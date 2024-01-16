Haerfest
Food
Starters
- Butter Lettuce$14.00
fennel pollen vinaigrette, crispy shallot, apple
- Burrata$24.00
prosciutto, grilled bread, mustarda
- Ahi Tuna Crudo$19.00
dungeness crab, endive, chive
- Snap Peas$17.00
wild mushroom, pea vine, lemon
- Beef Tartare$21.00
Grilled rapini, bagna cauda, pecorino, bread crumb
- Charred Carrots$16.00
hot honey, creme fraiche, dukkah
- Grilled Asparagus$17.00
lemon zabaione, pangrattato
- G.H Bread Service$12.00
house made bread, anchovy butter
Pastas
Proteins
rapini, cauliflower, winter squash
Food (3PO)
Starters
- Butter Lettuce$15.00
fennel pollen vinaigrette, crispy shallot, apple
- Burrata$25.00
prosciutto, grilled bread, mustarda
- Snap Peas$18.00
wild mushroom, pea vine, lemon
- Charred Carrots$17.00
hot honey, creme fraiche, dukkah
- Grilled Asparagus$18.00
lemon zabaione, pangrattato
- G.H Bread Service$13.00
house made bread, anchovy butter
Pastas
Proteins
rapini, cauliflower, winter squash
Haerfest Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 582-1005
Closed • Opens Friday at 5PM