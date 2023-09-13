Popular Items

Chicken shish Tawook entree

$17.95

Marinated chicken cubes, seasoned with our special spice blend and charcoal roasted.

Spicy Potatoes

$9.95

Cubed potatoes mixed with chopped cilantro, salt, minced garlic and olive oil, fried to a golden brown.

Chicken Kafta entree

$16.95

Ground chicken seasoned with our special spice blend, formed onto a skewer and grilled.

FOOD

Appetizers

Baba Ghanoush with Pita

$11.95

Charbroiled eggplant mixed with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic and salt and topped with EVOO. Comes with Pita bread. (Add veggies 3.95, add meat 5.95)

Cheese Rolls

$9.95

Our special cheese filling spread onto dough and fried to golden brown. (4 pc).

Cheesey Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Falafel

$9.95

Fresh ground chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, garlic, salt, herbs and spices fried golden brown. Served with tahini sauce. (6 pc)

Fried Kibbeh

$9.95

Sautéed onions, ground beef, salt, herbs and spices stuffed into kibbeh and deep fried to a golden brown. (3 pc)

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Fried Okra

$8.95

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Funion Rings

$8.95

Grape Leaves

$9.95

Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley and green onions. (5 pc)

Labne

$11.95

strained, thick middle eastern yogurt topped with dry mint. (homemade)

Lebanese Cauliflower

$9.95

Fried to a golden brown and topped with lemon and garlic served with pomegranate sauce.

Soujouk (Spicy Sausage)

$12.95

Homemade sausage using choice cut ground beef and our special Lebanese spices (served with garlic sauce).

Spicy Potatoes

$9.95

Cubed potatoes mixed with chopped cilantro, salt, minced garlic and olive oil, fried to a golden brown.

hummus & pita

$11.95

Wings

Bone in fried wings to a golden brown.

Wings

$9.95+

Bone in fried wings

Salads

Add chicken, lamb, beef, shrimp or falafel for 6.95 (Choose 1)

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Fattoush

$13.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded red cabbage, diced bell peppers, green onion and red onion, topped with deep fried pita chips and our house dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, topped with Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana pepper and our homemade dressing.

Lebanese Salad

$13.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mint, lemon juice and garlic salt.

Tabouli

$13.95

Chopped mint, parsley, green onion and diced tomatoes mixed with cracked wheat, lemon juice, salt and our specialty spices.

Soup

Crushed Lentil

$6.95

Lemon, carrots, garlic and our special spice blend.

Seafood Entrées

All entrées served with our famous yellow rice

Grilled Barramundi

$21.95

Tender white fish filet mild in flavor grilled simply with Lebanese seasoning and olive oil.

Grilled Shrimp

$20.95

GRILLED SHRIMP Marinated shrimp, seasoned with our special spice blend and charbroiled to perfection.

Salmon Fillet

$20.95

Baked salmon with fresh herbs and spices, topped with balsamic sauce.

Chicken Entrées

All entrées served with our famous yellow rice

Chicken Kafta entree

$16.95

Ground chicken seasoned with our special spice blend, formed onto a skewer and grilled.

Chicken Liver entree

$19.95

resh chicken livers, seasoned Lebanese style, onions, lemon, green and red peppers.

Chicken Shawarma entree

$16.95Out of stock

Sliced chicken cooked authentic-style with our special spice blend.

Chicken shish Tawook entree

$17.95

Marinated chicken cubes, seasoned with our special spice blend and charcoal roasted.

Beef & Lamb Entrées

All entrées served with our famous yellow rice

Arayes Pita

$17.95

Warm pita filled with minced beef seasoned with onions, garlic, tomatoes, cinnamon, chopped parsley and Lebanese spices.

Beef Shawarma entree

$17.95

Sliced beef cooked authentic-style with our special spice blend.

Beef Shish Kebab entree

$23.95

Charcoal grilled cubed beef seasoned with our special spice blend.

Kafta Kebab entree

$18.95

Ground lamb and beef mixture seasoned with our special spice blend, formed onto a skewer and grilled.

Lamb Chops

$28.95

Lebanese spiced and charbroiled to perfection. (4 pc)

Roasted Lamb

$22.95

Shredded lamb shoulder served with cucumber yogurt on the side.

Wraps

All wraps served on Shrak Bread. Add fries or sweet potato fries to any wrap for 4.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$11.95

Authentic-style sliced beef seasoned to perfection with tomatoes, onions, pickles and turnips dressed with tahini sauce.

Beef Shish Kebab Wrap

$11.95

Charcoal grilled cubed beef seasoned with our special spice blend with onions, tomatoes, pickles, dressed with tahini sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Authentic-style sliced chicken and pickles topped with garlic sauce.

Falafel Wrap

$11.95

Topped with hummus, tomato, lettuce, pickles, turnips and tahini sauce.

Kafta Wrap

$11.95+

Choice of ground lamb or ground chicken, seasoned to perfection with tomatoes, onions and pickles, dressed with tahini sauce or garlic sauce.

Shish Tawook Wrap

$11.95

Charcoal roasted chicken topped with pickles and garlic sauce.

Additional Sides

Cucumber Yogurt Bowl

$4.95

Fresh Cut Veggies

$4.95

Fries

$4.95

Half Lebanese Salad

$4.95

Rice

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

side of pita bread

$2.00

Vegetarian Paradise

Loubie Bzeit

$16.95

RIce, Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Served with our famous yellow rice.

Mujaddara Plate

$15.95

rice and lentils cooked with our special spices, topped with fresh veggies and cucumber yogurt sauce.

Spinach Fatayer

$11.95

SPINACH FATAYER Homemade dough, stuffed with spinach baked to a golden brown. (5 pc)

Vegetarian Sampler

$26.95

Hummus, baba ghanoush, fried cauliflower, loubie bzeit, falafel, grape leaves, and salad. Served with Pita bread.

Gyros

Add fries or sweet potato fries for 4.95

Chicken Gyro

$11.95

Grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, onions and tzatziki garlic sauce.

Lamb Gyro

$11.95

Grilled lamb, topped with lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, onions and tzatziki cucumber sauce.

Tacos

Substitute lettuce wrap for 2.00

Beef Tacos

$14.95

Three soft flour tortillas with beef filet, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & fresh lime topped with cilantro lime sauce.

Falafel Tacos

$14.95

Three flour tortillas filled with falafel, hummus, turnips, tomatoes, lettuce, red cabbage, pickles, parsley and tahini sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

SHRIMP TACOS Three soft flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, queso fresco & Beirut sauce.

Pizza

No pizza by the slice. One size only 14”

Cheese Pizza

$17.95

A mix of 2 cheeses blended with oregano.

Habibi White Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and Italian herbs.

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.95

Topped with tomato sauce, exotic pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Vegan Pizza

$21.95

12 inch cauliflower crust, vegan cheese and tomato sauce. 21.95 add additional veggies for

Veggies Lovers Pizza

$17.95

VEGGIES LOVERS Mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, banana peppers, and tomato sauce.

Burgers

Add fries to any burger for 4.95

Chicken Burger

$13.95

Fried chicken topped with cheese, coleslaw, ketchup, pickles, onions, tomatoes , mayo, and chef’s special sauce. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Fried Fish Burger

$13.95

Fried fish, topped with coleslaw, pickles, onions, fresh tomatoes and the Chef’s special sauce. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Lebanese Burger

$13.95

Charcoal roasted beef patty topped with cheese, coleslaw, ketchup, mayo, pickles, onions and tomatoes. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Signature Family Platters

Combo Platter (serves 2-3)

$69.95

1 skewer of chicken tawook, lamb kafta and chicken kafta, beef shawarma and rice. Served with hummus, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.

Combo Platter (serves 4-5)

$139.95

2 skewers of chicken tawook, 1 skewer of beef cubes, 2 lamb kafta and 2 chicken kafta, beef shawarma and chicken shawarma, full arayes pita and rice. Served with hummus, baba ghanoush, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.

Deluxe Combo Platter (serves 6-8)

$169.95

2 chicken tawook, 2 skewers of chicken kafta, 2 skewers of lamb kafta, 2 skewer of beef cubes, 1 skewer of shrimp, 4 lamb chops, beef shawarma and chicken shawarma, arayes pita and rice. Served with hummus, baba ghanoush, pita bread and house Lebanese salad.

Sauces - Extra

Tzakziki

$0.99

Tahini Sauce

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Garlic Sauce

$0.99

Habibi Green Sauce

$0.99

Ketchup

$0.99

Mustard

$0.99

Vinigrette

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

HOT sauce

$0.99

DRINKS

Cold Drinks

Ayran Yogurt

$4.95

Juice

$5.95

Smoothies

Soda

Various Coke Products and Iced Tea,

Pure Life Water

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling

$2.50

Hot Drinks

American Coffee

$3.95

Cup Of Tea

$2.25

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.95

Turkish Coffee

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kid's Menu

2 Chicken Tenders with Fries

$11.95

Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$11.95

8" Cheese Pizza

$11.95

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

DESSERT

Desserts

Lebanese Knafeh

$7.99

Shredded phyllo dough filled with a cheese blend for a salty sweet pastry, garnished with grounded pistachios and orange blossom syrup.

Baklava (4 PC)

$7.99

Rich and sweet Middle Eastern pastry Baked with phyllo dough layers filled with chopped nuts and drizzled with honey.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.99

Lotus Cheese Cake

$7.99

Nutella Cheese Cake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99