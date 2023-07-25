Guntry
Cafe Menu - Summer 2023
Handhelds
Toasted Turkey & Bacon
Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion ad ancho lime mayonaise on saurdough
Smoked Brisket & Asiago
Twelve Hour Smoked Brisket, caramelized Onions, Asiago chees , horseradish pickles and BBQ sauce on sourdough breade iago cheese, Horseradish Pickles and BBQ Sauce on a toasted sourdough Bread
Shrimp Po-Boy
Battered gulf shrimp, chili remoulade, wild greens and sliced tomato on toasted Brioche roll with sweet N spicy sauce
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken Salad with a touch of old bay served on multi grain with spinach
Toasted Chicken & Bacon
Grilled chicken breast, salty bacon and Caramelized onions with spinach ans swiss cheese on sourdough bread
Smash Burger
Two 3oz Black Angus beef patties melted American cheese and crispy bacon on a toasted Brioche roll. served with French Fries
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
Shredded tender pulled pork rolled in homemade BBQ sauce with cheddar cheese on a Brioche roll
GUNTRY Chicken Sandwich
Breaded, Fried chicken Cutlet and spicy honey with pickles on a toasted roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served on a toasted roll
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Large broken gulf shrimp rolled in zesty mayonnaise served on a toasted Croissant.
GUNTRY BLT
Bacon , lettuce, tomato and MORE Bacon on white toast
Grilled Cheese
BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese
Twelve hour smoked brisket served on a classic grilled cheese
Crabmeat Grilled Cheese
Jumbo lump crabmeat and old bay served in a classic grilled cheese
Tomato & Bacon Grilled Cheese
Ripe tomatoes and crisp bacon served in a classic grilled cheese
Turkey, Swiss & Bacon Grilled Cheese
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese and crisp bacon grilled cheese style
Prosciutto, Brie & apple Grilled Cheese
Exactly what it says!
Pulled Pork and cheddar Grilled Cheese
delicate pulled pork served in a classic grilled cheese
Wings
Flatbreads
Shrimp Dip Flatbread
Old Bay / Lemon Cream cheese and delicate gulf shrimp with melted mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Flatbread
Pepperoni Pizza
BBQ Chicken Ranch & Bacon Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, BBQ SauceCrisp Bacon and Ranch dressing
Bacon Tomato & Arugula
Marinara sauce. sliced fresh tomato and crisp bacon with chilled peppery Arugula on top
Seafood Flatbread
Old Bay / Lemon cream cheese with lobster, crab and shrimp, melted Mozarella cheese
Roasted Red Pepper Flatbread
Fire Roasted Red Bell peppers on a base of hummus with feta cheese
Strawberry , Chicken and Avocado Flatbread
Sliced strawberries, grilled Chicken, and fresh Avocado with basil and balsamic
Ribs & Crab Cakes
Single Crab Cake
5oz jumbo lump crab cake served with french fries and cole slaw
Double Crab Cake
two - 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake - served with French Fries and cole salw
Full Rack of Ribs
Slow roasted pork ribs smothered in BBQ sauce
1/2 Rack of Ribs
half rack - Slow roasted pork ribs smothered in BBQ sauce served with french fries and cole slaw
1/2 Rack & Crab Cake
1/2 rack, crab cake, french fries and cole salw
Full Rack & Crab Cake
full rack, crab cake, french fries, cole slaw
Sides
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine, olives, tomatoes, red onion, feta and parmesan cheeses with oregano vinaigrette.
Apple Cranberry Nut salad
Mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, cashews and raspberry vinaigrette
Asian Salad
Romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, edamame and sesame ginger vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach leaves, toasted almonds, red onion and a warm bacon vinaigrette.