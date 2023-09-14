Gus's Snug Irish Pub 38 South Main Street
Appetizers
- Bangers & Mash$13.99Out of stock
Irish sausage and champ mash served with honey mustard sauce and whole grain mustard for dipping
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$10.99
Three soft pretzel sticks baked to order and served with drunken Cheddar cheese dip.
- Calamari O'Connor's$12.99
Tender steaks flash fried tossed with tomato, onion, jalapeno and pepperoncini. Served with tomato caper and garlic aioli sauces.
- Craic Fries$7.99
Hand-cut golden French fries seasoned with our signature Craic seasoning (curry seasoning). Served with basil mayo for dipping.
- Donegal Chips$9.99
Basket of warm house-made potato chips served with Irish onion dip.
- Fried Mozzarella$12.99
Classic lightly battered mozzarella fried golden brown. Served with house marinara sauce.
- Limerick Chicken Tenders$11.99
All white-meat chicken tenders hand-battered in our famous beer batter and fried to perfection. Choice of dipping sauce.
- Poutine$12.99
Hand cut fries topped with crispy corned beef & onions. Smothered with gravy and Cheddar ale sauce topped with fried egg.
- Scotch Egg$8.99Out of stock
Hard-boiled egg wrapped with breakfast sausage and served with honey mustard sauce.
- Smoked Salmon$15.99
Cold smoked Atlantic Salmon, served with capers, red onions, horseradish sauce and seasoned pita chips.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.99
Creamy spinach artichoke dip topped with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, and served with fresh tortilla chips
Salads
- Burrata Caprese$14.99
Fresh tomatoes, basil and Burrata mozzarella served on a bed of baby greens in a light vinaigrette. Striped with balsamic glaze, olive oil drizzle and finished with fresh cracked salt & pepper. Served with warm garlic toast points
- Classic Caesar$11.99
- Chicken Tender Salad$16.99
Hand-battered crispy chicken tenders on a bed of field greens tossed in honey mustard with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber and crispy bacon. Topped with frizzled onion.
- Chopped Chicken Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onions, green olives, bleu cheese, hard-boiled egg & bacon. Chopped and tossed in your choice of dressing. Served with a fresh scone.
- Maurice Salad$15.99
Strips of smoked turkey, ham and Swiss cheese tossed in Maurice dressing set on top of shredded iceberg lettuce with green olives, gherkins, roasted red peppers and a hard-boiled egg. Served with a fresh scone.
- Traverse City Cherry Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with bleu cheese, red onion, dried cherries, candied walnuts, and raspberry walnut vinaigrette. Served with a fresh scone.
- Side Caesar$5.99
- Side Garden$5.99
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumner, onion and coutons.
Soups
Sandwiches
- Celtic Reuben$13.99+
House-made corned beef stacked high with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye. Finished with a choice of coleslaw or sauerkraut
- Crispy Fish Sandwich$14.99
Panko encrusted Atlantic Cod fried to perfection and served on a brioche bun with lemon tossed lettuce and house made tangy tartar sauce.
- Grilled Chicken$14.99
All natural Coleman chicken breast char-grilled served on a hot salted pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and secret sauce
- Plowman Wrap$12.99
Tomato Lavash wrap stuffed with tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, green olives, red onion, spring mix and feta cheese topped with our secret sauce.
- Ultimate Club$15.99
Fresh baked multi-grain bread triple stacked with ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, Swiss & American cheese.
Burgers
- Pub Burger$14.99
Our pub burger is one half pound of Angus beef topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and secret sauce.
- Piedmontese Burger$16.99
This northern Italian cattle beef has less cholesterol and fat than chicken! So, if you’re looking for a guilt free burger experience, this is it! One half pound topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and secret sauce.
- Waygu Bacon Cheese$18.99
Fresh ground half pound Wagyu beef patty char grilled, topped with smoked gouda and Pig Candy (thick bacon cooked with brown sugar, Cayenne and black pepper). Served with a side of artisan greens, pickle chips and Sriracha Ketchup
Traditional
- Corned Beef & Cabbage$19.99
Corned Beef served with boiled red potatoes, carrots and cabbage and a side of horseradish sauce.
- Shepard's Pie$18.99
Ground sirloin and diced vegetables in a savory gravy, baked with a champ mashed crust.
- Guinness Stew$19.99
Tender pieces of beef gently braised in Guinness stock with diced carrots, onions, leeks, and celery.
- Pub Steak$25.99
Ten ounce prime Bistro Steak covered with our own onion gravy, served with champ mash, carrots and green peas.
Fresh Catch
- Harp Crisped Fish & Chips$15.99+
This delicious combo of lightly beer battered cod and chips is served with coleslaw and our house-made tangy tartar sauce
- Salmon O'Connor$23.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon brushed with maple mustard ale glaze, char-grilled to perfection. Served with carrots, green peas and red skin potatoes