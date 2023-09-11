Hailey's Italian Restaurant
Pasta Favorites
Reyes Chipotle Pasta
Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and chicken in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta and sautéed chicken tossed in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce.
Pasta Piselli
Fettuccine pasta tossed with garlic, mushrooms, peas, and chicken in our rich and creamy alfredo sauce.
Pasta Verona
Penne pasta, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives and sautéed chicken tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti & Meatball
Traditional homemade meatballs in a delicious pomodoro sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with our house-made pomodoro sauce.
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta and sautéed shrimp tossed in a rich Alfredo sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce.
House Specialties & More
Lobster Ravioli
Delicate lobster-filled ravioli in a smooth white wine cream sauce with fresh red bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and green onions.
Shrimp Sorrento
Perfectly cooked shrimp, angel hair pasta, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and capers in a rich and silky lemon butter wine sauce. A must try!
Pasta Dylan
Sautéed shrimp in a rich vermouth cream sauce with mushrooms, diced tomatoes and green onions served with shell pasta.
Pasta Nathan
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and spinach in a creamy lemon butter sauce served with fettuccine pasta.
Pasta Forza
Sautéed breaded chicken breast served over a perfect mix of fresh spinach and our flavorful fettuccine Alfredo.
Shrimp alla Chipotle
Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and shrimp in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.
Atlantic Salmon
Atlantic salmon topped with diced tomatoes and green onions in a lemon butter sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli.
Classics
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed chicken breast with lemon butter sauce, mushrooms and capers. Served with spaghetti pomodoro.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken breast topped with a traditional mushroom Marsala wine sauce. Served with fettuccine Alfredo.
Chicken Parmesan
Sautéed breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti pomodoro
Chicken Milanese
Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken breast topped with lemon butter sauce and capers. Served with spaghetti pomodoro.
10” Pizzas
Fresh Cut Salads
House Side Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, carrots, black olives, croutons, Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.
Caesar Side Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Harvest Side Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, corn kernels, fresh red bell peppers, purple onions, sprinkled Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.
Chicken House Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Shrimp House Salad
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Salmon Salad
Perfectly seasoned and cooked salmon on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, carrots, black olives, croutons, Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.