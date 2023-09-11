Take $2 off 1 Reyes Chipotle Pasta
Pasta Favorites

Reyes Chipotle Pasta

Reyes Chipotle Pasta

$16.99

Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and chicken in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine pasta and sautéed chicken tossed in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce.

Pasta Piselli

Pasta Piselli

$16.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed with garlic, mushrooms, peas, and chicken in our rich and creamy alfredo sauce.

Pasta Verona

Pasta Verona

$16.99

Penne pasta, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives and sautéed chicken tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti & Meatball

Spaghetti & Meatball

$14.99

Traditional homemade meatballs in a delicious pomodoro sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with our house-made pomodoro sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine pasta and sautéed shrimp tossed in a rich Alfredo sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine pasta in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce.

House Specialties & More

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$23.99

Delicate lobster-filled ravioli in a smooth white wine cream sauce with fresh red bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and green onions.

Shrimp Sorrento

Shrimp Sorrento

$17.99

Perfectly cooked shrimp, angel hair pasta, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and capers in a rich and silky lemon butter wine sauce. A must try!

Pasta Dylan

Pasta Dylan

$17.99

Sautéed shrimp in a rich vermouth cream sauce with mushrooms, diced tomatoes and green onions served with shell pasta.

Pasta Nathan

Pasta Nathan

$17.99

Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and spinach in a creamy lemon butter sauce served with fettuccine pasta.

Pasta Forza

Pasta Forza

$17.99

Sautéed breaded chicken breast served over a perfect mix of fresh spinach and our flavorful fettuccine Alfredo.

Shrimp alla Chipotle

Shrimp alla Chipotle

$17.99

Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and shrimp in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$20.99

Atlantic salmon topped with diced tomatoes and green onions in a lemon butter sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli.

Classics

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Sautéed chicken breast with lemon butter sauce, mushrooms and capers. Served with spaghetti pomodoro.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Sautéed chicken breast topped with a traditional mushroom Marsala wine sauce. Served with fettuccine Alfredo.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Sautéed breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti pomodoro

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$16.99

Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken breast topped with lemon butter sauce and capers. Served with spaghetti pomodoro.

10” Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni & Meatball

$11.99

Meatball Pizza

$11.99

Our homemade meatballs plus red onions for added flavor.

Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers, and black olives.

Fresh Cut Salads

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, carrots, black olives, croutons, Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.

Caesar Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Harvest Side Salad

Harvest Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine lettuce, corn kernels, fresh red bell peppers, purple onions, sprinkled Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.

Chicken House Salad

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Shrimp House Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.99

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Perfectly seasoned and cooked salmon on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, carrots, black olives, croutons, Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.

Kid’s Menu

Kid Spaghetti Pomodoro

$7.00

Kid Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Kid Spaghetti Meatball

$8.00

Kid Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.49

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.49

Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese

$6.49

Classic Cheesecake

$6.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$4.50

3 count

Bread & Utensils

Bread & Utensils

Please let us know if you need bread and plasticware and we will include it with your order upon request only.

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.99

Crush Orange

$2.99Out of stock

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.99Out of stock

Brisk Ice tea

$2.99Out of stock

Water

$2.79Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Sprite

$2.99Out of stock

Catering

Contact Us About Your Catering

Please call us at 281-256-7895 and we'll help you get started!