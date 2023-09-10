Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Gyro meat cooked with feta on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, and tzatziki

Feta Dip with Pita

$5.99
Pita

Pita

$7.99


Appetizers

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$12.99Out of stock

Hummus, spicy feta, and tzatziki served with fresh pita chips and vegetables

Greek Fries

$6.99

Mixed with herbs and spices topped with feta and homemade tzatziki sauce

Gyropolis Nachos

$8.99

Pita Chips topped with Gyro, feta, onions, tomatoes, banana, pepper, and Tzatziki

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Served with Gyropolis sauce.

Dolmades

$6.49Out of stock

Grape leaves stuffed with rice mixed with spices and herbs

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Six freshly fried mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce

Fried Smelts

$9.99

Breaded and fried to perfection served with Gyropolis Sauce.

Soups and Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese, topped with our house balsamic

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Gyros

Pita

Pita

$7.99

Rice Bowl

$9.99
Platter

Platter

$12.99

Baskets

Wings

Wings

$10.99

Chicken double fried to perfection, tossed in a homemade sauce of your choice

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Hand battered chicken tenders served with choice of sauce

Calamari

$11.99

Seasoned and breaded squid freshly fried and served with Gyropolis Sauce.

Fish N Chips

$16.99

Atlantic cod battered and fried served with fries and tartar sauce

Sandwiches & Burgers

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Gyro meat cooked with feta on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, and tzatziki

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken tossed in buffalo cooked with mozzarella on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Steak with onions, mushrooms and red and green peppers topped with fresh melted provolone cheese on toasted roll

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Chicken with onions, mushrooms and red and green peppers topped with fresh melted provolone cheese on toasted roll

Greek Sausage Roll

$7.99

Keilbasa grilled to perfection topped with onion, peppers and gyropolis sauce on toasted roll

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

2 quarter pound smash patties grilled to perfection, served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with house aioli

Zucchini Sandwich

$8.49

Fried zucchini on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, and marinara

Sides

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fries

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

Spinach Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Falafel

$4.99

Pita

$1.99

Tzatziki with Pita

$4.99

Hummus with Pita

$4.99Out of stock

Feta Dip with Pita

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Kid Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.99

Kids Gyro and Fries

$5.99

Drinks

Soda

$2.99

water bottle

$1.00

Dessert

Baklava

$3.99

Homemade baklava served with syrup, butter, and walnuts

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99Out of stock

Sauce

Tzatziki

$0.49

Spicy Tzatziki

$0.49

Gyropolis Sauce

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

Truffle Aioli

$0.49

Bifteki

$0.49