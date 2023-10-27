Habesha Market & Restaurant 1919 9th St NW
APPETIZERS
Crispy pastry triangled shaped filled with lentils spiced with onion, garlic and jalapeno pepper
Crispy pastry triangled shaped filled with beef spiced with onion, garlic and jalapeno pepper
Iceberg lettuce with onions, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper and grilled chicken breast strip served with house vinaigrette dressing
mainly tomatoes, jalapeno pepper, onions served with house vinaigrette dressing
(served cold) Pieces of injera soaked into a juice of tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno pepper.
(served cold) Pieces of injera soaked into a juice of tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno pepper with a shiro sauce
Iceberg lettuce with onions, tomatoes and jalapeno pepper, served with house vinaigrette dressing
BEEF & LAMB (ALL MEATS)
A combination of any 2 items except banatu, goden tibs
Kult wot firfir served with home made cheese, kitfo and boiled egg on top.
Choice of any 4 items except goden tibs and banatu.
a choice of 4 items from, key wot, alicha wot, menchet abesh, tripa, gomen besiga, doro wot or any vegetarian single items.
A combination of Key wot and Alicha wot
Spicy lentils, yellow peas, collard greens, house salad, key wot, alicha wot, gomen besega, door wot, menchet abesh and beef tibs
Spicy lentils, yellow peas, collard greens, cabbage, shiro, house salad, key wot, alicha wot, gomen besega, door wot and menchet abesh.
Beef tripe and beef tongue in mild sauce
BEEF & LAMB WOT
A combination of Key wot and Alicha wot
a choice of 4 items from, key wot, alicha wot, menchet abesh, tripa, gomen besiga, doro wot or any vegetarian single items.
BEER TO GO
BEVERAGES
BREAKFAST (ALL DAY)
Beef stew fir fir, kinche and scrambled egg, served with two french bread
Beef stew fir fir, kinche, scrambled egg, and kita fir fir
Hearty Chile like broad beans, smashed & spiced, then garnished with fresh diced tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and onions, served hot with olive oil.
With tomatoes onions and jalapeno peppers served with two French bread
Scrambled egg with beef, tomatoes, chopped onions, and jalapeno pepper, served with two French bread
Cracked wheat blended with herbal butter or olive oil
CATERING
EMPLOYEE MENU
INJERA / AMBASHA (PACK)
QUICK MENU
- Crispy pastry triangled shaped filled with ground beef, spiced with onion, garlic and ja apeno pepper. Lentils $ 1.75 Beef $ 2.10
SIDE ORDERS & EXTRAS
VEGETERIAN
Boneless tilapia fish filet sauteed with onion, jalapeno, garlic, cardamom prepared with olive oil.
spicy vegeterian stew mixed with injera