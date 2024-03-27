Hacienda Coqui Bistro
FOOD
EGGS
- Morning Eggs$10.95
2 eggs cooked to order, 2 slices of bacon, side of hash browns. Served with 2 slices of grilled toast
- El Criollo$13.95
2 eggs cooked to order, slice of grilled ham, 2 slices of bacon, american or mozzarella cheese. Served with side of sauteed potatoes
- Revuelto Clasico / Classic Scrambled$13.95
Scrambled eggs, slice of grilled ham, 2 slices of bacon, american cheese, onions, peppers. Served with a side of sauteed potatoes
- El Jibarito$13.95
Scrambled eggs, sliced avocado with peppers, tomato, onions, spinach, cheddar cheese. Served with 2 slices of toast
- Burrito De Huevos Revueltos / Scrambled Eggs Burrito$15.95
Scrambled eggs, diced ham, diced bacon, american or mozzarella cheese, sauteed potatoes burrito. Served with house salad
- Steak And Eggs Burrito$17.95
Scrambled eggs, steak, avocado, american or mozzarella cheese, sauteed potato burrito. Served with a side salad
- Coqui Special$21.95
2 eggs cooked to order, sirloin tips, peppers, tomato, onion, in house spicy sauce. Served with toasted english muffin topped with guava sauce
OMELETTES
- Steak And Cheese$16.95
Steak, avocado, chives, tomato, american or mozzarella cheese. Served with side of sauteed potatoes
- Ham And Bacon$13.95
Diced ham, diced bacon, avocado, cream cheese, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sauteed potatoes
- Garden Omelette$11.95
Bell peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, avocado and salsa verde, feta cheese. Served with a bowl of mixed fruit
PANCAKES
WAFFLES
FRENCH TOAST
CHICKEN / POLLO
BEEF
SANDWICHES
- Croissant De Jamon Y Queso / Ham And Cheese Croissant$15.95
Croissant with ham, egg, and american cheese, topped with powdered sugar. Served with side of plantain chips or french fries
- Sandwich BLT De Pollo Frito / Fried Chicken BLT Sandwich$18.95
Breaded fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, bacon, in house mayo, avocado, and american cheese on flatbread. Served with plantain chips or french fries
SALADS
- Ensalada De Pollo / Chicken Salad$14.95
Spinach & romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, sliced almonds, strawberries, feta cheese and house vinaigrette
- Ensalada De Bistec / Skirt Steak Salad$16.95
Spinach & romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, sliced almonds, strawberries, feta cheese and house vinaigrette