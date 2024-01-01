Gunsmoke bbq & beer 817 East Main Street
Main Menu
Starter
- Chef's Mac & Cheese$17.00
raclette cheese, shallots, thyme, onion
- Pork Belly Tacos$17.00
flour tortilla, pickled onions, cilantro, "flying kick" sauce, ghost reaper spike
- Pomme Frites$9.00
belgium style fries
- Brisket & Shiitake Potato Balls$17.00
garlic, shallots, cilantro, arugula, bbq worcester chili oil, "bala sauce"
- Trio of Sliders$17.00
brisket w grilled onion, tri tip w fried onion, & pulled pork w pickled onion
- Avocado Fries$14.00
sliced & deep fried
- Humus Dip & Pita Bread$13.00
garbonzo & tahini dip topped w fried onion w pita chips
- Rotisserie Chicken Salad Toast$16.00
potato, egg, onion/cornichon, kalamata, garlic aoili, pickled onion, arugula, "lol sauce", french roll
- Shanghai Dumplings$18.00
mushroom dumplings w shallot, pine nuts, garlic, cilantro, dragon glaze, "pearrana" sauce
Sandwiches
- Santa Paula Dip$22.00
french roll w fresno peppers, raclette cheese, shallots, horseradish garlic aoili, au jus
- Red Line$22.00
french roll w heirloom tomatoes, pickled onions, chimichuri garlic aoili "bala" sauce
- Visionario$23.00
french roll, thyme grilled onion, humboldt fog arugula, garlic aioli
- The Elevator$24.00
french roll, smashed potatoes, bacon, pearl onions, beer cheese, sunnyside up egg, pickled fresno pepper, garlic aioli
- Next Level$23.00
french roll on havarti cheese, pickled onion, creme freche vinegar slaw "omg mustard"
- Jeoggi Chicken$21.00
brioche, asian coleslaw, japanese miso aioli, pickled sweet jalapenos, spicy dragon glaze
- Umami Gyro$23.00
pita bread vessel, heirloom tomato, citrus onion, cilantro, parsley, garlic spread
- Magi Mushroom$23.00
french roll, thyme grilled onions, char roasted heirloom tomato, cilantro, balsamic glaze, garlic aioli
- Bonham's Bahn Mi$22.00
french roll, pickled onion, carrots, cucumber, daikon, house pickled jalapenos, cilantro, garlkic aiolli
Sauces
- Whiskey Gravity$1.00
sweet peaches, apple cider tangy,boozy bbq flavor w mustard & ale notes
- Bala$1.00
aioli & bbq sauce, creamy & tangy w bitter chocolate undertones
- Flying Kick$1.00
tomato aioli, brown sugar & vinegar, tangy & sweet
- Planetary$1.00
honey, lemon aioli & mustard sweet creamy lemon smokey molasses undertones
- Twang Savage$1.00
persimmons, molasses & tamarind, sweet & tart w bbq flavor, light spice, pepper finish
- Dragon Glaze$1.00
soy, brown sugar, vinegar chili, sweet spicy & sticky
- Umami Fire$1.00
creamy and spicy-medium to high heat
- Garli-que Aoili$1.00
olive oil, garlic, lemon creamy, nutty w a garlicy umami flavor
- OMG Mustard$1.00
american ale, american mustard creme, freche loud, tart & creamy
- Pearrana$1.00
serrano pepper & apple gastrique, sweet & spicy
- Top Tomato$1.00
ketchup
- Beer Cheese$1.00
american ale, herbs & cheese, gooey, floral, salty notes of beer & fondue
- Fireworks$1.00
ghost & reaper peppers, BBQ flavor, very hot
- Big Ranch$1.00
garlique, aioli, buttermilk herbs, creme freche, cool creamy & tangy
- LOL
cilantro, aioli, serrano peppers, lime, spicy & citrusy, med-hot spice
Burgers
- Steve McQueen$24.00
brioche, apple wood smoked bacon, glazed shiitake, poached egg & brie cheese
- Burley's 2x2x3$32.00
