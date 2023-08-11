Gustav's 1705 SE 164th Ave
Food
Starters
Caesar
Classic Caesar Salad with croutons, romaine, and house made Caesar dressing.
Fondue Pint To Go
Nordrhein salad
Roasted beets, fennel, chives, olive oil, lemon
Haus Salad
Mixed greens, apples, beets, red onion, house vinaigrette.
Mager's Lentil Soup
House made lentil soup with bacon.
Bier Onion Soup
Beer braised onions, beef broth, crostini, Emmentaler cheese.
Bavarian Pretzel
Served with mustard.
Rosemary Garlic Cheesebread
Potato Pancakes
Served with sour cream and chives.
Chicken Schnitzel Strips & Frites
Fondue with Sausage
legendary 1963 der Rheinlander fondue recipe. Swiss cheese, white wine, and spices. Served smoked bier sausage and German breads.
Fondue with Pretzel
legendary 1963 der Rheinlander fondue recipe. Swiss cheese, white wine, and spices. Served with warm pretzel.
Fondue with Bread
legendary 1963 der Rheinlander fondue recipe. Swiss cheese, white wine, and spices. Served with German breads.
Fondue with Apples (GF)
legendary 1963 der Rheinlander fondue recipe. Swiss cheese, white wine, and spices. Served with Apples for a gluten free option.
Entrees
Das Steak
12oz New York, Buerre café de Paris, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables.
Medallions of pork loin
Pork Loin, caramelized apples, creamy stoneground mustard sauce, mashed potatoes, red cabbage.
Classic Chicken Schnitzel
Breaded chicken breast, madeira sauce, lemon, mashed potatoes, red cabbage.
Hungarian Jager Schnitzel
Breaded pork loin, Hungarian paprika mushroom sauce, house made spätzle.
Wild Salmon
Grilled wild sockeye salmon, lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables.
Bavarian Meatballs
beef, veal, and pork meatballs, spätzle, caper crème sauce
Cabbage Rolls
beef, veal, and pork cabbage rolls, tomato stock, mashed potatoes
Bavarian Feast
Chicken schnitzel, meatballs, bratwurst, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, German potato salad.
Sausage Duo
Your choice of two sausages served with warm potato salad, sauerkraut, red cabbage, and stoneground mustard.
Sausage Trio
Your choice of three sausages served with warm potato salad, sauerkraut, red cabbage, and stoneground mustard.
Sandwiches
Haus Cheeseburger
Country Natural ground chuck, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house spread, brioche bun, pomme frites.
Schnitzel Club
Breaded chicken breast, bacon, swiss, herb cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sourdough, pomme fries.
Reuben
Housemade corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island, grilled rye bread, pomme fries.
Prime Rib French Dip
Prime rib, caramelized onions, swiss, horseradish crème sauce, pomme fries.