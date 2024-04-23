NEW Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Woodmen NEW NEW ACCOUNT 5490 E Woodman Road
DRINKS
Beverages- serving 22 oz fountain drinks
- Coffee$2.95
- Decaf Coffee$2.95
- Pepsi$3.00
The bold, refreshing, robust cola, click to add to your meal.
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.
- Starry$3.00
A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar
- Dr Pepper$3.00
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
- Diet Dr Pepper$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper offers the same blend of 23 flavors as the original, without the calories.
- Mountain Dew$3.00
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
- Root Beer$3.00
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment
- Club Soda$3.00
Incredibly crisp and perfectly refreshing club soda
- Lemonade$3.00
The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
- Limeade$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Juice$4.00
- Milk Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Nitro Cold Brew can$5.00
- Nitro Iced Coffee$7.00
shakes
- Banana Shake$7.45
- Brownie Shake$7.45
- Butterfinger Shake$7.45
- Chocolate Cherry Shake$7.45
- Chocolate Shake$6.45
- Dreamy Orange$7.45
- kids shake$4.45
- King's Shake$7.45
- M & M's Shake$7.45
- Oreo Shake$7.45
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake$7.45
- Root Beer Shake$6.45
- Strawberry Shake$6.45
- Vanilla Shake$6.45
- seasonal$8.45
- Warheads shake$7.45
- coffee shake$8.45
FOOD
savory
- 2 Egg Combo$6.95
Two eggs served with hashbrowns and toast
- Anthony Quinn$11.95
2 jalapeno cheddar biscuits with chorizo patties, cheddar cheese, topped with fried eggs & served with hashbrowns
- Big Bopper (Take Out)$10.45
2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat & toast
- Big Rascal$12.45
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hashbrowns & a hotcake
- Breakfast Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, link & polish sausage in a flour tortilla topped with green chili, cheddar & jalapenos
- Cali Burrito$13.75
eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with green chili, avocado, sour cream & fresh jalapeno slices
- Chicken fried chicken$13.95
buttermilk battered and hand breaded chicken breast, fried & smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hashbrowns and toast
- Country Fried Steak$14.95
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
- chicken n waffle$13.25
- Corned Beef Hash Breakfast$11.95
2 basted eggs, hashbrowns & toast
- Country Scramble$13.25
3 eggs, bacon & sausage layered over hash browns topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with toast
- Dagwood Breakfast Sandwich$11.45
2 fried eggs, ham, bacon, american & swiss, tomatoes & mayo on a brioche bun with hashbrowns
- Grace Kelly$14.45
2 slices of brioche french toast stuffed with ham, turkey & swiss, topped with hollandaise sauce & covered with a sunny-side up egg.
- Huevos Rancheros$10.95
2 eggs served over hashbrowns and a flour tortilla, topped with green chili & cheddar cheese. SErved with refried beans & jalapenos
- Oatmeal$7.00
- Omelette$12.70
3 large eggs with choice of enhancements, served with hashbrowns and toast
- Pork Chop Breakfast$13.95
2 grilled pork chops, eggs, hashbrowns and toast
- Red Hot Scramble$13.25
3 eggs, polish sausage & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with green chili & shredded cheddar. Served with fresh jalapeno slices & a tortilla
- Breakfast Quesadilla$12.75
tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs and your choice of sausage links or chorizo. Served with a side of sour cream and green chili
- relleno brkfst$12.95
griddle
- Belgian Waffle$11.95
One Belgian waffle served with two eggs and choice of meat.
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$10.95
2 hotcakes with cinnamon roll center, topped with cream cheese icing
- French Toast$11.95
2 hearty slices of egg-battered brioche bread topped with powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.
- Hotcakes$11.95
Buttermilk short stack of 2 hotcakes, served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.
