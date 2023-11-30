Gym Tacos Morgan St
FOOD MENU
TACOS
BORRACHITAS
GRINGA
TOSTADAS
- TOSTADA NO MEAT$4.50Out of stock
- TOSTADA AZADA$6.00Out of stock
- TOSTADA CAMPECHE$5.50Out of stock
- TOSTADA CARNITAS$5.50Out of stock
- TOSTADA CHORIZO$5.50Out of stock
- GYM TOSTADA$7.00
- TOSTADA PASTOR$5.50Out of stock
- TOSTADA POLLO$5.50Out of stock
- TOSTADA SUADERO$5.50Out of stock
- TOSTADA CAMARON$7.00Out of stock
BURRITO
QUESADILLAS
SIDES
NACHOS
SHIRTS / STICKERS
Shirts
Augusta ringer T
Gym Sticker
Gym Tacos Morgan St Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 600-8708
Closed