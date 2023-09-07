Hackers at Hilltop 1532 Laskin Road
APPETIZERS
- BLADE$16.00
Topped with peaches and pancetta, served with toast points
- MALLET$15.00
Crispy pork belly strips served with homemade guacamole
- HYBRID$14.00
Beer Cheese, Brown Mustard
- GAP WEDGE$8.00
Spicy Ranch
- PITCHING WEDGE$15.00
Marinara sauce
- SAND WEDGE$18.00
Blue Cheese Cream Sauce, toast points
- "7" IRON$15.00
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
- "5" WOOD$19.00
Tortilla chips topped with slow cooked brisket, onions, beans, corn, Monterey jack, pepper jack, guacamole sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños
- BIG DOG$18.00
Tortilla chips topped with beef tenderloin, fresh tomatoes, roasted eggplant and zucchini, red onions, crumbled gorgonzola and topped with sour cream
- MASHIE$25.00
Chefs’ selection of seasonal meats, cheese, and assorted crudité
SALADS
BURGERS
- AL CZERVIK$19.00
Roasted bone marrow, demi mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
- CARL SPACKLER$17.00
Smashed burger, bacon, and white cheddar cheese on a grilled apple fritter bun
- MAGGIE O'HOOLIGAN$16.00
Plant-based patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
- DANNY NOONAN$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, brioche bun
- JUDGE SMAILS$21.00
Buttered lobster, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
- TY WEBB$19.00
Pork belly, tabasco onion strings, pickled jalapeño, jack cheese, brioche bun
SANDWICHES
- HAPPY GILMORE$16.00
Beef flank steak, Cole slaw, brioche bun
- ROY MCAVOY$16.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy honey sauce, Cole slaw, pickle, brioche bun
- LACEY UNDERALL$15.00
Roasted mojo pork, serrano ham, house mustard, Swiss cheese, pickles, Cuban roll
- SHOOTER MCGAVIN$12.00
Sourdough, Monterey jack, cheddar, gouda
PIZZA
- HOLE-IN-ONE$17.00
Red onion, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, vegan mozzarella, finished with fresh basil
- GIMMIE$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
- HOLE OUT$19.00
Green grapes, pecorino cheese, feta cheese, black pepper, prosciutto, mozzarella, and mint
- BIRDIE$18.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oíl
- DOUBLE EAGLE$18.00
Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onion, fresh cilantro
- CONDOR$16.00
Bacon, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, olive oil
- ALBATROSS$19.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, olive oil
- EAGLE$16.00
Rustic thick cut pepperoni, mozzarella
- ACE$19.00
Thick cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, and mozzarella
SIDES
TAPAS
- FESCUE$14.00
Chef’s selection of seasonal vegetarian/vegan options
- ONE PUTT$15.00
Stuffed with Manchego cheese and finished w/a blue cheese sauce
- MEMBERS BOUNCE$16.00
Butternut Squash Puree, Port Wine Reduction, asparagus
- BUMP N RUN$10.00
A la Vodka Sauce & Spicy Truffle Marinara
- PIN SEEKER$18.00
Cavatappi pasta, lobster, breadcrumbs
- CAPTAIN'S CHOICE$18.00
Sundried tomato and parmesan risotto, asparagus
- FLOP SHOT$19.00
Grilled octopus, chorizo grits, roasted red pepper coulis
- CHIP SHOT$16.00
(3) street size corn tortillas, pork belly, salsa Verde, queso, guacamole, onion, cilantro
- PUNCH SHOT$15.00
Grilled chicken, chipotle peppers adobo, corn tortillas, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro
- STINGER$16.00
Beef w/lettuce, tomato and American cheese, AND pork belly, pickled onions, queso fresco, AND grilled chicken, cheddar, and cilantro lime crema, served with house chips
- LOB SHOT$22.00
Grilled skirt steak over house sweet potato Brussel sprout hash, finished with chimichurri
- GIR$26.00
Beef filet served with cassava cake, sautéed spinach, demi glaze