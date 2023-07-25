Cafe Menu - Summer 2023

Handhelds

Toasted Turkey & Bacon

$9.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion ad ancho lime mayonaise on saurdough

Smoked Brisket & Asiago

$11.50

Twelve Hour Smoked Brisket, caramelized Onions, Asiago chees , horseradish pickles and BBQ sauce on sourdough breade iago cheese, Horseradish Pickles and BBQ Sauce on a toasted sourdough Bread

Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.00

Battered gulf shrimp, chili remoulade, wild greens and sliced tomato on toasted Brioche roll with sweet N spicy sauce

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Homemade chicken Salad with a touch of old bay served on multi grain with spinach

Toasted Chicken & Bacon

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, salty bacon and Caramelized onions with spinach ans swiss cheese on sourdough bread

Smash Burger

$12.00

Two 3oz Black Angus beef patties melted American cheese and crispy bacon on a toasted Brioche roll. served with French Fries

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Shredded tender pulled pork rolled in homemade BBQ sauce with cheddar cheese on a Brioche roll

GUNTRY Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Breaded, Fried chicken Cutlet and spicy honey with pickles on a toasted roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.75

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served on a toasted roll

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Large broken gulf shrimp rolled in zesty mayonnaise served on a toasted Croissant.

GUNTRY BLT

$8.00

Bacon , lettuce, tomato and MORE Bacon on white toast

Grilled Cheese

BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Twelve hour smoked brisket served on a classic grilled cheese

Crabmeat Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Jumbo lump crabmeat and old bay served in a classic grilled cheese

Tomato & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ripe tomatoes and crisp bacon served in a classic grilled cheese

Turkey, Swiss & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese and crisp bacon grilled cheese style

Prosciutto, Brie & apple Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Exactly what it says!

Pulled Pork and cheddar Grilled Cheese

$9.50

delicate pulled pork served in a classic grilled cheese

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Classic Buffalo sauce

BBQ Wings

$12.00

Homemade BBQ Sauce

Old Bay Wings

$12.00

Dry Rub - Old Bay Seasoning

Thai Chili

$12.00

Sweet heat!

Flatbreads

Shrimp Dip Flatbread

$12.00

Old Bay / Lemon Cream cheese and delicate gulf shrimp with melted mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

BBQ Chicken Ranch & Bacon Flatbread

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ SauceCrisp Bacon and Ranch dressing

Bacon Tomato & Arugula

$9.00

Marinara sauce. sliced fresh tomato and crisp bacon with chilled peppery Arugula on top

Seafood Flatbread

$13.00

Old Bay / Lemon cream cheese with lobster, crab and shrimp, melted Mozarella cheese

Roasted Red Pepper Flatbread

$9.00

Fire Roasted Red Bell peppers on a base of hummus with feta cheese

Strawberry , Chicken and Avocado Flatbread

$9.00

Sliced strawberries, grilled Chicken, and fresh Avocado with basil and balsamic

Ribs & Crab Cakes

Single Crab Cake

$22.00

5oz jumbo lump crab cake served with french fries and cole slaw

Double Crab Cake

$35.00

two - 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake - served with French Fries and cole salw

Full Rack of Ribs

$21.00

Slow roasted pork ribs smothered in BBQ sauce

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$13.00

half rack - Slow roasted pork ribs smothered in BBQ sauce served with french fries and cole slaw

1/2 Rack & Crab Cake

$36.00

1/2 rack, crab cake, french fries and cole salw

Full Rack & Crab Cake

$41.00

full rack, crab cake, french fries, cole slaw

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Homemade chips

$3.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.50

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Bag chips

$1.50

Popcorn

$2.75

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine, olives, tomatoes, red onion, feta and parmesan cheeses with oregano vinaigrette.

Apple Cranberry Nut salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, cashews and raspberry vinaigrette

Asian Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, edamame and sesame ginger vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Baby spinach leaves, toasted almonds, red onion and a warm bacon vinaigrette.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Cup Cake

$4.50

D.D. Pie

$6.00

Black Bottoms

$2.50

Berger Cookies ( 2pk )

$2.99

Berger Cookies ( large pk )

$8.99

Beverages

Body Armor

$3.25

Bottles Water

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Monster Energy

$4.50

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Event

Room Rental - Non Exclusive

$900.00

Room Rental - Exclusive

$1,800.00

Food @ $23

$23.00

Food @ $29

$29.00

Food @$36

$36.00

Member Room Rental - non exclusive

$250.00

Member Room Rental - exclusive

$750.00

