Gyropolis 3369 indianola ave
Appetizers
Mezze Platter
Hummus, spicy feta, and tzatziki served with fresh pita chips and vegetables
Greek Fries
Mixed with herbs and spices topped with feta and homemade tzatziki sauce
Gyropolis Nachos
Pita Chips topped with Gyro, feta, onions, tomatoes, banana, pepper, and Tzatziki
Fried Zucchini
Served with Gyropolis sauce.
Dolmades
Grape leaves stuffed with rice mixed with spices and herbs
Mozzarella Sticks
Six freshly fried mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce
Fried Smelts
Breaded and fried to perfection served with Gyropolis Sauce.
Soups and Salads
Baskets
Wings
Chicken double fried to perfection, tossed in a homemade sauce of your choice
Chicken Tenders
Hand battered chicken tenders served with choice of sauce
Calamari
Seasoned and breaded squid freshly fried and served with Gyropolis Sauce.
Fish N Chips
Atlantic cod battered and fried served with fries and tartar sauce
Sandwiches & Burgers
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro meat cooked with feta on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, and tzatziki
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken tossed in buffalo cooked with mozzarella on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch.
Philly Cheese Steak
Steak with onions, mushrooms and red and green peppers topped with fresh melted provolone cheese on toasted roll
Chicken Philly
Chicken with onions, mushrooms and red and green peppers topped with fresh melted provolone cheese on toasted roll
Greek Sausage Roll
Keilbasa grilled to perfection topped with onion, peppers and gyropolis sauce on toasted roll
Cheeseburger
2 quarter pound smash patties grilled to perfection, served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with house aioli
Zucchini Sandwich
Fried zucchini on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, and marinara