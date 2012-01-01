Gumba's II Go 250-A Bonta Street
Pizza
Create Your Own
Specialty
- Eureka Peak SP$16.00+
Pepperoni salami Italian sausage ground beef mushroom olives onions and bell peppers with traditional red sauce.
- Motherlode SP$16.00+
- The Cruser SP$16.00+
Italian Sausage, Jalapenos, Garlic
- Gold Lake Beaches SP$16.00+
Hawiian w/Bacon
- Beckwourth BBQ SP$16.00+
BBQ Chciken, Red Onions, Pineapple, Bacon with BBQ Sauce
- Loyalton Grizzly SP$16.00+
Chicken, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Bacon with Craemy Garlic Sauce
- Sierra Buttes SP$16.00+
Margherita
- Frazier Falls SP$16.00+
Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Basil with Pesto Sauce
- Plumas Veggie SP$16.00+
Mushrooms, Olives, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts,
- Steaks Basin SP$16.00+
Steak, Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions, Gorgonzola Cheese with Creamy Garlic Sauce
Sub Sandwiches
- The 3 Putt$7.25+
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Cheese, the Gumba's Way with Italian Dressing.
- The AirBnB$4.75+
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Two Wheels One Love$7.75+
Meatballs, Marinara with Provolone and Parmesan Cheese
- The Hook$7.75+
Premium Albacore Tuna, the Gumba's Way
- The Caddie$7.25+
Ham and Cheese, the Gumba's Way
- The Outboard$7.25+
Salami and Cheese, the Gumba's Way
- The Clubhouse$8.25+
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Avocado, the Gumba's Way
- The Birdie$7.25+
Turkey and Cheese, the Gumba's Way
- The Eagle$7.75+
Premium Roast Beef, the Gumba's Way Served Hot or Cold
- The Driver$8.25+
Premium Roast Beef, Turkey and Cheese, the Gumba's Way
- Hole-N-One$7.25+
Hot Pastrami, the Gumba's Way with Mustard
- The Bogey$7.75+
French Dip (Roast Beef, Provolone, Caramelized Onions, Chipotle Mayo)
- In the Rough$6.75+
Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheese, the Gumba's Way
- Egg Salad Special$6.75+
Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheese, the Gumba's Way
Salad & Soup
- House Salad Small$5.00
Fresh Cut Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion
- House Salad Large$8.00
Fresh Cut Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoe, Red Onion
- Caesar Salad$12.00
- Italian Chef Salad$13.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Cheese, Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoe, Cucumber, Croutons
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoe, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion
- Romaine Wegde Salad$13.50
Fresh Cut Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan
- Caprese Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil,
- Macaroni Salad$8.00
House made
- Soup$4.00+
Soup de Jour