Ginger Exchange Boston 250 Huntington Avenue
Appetizers
- W.O.W. Wings (Korean Fried Chicken)$8.50
Our famous twice fried Korean fried chicken. Give it a try!
- GX Platter$20.95
Our assortment of guest favorites - Crab Rangoons, Spring rolls, Mama's Dumplings, Shrimp Summer Rolls, Shrimp Lillipops
- Mama's Homemade Dumplings$9.50
Our signature handmade dumplings. Pork or vegetarian
- Korean Loaded Fries$12.95
Fries, mozzarella cheese, carmelized kimchi and scallions, spicay mayo and Sriracha. Topped with beef or pork.
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$11.95
- Lettuce Wraps$10.50
Shiitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, & fresh lettuce cups.
- Crab Rangoons$7.50
Crispy wontons of crabmeat and cream cheese
- Thai Spring Rolls$5.50
- Fresh Summer Rolls$8.50
Classic Vietnamese favorite! Mixed greens, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut sauce
- Edamame$5.95
Warm, perfectly salted.
- Spicy Edamame$6.95
Finger-licking, spicy awesomeness!
- Shrimp Lollipops$11.95
Crispy shrimp tempura skewers served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Shrimp Tofu Poppers$9.50
Crispy, sweet tofu "pockets" stuffed with shrimp, crabstick, avocado, and spicy mayo
- Hamachi Kama$9.95
Yellowtail collar, salted + broiled, topped with ponzu.
- Sushi Pizza$13.95
Thin rice & nori tempura topped with sashimi, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, eel and spicy mayo.
- Sushi Sandwich$13.95
Triangles of sushi rice, soy paper, tobiko, avocado, and special seasoning. Choice of Spicy tuna, Spicy salmon, or Spicy hamachi
- Sushi Tower$16.95
Tower of top-grade sashimi over crabstick, avocado, tobiko, sushi rice, & our chef's special sauce.
- Tartar Too$12.95
Chunks of top-grade sashimi and avocado, topped with seaweed salad & tobiko
- Avocado Salad$8.50
Avocado chunks, crabstick, tobiko, Japanese Mayo
- Seaweed Salad$7.50
Pickled seaweed.
Rice Dishes
- Bibimbap$17.50
Popular Korean rice dish with assorted vegetables. Come with choice of protein.
- Korean BBQ Galbi$24.95
Beef short ribs with bones, marinated in a traditional Korean recipe and seared to perfection.
- Korean Beef$19.95
Tender slices of our Korean style marinated beef served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
- Teriyaki$17.95
Our very own homemade teriyaki recipe, served with vegetable medley of broccoli, carrots and zucchini.
- Broccoli Stir Fry$17.50
Broccoli, red peppers, and garlic.
- House Fried Rice$14.95
Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, sprouts, egg and scallions.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.50
Pineapples, raisins, snow peas, bell peppers, curry, egg and scallions. Comes with choice of protein.
- Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$16.95
Egg fried rice with scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots; topped with crispy panko-breaded chicken and a fried egg.
- Orange Chicken$16.95
Crispy chunks of chicken breast tossed in a flavorful sauce with mandarin oranges and a hint of chili.
- Kung Pao$16.95
Our Szechuan style spicy stir-fry with peanuts, water chestnuts, peppers and baby corn. Comes with choice of protein.
- Thai Red Curry$19.95
Mixed vegetables simmered in Thai red curry spices, coconut milk and Thai basil. Comes with choice of protein.
- Miso Salmon$22.95
Cooked with our miso-glaze sauce, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
- Seared Salmon$21.95
Perfectly seasoned served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
- Miso Eggplant$17.95
Japanese eggplant with our miso-glaze, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Noodle Dishes
- Original Pad Thai$15.50
Pad Thai noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, egg and basil. Comes with choice of protein.
- Symphony Pad Thai$15.50
A new twist on the traditional pad Thai, packed with bold peanut flavors. Comes with choice of protein.
- Drunkards Noodles$15.50
Fresh wide noodles, bell peppers, bean sprouts, egg, basil, hint of chili.
- Yaki Udon Noodles$15.50
Udon noodles stir-fried with broccoli, scallions, onions, shredded carrots, red peppers, basil, and egg.
- Chinatown Lo Mein$15.50
Lo mein and assorted shredded vegetables. Comes with choice of protein.
- Sweet Garlic Udon$15.50
An assortment of vegetables tossed in a flavorful garlic sauce with udon noodles. Comes with choice of protein.
Bento Boxes
- Teriyaki Bento$23.95
Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.
- Korean BBQ Galbi Bento$27.95
Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad.
- Bao Bao Bento$23.95
Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.
- Christmas Bento$26.95
4 piece Christmas roll, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, hamachi sushi, white escolar sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.
- Monster Bento$27.95
4 piece Green Monster Roll, 2 Eel Sushi, 2 Shrimp Sushi, Edamame, Mixed Green Salad
- Spicy Bento$26.95
4 piece hoppin' jalepeno roll, 4 piece spicy tuna roll, 4 piece spicy salmon roll, spicy edamame and mixed green salad.
- Happy Bento$27.95
4 piece happy roll, 2 salmon sushi, hamachi sushi, shrimp sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.