Hacienda Amigo Mio
Las Enchiladas
Enchilada Suiza
Two corn tortillas stuffed with vour choice of fillings, shredded chicken, pork carnitas or picadillo topped with a delicious green tomato sauce and melted cheese, garnished
Enchilada Jalisco
Two authentic enchiladas with special sauce (grilled "the authentic way"), shredded chicken, picadillo, pork carnitas or ground beef, whole Mexican oregano, onion and queso fresco
Enchilada Mole
Two corn tortillas stuffed with tender shredded chicken or pork carnitas, topped with a delicious sweet, spicy Mexican sauce
Enchilada Ranchera
Two corn tortillas with your choice of shredded chicken, picadillo, pork carnitas, ground beef or cheese topped with ranchera sauce and garnished with sour cream
Enchilada Trio
One of each suiza, crèma and original with your choice of shredded chicken, carnitas, picadillo or ground beef and pica de gallo
Enchilada Al Chipotle
Two corn tortillas with sautéed chicken breast and mushrooms, topped with a chipotle sauce
Enchilada A La Crema
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with a sour cream sauce with a touch of selected spices
Enchilada De Camarón
Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with green sauce and monterey jack cheese, served with sour cream, sliced avocado and onions
Mariscos/Seafood
Arroz Con Mariscos
Choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms and vegetables in a unique sauce, then served over a bed of rice with melted cheese and tortillas (no beans)
El Costeño
Egg butter coconut fried shrimps served with raspberry chipotle salsa, a single shrimp enchilada with green salsa
Camarones Monterey
Tasty shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked in our special butter and served on a bed of sautéed onions, topped with melted monterey jack cheese (fajita stvle)
Mariscos Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms in garlic butter and spices. Served with tortillas
Tacos De Pescado
Three tacos made with corn tortillas stuffed with tilapia fish and guacamole
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp, mushrooms and onions cooked with a special diablo sauce
Camarones A La Crema
Shrimp and octopus soup with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado
Campechana Cocktail
Shrimp and octopus soup with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado
Mexican Favorites
El Jefe's Platter
Worthy of "the big boss" carne asada, polo asada and bacon wrapped prawns, served with rice, beans and avocado slices. Served on a skillet with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Tres Amigos Especial
Skirt steak, garlic shrimp, and chicken breast grilled to perfection
FIesta Mexicana
Filets of skirt steak char-broiled, sauteed shrimp
Tacos De La Calle
Five of our award-winnign carne asada or pork carnitas tacos in soft corn tortillas, topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with green salsa and fiery fried jalepeno
Molcajete
Sauteed in mild sauce with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes served in a bowl topped with melted monterey jack cheese. Comes with sliced avocado and corn or flour tortillas
Tacos Al Carbón
Choice of marinated steak or chicken charbroiled. Served in soft tortillas with tomato, onions, lettuce and cilantro. Includes guacamole
Flautas
Crisp flour tortillas stuffed with spicy shredded beef, chicken or portk carnitas topped with tomato, sour cream and guacamole
Taquitos Rancheros
Corn tortillas rolled and filled with shredded beef, chicken or pork carnitas, deep fried and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Caldo 7 Mares
Fish, octopus, scallops, shrimp, oysters, clams and crab leg seafood gumbo soup
Fajita Taco Salad
Tortilla shaped bowl with a choice of steak, pork carnitas or chicken. served on a bed of fried onions, green peppers, lettuce, rice, beans cheese tomatoes, salsa ranchera, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salads
Deep-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with meat lettuce, tomato, and cheese with your choice of meat.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Steak served over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken served over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp served over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas
Chicken/Steak Fajitas
Chicken and steak served over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas
Fajitas Trio
over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas
Fajitas for Two
over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas
Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas
over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas
Steak/Shrimp Fajitas
over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas
Appetizers
Bocaditos
Large platter served with coconut prawns, chicken flautas, picadillo, taquitos, quesadillas, bean dip, and sour cream. Great to share.
Toño's Chiles
Roasted Jalepenos stuffed with jack cheese, wrapped with bacon, and oven roasted.
Nachos Amigos
With your choice of chorizo, ground beef, chicken, carnitas or picadillo. Topped with beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Mexican Pizza
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with tasty chick on a bed of lettuce and garnished with cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Taquitos
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with tasty chicken on a bed of lettuce and garnished with cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadillas
Soft flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese and tomatoes, served with sour cream and guacamole.
Cheese Dip
House Specialties
Carne Asada
Our Famous slices of skirt steak charbroiled and served with guacamole.
Pollo Asada
Marinated breast of chicken charbroiled served with your choice of chimichanga, enchilada or chile relleno.
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork with a light tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and spices.
Chile Colorado
Chunks of beef cooked in a tasty mild chile sauce.
Arroz Con Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a special sauce with mushrooms and onions, served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese (no beans)
Chicken En Mole
Boneless breast of chicken charbroiled served with your choice of chimichanga, enchilada, or chile relleno.
Pollo A La Crema
Boneless chicken prepared in a delicious cream sauce.
Pollo Al Chipotle
Sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a delicious creamy sauce.
American Dishes
Combinations
Burritos
Macho Burrito
A super burrito. Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, and choice of meat. Covered with burrito sauce, melted cheese, and garnished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese
Expresso Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, and choice of meat. Covered with enchilada sauce, guacamole and queso fresco
Burrito Asado
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, chopped skirt steak and cooked over charcoal. Covered with burrito sauce, melted cheese and garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole
Burrito Al Chipotle
Sauteed chicken breast with mushrooms, topped with chipotle sauce and melted jack cheese, rice and beans
Burrito Fajita
Choice of chicken or steak, topped with sauteed onions, red and green peppers, salsa ranchera, sour cream and guacamole
Wrap Burrito
Tostadas
Tostada
Deep fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of meat
Chop Chop Salad
Carne asada steak, grilled chicken or pork carnitas, sliced avocados, black beans, pico de gallo on a bed of fresh lettuce
Avocado Tostada
Choice of meat, chile Colorado, chile verde, chicken, pork carnitas, picadillo, and ground beef, served with beans, sliced avocado, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes
Chef Specialties
Vegetarian
Veggie Burrito
Red bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, onions and tomatoes, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Burro Relleno
Flour tortilla filled with chili relleno, rice and beans, topped with spanish sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and melted cheese
Veggie Enchiladas
Mixed vegetables sauteed with spices, topped with green sauce
Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed vegetables, red peppers, mushrooms, carrots, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Enchiladas de Espinaca
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed onions, tomatoes and spinach. Topped with spinach green sauce, monterey jack cheese and sour cream.