Habaneros Tacqueria 2555 Kilburn Avenue
Main Menu
Tacos
Burrito & Bowls
Huarache
Kids
Specialties
- Alambre$20.00
steak with onion, bell peppers, poblano pepper, bacon & cheese. topped with cilantro and salsa. Served with tortillas
- Alambre Mar Tierra$24.00
steak & shrimp with onion, bell peppers, poblano pepper, bacon & cheese. topped with cilantro and salsa. Served with tortillas
- Carne Asada Plato$25.00
asada steak, grilled onions and jalapeno pepper. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Carnitas Plato$25.00
8oz carnitas, Michoacán style, radishes, cucumber, green salsa. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions and tortillas.
- Quesabirrias$18.00
3 braised beef tacos with melted cheese & a side of broth as a dipping sauce
- Quesadilla$18.00
flour tortilla with melted cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa and choice of meat : asada, pastor or chicken
- Nachos$18.00
chips with melted cheese, salsa, cilantro, onion, sour cream and choice of asada, pastor or chicken
- Guisado$20.00
special dish of the day
Mariscos
- Aguachile Negro$20.00
shrimp, habanero, onion, cucumber, with squid ink sauce & lime. Served with chips
- Aguachile Amarillo$20.00
- Coctel de Camaron$18.00
shrimp, lime juice, cocktail sauce, avocado, onion, cilantro. Served with crackers
- Torre Mariscos$26.00
shrimp, mahi mahi, octopus, scallops, special red sauce, habanero dust. Served with chips
- Camarones Diabla$23.00
shrimp with our diablo sauce, served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas