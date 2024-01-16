Haile Village Bistro 5323 SW 91st Ter
Dinner
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce
- Onion Rings$9.00
A towering stack of golden onion rings served with a Texas petal dipping sauce
- Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
Hand-breaded buttermilk chicken fingers with fries. Served with a choice of dipping sauce
- Chicken Wings$13.00
Tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or hot buffalo, Carolina gold BBQ, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, sweet chili, cajun dry rub, lemon pepper, old bay, or blackened seasoning
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Hand-breaded and served with Texas petal dipping sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese$8.00
Bavarian-style pretzel bites served with beer cheese dip
- Hummus Platter$14.00
Homemade hummus served with assorted fresh vegetables and grilled pita
- Loaded Fries$11.00
Crispy fries topped with shredded cheese, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, and jalapeños. Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
Salads
- Bistro Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce with dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, and goat cheese. Served with balsamic dressing
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar, Parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons
- Greek Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, feta cheese, tomatoes and potato salad. Served with feta dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.00
House mix lettuce topped with roasted chicken, bacon, egg, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
- House Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shredded Cheddar, and house-made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Lighter Fare
- Quiche Combo$16.00
Lorraine, spinach & walnut or broccoli & cheese. Make it a combo and add soup or salad
- Soup Du Jour$8.00
Ask your server about our house made soup
- Soup & Salad Combo$12.00
Cup of our house-made soup and your choice of side house or Caesar salad
- Half Sandwich Combo$12.00
Choice of half a BLT, ham & cheese, turkey & cheese served hot or cold, or grilled cheese. Served with a cup of soup, side house, or Caesar salad
Sides
Sandwiches & Wraps
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw and pickles on a toasted brioche bun
- BLT Sandwich$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and garlic aioli served on white, wheat, or rye
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing on your choice of spinach or flour tortilla
- Chicken Philly$14.00
Grilled chicken sauteed with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Topped with provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll
- Curried Chicken Wrap$14.00
Choice of flour or spinach wrap filled with curried chicken salad, romaine, and onion
- Fried Chicken Wrap$14.00
Choice of flour or spinach wrap filled with fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, shredded Cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$13.00
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich with Swiss, Cheddar, and sliced tomato served on your choice of bread. Can substitute turkey
- King of Clubs$14.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and garlic aioli served on white, wheat or rye
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Sliced sirloin sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Topped with provolone cheese and served on a hoagie roll
- Pressed Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Fresh pressed Cuban bread with ham, shredded mojo pork, pickles, Cuban sauce, and Swiss cheese
- Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing piled high on a half-pound of corned beef and served on thick-cut marble rye bread. Can substitute turkey
- Turkey Reuben$15.00
- Veggie Wrap$13.00
Choice of flour or spinach wrap filled with baby spinach, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, and hummus
Burgers
- Bistro Burger$14.00
Chargrilled beef patty on a brioche bun. Served with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion
- Bacon Jam Sliders$12.00
Two char-grilled beef patties topped with our homemade bacon onion jam & garlic aioli
- Gerald Burger$16.00
Chargrilled beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, fried onion ring, bacon, and a fried egg
- Patty Melt$15.00
Chargrilled beef patty topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Served on thick-cut marble rye bread
Entrees
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer-battered haddock fried golden brown and served with fries and tartar sauce
- Bangers & Mash$16.00
Traditional pork sausage topped with caramelized onions served with mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and gravy
- Shepherd's Pie$17.00
Ground beef is slow-cooked in a rich gravy with onions, carrots, and celery topped with mashed potatoes and Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Kabob$18.00
Grilled lemon-marinated chicken served with basmati rice and mixed vegetables
- Mediterranean Salmon$18.00
Grilled salmon filet with a Mediterranean glaze on top of basmati rice with a side of broccoli
- 1/2 Fish and Chips$14.00
- Friday 1/2 Fish$12.00