3x sesame brioche, 2x meat, 2x cheese, lettuce, onion, house pickles, "flying kick" sauce
- Off The Hook$25.00
chopped pork belly, applewood bacon, humboldt fog cheese on grilled glazed doghnuts, "pearrana" sauce
- Road Runner$20.00
brioche, heirloom tomato, havarti cheese, butter lettuce, house pickles, "big ranch" sauce
- The Other Side$20.00
sweet onion, shiitake, brown rice, meso paste, coconut aminos, smoked paprika, cashews, thyme, grilled onions, tomato sauce
Pizza
- Margarita$21.00
mozzerella, tomato and basil
- Mick's Pick$28.00
brisket, tri tip, pork belly, pulled pork, purple onion, cilantro, "flying kick" sauce
- Lil Pep$22.00
pepperoni and mozerella
- Tokyo Sunrise$24.00
mozerella, shiitake, sunny side egg, humboldt fog, pickled peppers, arugula
- Pastrami Tsunami$25.00
mozerella, havarti, pickled onions and creamy vinegar slaw, flying kick sauce & omg mustard
- Sous Chef$23.00
mozerlla, shiitake, fresno peppers, pepperoni, kalamata
Dinner Plates
- Tri Tip Steak$29.00
smoked then grilled steak, 1 side
- Briskett$30.00
smoked then grilled briskett, 1 side
- Half Chicken$29.00
smoked then grilled chicken, 1 side
- Pulled Pork$26.00
smoked then grilled pulled pork , 1 side
- Chef's Sampler$120.00
5 meats with 3 sides for 4-6 people
- Chef's Go Big$220.00
5 meats with 6 sides for 6-8 people
- Chef's Personal$39.00
5 meats with 1 side
Sausages
Salads
- Libra$20.00
sweet potato, spring mix, goat cheese, purple onion, blackberry vinaigrette
- Capricorn Pear$22.00
chicken breast, pear, goat cheese, blackberries, red onion w orange vinagrette
- Main Street Caesar$20.00
roamaine hearts, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing
- Creolla$14.00
red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime
- Santa Cruz$19.00
arugula, ojai tangerines, apples, almonds, gorgonzola dressing
- Burratta$20.00
arugula, tomato, burratta cheese, balsamic glaze
Desserts
- Beer Waffle Ice Cream$10.00
vanilla ice cream
- Shaved Ice and Cream$8.00
vanilla ice cream inside hawaiin shaved ice
- Creme Brulee$12.00
vanilla cream topped with candied crust
- Caramel Cream Brownie$13.00
chocolate caramel, cream, expresso brownie
- Pssion Fruit Sorbet$9.00
passionfruit and frozen cream
- BBQ Banana$13.00
bbq banana, peanut butter mousse & candied bacon
- Lemon Butter Cake$14.00
lemon cake with lemon creme fraich
- Double Chocolate Stout and Ice Cream$13.00
stout beer and vanilla ice cream float
- Buttescotch Budino$14.00
butterscotch budino with salted caramel sauce
Sides
- Yo Jimbo's Corn Bread$9.00
corn bread with whipped honey whiskey buter
- Garlic and Shallot Knots$8.00
garlic bread rolls
- Creme Fraich Vinegar Slaw$7.00
creamy coleslaw
- Smashed Potatoes$12.00
crispy potatoes with lemon and garlic- i dip
- Seasonal Charred Vegetables$13.00
local seasonal selection of grilled vegetables
- Potato Salad$9.00
pickles, peas, potato salad
- Chocolate Stout Beans$8.00
chocolate stout, agave, butter baked beans
Drinks
Beer
- Draft Dutch Welles$8.00
- Draft Downshift Pilsner$8.00
- Draft Dyna IPA$8.00
- Draft #4$8.00
- Canned Clutch Lager 5.2%$8.00
- Canned Highwey Mexican Lager 5.0%
- Canned Downshift German-style Pilsner 5.1%
- Canned Dyna IPA 7.0%
- Canned Fog Lights Hazy IPA 6.7%
- Canned Blood Orange Mule seltzer 5.0%$9.00
- Carlsberg Danish Style Pilsner 5.0%$6.00
