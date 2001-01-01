Food Menu

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Bayou Fries

$10.00

Soft Shell Crab App

$18.99

Jo Fries

$12.99

Gumbos/Soups

C & S Gumbo-Bowl

$9.00

C & S Gumbo-Cup

$5.00

Seafood Gumbo-Bowl

$16.00

Seafood Gumbo-Cup

$10.00

Rosey's Special-Bowl

$13.00

Rosey's Special-Cup

$8.00

Red Beans & Rice-Bowl

$12.00

Red Beans & Rice-Cup

$7.00

Shrimp & Grits-bowl

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits-Cup

$9.00

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Catfish Basket

$15.99

Oyster Basket

$18.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.99

Entrees

Ribs (4) with sides

$12.99

Ribs (6) with sides

$15.99

12oz Ribeye Meal

$30.00

12oz Ribeye & Shrimp

$35.99

1/2 dzn Chargrilled Oysters

$12.00

1 dzn Chargrilled Oysters

$24.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.99

Bang Bang Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Mahi Mahi w/ Crawfish Sauce

$18.99

Soft Shell Crab on Crab Stuffing

$18.50

Poboys

Shrimp Poboy

$13.00

Catfish Poboy

$13.00

Oyster Poboy

$16.00

Sausage Poboy

$12.00

Chicken Strip Poboy

$13.00

Roast Beef Poboy

$12.99

Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$13.99

Boiled Seafood

Crawfish per Pound

$5.00

3lb. Crawfish Special

$15.00

4lb. Crawfish Special

$20.00

5lb. Crawfish Special

$25.00

1lb. Crab Legs

$15.99

1lb. Crab Leg Special

$17.99

Seafood Pack

$32.00

1lb. Shrimp

$12.99

1lb. Shrimp Special

$14.99

Family Seafood Pack

$130.00

8 Clusters

$20.00

8 Cluster Special

$23.99

12 Clusters

$26.00

12 Cluster Special

$30.00

24 Clusters

$56.00

24 Cluster Special

$60.00

Royal Red Special

$16.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Squash & Zucchini

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Morgan City Potatoes

$3.50

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$8.00

Kids Catfish Basket

$12.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Kids Oyster Basket

$14.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding-Small

$4.00

Bread Pudding-Large

$6.00

Beignets

$5.00

Specials

$11.99 Special

$11.99

Shrimp Pasta & Salad

$12.99

$12.99 Special

$12.99

$13.99 Special

$13.99

$14.99 Special

$14.99

$15.99 Special

$15.99

Extras

fish

$6.00

pork

$4.75

shrimp

$6.00

bacon

$1.75

hamburger patty

$3.50

cupped sauce

$0.50

crawfish sauce

$5.50

nacho cheese

$1.75

Drink upcharge

$1.25

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Boyd's Burger

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

All Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$15.00

Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.50

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Water

$1.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half/Half Tea

$2.00