- Parfait Waffle$10.95
belgian waffle topped with greek vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit and granola
- Apple French Toast$10.95
2 slices of our thick brioche bread, topped with warm apple cinnamon topping and powderedsugar
breakfast sides
- 1 Cake$4.00
- 1 Egg$1.50
- 2 Cakes Only$8.00
- 2 egg$3.00
- 2 Hash Brown Cakes$5.00
- Bacon$3.50
- Bacon 2 Slices$2.00
- Belgian Waffle Only$8.00
- Side Yogurt$3.50
- Chorizo$3.50
- Corned Beef Hash side$4.00
- French Toast 1/2 order$4.00
- French Toast full order$8.00
- Fresh Fruit$3.50
- Fried whole Jalapenos$2.00
- Ham$3.50
- pork chop 1$4.00
- chicken breast$5.50
- Hash Browns$3.50
- Jal Cheddar Biscuit$2.00
- Polish Sausage$3.50
- Split Polish sausage$3.50
- Refried Beans$3.50
- Sausage Links$3.50
- Sausage Links 2 Pieces$2.00
- Side Chili Browns$5.50
- Side Cheese Browns$5.50
- Side Elvis Browns$5.50
- Toast$2.00
- Turkey Sausage$3.50
- side relleno$4.00
- 1 Cinnamon Cake$4.00
breakfast starters
- Beignets$5.95
5 fresh-baked Gunther style donuts stuffed with berry or hazelnut filling, sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Parfait$5.95
Green vanilla yogurt layered with fresh fruit and granola
- Cinnamon Roll$5.95Out of stock
large sweet roll topped with cream cheese icing
- 1 Biscuit with Gravy$4.95
- Biscuits & Gravy$7.95
starters
- potato chips$6.95
potato chips fried to order with choice of french onion or cheese dipping sauce
- Mozzarella sticks$8.95
6 breaded mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
- Fried pickles$7.95
8 buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded dill pickle spears, served with ranch
- Beer battered shrooms$8.95
deep fried whole mushrooms topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese and served with ranch dressing
- chicken tenders$7.95
4 buttermilk battered & hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders, served with dipping sauce
- appetizer sampler$12.95
buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded chicken tenders, atomic tenders, mozzarella and fried pickles, served with ranch & marinara sauce
- wings$9.95
8 chicken wings tossed in Atomic or BBQ sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- stuffed tater tots$7.95
6 giant tater tots stuffed with cheese.
- cheese bites$7.95
5 pretzel crusted hot honey pimento cheese bites. Served with choice of cilantro crema or chipolte ranch for dipping
burgers
- BYO Burger$11.45
create a burger your way
- Cheeseburger$12.45
- Chili Burger$13.45
smothered with choice of red or green chili and topped with cheddar & jalapenos
- Diner Dbl Burger$14.95
2 of 6 ounce burger patties, choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onions
- Ernest Hemingway$15.95
smoked cheddar, bacon slics, fried hash brown cake, lettuce, tomato, red onion & a sunny-side up egg
- Bat out of hell Burger$14.95
meatloaf patty topped with giant, cheese-stuffed tater tots and brown mushroom gravy.
- John Wayne$15.95
cheddar cheese, diced green chilis, fried chili relleno, pico de gallo & cilantro crema
- Dr Kildare burger$15.95
two hamburger patties, pepperjack, swiss, american and cheddar cheeses on our thick brioche bread
- Ricardo burger$13.95
refried beans, cheddar and pepperjack cheese and a burger patty cooked to order wrapped in a giant tortilla and deep fried.
- Gunthers Burger$13.45
topped with grilled mushrooms, two strips of bacon and swiss cheese
- Hamburger$11.45
classic burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion slices and pickle chips
- Patty Melt$12.95
grilled marble rye, pepper jack & cheddar cheese with grilled red onions
sandwiches
- jackie gleason$13.95
sourdough bread, grilled red onions, arugula, thin-sliced prime rib, swiss cheese & spicy horseradish cream served with au jus for dipping
- four cheese grill$9.95
pepper jack, cheddar, swiss and american cheeses on grilled sourdough
- gunther dog$9.95
7" grilled hot dog on a soft roll with tomato, onion, pickle spear, & relish
- chili dog$11.95
- blt$10.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted whole grain bread with mayo
- grilled chicken wrap$11.95
grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch in a flour tortilla
- double decker club$12.95
turkey, ham, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted whole grain bread
- monte cristo$13.45
ham, turkey, swiss & American cheeses between 3 sliced of buttered bread, deep-fried & topped with powdered sugar. Served with strawberry jam for dipping
- Johnny Cash$11.95
our version of a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, served with pickles
blue plate
- pork chops$13.95
two tender grilled pork chops
- fish & chips$13.95
hand-breaded and deep-fried cod
- country fried steak$14.95
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy
- chicken tenders$13.95
fresh chicken tenderloins, hand-breaded and buttermilk battered
- chicken parmesan$13.95
spaghetti topped with our buttermilk battered, hand breaded fried chicken breast topped with provolone cheese
- chicken fried chicken$13.95
buttermilk battered & hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and smothered in sausage gravy
- meatloaf dinner$13.95
a large slice of our meatloaf with mashed potatoes and our brown mushroom gravy.
- dinner chicken 'n waffles$14.25
Our waffle topped with a buttermilk breaded and hand-battered chicken breast, candied walnuts, a sprinkle of paprika and sweet sour cream. Served with choice of one side
soups and salads
- dinner salad$5.50
romaine and iceberg blend of lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons and dressing
- soup of the day cup$3.50
- soup of the day bowl$5.00
- chili cup$5.50
- chili bowl$7.00
- soup & dinner salad$9.00
- chili & dinner salad$10.00
- chef salad$11.95
romaine and iceberg blend lettuce topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, ccumber & croutons with choice of dressing
- cluck or moo salad$13.45
6 ounce hamburger patty or grilled or fried chicken breast served on a blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, cheddar, hard-boiled egg, tomato & avocado, with choice of dressing
- cobb salad$11.95
romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with turkey, egg, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato & red onion with choice of dressing on the side