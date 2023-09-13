Habibi Grill 1131 N 4TH STREET
Popular Items
Chicken shish Tawook entree
Marinated chicken cubes, seasoned with our special spice blend and charcoal roasted.
Spicy Potatoes
Cubed potatoes mixed with chopped cilantro, salt, minced garlic and olive oil, fried to a golden brown.
Chicken Kafta entree
Ground chicken seasoned with our special spice blend, formed onto a skewer and grilled.
FOOD
Appetizers
Baba Ghanoush with Pita
Charbroiled eggplant mixed with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic and salt and topped with EVOO. Comes with Pita bread. (Add veggies 3.95, add meat 5.95)
Cheese Rolls
Our special cheese filling spread onto dough and fried to golden brown. (4 pc).
Cheesey Jalapeno Poppers
Falafel
Fresh ground chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, garlic, salt, herbs and spices fried golden brown. Served with tahini sauce. (6 pc)
Fried Kibbeh
Sautéed onions, ground beef, salt, herbs and spices stuffed into kibbeh and deep fried to a golden brown. (3 pc)
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Okra
Fried Pickles
Funion Rings
Grape Leaves
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley and green onions. (5 pc)
Labne
strained, thick middle eastern yogurt topped with dry mint. (homemade)
Lebanese Cauliflower
Fried to a golden brown and topped with lemon and garlic served with pomegranate sauce.
Soujouk (Spicy Sausage)
Homemade sausage using choice cut ground beef and our special Lebanese spices (served with garlic sauce).
Spicy Potatoes
Cubed potatoes mixed with chopped cilantro, salt, minced garlic and olive oil, fried to a golden brown.
hummus & pita
Wings
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Fattoush
Crisp romaine lettuce, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded red cabbage, diced bell peppers, green onion and red onion, topped with deep fried pita chips and our house dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, topped with Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana pepper and our homemade dressing.
Lebanese Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mint, lemon juice and garlic salt.
Tabouli
Chopped mint, parsley, green onion and diced tomatoes mixed with cracked wheat, lemon juice, salt and our specialty spices.
Seafood Entrées
Grilled Barramundi
Tender white fish filet mild in flavor grilled simply with Lebanese seasoning and olive oil.
Grilled Shrimp
GRILLED SHRIMP Marinated shrimp, seasoned with our special spice blend and charbroiled to perfection.
Salmon Fillet
Baked salmon with fresh herbs and spices, topped with balsamic sauce.
Chicken Entrées
Chicken Kafta entree
Ground chicken seasoned with our special spice blend, formed onto a skewer and grilled.
Chicken Liver entree
resh chicken livers, seasoned Lebanese style, onions, lemon, green and red peppers.
Chicken Shawarma entree
Sliced chicken cooked authentic-style with our special spice blend.
Chicken shish Tawook entree
Marinated chicken cubes, seasoned with our special spice blend and charcoal roasted.
Beef & Lamb Entrées
Arayes Pita
Warm pita filled with minced beef seasoned with onions, garlic, tomatoes, cinnamon, chopped parsley and Lebanese spices.
Beef Shawarma entree
Sliced beef cooked authentic-style with our special spice blend.
Beef Shish Kebab entree
Charcoal grilled cubed beef seasoned with our special spice blend.
Kafta Kebab entree
Ground lamb and beef mixture seasoned with our special spice blend, formed onto a skewer and grilled.
Lamb Chops
Lebanese spiced and charbroiled to perfection. (4 pc)
Roasted Lamb
Shredded lamb shoulder served with cucumber yogurt on the side.
Wraps
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Authentic-style sliced beef seasoned to perfection with tomatoes, onions, pickles and turnips dressed with tahini sauce.
Beef Shish Kebab Wrap
Charcoal grilled cubed beef seasoned with our special spice blend with onions, tomatoes, pickles, dressed with tahini sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Authentic-style sliced chicken and pickles topped with garlic sauce.
Falafel Wrap
Topped with hummus, tomato, lettuce, pickles, turnips and tahini sauce.
Kafta Wrap
Choice of ground lamb or ground chicken, seasoned to perfection with tomatoes, onions and pickles, dressed with tahini sauce or garlic sauce.
Shish Tawook Wrap
Charcoal roasted chicken topped with pickles and garlic sauce.
Additional Sides
Vegetarian Paradise
Loubie Bzeit
RIce, Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Served with our famous yellow rice.
Mujaddara Plate
rice and lentils cooked with our special spices, topped with fresh veggies and cucumber yogurt sauce.
Spinach Fatayer
SPINACH FATAYER Homemade dough, stuffed with spinach baked to a golden brown. (5 pc)
Vegetarian Sampler
Hummus, baba ghanoush, fried cauliflower, loubie bzeit, falafel, grape leaves, and salad. Served with Pita bread.
Gyros
Tacos
Beef Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas with beef filet, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & fresh lime topped with cilantro lime sauce.
Falafel Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with falafel, hummus, turnips, tomatoes, lettuce, red cabbage, pickles, parsley and tahini sauce.
Shrimp Tacos
SHRIMP TACOS Three soft flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, queso fresco & Beirut sauce.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
A mix of 2 cheeses blended with oregano.
Habibi White Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and Italian herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza
Topped with tomato sauce, exotic pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Vegan Pizza
12 inch cauliflower crust, vegan cheese and tomato sauce. 21.95 add additional veggies for
Veggies Lovers Pizza
VEGGIES LOVERS Mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, banana peppers, and tomato sauce.
Burgers
Chicken Burger
Fried chicken topped with cheese, coleslaw, ketchup, pickles, onions, tomatoes , mayo, and chef’s special sauce. Served on a sesame seed bun.
Fried Fish Burger
Fried fish, topped with coleslaw, pickles, onions, fresh tomatoes and the Chef’s special sauce. Served on a sesame seed bun.
Lebanese Burger
Charcoal roasted beef patty topped with cheese, coleslaw, ketchup, mayo, pickles, onions and tomatoes. Served on a sesame seed bun.
Signature Family Platters
Combo Platter (serves 2-3)
1 skewer of chicken tawook, lamb kafta and chicken kafta, beef shawarma and rice. Served with hummus, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.
Combo Platter (serves 4-5)
2 skewers of chicken tawook, 1 skewer of beef cubes, 2 lamb kafta and 2 chicken kafta, beef shawarma and chicken shawarma, full arayes pita and rice. Served with hummus, baba ghanoush, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.
Deluxe Combo Platter (serves 6-8)
2 chicken tawook, 2 skewers of chicken kafta, 2 skewers of lamb kafta, 2 skewer of beef cubes, 1 skewer of shrimp, 4 lamb chops, beef shawarma and chicken shawarma, arayes pita and rice. Served with hummus, baba ghanoush, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.
Sauces - Extra
DESSERT
Desserts
Lebanese Knafeh
Shredded phyllo dough filled with a cheese blend for a salty sweet pastry, garnished with grounded pistachios and orange blossom syrup.
Baklava (4 PC)
Rich and sweet Middle Eastern pastry Baked with phyllo dough layers filled with chopped nuts and drizzled with honey.