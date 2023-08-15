PB's Street Food 610 east Grover st
Entrees/Combos
Arroz Con Pollo (ACP)
Sliced grilled chicken served on a bed of seasoned rice. Topped with our homemade queso (cheese dip).
Birria Tacos
Four corn tortillas stuffed with shredded Beef, Cheese, Onions, and guacamole. Served with Consommé dip.
California Burrito
Your choice of a protein grilled with green and red bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms. All wrapped in a 12” Flour tortilla along with beans, cheese, corn, rice, Pico de Gallo and guacamole.
Chimichanga
A burrito stuffed with chopped beef and fried to golden perfection. Topped with queso(cheese dip) and served with a bed of seasoned rice.
Fajitas
Loaded Fries
Crispy French Fries loaded with Beans, Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream. (Upon request: Pico de Gallo, A pickled jalapeno.)
Loaded Nachos (Supreme)
Freshly fried Tortilla Chips topped with Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour cream, and Tomatoes.
Loaded Quesadilla
A quesadilla filled with your choice of a protein, along with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole.
Tacos Supreme
Four Tacos filled with a Protein of your choice along with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Sour Cream.
Gyro and Fries
Pita Bread filled with sliced Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and our homemade Tzatziki Sauce. Served With crispy French Fries.
Steak and Cheese Burrito
Rolled Burrito filled with grilled Steak and Onions, topped with Queso (Cheese Dip) and served with Rice.