepper served with white rice
SEAFOOD
CROAKER DISH
3 pieces of croaker with white rice and fried plantains
RED SNAPPER
white rice beans, spinach
GRILLED TILAPIA - Quarter
Marinated tilapia in a mixture of African spices char grilled topped with sauté of red pepper and sweet onion
WHOLE TILAPIA - Whole
Marinated tilapia in a mixture of African spices char grilled topped with sauté of red pepper and sweet onion
GRILLED SALMON
Fillet of grilled salmon topped Sautee of red pepper