Haitea'S Organic Blend & Spices
Dried Loose Leaf Tea
- La Chou Black$7.99+
"La Chou Black" sounds like another intriguing blend aimed at promoting weight loss and energy. The ingredients and their potential benefits: Hibiscus: Hibiscus tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids and anthocyanins, which may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It's also known to have diuretic properties, which can aid in reducing water weight. Additionally, hibiscus tea is often used to support weight management due to its potential to inhibit the absorption of carbohydrates. Ginger: As mentioned earlier, ginger is a potent ingredient known for its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to aid digestion. By promoting healthy digestion, ginger can support weight loss efforts by enhancing nutrient absorption and reducing bloating. Cayenne Pepper: Cayenne pepper, with its active component capsaicin, may boost metabolism and increase fat burning. It can also act as an appetite suppressant, helping to reduce calorie intake.
- Intimint Rose$7.99+
Product Name: INTIMINT Rose Haitian Organic Loose-Leaf Tea Key Features: Libido Boost: Rediscover your passion with the natural aphrodisiac qualities of INTIMINT Rose. This carefully curated blend contains herbs traditionally believed to enhance libido and stimulate desire, providing a sensual boost to your intimate life. Feminine Flower Hygiene & Cleanse: Nourish and cleanse your most intimate areas with the soothing and purifying properties of our tea. This blend may help maintain feminine hygiene and support a balanced pH level, promoting overall comfort and confidence. Healthy Skin: Radiate beauty from the inside out. INTIMINT Rose is enriched with antioxidants and skin-loving botanicals that may contribute to a vibrant, glowing complexion, helping you look and feel your best.
- LA Cayenne$7.99+
- Mourning Brew$7.99+
- Minty Heat Blast$7.99+
Minty Heat Blast Loose-Leaf Tea This tea offers a refreshing fusion of flavors and holistic benefits that may enhance detoxification and support digestive health. Key Ingredients: Lemongrass: Delight in the zesty, citrusy notes of lemongrass. Known for its digestive properties, lemongrass may help soothe the stomach and promote a healthy digestion process. Mint: Experience the cool, refreshing sensation of mint. Mint has been cherished for generations for its potential to alleviate digestive discomfort and provide a burst of freshness. Cayenne Pepper: Spice up your tea ritual with a dash of cayenne pepper. This invigorating ingredient may stimulate circulation and add a touch of warmth to your taste buds. Caspin Seeds: Discover the benefits of Caspin seeds, which have traditionally been used to support digestion and overall gut health, potentially aiding in detoxification. Key Features: Detoxification: Embrace the revitalizing power of detoxification with Minty Heat Blast.
- Hibiscus Ginger$7.99+
Hibiscus Ginger Infusion: Boost Collagen, Support Cartilage, and Nurture Gut Health" Formation of Collagen: Indulge in the natural beauty secret of hibiscus. Bursting with vitamin C and antioxidants, hibiscus plays a pivotal role in collagen formation. Collagen is the protein that maintains skin elasticity, promotes hair strength, and supports overall youthful vitality. Maintenance of Cartilage: Ginger, a time-honored root known for its anti-inflammatory properties, teams up with hibiscus to nurture your joints and cartilage. Our infusion can assist in preserving cartilage and promoting joint comfort. Gut Health: The dynamic duo of hibiscus and ginger also contributes to maintaining a healthy gut. Hibiscus contains prebiotic properties that encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, while ginger aids in digestion and alleviates digestive discomfort. Exceptional Taste: Beyond its healthful benefits, our Hibiscus Ginger Infusion offers a delightful taste experience.
Dried Food Seasoning
- Flaming' non$9.99
FLAMIN'GNON Carefully crafted from a harmonious blend of quality ingredients, including Pink Himalayan salt, coriander, parsley, mixed bell peppers, garlic, red peppers, and onion Ingredients: Pink Himalayan Salt: Begin with the pure essence of Pink Himalayan salt, rich in essential minerals and known for its exquisite flavor. Coriander: Delight in the citrusy, slightly sweet notes of coriander, which add depth and complexity to your dishes. Parsley: Enjoy the fresh, herbaceous flavor of parsley, providing a burst of green vibrancy to your culinary creations. Mixed Bell Peppers: Elevate your dishes with the sweet and savory nuances of mixed bell peppers, enhancing both color and taste. Garlic: Embrace the aromatic charm of garlic, which infuses your dishes with a rich, robust flavor. Red Peppers: Savor the mild heat and sweet undertones of red peppers, adding a delightful kick to your meals. Onion: Complete the flavor profile with the savory and slightly sweet essence of onion,
- Zesty Peppa$9.99
Product Name: ZESTY PEPPA a lemon pepper-flavored dried food seasoning Elevate your culinary adventures with ZESTY PEPPA, your secret ingredient for adding flavor to chicken wings, fish, and more. Crafted with a combination of high-quality ingredients, including lemon zest, garlic, cayenne pepper (capsaicin), red pepper, and Pink Himalayan Kosher salt Ingredients: Lemon Zest: Infuse your dishes with the bright, zesty essence of lemon, which adds a refreshing citrusy note and a burst of natural acidity. Garlic: Enjoy the savory richness of garlic Cayenne Pepper (Capsaicin): Spice things up with a hint of cayenne pepper, featuring capsaicin for that perfect kick of heat to tantalize your palate. Red Pepper: Experience the mild, sweet heat of red pepper, adding depth and complexity to your dishes. Pink Himalayan Kosher Salt: Begin with the purity of Pink Himalayan Kosher salt, known for its exquisite taste and rich mineral content